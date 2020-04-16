The all-time worst fantasy football performances

Most of the time, fantasy football focuses on success. Who should be the top pick? Who has the most potential off the waiver wire? Which bench player has a favorable matchup this week? However, failure has as much to do with outcomes in fantasy as success. Ask anyone who had David Johnson on their roster in 2019 and not Christian McCaffrey. Talk to anyone who watched helplessly as Deshaun Watson scored just 9.06 fantasy points in Week 16 in their league's fantasy championship. (Hi!)

So, with an eye toward fantasy failure, let's highlight the absolute worst single-game performances in fantasy football in the Super Bowl era.

The Minus-12 Club

While the Detroit Lions have never won a Super Bowl, they do have one claim to fame. They've served up the worst single-game performance in fantasy football history -- an "honor" they share with the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans.

Six days before Christmas 1993, the Lions welcomed Steve Young, Jerry Rice and the San Francisco 49ers to the Pontiac Silverdome. Today, that might sound like a blowout waiting to happen, but the Lions were actually in the middle of a pretty good season, with a record of 8-5 and on their way to an NFC Central title. Beside, in its previous five games, Detroit's defense had surrendered just 63 total points -- an impressive 12.6 per-game average. Sure, the 49ers were a game better at 9-4, but they had just lost in Atlanta while committing four turnovers.

There was every reason to play the Lions' D/ST in fantasy against a 49ers team playing on the road for the second time in two weeks. Then the game started.

San Francisco scored on its first drive and on each of its drives in the first half. Three of those scoring drives took less than one minute. The 49ers built a 31-10 halftime lead. The score was 45-10 at the end of the third, by which time San Francisco replaced Young under center with Steve Bono. Little changed. The 49ers scored 10 more points in the fourth quarter with Bono at the helm for a 55-17 final score.

The 49ers put up 565 yards of total offense on Detroit that day. They never punted. They never made a turnover. They never allowed a sack. That gave the Lions' D/ST a minus-12 fantasy performance for the week, tying the record the Eagles' D/ST had set in a 62-10 loss to the Giants in 1972.

Why is minus-12 significant? Well, it is the absolute worst score a fantasy defense can achieve in ESPN standard scoring. It's the gold standard of absolute failure ... the Mariana Trench of defeat ... the number that breaks your shovel when you hit rock bottom. Fantasy defenses "earn" a maximum of minus-5 points for giving up 46-plus points, and a maximum of minus-7 points for yielding 550-plus yards. Do both, while also failing to accrue any positive numbers via sacks, turnovers and the like (as the Lions did in Week 16 of the 1993 season), and a fantasy defense joins the exclusive Minus-12 Club.

It would be 18 years until we saw another minus-12. On Monday night in Week 13 of the 2011 season, the Giants gave up 577 yards to the Saints and lost 49-24. "We didn't stop them," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said after the game. "How much further explanation do you want?"

Well ... none, I guess, Tom. So let's move on to the most recent member of the Minus-12 Club -- the fourth and final member: the 2013 Titans. This group was a classic Titans team -- not good, not terrible. The defense was 14th in the league in yards allowed in 2013 and 16th in points allowed. Average. Mediocre. Middling. Whatever you want to call it. The Titans' Week 14 opponent, Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos, was very much not that.

Manning was in the midst of a season that would go down as the greatest fantasy season in history for a quarterback (until Patrick Mahomes bested it in 2018). The Titans made sure not to stand in the way of history that day -- and made some of their own by posting a minus-12, giving up 51 points and 551 total yards. For good measure, Tennessee even helped Broncos kicker Matt Prater set the NFL record for longest field goal with a 64-yard bomb before the half. Prater had 17 fantasy points in the game, resulting in him outscoring the Titans' D/ST in fantasy, all by himself, BY 29 POINTS.

The worst individual fantasy performance