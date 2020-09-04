Matthew Berry expects Amari Cooper to have a big year, but insists Michael Gallup can give the same fantasy production for less draft capital. (0:24)

The fantasy football season is upon us with the NFL's first game scheduled for Thursday, Sep. 10. Whether you play in a casual redraft league or a hard-core, deep dynasty format, a traditional or a modified scoring format, with your friends, your family or your co-workers, we know that no two leagues are truly the same. With that in mind, this will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material to ensure you make the best fantasy football picks you can in every draft you're in: rankings and cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR, mock drafts for various league types, sleepers and busts for this season and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.

Whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer, we have everything you need to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.

Below you'll find all of our best content, updated for a big labor day weekend fantasy football draft party!

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheets, Mock Drafts, Projections

Cheat Sheet Central

A collection of downloadable, printable cheat sheets for the 2020 fantasy football season, including PPR, non-PPR and dynasty/keeper leagues. Perfect for your drafts.

ESPN+ Cheat Sheet

Get all of our best ESPN+ intel in one printable cheat sheet to have with you during your fantasy football drafts.

Mock drafts: 10-team, non-PPR (Sept. 3) | 12-team, PPR (Aug. 27) | 10-team PPR, 2-QB (Aug. 20) | 10-team, PPR (Aug. 13) | 12-team, non-PPR (Aug. 6) | 10-team, non-PPR (July 30) | 12-team PPR (July 23) | 10-team PPR (June 22) | 12-team PPR (May 8)

2020 projections

Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by specific category.

Depth charts: Offense | Defense

PPR rankings

Composite ranks by position

Matthew Berry's top 200

Mike Clay's top 300

Eric Karabell's top 250

Field Yates' top 100

Karabell's tiered rankings: Running backs | Wide receivers

Non-PPR rankings

Composite ranks by position

Clay's top 300

Dynasty rankings

Clay's top 240

Clay's top 80 rookies

IDP rankings

Clay, Cockcroft and McCormick: Top 50 DLs, LBs and DBs

Fantasy football advice and analysis

What you need to know before your draft

Have a draft coming up but feeling rather unprepared? Tristan H. Cockcroft has your back.

Love/Hate for 2020

Matthew Berry's must-read column of the preseason, highlighting players being undervalued and overvalued in drafts.

Fantasy football sleepers, busts, breakouts for 2020

Our panel of fantasy football analysts offers surprise performers, disappointments and those who will take their game to another level.

Eric Karabell's 'Do Not Draft' list

It's not personal. It's all about value. Eric offers his list of players who are being drafted too early for his liking.

Eric Karabell's 'Do Draft' list

Austin Ekeler leads Eric's list of players who are being undervalued in drafts this summer.

The best picks from each draft slot in Rounds 1 and 2

Tristan H. Cockcroft helps you plan for your team's foundation, regardless of when you pick, by recommending players to take in 10- and 12-team leagues.

Mike Clay's Ultimate Draft Board

The ideal selections in each round of your draft, as well as overall strategy.

Eric Karabell's tiered rankings: Wide receivers

Fantasy football draft rankings are a good start, but using tiers will make things even easier when the pressure is on and your pick is up.

Eric Karabell's tiered rankings: Running backs

Rankings are important when drafting; it's even more important to know where value drops off at each position.

Adam Schefter's Cheat Sheet

This is the sheet that Adam sends to his friends and family when they ask him for fantasy advice.

p>10 lists of 10

Ten training camp nuggets. Ten what-if? scenarios. Ten blind résumé tests. Matthew Berry gives his draft advice.

Matt Bowen's favorite draft targets

Players Matt seems to wind up with on most of his teams, including a couple sleepers.

Matthew Berry's Draft-Day Manifesto

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Drafters.

2020 versions of 2019 breakouts: Is Kyler Murray this year's Lamar Jackson?

Mike Clay looks at candidates to break out in 2020, comparing them to those who actually did in 2019.

Potential second-year breakout candidates

Field Yates offers 13 sophomores poised to take the next step in fantasy.

100 facts you should know before your draft

Matthew Berry gives you the facts he wants you to keep in mind when prepping for your drafts.

Players who will score fewer TDs in 2020

Mike Clay lists players who are likely to experience a drop in TD production this season, including Derrick Henry.

Players who will score more TDs in 2020

Mike Clay uses the OTD metric to highlight players who are likely to hit pay dirt more this season, including Odell Beckham Jr.

Fantasy football backup rankings: Hunt leads the way

Mike Clay ranks the most valuable insurance options in fantasy, starting with each team's backfield and finishing with a handful of names at QB, WR and TE.

The 192 players who should be drafted

Mike Clay caters to 12-team leagues, ranking the 192 players who should be selected in drafts.

10 simple rules for fantasy football draft success

New to fantasy football? Played before but want to do better? Field Yates breaks down the basics to put you on top of your 2020 drafts.

Tendencies you should know about all 32 playcallers

Mike Clay supplies you with knowledge that can go a long way toward making you a smarter fantasy manager.

Players to upgrade, downgrade in 2020

Mike Clay lists players whose fantasy value is most impacted -- for better or worse -- by those who will call the plays this season.

Eric Karabell's top-10 rookie wide receivers

Which rookies are poised to make fantasy noise in Year 1?

Tua Tagovailoa, Darwin Thompson among deep fantasy football sleepers

If you're in a deep league, Tristan H. Cockcroft recommends players who could make noise as the season progresses.

Eight players who have the skills, need opportunity

Matt Bowen's list of talented players waiting for their chance to become fantasy-relevant.

Tarik Cohen among fantasy players whose targets may change dramatically in 2020

Usage is as important as talent when it comes to fantasy football values. Which players will see their targets impacted the most (for better or worse) in 2020 due to offseason roster moves?

WRs with the easiest, toughest schedules in fantasy football

A great receiver facing a brutal schedule of opposing cornerbacks may be ordinary in fantasy. A good receiver facing easy weekly matchups could break out. Mike Clay breaks it all down in his preseason Shadow Report.

Most important position battles to watch

Eric Karabell and NFL Nation writers from each team handicap the biggest camp competitions, in terms of fantasy value.

Rookie RB rankings for 2020

Eric Karabell offers his list of impact rookie backs for the upcoming season.

Fantasy football: Deep QB sleepers for 12-team and 2-QB leagues

If you play in a fantasy football league that starts two quarterbacks or has at least 12 members, you'll want to aim for these deep QB sleepers.

Faces in new places

Tristan H. Cockcroft ranks the players on new teams in 2020.

Matt Bowen's favorite targets by position: QB | RB | WR | TE

Matt discusses his favorite value picks at each position at different stages of the draft.

Fantasy roundtable discussions

Our analysts answer 15 key questions to help you get ready for your fantasy drafts.

Create, manage or join a league

Mock draft lobby

Practice makes perfect! Hop into a mock draft and prepare for the real thing against other ESPN Fantasy players.

Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Football

It's free to play! Create or join a league with friends, customize your settings and battle all season for the top spot.