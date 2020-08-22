Fantasy football rankings: Mike Clay's 192 players who should be drafted

Mike Clay breaks down if the production of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will be affected by who starts at QB for the Chargers. (1:40)

During the offseason, 2,880 human beings (32 teams x 90 players) can be rostered by an NFL team. Once Week 1 rolls around, that number is cut down to 1,760 (32 x 55). The ESPN Fantasy Football player database includes nearly 2,500 players.

You can't be expected to know all of those players, which is why "The 192" is here to make your life easier.

Why 192? Fantasy leagues come in all shapes in sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. "The 192" is a list of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in a 12-team, 16-round, PPR league with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember that drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.

What if you're in an eight-team league? Or a 16-teamer? The 192 can still help you win, but you'll certainly need to make tweaks in the middle to late rounds. For example, in a smaller league, you may want to wait even longer at quarterback because the position is so deep. In deeper leagues, running backs and tight ends should be more of a priority, as those positions lack depth and could leave you with a weak spot if you wait until late.

The 192 should serve as a simple guide to help you maximize the value of your starting lineup while making the best possible decision in each and every round.

For a deeper look, here are my latest 2020 fantasy football rankings and here is round-by-round analysis via my Ultimate Draft Board.

The 192

1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB1

McCaffrey outscored the next-closest running back by 156 fantasy points last season. He's a strong bet to see a decrease in production in 2020, but he can afford one and still easily pace the position.

2. Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB2

3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB3

4. Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB4

5. Alvin Kamara, NO, RB5

There's a "Big 5" at running back this season, and though McCaffrey is in a tier of his own, the next four players should be off the board by the midpoint of the first round. Kamara might seem surprising here, but note that, despite struggling to find the end zone, he was fantasy's No. 5 back after returning from injury in Week 10 last season.

6. Michael Thomas, NO, WR1

Thomas, who outscored the next-closest wide receiver by 99 fantasy points last season, is the only wide receiver I'm currently considering in the first round. More on why in the next section.

7. Derrick Henry, TEN, RB6

8. Miles Sanders, PHI, RB7

9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC, RB8

10. Kenyan Drake, ARI, RB9

11. Nick Chubb, CLE, RB10

12. Josh Jacobs, LV, RB11

13. Aaron Jones, GB, RB12

14. Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB13

15. Joe Mixon, CIN, RB14

As far as I'm concerned, there are 14 running backs I truly feel comfortable with in my Week 1 starting lineup. Because of the impending drop-off at the position, I'm very much trying to get two of these 14 backs with my first two picks. If I don't take two, I'll essentially be fading that second RB slot in order to load up on other positions. Speaking of which ...

16. Davante Adams, GB, WR2

17. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI, WR3

18. Julio Jones, ATL, WR4

19. Tyreek Hill, KC, WR5

20. Travis Kelce, KC, TE1

21. Chris Godwin, TB, WR6

22. Mike Evans, TB, WR7

23. George Kittle, SF, TE2

24. Kenny Golladay, DET, WR8

25. DJ Moore, CAR, WR9

26. Allen Robinson, CHI, WR10

27. Adam Thielen, MIN, WR11

28. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT, WR12

29. Amari Cooper, DAL, WR13

30. Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR14

31. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE, WR15

32. Calvin Ridley, ATL, WR16

33. A.J. Brown, TEN, WR17

Holy wide receivers, Batman!

One of the primary reasons to attack running back early this season is the absurd depth at wideout during the early to middle stages of drafts. The likes of Evans, Moore, Robinson, Beckham and Cooper can routinely be had in the third round, with Thielen, Smith-Schuster and everyone else listed in this tier available even later. This is also a good spot to grab an elite tight end, Kelce or Kittle.

34. Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB1

35. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB2

Jackson and Mahomes are in their own tier at quarterback. I value the duo in the late stages of the third round, though generally they're off the board earlier. I recommend waiting for a better value unless one of them remains on the board at the Round 2/3 turn.

36. Robert Woods, LAR, WR18

37. Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR19

38. Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR20

39. Leonard Fournette, JAC, RB15

40. Chris Carson, SEA, RB16

41. Mark Andrews, BAL, TE3

42. Zach Ertz, PHI, TE4

Woods, Kupp and Lockett could easily be placed in our earlier tier of wideouts, but that group has just a bit more upside this season. Fournette and Carson are viable RB2 targets. Andrews and Ertz, who has come at a nice discount this season, remain quality TE1 plays.

43. David Johnson, HOU, RB17

44. Todd Gurley, ATL, RB18

45. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ, RB19

46. Melvin Gordon, DEN, RB20

47. James Conner, PIT, RB21

48. Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB22

49. Devin Singletary, BUF, RB23

This tier of running backs has generally come off the board before several of the players already listed, but a lot of that is fantasy players panicking over the early RB run and trying to play catch-up. The third and fourth rounds is a good time to pivot away from these shaky options and instead focus on the aforementioned wide receivers and perhaps a tight end.

