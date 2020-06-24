Fantasy football draft kit: Rankings, cheat sheets, mock drafts, sleepers and analysis

Mike Clay and Eric Karabell list the wide receivers they think could make a jump in 2020 based off their production in 2019. (2:26)

Another fantasy football season is upon us, and whether you play in a casual redraft league or a hard-core, deep dynasty format, a traditional or a modified scoring format, with your friends, your family or your co-workers, we know that no two leagues are truly the same. With that in mind, this will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material throughout the summer: rankings and cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR, mock drafts for various league types, sleepers and busts for this season and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.

Whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer, we have everything you need to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.

Below you'll find all of our best content, updated frequently from now until the opening kickoff. Enjoy, and good luck this season!

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheets, Mock Drafts, Projections

Cheat Sheet Central

A collection of downloadable, printable cheat sheets for the 2020 fantasy football season, including PPR, non-PPR and dynasty/keeper leagues. Perfect for your drafts.

Mock drafts: 10-team PPR (June 22) | 12-team PPR (May 8)

2020 projections

Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by specific category.

Depth charts: Offense | Defense

PPR rankings

Composite ranks by position

Matthew Berry's top 100

Mike Clay's top 300

Eric Karabell's top 100

Non-PPR rankings

Composite ranks by position

Clay's top 300

Dynasty rankings

Clay's top 240

Clay's top 80 rookies

The latest fantasy football advice and analysis

Faces in new places

Tristan H. Cockcroft ranks the players on new teams in 2020.

Matt Bowen's favorite targets by position: QB | RB | WR | TE

Matt discusses his favorite value picks at each position at different stages of the draft.

Tendencies you should know about all 32 playcallers

Mike Clay supplies you with knowledge that can go a long way toward making you a smarter fantasy manager.

Players to upgrade, downgrade in 2020

Mike Clay lists players whose fantasy value is most impacted -- for better or worse -- by those who will call the plays this season.

Why you shouldn't count Julian Edelman out

Eric Karabell explains why the Pats' top weapons can still be fantasy-viable without Tom Brady.

Fantasy roundtable discussions

Our analysts answer 15 key questions to help you get ready for your fantasy drafts.

Is Jalen Hurts the next Lamar Jackson?

Eric Karabell wonders what could be for the Eagles rookie, whenever opportunity presents itself.

Which players benefit most from the 2020 NFL schedule

Mike Clay offers his take on the players with the best and worst matchups this season.

