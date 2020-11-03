        <
          Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 9

          play
          Can Josh Allen break out of his fantasy funk? (2:10)

          Field Yates and Matthew Berry discuss Josh Allen's fantasy struggles in his last four games, which begs the question if he can be trusted going forward. (2:10)

          11:35 AM ET
          • ESPN Fantasy Staff

          Our experts are back for Week 9 with their fantasy football rankings for the upcoming week of NFL action.

          Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

          Week 9 byes: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles

          PPR Rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Non-PPR Rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams