          NFL Week 11 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          Will Stafford's thumb impact his fantasy value? (0:39)

          Although QB Matthew Stafford wants to play with a thumb injury, Stephania Bell has concerns over grip and control of the football for him. (0:39)

          8:21 AM ET
          AJ Mass
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Teddy Bridgewater, QB, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Leaning toward a start, despite a bumpy week of recovery. P.J. Walker is the likely fill-in if he can't go.

          Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Mike Davis' run as the Panthers No. 1 RB continues for at least one more week.

          Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT/IR
          Impact: May well miss the remainder of the season. Giovani Bernard to take over the Bengals' backfield.

          Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Thumb -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to start, but as you can see below, his offensive options will be limited.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson will split carries.

          Danny Amendola, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. will handle the Lions' No. 1 WR duties ...

          Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: ... with Marvin Hall stepping in as the No. 2. Mohamed Sanu Sr. also in the mix.

          Kenny Stills, WR, HOU: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: More targets for Keke Coutee/Isaiah Coulter if Stills sits.

          Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Thumb -- Questionable
          Impact: Still a weekly question mark. Jake Luton has done well in his stead.

          Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Keelan Cole Sr. should once again take over Shenault's workload.

          James O'Shaughnessy, TE, JAX: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Tyler Eifert gets all of what should be a tiny amount of TE targets.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Sony Michel is back from the IR, and may join Harris in a committee.

          N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Jakobi Meyers is the only other fantasy-viable WR option on the team.

          Ryan Izzo, TE, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, with Jordan Thomas now around as a backup option.

          Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: It would be a surprise if he wasn't out there when kickoff comes.

          Josh Hill, TE, NO: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Jared Cook will handle TE duties, with Taysom Hill likely to step in for injured QB Drew Brees.

          Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Kalif Raymond/Cameron Batson could see a few extra targets.

          Dontrelle Inman, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Steven Sims Jr. potentially would see his fantasy value rise if either Inman or Wright sit...

          Isaiah Wright, WR, WSH: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: ... with the same being true for Cam Sims.

          Dustin Hopkins, K, WSH: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Unless Kaare Vedvik gets promoted from the practice squad, Hopkins should play.

          Defense

          Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- Doubtful

          Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful

          Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Tahir Whitehead, LB, CAR: Ribs -- Questionable

          Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Doubtful

          Rasul Douglas, CB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Hip -- Questionable

          Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable

          Jarrad Davis, LB, DET: Knee -- Questionable

          Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow -- Questionable

          Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

          Stephon Gilmore, CB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Jadeveon Clowney, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT/IR

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Knee -- OUT

          Kenny Vaccaro, S, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

          Deshazor Everett, S, WSH: Ankle -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced all week and is fully expected to start, even at less than 100%.

          Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Also practiced enough during the week for a start to be expected.

          Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Abdomen -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call, with Malik Taylor in the mix if he can't suit up.

          Darrius Shepherd, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: If Shepherd sits, perhaps Equanimeous St. Brown gets another chance to showcase his skills.

          Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Whether or not Doyle suits up, Mo Alie-Cox will likely be the best TE option for fantasy purposes in Indianapolis.

          Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Not that there's any QB controversy here, as Justin Herbert has played very well. Still, it's worth noting that Taylor has yet to get a clean bill of health.

          Irv Smith Jr., TE, MIN: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Kyle Rudolph had just five targets with Smith out last week.

          Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Doubtful
          Impact: Joe Flacco will continue to start for the Jets.

          Sam Ficken, K, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Sergio Castillo has missed just one out of 11 kicks while filling in.

          Defense

          DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Illness -- Questionable

          DeShawn Williams, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Illness -- Questionable

          Kemoko Turay, DE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable

          Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Concussion -- Questionable

          Blake Cashman, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Bless Austin, CB, NYJ: Neck -- OUT/IR

          Sunday night game

          Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Mecole Hardman has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Demarcus Robinson/Byron Pringle could end up playing on 3-WR sets.

          Jalen Richard, RB, LV: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: No practice all week means Richard won't likely be competing for backup work with Devontae Booker.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.