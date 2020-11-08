        <
        >

          NFL Week 9 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Which Falcon benefits most from Ridley's potential absence? (1:09)

          Matthew Berry and Field Yates talk about which Falcons pass catcher may benefit the most from Calvin Ridley's absence. (1:09)

          8:39 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Has not practiced all week. Russell Gage may see an uptick in targets.

          Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will divvy up the RB work.

          Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT/IR
          Impact: James Proche II might be a flex gamble worth taking.

          Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Late-week injury is a bad sign. Dez Bryant has been activated.

          T.J. Yeldon, RB, BUF: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Zack Moss' emergence has made Yeldon expendable for fantasy purposes.

          Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Just off the reserve/COVID-19 list and may not be fully up to speed.

          Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Will not be placed on IR but won't be able to play for some time. Nick Foles starts again.

          Cole Kmet, TE, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: If Kmet sits, Jimmy Graham would likely see many more targets.

          Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Fully expected to play and handle his usual number of touches.

          Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Also expected to play after missing last week's action.

          Nick Vannett, TE, DEN: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Should be able to play, but the crowded Broncos TE depth chart isn't where fantasy managers should turn.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. and Marvin Hall will have to help QB Matthew Stafford, who is expected to play after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list all week.

          T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Groin -- Doubtful
          Impact: Michael Pittman Jr. gets a boost in value ...

          Marcus Johnson, WR, IND: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: ... which would grow even larger if Johnson can't play.

          Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced more later in the week, which bodes well for Sunday.

          Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Thumb -- OUT
          Impact: Rookie Jake Luton is expected to start, with Mike Glennon in reserve.

          Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Mecole Hardman continues to be a strong substitute for Watkins.

          Devonta Freeman, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Wayne Gallman and, to a lesser degree, Alfred Morris will get reps for the Giants.

          Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Coach's decision -- OUT
          Impact: Austin Mack and C.J. Board may see increased roles.

          Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: DeeJay Dallas will likely get the lion's share of RB action for Seattle.

          Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Alex Collins has been promoted from the practice squad and may be the No. 2 RB option.

          Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Kalif Raymond/Nick Westbrook-Ikhine become marginal flex options.

          Dontrelle Inman, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Steven Sims Jr., fresh off the IR, will likely jump into the Football Team's No. 2 WR role.

          Defense

          Dante Fowler Jr., DE, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT

          Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- OUT

          Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Pectoral -- OUT/IR

          Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

          Zach Kerr, DT, CAR: Toe -- Questionable

          Jeremy Chinn, S, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

          Roy Robertson-Harris, DE, CHI: Shoulder -- OUT

          A.J. Bouye, CB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT

          Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Christian Jones, LB, DET: Knee -- Questionable

          Tracy Walker, S, DET: Foot -- OUT

          Kyle Emanuel, LB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT

          Frank Clark, DE, KC: Knee -- Questionable

          Holton Hill, CB, MIN: Foot -- OUT

          Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Concussion -- OUT

          Jadeveon Clowney, DE, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Chase Edmonds will replace him in the Arizona backfield and should produce strong numbers.

          Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Tony Pollard would be the fantasy pivot. Cowboys promoted Sewo Olonilua from the practice squad -- not a great sign for Elliott's availability.

          Andy Dalton, QB, DAL: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Ben DiNucci, who stepped up in Week 8, will be replaced by Garrett Gilbert.

          Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Mike Williams might get a few more looks if Allen can't play.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play. Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard would split carries if he can't go.

          Matt Breida, RB, MIA: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: A trio of mediocre RB options remain, with Myles Gaskin (knee) on the IR.

          Vance McDonald, TE, PIT: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Eric Ebron is coming off two solid fantasy performances.

          Defense

          Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Thigh -- OUT

          Aldon Smith, DE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Concussion -- Doubtful

          Casey Hayward Jr., CB, LAC: Personal -- Questionable

          Trayvon Mullen, CB, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Tyson Alualu, DE, PIT: Knee -- OUT

          Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Doubtful

          Sunday night game

          New Orleans Saints

          Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He's a game-time call, which is scary for fantasy purposes, but Sean Payton says he believes the receiver will play.

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Finger -- Questionable
          Impact: Similarly, Bruce Arians believes Godwin will play, as will recent signee Antonio Brown.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.