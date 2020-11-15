NFL Week 10 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry explains why he been disappointed in Kenyan Drake's performance considering his average draft position at the beginning of the year. (2:18)

Should fantasy managers wait and see on Drake? (2:18)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Create a new league today and start fresh from this point! Leagues drafted before the first game of the week will begin play immediately, while leagues drafted after the first game will start the following week.

Create or join a league today >>

Offense

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Those fantasy managers who waited before cutting Mike Davis should be rewarded for their patience.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Marvin Hall/Danny Amendola get slight bumps in value.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced on Friday, so he's likely to be able to suit up.

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Allen Lazard is potentially ready to return, rendering St. Brown's status moot.

Darrius Shepherd, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: There's very little reason to hold on to Shepherd once Lazard is back.

Robert Tonyan, TE, GB: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Jace Sternberger/Marcedes Lewis would split the load in his absence.

David Johnson, RB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT/IR

Impact: Duke Johnson's fantasy value just skyrocketed.

Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Thumb -- OUT

Impact: Jake Luton should get another chance to secure the starting job.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: DJ Chark Jr. is ready to go, minimizing the impact of this news.

Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Off-the-field turmoil still hangs over Tate, even if his bumps and bruises are behind him.

Devonta Freeman, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Wayne Gallman should hold down the RB fort for the rest of 2020.

Kyle Allen, QB, WSH: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Alex Smith will take over for Allen, who needs ankle surgery.

Dontrelle Inman, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Cam Sims and Steven Sims Jr. are dice rolls to consider.

Dustin Hopkins, K, WSH: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Kaare Vedvik. That's not Klingon. It's who will be kicking if Hopkins sits.

Defense

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Questionable

Nick Williams, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jarrad Davis, LB, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful

Kevin King, CB, GB: Quad -- Questionable

Josh Jones, S, JAX: Chest -- Questionable

Isaac Yiadom, CB, NYG: Calf -- Questionable

Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Knee -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He's a gametime call, with Chase Edmonds waiting in the wings.

Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: The tandem of Darrell Daniels and Dan Arnold still lurk at TE.

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Giovani Bernard will start, with Mixon expected back in Week 11.

John Ross III, WR, CIN: Foot -- OUT/IR

Impact: Auden Tate may step up and take his minimal workload.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play. Tim Patrick would see his value rise if Jeudy sits.

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Joshua Kelley will likely lead the team's ragtag committee...

Troymaine Pope, RB, LAC: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: ... with Pope (if he plays) and Kalen Ballage chipping in.

Matt Breida, RB, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to be a last-minute decision. No Miami RB is likely to be a clear-cut No. 1 for the Dolphins this week.

Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Has to clear the league's protocol before being allowed to play.

Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, PIT: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Jaylen Samuels, one of a handful of Steelers now cleared from the COVID-19 list, may take his spot.

Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Travis Homer is also a bit banged up, but he should combine with...

Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Foot -- OUT

Impact: ...DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins to fill in for the team's top RB duo.

Penny Hart, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If either No. 4 WR is able to play (Hart or Swain)...

Freddie Swain, WR, SEA: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: ... they may compete with David Moore for a handful of looks.

Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Raheem Mostert also won't be back until Week 12. Jerick McKinnon should handle the most carries.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James may be the only healthy WR options.

Defense

Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

Leki Fotu, DT, ARI: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Thigh -- Questionable

Budda Baker, S, ARI: Groin -- Questionable

Deionte Thompson, S, ARI: Knee -- Questionable

Micah Hyde, S, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable

Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Illness -- Reserve/COVID-19

Darius Phillips, CB, CIN: Groin -- OUT/IR

Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Knee -- Questionable

Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable

Alton Robinson, DEE, SEA: Illness -- Questionable

K.J. Wright, LB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- OUT

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

Sunday night game

Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play. J.K. Dobbins no longer a serious flex option if he does.

Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- OUT

Matthew Judon, LB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: Given when this game takes place, this is a risky option. However, signs currently point to Harris playing.

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Limited practice this week, so Jakobi Meyers may again lead the Patriots' WR corps.

Ryan Izzo, TE, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Dalton Keene is on IR. Recent signee Jordan Thomas would be the only other TE option for New England.

Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Practice squad resident Justin Rohrwasser would be the alternative.

Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow -- Questionable

Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Stephon Gilmore, CB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.