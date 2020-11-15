NFL Week 10 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Those fantasy managers who waited before cutting Mike Davis should be rewarded for their patience.
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Marvin Hall/Danny Amendola get slight bumps in value.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: He practiced on Friday, so he's likely to be able to suit up.
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Allen Lazard is potentially ready to return, rendering St. Brown's status moot.
Darrius Shepherd, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: There's very little reason to hold on to Shepherd once Lazard is back.
Robert Tonyan, TE, GB: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Jace Sternberger/Marcedes Lewis would split the load in his absence.
David Johnson, RB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT/IR
Impact: Duke Johnson's fantasy value just skyrocketed.
Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Thumb -- OUT
Impact: Jake Luton should get another chance to secure the starting job.
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: DJ Chark Jr. is ready to go, minimizing the impact of this news.
Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Off-the-field turmoil still hangs over Tate, even if his bumps and bruises are behind him.
Devonta Freeman, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Wayne Gallman should hold down the RB fort for the rest of 2020.
Kyle Allen, QB, WSH: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Alex Smith will take over for Allen, who needs ankle surgery.
Dontrelle Inman, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Cam Sims and Steven Sims Jr. are dice rolls to consider.
Dustin Hopkins, K, WSH: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Kaare Vedvik. That's not Klingon. It's who will be kicking if Hopkins sits.
Defense
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Questionable
Nick Williams, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jarrad Davis, LB, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful
Kevin King, CB, GB: Quad -- Questionable
Josh Jones, S, JAX: Chest -- Questionable
Isaac Yiadom, CB, NYG: Calf -- Questionable
Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Knee -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He's a gametime call, with Chase Edmonds waiting in the wings.
Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: The tandem of Darrell Daniels and Dan Arnold still lurk at TE.
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Giovani Bernard will start, with Mixon expected back in Week 11.
John Ross III, WR, CIN: Foot -- OUT/IR
Impact: Auden Tate may step up and take his minimal workload.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play. Tim Patrick would see his value rise if Jeudy sits.
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Joshua Kelley will likely lead the team's ragtag committee...
Troymaine Pope, RB, LAC: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: ... with Pope (if he plays) and Kalen Ballage chipping in.
Matt Breida, RB, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to be a last-minute decision. No Miami RB is likely to be a clear-cut No. 1 for the Dolphins this week.
Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Has to clear the league's protocol before being allowed to play.
Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, PIT: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Jaylen Samuels, one of a handful of Steelers now cleared from the COVID-19 list, may take his spot.
Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Travis Homer is also a bit banged up, but he should combine with...
Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Foot -- OUT
Impact: ...DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins to fill in for the team's top RB duo.
Penny Hart, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: If either No. 4 WR is able to play (Hart or Swain)...
Freddie Swain, WR, SEA: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: ... they may compete with David Moore for a handful of looks.
Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Raheem Mostert also won't be back until Week 12. Jerick McKinnon should handle the most carries.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James may be the only healthy WR options.
Defense
Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
Leki Fotu, DT, ARI: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Thigh -- Questionable
Budda Baker, S, ARI: Groin -- Questionable
Deionte Thompson, S, ARI: Knee -- Questionable
Micah Hyde, S, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable
Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Illness -- Reserve/COVID-19
Darius Phillips, CB, CIN: Groin -- OUT/IR
Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT
Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Knee -- Questionable
Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable
Alton Robinson, DEE, SEA: Illness -- Questionable
K.J. Wright, LB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- OUT
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
Sunday night game
Baltimore Ravens
Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play. J.K. Dobbins no longer a serious flex option if he does.
Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- OUT
Matthew Judon, LB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable
New England Patriots
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Chest -- Questionable
Impact: Given when this game takes place, this is a risky option. However, signs currently point to Harris playing.
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Limited practice this week, so Jakobi Meyers may again lead the Patriots' WR corps.
Ryan Izzo, TE, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Dalton Keene is on IR. Recent signee Jordan Thomas would be the only other TE option for New England.
Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Practice squad resident Justin Rohrwasser would be the alternative.
Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow -- Questionable
Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
Stephon Gilmore, CB, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.