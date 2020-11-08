NFL Week 9 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Has not practiced all week. Russell Gage may see an uptick in targets.
Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will divvy up the RB work.
Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT/IR
Impact: James Proche II might be a flex gamble worth taking.
Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Late-week injury is a bad sign. Dez Bryant has been activated.
T.J. Yeldon, RB, BUF: Back -- OUT
Impact: Zack Moss' emergence has made Yeldon expendable for fantasy purposes.
Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Just off the reserve/COVID-19 list and may not be fully up to speed.
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Will not be placed on IR but won't be able to play for some time. Nick Foles starts again.
Cole Kmet, TE, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: If Kmet sits, Jimmy Graham would likely see many more targets.
Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Fully expected to play and handle his usual number of touches.
Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Also expected to play after missing last week's action.
Nick Vannett, TE, DEN: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Should be able to play, but the crowded Broncos TE depth chart isn't where fantasy managers should turn.
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. and Marvin Hall will have to help QB Matthew Stafford, who is expected to play after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list all week.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Groin -- Doubtful
Impact: Michael Pittman Jr. gets a boost in value ...
Marcus Johnson, WR, IND: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: ... which would grow even larger if Johnson can't play.
Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced more later in the week, which bodes well for Sunday.
Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Thumb -- OUT
Impact: Rookie Jake Luton is expected to start, with Mike Glennon in reserve.
Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Mecole Hardman continues to be a strong substitute for Watkins.
Devonta Freeman, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Wayne Gallman and, to a lesser degree, Alfred Morris will get reps for the Giants.
Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Coach's decision -- OUT
Impact: Austin Mack and C.J. Board may see increased roles.
Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: DeeJay Dallas will likely get the lion's share of RB action for Seattle.
Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Alex Collins has been promoted from the practice squad and may be the No. 2 RB option.
Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Kalif Raymond/Nick Westbrook-Ikhine become marginal flex options.
Dontrelle Inman, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Steven Sims Jr., fresh off the IR, will likely jump into the Football Team's No. 2 WR role.
Defense
Dante Fowler Jr., DE, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- OUT
Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Pectoral -- OUT/IR
Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
Zach Kerr, DT, CAR: Toe -- Questionable
Jeremy Chinn, S, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
Roy Robertson-Harris, DE, CHI: Shoulder -- OUT
A.J. Bouye, CB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT
Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Christian Jones, LB, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Tracy Walker, S, DET: Foot -- OUT
Kyle Emanuel, LB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT
Frank Clark, DE, KC: Knee -- Questionable
Holton Hill, CB, MIN: Foot -- OUT
Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Concussion -- OUT
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Chase Edmonds will replace him in the Arizona backfield and should produce strong numbers.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Tony Pollard would be the fantasy pivot. Cowboys promoted Sewo Olonilua from the practice squad -- not a great sign for Elliott's availability.
Andy Dalton, QB, DAL: Illness -- OUT/IR
Impact: Ben DiNucci, who stepped up in Week 8, will be replaced by Garrett Gilbert.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Mike Williams might get a few more looks if Allen can't play.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play. Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard would split carries if he can't go.
Matt Breida, RB, MIA: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: A trio of mediocre RB options remain, with Myles Gaskin (knee) on the IR.
Vance McDonald, TE, PIT: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Eric Ebron is coming off two solid fantasy performances.
Defense
Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Thigh -- OUT
Aldon Smith, DE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Concussion -- Doubtful
Casey Hayward Jr., CB, LAC: Personal -- Questionable
Trayvon Mullen, CB, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable
Tyson Alualu, DE, PIT: Knee -- OUT
Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Sunday night game
New Orleans Saints
Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He's a game-time call, which is scary for fantasy purposes, but Sean Payton says he believes the receiver will play.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Finger -- Questionable
Impact: Similarly, Bruce Arians believes Godwin will play, as will recent signee Antonio Brown.
