        <
        >

          Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 4

          play
          Why Berry is doing an Austin Ekeler victory lap (2:40)

          After a strong Week 3 vs. the Panthers, Matthew Berry is feeling justified about supporting Austin Ekeler in fantasy, despite Stephania Bell's protests. (2:40)

          11:42 AM ET
          • ESPN Fantasy Staff

          Our experts are back for Week 4 with their fantasy football rankings for the upcoming week of NFL action.

          Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

          PPR Rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Non-PPR Rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Our analysts keep their rankings up to date throughout each week.