          NFL Week 10 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Should fantasy managers wait and see on Drake? (2:18)

          Matthew Berry explains why he been disappointed in Kenyan Drake's performance considering his average draft position at the beginning of the year. (2:18)

          8:19 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Those fantasy managers who waited before cutting Mike Davis should be rewarded for their patience.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Marvin Hall/Danny Amendola get slight bumps in value.

          T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: He practiced on Friday, so he's likely to be able to suit up.

          Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Allen Lazard is potentially ready to return, rendering St. Brown's status moot.

          Darrius Shepherd, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: There's very little reason to hold on to Shepherd once Lazard is back.

          Robert Tonyan, TE, GB: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Jace Sternberger/Marcedes Lewis would split the load in his absence.

          David Johnson, RB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Duke Johnson's fantasy value just skyrocketed.

          Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Thumb -- OUT
          Impact: Jake Luton should get another chance to secure the starting job.

          Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: DJ Chark Jr. is ready to go, minimizing the impact of this news.

          Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Off-the-field turmoil still hangs over Tate, even if his bumps and bruises are behind him.

          Devonta Freeman, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Wayne Gallman should hold down the RB fort for the rest of 2020.

          Kyle Allen, QB, WSH: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Alex Smith will take over for Allen, who needs ankle surgery.

          Dontrelle Inman, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Cam Sims and Steven Sims Jr. are dice rolls to consider.

          Dustin Hopkins, K, WSH: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Kaare Vedvik. That's not Klingon. It's who will be kicking if Hopkins sits.

          Defense

          Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Questionable

          Nick Williams, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jarrad Davis, LB, DET: Knee -- Questionable

          Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful

          Kevin King, CB, GB: Quad -- Questionable

          Josh Jones, S, JAX: Chest -- Questionable

          Isaac Yiadom, CB, NYG: Calf -- Questionable

          Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Knee -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He's a gametime call, with Chase Edmonds waiting in the wings.

          Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: The tandem of Darrell Daniels and Dan Arnold still lurk at TE.

          Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Giovani Bernard will start, with Mixon expected back in Week 11.

          John Ross III, WR, CIN: Foot -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Auden Tate may step up and take his minimal workload.

          Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play. Tim Patrick would see his value rise if Jeudy sits.

          Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Joshua Kelley will likely lead the team's ragtag committee...

          Troymaine Pope, RB, LAC: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: ... with Pope (if he plays) and Kalen Ballage chipping in.

          Matt Breida, RB, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to be a last-minute decision. No Miami RB is likely to be a clear-cut No. 1 for the Dolphins this week.

          Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Has to clear the league's protocol before being allowed to play.

          Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, PIT: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Jaylen Samuels, one of a handful of Steelers now cleared from the COVID-19 list, may take his spot.

          Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Travis Homer is also a bit banged up, but he should combine with...

          Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: ...DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins to fill in for the team's top RB duo.

          Penny Hart, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: If either No. 4 WR is able to play (Hart or Swain)...

          Freddie Swain, WR, SEA: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: ... they may compete with David Moore for a handful of looks.

          Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Raheem Mostert also won't be back until Week 12. Jerick McKinnon should handle the most carries.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James may be the only healthy WR options.

          Defense

          Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

          Leki Fotu, DT, ARI: Ankle -- OUT/IR

          Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Thigh -- Questionable

          Budda Baker, S, ARI: Groin -- Questionable

          Deionte Thompson, S, ARI: Knee -- Questionable

          Micah Hyde, S, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable

          Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Illness -- Reserve/COVID-19

          Darius Phillips, CB, CIN: Groin -- OUT/IR

          Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

          Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Knee -- Questionable

          Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Alton Robinson, DEE, SEA: Illness -- Questionable

          K.J. Wright, LB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

          Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- OUT

          Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

          K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Baltimore Ravens

          Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play. J.K. Dobbins no longer a serious flex option if he does.

          Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- OUT

          Matthew Judon, LB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

          New England Patriots

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: Given when this game takes place, this is a risky option. However, signs currently point to Harris playing.

          N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited practice this week, so Jakobi Meyers may again lead the Patriots' WR corps.

          Ryan Izzo, TE, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Dalton Keene is on IR. Recent signee Jordan Thomas would be the only other TE option for New England.

          Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Practice squad resident Justin Rohrwasser would be the alternative.

          Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow -- Questionable

          Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

          Stephon Gilmore, CB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.