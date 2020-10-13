        <
        >

          Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 6

          play
          Should fantasy managers trade Michael Thomas? (2:06)

          Field Yates and Matthew Berry make the case for, and against, trading Saints WR Michael Thomas. (2:06)

          11:50 AM ET
          • ESPN Fantasy Staff

          Our experts are back for Week 6 with their fantasy football rankings for the upcoming week of NFL action.

          Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

          Week 6 byes: Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks

          PPR Rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Non-PPR Rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams