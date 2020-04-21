NFL draft: Live updated fantasy football reaction, projections

As the 2020 NFL draft unfolds, check back here often for Mike Clay's fantasy reaction and projections for every skill-position player taken in the first three rounds. What kind of impact will quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa have early on? Will talented backs like D'Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor and Clyde Edwards-Helaire land in places with opportunities to shine immediately? Will the top receivers from this loaded class -- Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III among them -- be fantasy-relevant as rookies?

Round 1

No. 1: QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Initial 2020 projection: 330-of-533, 3,724 yards, 20 TDs, 13 INTs; 263 rushing yards, 2 TDs

As expected, the Bengals drafted their franchise quarterback with the first pick of the draft. The prize of the 2020 class, Burrow joins a Cincinnati club that remains a work in progress along the offensive line but that actually has several quality weapons for Burrow in A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross III and Joe Mixon. That should certainly make Burrow's transition a bit easier than most first overall picks.

Burrow has the size (6-foot-3, 221 pounds), playmaking ability, mobility and elite accuracy you want in your quarterback. The LSU product doesn't have the strongest arm, but that didn't stop him from completing 76% of his passes, registering as off target on just 7.7% of his throws and posting a 94.9 total QBR during the 2019 season, all of which led this year's rookie class. Burrow also adds value with his legs (368 rushing yards, five TDs in '19), which only adds to his eventual QB1 fantasy upside.

That being said, fantasy expectations should always be held in check for rookie quarterbacks, especially those who aren't high-end contributors with their legs. Consider that there have been five top-10 and seven top-14 fantasy seasons by rookie quarterbacks during the past decade. They belong to Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. All of them added significant points with their legs, including four or more rushing touchdowns. It's possible Burrow could join the club, but it's a rare enough occurrence that he's best viewed as a back-end QB2, worth no more than a late flier in 12-team season-long leagues in 2020.

No. 5: Tua Tagovailoa to Miami Dolphins

Initial 2020 projection: 13 starts, 286-of-464, 3,271 yards, 18 TDs, 12 INTs; 139 rushing yards, 1 TD

A dominant player during his time at Alabama, Tagovailoa very well could've been selected first overall if not for durability concerns, especially after last season's serious hip injury. Tagovailoa's best assets are his terrific decision-making, pocket presence and accuracy, and he also has been exceptional at avoiding sacks (23 in 24 starts) and turnovers (11 INTs).

Tagovailoa is undersized (6-foot, 217 pounds) and his arm is more solid than spectacular. His 2019 numbers were terrific, with his 206.9 quarterback rating best in this class and his 94.8 total QBR just behind Burrow's mark. Tagovailoa figures to add some slight value with his legs.

It's possible Tagovailoa will open his career on the bench behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, but recent history shows that nearly all early first-round picks at quarterback are named the starter early during their rookie season. Miami is currently in the early stages of a rebuild, especially along the offensive line, so we shouldn't expect much fantasy production from Tagovailoa in the short term. He is a risky prospect but has elite upside.

No. 6: Justin Herbert to Los Angeles Chargers

Initial 2020 projection: 14 starts, 287 of 455, 3,320 yards, 18 TDs, 12 INTs; 169 rushing yards, 2 TDs

The Chargers have their replacement for Philip Rivers. Herbert is one of the biggest quarterbacks in this year's rookie class at 6-foot-6, 236 pounds. The Oregon product's best asset is his arm strength, though his accuracy remains a bit suspect. Herbert's production fell off the past two seasons after a very promising 2017 campaign, but a shaky supporting cast perhaps was to blame. Herbert, who has drawn comparisons to Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz, figures to add some slight value with his legs.

Herbert will enter his first training camp behind veteran Tyrod Taylor, but it will be a surprise if he's not under center by Week 4. He'll enjoy a decent supporting cast (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry, Austin Ekeler), but like Burrow and Tagovailoa, Herbert is a long shot for rookie-season fantasy value and doesn't need to be drafted in most formats.

Of course, the former Duck will be a strong 2021 breakout candidate.

No. 12: Henry Ruggs III to Las Vegas Raiders

Initial 2020 projection: 93 targets, 56 receptions, 756 yards, 4 TDs

Al Davis must be proud! The name of Ruggs' game is elite 4.27 speed. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound playmaker has great hands, ball skills and is exceptional after the catch. The Alabama product was limited to 55 targets in 2019, but his 13.6 YPT and 10.5 RAC were both top four in this year's rookie class. Ruggs figures to operate as a perimeter lid-lifter and returner in the pros, which would be good news in the explosive-play department, but much like DeSean Jackson, it could lead to inconsistent target volume. That said, the Raiders have such a severe need at wideout that Ruggs is very likely to step right into an every-down role, with Tyrell Williams on the other side and Hunter Renfrow in the slot.

Rookie-season fantasy production from the 15 wide receivers picked in the top half of Round 1 during the past decade has varied. Only Odell Beckham Jr. managed a finish better than 16th (he was WR7), but A.J. Green, Amari Cooper, Sammy Watkins, Julio Jones and Justin Blackmon finished top 30. On the other hand, Corey Davis, Tavon Austin, Michael Floyd, DeVante Parker, Corey Coleman and John Ross III finished outside the top 50. First-year expectations for Ruggs, as well as the other wide receivers who will be taken early, should obviously be held in check. Consider the Raiders' new No. 1 wide receiver a borderline flex in 2020 leagues.