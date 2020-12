Field Yates and Stephania Bell break down Justin Herbert's lackluster performance against the Patriots. (1:19)

Our experts are back for Week 14 with their fantasy football rankings for the upcoming week of NFL action.

Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

PPR Rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

Non-PPR Rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams