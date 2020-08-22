        <
          Fantasy football rankings: Mike Clay's 192 players who should be drafted

          7:00 AM ET
          • Mike ClayESPN Writer
          During the offseason, 2,880 human beings (32 teams x 90 players) can be rostered by an NFL team. Once Week 1 rolls around, that number is cut down to 1,760 (32 x 55). The ESPN Fantasy Football player database includes nearly 2,500 players.

          You can't be expected to know all of those players, which is why "The 192" is here to make your life easier.

          Why 192? Fantasy leagues come in all shapes in sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. "The 192" is a list of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in a 12-team, 16-round, PPR league with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember that drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.

          What if you're in an eight-team league? Or a 16-teamer? The 192 can still help you win, but you'll certainly need to make tweaks in the middle to late rounds. For example, in a smaller league, you may want to wait even longer at quarterback because the position is so deep. In deeper leagues, running backs and tight ends should be more of a priority, as those positions lack depth and could leave you with a weak spot if you wait until late.

          The 192 should serve as a simple guide to help you maximize the value of your starting lineup while making the best possible decision in each and every round.

          For a deeper look, here are my latest 2020 fantasy football rankings and here is round-by-round analysis via my Ultimate Draft Board.

          The 192

          1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB1

          McCaffrey outscored the next-closest running back by 156 fantasy points last season. He's a strong bet to see a decrease in production in 2020, but he can afford one and still easily pace the position.

          2. Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB2
          3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB3
          4. Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB4
          5. Alvin Kamara, NO, RB5

          There's a "Big 5" at running back this season, and though McCaffrey is in a tier of his own, the next four players should be off the board by the midpoint of the first round. Kamara might seem surprising here, but note that, despite struggling to find the end zone, he was fantasy's No. 5 back after returning from injury in Week 10 last season.

          6. Michael Thomas, NO, WR1

          Thomas, who outscored the next-closest wide receiver by 99 fantasy points last season, is the only wide receiver I'm currently considering in the first round. More on why in the next section.

          7. Derrick Henry, TEN, RB6
          8. Miles Sanders, PHI, RB7
          9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC, RB8
          10. Kenyan Drake, ARI, RB9
          11. Nick Chubb, CLE, RB10
          12. Josh Jacobs, LV, RB11
          13. Aaron Jones, GB, RB12
          14. Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB13
          15. Joe Mixon, CIN, RB14

          As far as I'm concerned, there are 14 running backs I truly feel comfortable with in my Week 1 starting lineup. Because of the impending drop-off at the position, I'm very much trying to get two of these 14 backs with my first two picks. If I don't take two, I'll essentially be fading that second RB slot in order to load up on other positions. Speaking of which ...

          16. Davante Adams, GB, WR2
          17. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI, WR3
          18. Julio Jones, ATL, WR4
          19. Tyreek Hill, KC, WR5
          20. Travis Kelce, KC, TE1
          21. Chris Godwin, TB, WR6
          22. Mike Evans, TB, WR7
          23. George Kittle, SF, TE2
          24. Kenny Golladay, DET, WR8
          25. DJ Moore, CAR, WR9
          26. Allen Robinson, CHI, WR10
          27. Adam Thielen, MIN, WR11
          28. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT, WR12
          29. Amari Cooper, DAL, WR13
          30. Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR14
          31. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE, WR15
          32. Calvin Ridley, ATL, WR16
          33. A.J. Brown, TEN, WR17

          Holy wide receivers, Batman!

          One of the primary reasons to attack running back early this season is the absurd depth at wideout during the early to middle stages of drafts. The likes of Evans, Moore, Robinson, Beckham and Cooper can routinely be had in the third round, with Thielen, Smith-Schuster and everyone else listed in this tier available even later. This is also a good spot to grab an elite tight end, Kelce or Kittle.

          34. Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB1
          35. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB2

          Jackson and Mahomes are in their own tier at quarterback. I value the duo in the late stages of the third round, though generally they're off the board earlier. I recommend waiting for a better value unless one of them remains on the board at the Round 2/3 turn.