50. Keenan Allen, LAC, WR21

51. T.Y. Hilton, IND, WR22

52. Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR23

53. Jarvis Landry, CLE, WR24

54. DK Metcalf, SEA, WR25

55. DJ Chark, JAC, WR26

More quality WR options, you say? Allen's stock is down and Hilton's up as the former loses and the latter gains the talents of Philip Rivers. The veteran duo joins McLaurin, Landry, Metcalf and Chark as WR2/3 plays.

56. D'Andre Swift, DET, RB24

57. Kareem Hunt, CLE, RB25

58. David Montgomery, CHI, RB26

59. Cam Akers, LAR, RB27

60. Ronald Jones, TB, RB28

If you skipped the earlier veteran RB tier, this is an intriguing area to perhaps throw a dart. Hunt has the highest standalone value for a No. 2 back, as he'll be busy as a receiver and is an elite insurance option behind Chubb. Day 2 picks Swift and Akers are potential lead backs as rookies. Montgomery and Jones have a bit of "post-hype" breakout appeal after fairly slow starts to their careers.

61. DeVante Parker, MIA, WR27

62. Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR28

63. A.J. Green, CIN, WR29

64. Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR30

65. Michael Gallup, DAL, WR31

66. Will Fuller, HOU, WR32

67. Marquise Brown, BAL, WR33

68. Deebo Samuel, SF, WR34

69. Darren Waller, LV, TE5

We're into the fifth and sixth round of a draft and still have quality options at wide receiver. Six of the eight listed here are the probable No. 1 options for their respective teams, with Boyd and Gallup coming off a pair of top-25 campaigns. Samuel would be closer to the top 20 WRs if he wasn't expected to a miss a few games due to injury. Fantasy's reigning No. 3 tight end, Waller, will see fewer targets but score more touchdowns in 2020.

70. Raheem Mostert, SF, RB29

71. Tarik Cohen, CHI, RB30

72. Mark Ingram, BAL, RB31

We have a short running back tier here, with a few options for your flex spot. Cohen's ceiling is low, but his floor high as a receiving specialist, whereas Mostert and Ingram might struggle for consistency and receiving volume despite lead-back roles.

73. Deshaun Watson, HOU, QB3

74. Kyler Murray, ARI, QB4

75. Dak Prescott, DAL, QB5

76. Russell Wilson, SEA, QB6

If you don't take Jackson or Mahomes, you can wait quite a while to target your quarterback. Watson lost Hopkins, but he adds a ton of value with his legs and still has a good WR foursome to throw to. Murray is one of this year's most likely breakout players. Prescott and Wilson were both top-three finishers in 2019 and are safe QB1 targets.

77. Marvin Jones, DET, WR35

78. Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR36

79. Jamison Crowder, NYJ, WR37

80. Brandin Cooks, HOU, WR38

81. Julian Edelman, NE, WR39

82. Evan Engram, NYG, TE6

83. Tyler Higbee, LAR, TE7

We're at the midway point of our draft and looking for solid flex options. Jones, Crowder, Cooks and Edelman are fairly safe veterans, with Johnson a strong second-year breakout candidate after posting a top-40 campaign in Pittsburgh's struggling 2019 offense. We also have a pair of midrange TE1 targets. Engram and Higbee.

84. Kerryon Johnson, DET, RB32

85. Darrell Henderson, LAR, RB33

86. Phillip Lindsay, DEN, RB34

87. James White, NE, RB35

88. Jordan Howard, MIA, RB36

89. Matt Breida, MIA, RB37

90. J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB38

91. Zack Moss, BUF, RB39

92. Tevin Coleman, SF, RB40

This is a good area for "Zero-RB" drafters to go shopping. Johnson, Henderson, Coleman and Howard/Breida each are competing to open Week 1 as his team's lead back. Lindsay, Moss and White figure to push for double-digit looks most weeks in situational roles. The rookie Dobbins is stuck in a Baltimore time-share but could emerge as a lead back in time.

93. Sterling Shepard, NYG, WR40

94. Christian Kirk, ARI, WR41

95. Golden Tate, NYG, WR42

96. Preston Williams, MIA, WR43

97. Robby Anderson, CAR, WR44

98. Darius Slayton, NYG, WR45

99. John Brown, BUF, WR46

100. Henry Ruggs, LV, WR47

101. Emmanuel Sanders, NO, WR48

102. Curtis Samuel, CAR, WR49

This is a fine tier to find flex options and/or your top backup at wide receiver. Ruggs is my top-ranked rookie WR as Las Vegas' No. 1 at the position, whereas Slayton and Williams are Year 2 leap candidates.

103. Latavius Murray, NO, RB41

104. Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB42

105. Tony Pollard, DAL, RB43

Insurance! Get your insurance here! None of these backs has standalone value, but each will be RB1 plays if Kamara, Cook or Elliott, respectively, miss time. Murray was the top-scoring fantasy RB during the two weeks Kamara was out last season.

106. Mecole Hardman, KC, WR50

107. Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR51

108. Mike Williams, LAC, WR52

109. Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR53

We're past Pick 100, which is generally your window to get more aggressive in looking for upside. Here are four more wide receivers who fit the bill, with second-year Hardman and rookies Jefferson and Jeudy positioned for regular playing time. Williams loses some juice with Rivers gone, but is a shoo-in for touchdown regression to the mean.

