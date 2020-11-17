        <
        >

          Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 11

          play
          Why managers should consider trading Josh Allen (0:40)

          Matthew Berry breaks down Josh Allen's potential value ahead of the fantasy trade deadline. (0:40)

          10:42 AM ET
          • ESPN Fantasy Staff

          Our experts are back for Week 11 with their fantasy football rankings for the upcoming week of NFL action.

          Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

          Week 11 byes: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers

          PPR Rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Non-PPR Rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams