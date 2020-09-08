Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 1

It's finally here: Week 1 of the NFL season, and our experts are back with their fantasy football rankings for the first week of action.

Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

PPR Rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

Non-PPR Rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

Our analysts keep their rankings up to date throughout each week.