          36. Robert Woods, LAR, WR18
          37. Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR19
          38. Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR20
          39. Leonard Fournette, JAC, RB15
          40. Chris Carson, SEA, RB16
          41. Mark Andrews, BAL, TE3
          42. Zach Ertz, PHI, TE4

          Woods, Kupp and Lockett could easily be placed in our earlier tier of wideouts, but that group has just a bit more upside this season. Fournette and Carson are viable RB2 targets. Andrews and Ertz, who has come at a nice discount this season, remain quality TE1 plays.

          43. David Johnson, HOU, RB17
          44. Todd Gurley, ATL, RB18
          45. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ, RB19
          46. Melvin Gordon, DEN, RB20
          47. James Conner, PIT, RB21
          48. Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB22
          49. Devin Singletary, BUF, RB23

          This tier of running backs has generally come off the board before several of the players already listed, but a lot of that is fantasy players panicking over the early RB run and trying to play catch-up. The third and fourth rounds is a good time to pivot away from these shaky options and instead focus on the aforementioned wide receivers and perhaps a tight end.

          50. Keenan Allen, LAC, WR21
          51. T.Y. Hilton, IND, WR22
          52. Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR23
          53. Jarvis Landry, CLE, WR24
          54. DK Metcalf, SEA, WR25
          55. DJ Chark, JAC, WR26

          More quality WR options, you say? Allen's stock is down and Hilton's up as the former loses and the latter gains the talents of Philip Rivers. The veteran duo joins McLaurin, Landry, Metcalf and Chark as WR2/3 plays.

          56. D'Andre Swift, DET, RB24
          57. Kareem Hunt, CLE, RB25
          58. David Montgomery, CHI, RB26
          59. Cam Akers, LAR, RB27
          60. Ronald Jones, TB, RB28

          If you skipped the earlier veteran RB tier, this is an intriguing area to perhaps throw a dart. Hunt has the highest standalone value for a No. 2 back, as he'll be busy as a receiver and is an elite insurance option behind Chubb. Day 2 picks Swift and Akers are potential lead backs as rookies. Montgomery and Jones have a bit of "post-hype" breakout appeal after fairly slow starts to their careers.

          61. DeVante Parker, MIA, WR27
          62. Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR28
          63. A.J. Green, CIN, WR29
          64. Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR30
          65. Michael Gallup, DAL, WR31
          66. Will Fuller, HOU, WR32
          67. Marquise Brown, BAL, WR33
          68. Deebo Samuel, SF, WR34
          69. Darren Waller, LV, TE5

          We're into the fifth and sixth round of a draft and still have quality options at wide receiver. Six of the eight listed here are the probable No. 1 options for their respective teams, with Boyd and Gallup coming off a pair of top-25 campaigns. Samuel would be closer to the top 20 WRs if he wasn't expected to a miss a few games due to injury. Fantasy's reigning No. 3 tight end, Waller, will see fewer targets but score more touchdowns in 2020.

          70. Raheem Mostert, SF, RB29
          71. Tarik Cohen, CHI, RB30
          72. Mark Ingram, BAL, RB31

          We have a short running back tier here, with a few options for your flex spot. Cohen's ceiling is low, but his floor high as a receiving specialist, whereas Mostert and Ingram might struggle for consistency and receiving volume despite lead-back roles.

          73. Deshaun Watson, HOU, QB3
          74. Kyler Murray, ARI, QB4
          75. Dak Prescott, DAL, QB5
          76. Russell Wilson, SEA, QB6

          If you don't take Jackson or Mahomes, you can wait quite a while to target your quarterback. Watson lost Hopkins, but he adds a ton of value with his legs and still has a good WR foursome to throw to. Murray is one of this year's most likely breakout players. Prescott and Wilson were both top-three finishers in 2019 and are safe QB1 targets.

