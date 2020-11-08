NFL Week 9 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry and Field Yates talk about which Falcons pass catcher may benefit the most from Calvin Ridley's absence. (1:09)

Which Falcon benefits most from Ridley's potential absence? (1:09)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Create a new league today and start fresh from this point! Leagues drafted before the first game of the week will begin play immediately, while leagues drafted after the first game will start the following week.

Create or join a league today >>

Offense

Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Has not practiced all week. Russell Gage may see an uptick in targets.

Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will divvy up the RB work.

Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT/IR

Impact: James Proche II might be a flex gamble worth taking.

Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Late-week injury is a bad sign. Dez Bryant has been activated.

T.J. Yeldon, RB, BUF: Back -- OUT

Impact: Zack Moss' emergence has made Yeldon expendable for fantasy purposes.

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Just off the reserve/COVID-19 list and may not be fully up to speed.

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Will not be placed on IR but won't be able to play for some time. Nick Foles starts again.

Cole Kmet, TE, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: If Kmet sits, Jimmy Graham would likely see many more targets.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Fully expected to play and handle his usual number of touches.

Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Also expected to play after missing last week's action.

Nick Vannett, TE, DEN: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Should be able to play, but the crowded Broncos TE depth chart isn't where fantasy managers should turn.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. and Marvin Hall will have to help QB Matthew Stafford, who is expected to play after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list all week.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Groin -- Doubtful

Impact: Michael Pittman Jr. gets a boost in value ...

Marcus Johnson, WR, IND: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: ... which would grow even larger if Johnson can't play.

Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced more later in the week, which bodes well for Sunday.

Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Thumb -- OUT

Impact: Rookie Jake Luton is expected to start, with Mike Glennon in reserve.

Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Mecole Hardman continues to be a strong substitute for Watkins.

Devonta Freeman, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Wayne Gallman and, to a lesser degree, Alfred Morris will get reps for the Giants.

Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Coach's decision -- OUT

Impact: Austin Mack and C.J. Board may see increased roles.

Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: DeeJay Dallas will likely get the lion's share of RB action for Seattle.

Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Alex Collins has been promoted from the practice squad and may be the No. 2 RB option.

Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Kalif Raymond/Nick Westbrook-Ikhine become marginal flex options.

Dontrelle Inman, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Steven Sims Jr., fresh off the IR, will likely jump into the Football Team's No. 2 WR role.

Defense

Dante Fowler Jr., DE, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT

Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- OUT

Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Pectoral -- OUT/IR

Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

Zach Kerr, DT, CAR: Toe -- Questionable

Jeremy Chinn, S, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

Roy Robertson-Harris, DE, CHI: Shoulder -- OUT

A.J. Bouye, CB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT

Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Christian Jones, LB, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Tracy Walker, S, DET: Foot -- OUT

Kyle Emanuel, LB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT

Frank Clark, DE, KC: Knee -- Questionable

Holton Hill, CB, MIN: Foot -- OUT

Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Concussion -- OUT

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Chase Edmonds will replace him in the Arizona backfield and should produce strong numbers.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Tony Pollard would be the fantasy pivot. Cowboys promoted Sewo Olonilua from the practice squad -- not a great sign for Elliott's availability.

Andy Dalton, QB, DAL: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: Ben DiNucci, who stepped up in Week 8, will be replaced by Garrett Gilbert.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Mike Williams might get a few more looks if Allen can't play.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play. Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard would split carries if he can't go.

Matt Breida, RB, MIA: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: A trio of mediocre RB options remain, with Myles Gaskin (knee) on the IR.

Vance McDonald, TE, PIT: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Eric Ebron is coming off two solid fantasy performances.

Defense

Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Thigh -- OUT

Aldon Smith, DE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Concussion -- Doubtful

Casey Hayward Jr., CB, LAC: Personal -- Questionable

Trayvon Mullen, CB, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable

Tyson Alualu, DE, PIT: Knee -- OUT

Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Sunday night game

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's a game-time call, which is scary for fantasy purposes, but Sean Payton says he believes the receiver will play.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Finger -- Questionable

Impact: Similarly, Bruce Arians believes Godwin will play, as will recent signee Antonio Brown.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.