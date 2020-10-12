Fantasy football waiver wire for NFL Week 6: Alexander Mattison, Chase Claypool, QBs among top pickups

There's no silver lining in the major ankle injury to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, which is stating the obvious. But in the moments following his gruesome injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Giants, it was abundantly clear just how much respect Prescott carries within the Cowboys' locker room and across the league.

Tweets poured in from the game's brightest stars as they sent their well-wishes to the dynamic and impressive Prescott, who was having a tremendous season to that point. To see any player suffer a major injury is unsettling, and Dak's was certainly no exception. So here's a tip of the hat to a player who has not only done countless things right on the field, but even more off of it -- he's a true class act. Create a new league today and start fresh from this point! Leagues drafted before the first game of the week will begin play immediately, while leagues drafted after the first game will start the following week.

For fantasy purposes, those who were riding Prescott's hot hand now have a massive hole to fill. We'll dive into the names to know.

Here are the Week 6 waiver wire adds you need to know.

---

Note: Since the Bills and Titans are slated to play on Tuesday night, ESPN waivers will run overnight Wednesday, rather than overnight Tuesday.

Week 6 byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks

Note: All players listed are available in at least 50% of leagues on ESPN.com.

---

Quarterbacks

Let's start by addressing players who can help you replace Prescott or fill in as your starter with Russell Wilson and Drew Brees on a bye and Cam Newton -- as of this writing -- still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys (0.2%): The Cowboys will hand the keys to their offense to Dalton, a player they brought to Dallas this offseason with a deal reflective of his standing as a capable player, as he can make up to $7M this season. Dalton won't replicate Prescott's incredible production this season, but he's set up for success with an incredibly talented group of pass-catchers and a defense that has no answers for even the most average of offenses. Real points will be needed for the Cowboys to win, and that should lead to opportunities to pile up fantasy points too.

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams (47.7%): There's a compelling case for Goff as the quarterback to add this week because there's always a chance that one poor performance could send Ryan Fitzpatrick to the bench (see below) and Dalton has to prove it still, while Goff has been really solid this season. He has three games with at least 20 fantasy points and has excellent wideouts and a dynamite playcaller in Sean McVay. Goff is a really talented dude.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami Dolphins (20.7%): The man needs no introduction, as Fitzy has been on the quarterback roller coaster for over a decade now. But he's riding hot with more than 20 fantasy points in four straight games, doing so in a pair of games (Buffalo and San Francisco) where you might have had some caution given the matchup. Nope. FitzMagic just finds a way and has a savory matchup against the Jets in Week 6.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers (40.5%): Back-to-back outings with 20-plus points have put Bridgewater on the fantasy radar, as he has capably guided the Panthers to three straight victories. The Panthers have plenty of passing game weapons and -- potentially -- return Christian McCaffrey to the lineup in Week 6. Bridgewater doesn't add much as a runner, but he's been super efficient and is at least on the list of quarterbacks to consider.

Non-QB free agents

Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (8.9%): It would appear that Claypool is good at football. With four -- four! -- touchdowns on Sunday, Claypool burst further onto the scene after taking on a larger role with Diontae Johnson (back) leaving the game. The touchdowns won't repeat like that again, but Claypool is a dynamic talent in a highly capable offense and may need to be a starter if Johnson misses any time. He's a high-upside add in all leagues.

Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots (42.4%): The Patriots have a ton of backs to sort through, but with Sony Michel on injured reserve, Harris is in line for a steady workload. They're optimistic about his overall outlook as a player, and he showed his talent in a 100-yard effort in Week 4. The mitigating factors are not just the team's backfield depth but also his role in the passing game (zero targets in Week 4). That being said, this is a talented player and a worthwhile option to pad your depth with.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals (44.5%): We have not yet reached the point where Edmonds is the go-to back in Arizona, but when he does receive opportunities, he just keeps producing. While Edmonds had just eight touches on Sunday (compared to Kenyan Drake's 19), he managed over 20 fantasy points with five catches and a lengthy touchdown run. For those who like to plan ahead, Edmonds is an add in the event Drake's role reduces going forward -- just last season we saw Arizona do an about-face in the backfield and move David Johnson to the bench. Perhaps it becomes a hot-hand situation where Edmonds gets a chance at a more prominent role. File it away.

Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (0.2%): One of the great recent stories in the NFL is Fulgham's rise, as perhaps no team could use the receiver boost more than Philly. Fulgham put on a show in Week 5 with 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles continue to navigate the reality of a razor-thin and banged-up depth chart. It would appear that Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are due for a return soon, but there's no certainty of how soon, and Fulgham may be needed as one of Carson Wentz' go-to targets in Week 6.

Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers (48.2%): Logic suggests Davante Adams will return in Week 6, as he was extremely close to playing in Week 4 and now has had an extra week of rest. So Tonyan -- who has five touchdowns already this season, including three in Week 4 -- may see his passing-game volume reduced a little bit in red zone situations. But he's still playing a lot, and his production is not merely tied to Adams', as Tonyan seems to have a trust and rapport with Aaron Rodgers. With injuries at the position and the usual assortment of inconsistent tight end play, Tonyan has a chance to be a usable weekly piece for now.

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins (38.0%): It was great to see Williams look like the player who was off to such a promising start as a rookie in 2019 prior to an ACL tear midseason. He posted more than 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the team's blowout win over the 49ers, which served as a good reminder that he's got plenty of talent. The always-prescient Stephania Bell suggested it might take some time for Williams to get back to full speed following the ACL tear, which might be precisely what contributed to his slow start in 2020. A pass-friendly offense should keep the targets steady for Williams going forward.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (48.4%): An injury kept Ruggs off the field for back-to-back games, but it would seem to be behind him with the speed he showed off on Sunday, as he needed just two catches to sail past 120 receiving yards. The electric rookie made two highlight-reel plays that serve as a template of what could be going forward: a field-flipping nightmare for opposing defenses. Volume is still something to monitor, but he's a worthwhile stash as his role and chemistry with Derek Carr continues to grow.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (31.1%): Shenault is a frequent guest in this column and is steadily climbing toward being rostered in 50% of leagues, but he's not there yet. Let's change that! He had a career-best seven catches in Week 5 and now has four games with at least 10 fantasy points during this young season. He's explosive, he's used in a litany of ways, and he's due to stay busy for an offense that will have to throw it a lot while playing from behind.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (40.5%): Even before A.J. Green left Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury, it was becoming apparent that Higgins was stepping into a No. 2-wideout role for the Bengals. Now Green's status is uncertain, and that should mean even more work for Higgins, who has at least six targets in four straight games and three straight games with at least 10 fantasy points. He's clearly a talented dude, and there's a blossoming connection with Joe Burrow. All aboard.