          77. Marvin Jones, DET, WR35
          78. Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR36
          79. Jamison Crowder, NYJ, WR37
          80. Brandin Cooks, HOU, WR38
          81. Julian Edelman, NE, WR39
          82. Evan Engram, NYG, TE6
          83. Tyler Higbee, LAR, TE7

          We're at the midway point of our draft and looking for solid flex options. Jones, Crowder, Cooks and Edelman are fairly safe veterans, with Johnson a strong second-year breakout candidate after posting a top-40 campaign in Pittsburgh's struggling 2019 offense. We also have a pair of midrange TE1 targets. Engram and Higbee.

          84. Kerryon Johnson, DET, RB32
          85. Darrell Henderson, LAR, RB33
          86. Phillip Lindsay, DEN, RB34
          87. James White, NE, RB35
          88. Jordan Howard, MIA, RB36
          89. Matt Breida, MIA, RB37
          90. J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB38
          91. Zack Moss, BUF, RB39
          92. Tevin Coleman, SF, RB40

          This is a good area for "Zero-RB" drafters to go shopping. Johnson, Henderson, Coleman and Howard/Breida each are competing to open Week 1 as his team's lead back. Lindsay, Moss and White figure to push for double-digit looks most weeks in situational roles. The rookie Dobbins is stuck in a Baltimore time-share but could emerge as a lead back in time.

          93. Sterling Shepard, NYG, WR40
          94. Christian Kirk, ARI, WR41
          95. Golden Tate, NYG, WR42
          96. Preston Williams, MIA, WR43
          97. Robby Anderson, CAR, WR44
          98. Darius Slayton, NYG, WR45
          99. John Brown, BUF, WR46
          100. Henry Ruggs, LV, WR47
          101. Emmanuel Sanders, NO, WR48
          102. Curtis Samuel, CAR, WR49

          This is a fine tier to find flex options and/or your top backup at wide receiver. Ruggs is my top-ranked rookie WR as Las Vegas' No. 1 at the position, whereas Slayton and Williams are Year 2 leap candidates.

          103. Latavius Murray, NO, RB41
          104. Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB42
          105. Tony Pollard, DAL, RB43

          Insurance! Get your insurance here! None of these backs has standalone value, but each will be RB1 plays if Kamara, Cook or Elliott, respectively, miss time. Murray was the top-scoring fantasy RB during the two weeks Kamara was out last season.

          106. Mecole Hardman, KC, WR50
          107. Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR51
          108. Mike Williams, LAC, WR52
          109. Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR53

          We're past Pick 100, which is generally your window to get more aggressive in looking for upside. Here are four more wide receivers who fit the bill, with second-year Hardman and rookies Jefferson and Jeudy positioned for regular playing time. Williams loses some juice with Rivers gone, but is a shoo-in for touchdown regression to the mean.

          110. Hunter Henry, LAC, TE8
          111. Jared Cook, NO, TE9
          112. Noah Fant, DEN, TE10
          113. Rob Gronkowski, TB, TE11
          114. Hayden Hurst, ATL, TE12
          115. T.J. Hockenson, DET, TE13

          There's a lot of value at tight end this season, so if you pass on one of the top guys, you can afford to wait quite a while (like you might normally at quarterback) and still come away with a fine TE1 option. Recent first-round picks Fant, Hockenson and Hurst are terrific breakout options. Gronkowski, Cook and Henry are high-floor veteran plays.

          116. Matt Ryan, ATL, QB7
          117. Tom Brady, TB, QB8
          118. Carson Wentz, PHI, QB9
          119. Josh Allen, BUF, QB10
          120. Drew Brees, NO, QB11
          121. Matthew Stafford, DET, QB12
          122. Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB13

          This tier rounds out your starting options at quarterback. Brady and Stafford are often available in the double-digit rounds and both are quality options.