110. Hunter Henry, LAC, TE8

111. Jared Cook, NO, TE9

112. Noah Fant, DEN, TE10

113. Rob Gronkowski, TB, TE11

114. Hayden Hurst, ATL, TE12

115. T.J. Hockenson, DET, TE13

There's a lot of value at tight end this season, so if you pass on one of the top guys, you can afford to wait quite a while (like you might normally at quarterback) and still come away with a fine TE1 option. Recent first-round picks Fant, Hockenson and Hurst are terrific breakout options. Gronkowski, Cook and Henry are high-floor veteran plays.

116. Matt Ryan, ATL, QB7

117. Tom Brady, TB, QB8

118. Carson Wentz, PHI, QB9

119. Josh Allen, BUF, QB10

120. Drew Brees, NO, QB11

121. Matthew Stafford, DET, QB12

122. Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB13

This tier rounds out your starting options at quarterback. Brady and Stafford are often available in the double-digit rounds and both are quality options.

123. Breshad Perriman, NYJ, WR54

124. Jalen Reagor, PHI, WR55

125. DeSean Jackson, PHI, WR56

126. CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR57

127. Parris Campbell, IND, WR58

128. Duke Johnson, HOU, RB44

129. Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB45

130. Nyheim Hines, IND, RB46

131. Marlon Mack, IND, RB47

132. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, TB, RB48

133. Justin Jackson, LAC, RB49

134. Mike Gesicki, MIA, TE14

135. Chris Herndon, NYJ, TE15

136. Austin Hooper, CLE, TE16

137. Daniel Jones, NYG, QB14

138. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, QB15

At this point, you're looking to add depth and upside to your bench. Rookies Reagor, Lamb, Gibson and Vaughn should be on your radar. Campbell and Herndon are two of my favorite late-round sleepers. Jones is a sneaky breakout and has QB1 upside.

139. Boston Scott, PHI, RB50

140. Adrian Peterson, WAS, RB51

141. Damien Harris, NE, RB52

142. Jerick McKinnon, SF, RB53

143. Chase Edmonds, ARI, RB54

144. Anthony Miller, CHI, WR59

145. Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR60

146. Sammy Watkins, KC, WR61

147. N'Keal Harry, NE, WR62

148. Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR63

149. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI, WR64

150. Randall Cobb, HOU, WR65

151. Allen Lazard, GB, WR66

152. Mohamed Sanu, NE, WR67

153. Denzel Mims, NYJ, WR68

154. Tee Higgins, CIN, WR69

This tier isn't quite as strong as the prior one, but a lot of the analysis is the same. These are depth and/or upside options, including potential RB breakouts (Harris, Scott) and a handful of recent early-round WR draft picks (Aiyuk, Harry, Pittman, Higgins, Mims), all who could play significant roles as soon as Week 1. This is the range in which players such as A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel were discovered last season, so don't be afraid to throw darts at rookies.

155. Joshua Kelley, LAC, RB55

156. AJ Dillon, GB, RB56

157. Darrynton Evans, TEN, RB57

158. Ryquell Armstead, JAC, RB58

159. Carlos Hyde, SEA, RB59

160. Anthony McFarland, PIT, RB60

161. Jack Doyle, IND, TE17

162. Eric Ebron, PIT, TE18

163. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE19

164. Cam Newton, NE, QB16

165. Ryan Tannehill, TEN, QB17

166. Jared Goff, LAR, QB18

167. Baker Mayfield, CLE, QB19

168. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF, QB20

Our final tier of skill-position players includes a few young insurance RB options (Kelley, Dillon, Evans, Armstead, McFarland) and rounds out the short list of quarterbacks and tight ends who should be drafted in 12-team leagues.

169. Steelers D/ST, PIT, DST1

170. Bills D/ST, BUF, DST2

171. 49ers D/ST, SF, DST3

172. Ravens D/ST, BAL, DST4

173. Patriots D/ST, NE, DST5

174. Colts D/ST, IND, DST6

175. Broncos D/ST, DEN, DST7

176. Bears D/ST, CHI, DST8

177. Saints D/ST, NO, DST9

178. Vikings D/ST, MIN, DST10

179. Buccaneers D/ST, TB, DST11

180. Chargers D/ST, LAC, DST12

181. Justin Tucker, BAL, K1

182. Harrison Butker, KC, K2

183. Wil Lutz, NO, K3

184. Matt Prater, DET, K4

185. Greg Zuerlein, DAL, K5

186. Robbie Gould, SF, K6

187. Chris Boswell, PIT, K7

188. Matt Gay, TB, K8

189. Zane Gonzalez, ARI, K9

190. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU, K10

191. Jake Elliott, PHI, K11

192. Austin Seibert, CLE, K12

Did you learn nothing from the Jaguars' D/ST two years ago? What about the Bears' D/ST last offseason? Wait until the final two rounds to select your defense and kicker.