Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 2

Our experts are back for Week 2 with their fantasy football rankings for the upcoming week of NFL action.
Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!
PPR Rankings:
Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams
Non-PPR Rankings:
Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams
Our analysts keep their rankings up to date throughout each week.