          123. Breshad Perriman, NYJ, WR54
          124. Jalen Reagor, PHI, WR55
          125. DeSean Jackson, PHI, WR56
          126. CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR57
          127. Parris Campbell, IND, WR58
          128. Duke Johnson, HOU, RB44
          129. Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB45
          130. Nyheim Hines, IND, RB46
          131. Marlon Mack, IND, RB47
          132. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, TB, RB48
          133. Justin Jackson, LAC, RB49
          134. Mike Gesicki, MIA, TE14
          135. Chris Herndon, NYJ, TE15
          136. Austin Hooper, CLE, TE16
          137. Daniel Jones, NYG, QB14
          138. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, QB15

          At this point, you're looking to add depth and upside to your bench. Rookies Reagor, Lamb, Gibson and Vaughn should be on your radar. Campbell and Herndon are two of my favorite late-round sleepers. Jones is a sneaky breakout and has QB1 upside.

          139. Boston Scott, PHI, RB50
          140. Adrian Peterson, WAS, RB51
          141. Damien Harris, NE, RB52
          142. Jerick McKinnon, SF, RB53
          143. Chase Edmonds, ARI, RB54
          144. Anthony Miller, CHI, WR59
          145. Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR60
          146. Sammy Watkins, KC, WR61
          147. N'Keal Harry, NE, WR62
          148. Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR63
          149. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI, WR64
          150. Randall Cobb, HOU, WR65
          151. Allen Lazard, GB, WR66
          152. Mohamed Sanu, NE, WR67
          153. Denzel Mims, NYJ, WR68
          154. Tee Higgins, CIN, WR69

          This tier isn't quite as strong as the prior one, but a lot of the analysis is the same. These are depth and/or upside options, including potential RB breakouts (Harris, Scott) and a handful of recent early-round WR draft picks (Aiyuk, Harry, Pittman, Higgins, Mims), all who could play significant roles as soon as Week 1. This is the range in which players such as A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel were discovered last season, so don't be afraid to throw darts at rookies.

          155. Joshua Kelley, LAC, RB55
          156. AJ Dillon, GB, RB56
          157. Darrynton Evans, TEN, RB57
          158. Ryquell Armstead, JAC, RB58
          159. Carlos Hyde, SEA, RB59
          160. Anthony McFarland, PIT, RB60
          161. Jack Doyle, IND, TE17
          162. Eric Ebron, PIT, TE18
          163. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE19
          164. Cam Newton, NE, QB16
          165. Ryan Tannehill, TEN, QB17
          166. Jared Goff, LAR, QB18
          167. Baker Mayfield, CLE, QB19
          168. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF, QB20

          Our final tier of skill-position players includes a few young insurance RB options (Kelley, Dillon, Evans, Armstead, McFarland) and rounds out the short list of quarterbacks and tight ends who should be drafted in 12-team leagues.

          169. Steelers D/ST, PIT, DST1
          170. Bills D/ST, BUF, DST2
          171. 49ers D/ST, SF, DST3
          172. Ravens D/ST, BAL, DST4
          173. Patriots D/ST, NE, DST5
          174. Colts D/ST, IND, DST6
          175. Broncos D/ST, DEN, DST7
          176. Bears D/ST, CHI, DST8
          177. Saints D/ST, NO, DST9
          178. Vikings D/ST, MIN, DST10
          179. Buccaneers D/ST, TB, DST11
          180. Chargers D/ST, LAC, DST12
          181. Justin Tucker, BAL, K1
          182. Harrison Butker, KC, K2
          183. Wil Lutz, NO, K3
          184. Matt Prater, DET, K4
          185. Greg Zuerlein, DAL, K5
          186. Robbie Gould, SF, K6
          187. Chris Boswell, PIT, K7
          188. Matt Gay, TB, K8
          189. Zane Gonzalez, ARI, K9
          190. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU, K10
          191. Jake Elliott, PHI, K11
          192. Austin Seibert, CLE, K12

          Did you learn nothing from the Jaguars' D/ST two years ago? What about the Bears' D/ST last offseason? Wait until the final two rounds to select your defense and kicker.