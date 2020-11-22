NFL Week 11 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Leaning toward a start, despite a bumpy week of recovery. P.J. Walker is the likely fill-in if he can't go.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Mike Davis' run as the Panthers No. 1 RB continues for at least one more week.
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT/IR
Impact: May well miss the remainder of the season. Giovani Bernard to take over the Bengals' backfield.
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to start, but as you can see below, his offensive options will be limited.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson will split carries.
Danny Amendola, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. will handle the Lions' No. 1 WR duties ...
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
Impact: ... with Marvin Hall stepping in as the No. 2. Mohamed Sanu Sr. also in the mix.
Kenny Stills, WR, HOU: Back -- Questionable
Impact: More targets for Keke Coutee/Isaiah Coulter if Stills sits.
Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: Still a weekly question mark. Jake Luton has done well in his stead.
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Keelan Cole Sr. should once again take over Shenault's workload.
James O'Shaughnessy, TE, JAX: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Tyler Eifert gets all of what should be a tiny amount of TE targets.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Sony Michel is back from the IR, and may join Harris in a committee.
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Jakobi Meyers is the only other fantasy-viable WR option on the team.
Ryan Izzo, TE, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, with Jordan Thomas now around as a backup option.
Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable
Impact: It would be a surprise if he wasn't out there when kickoff comes.
Josh Hill, TE, NO: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Jared Cook will handle TE duties, with Taysom Hill likely to step in for injured QB Drew Brees.
Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Kalif Raymond/Cameron Batson could see a few extra targets.
Dontrelle Inman, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Steven Sims Jr. potentially would see his fantasy value rise if either Inman or Wright sit...
Isaiah Wright, WR, WSH: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: ... with the same being true for Cam Sims.
Dustin Hopkins, K, WSH: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Unless Kaare Vedvik gets promoted from the practice squad, Hopkins should play.
Defense
Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- Doubtful
Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Tahir Whitehead, LB, CAR: Ribs -- Questionable
Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Doubtful
Rasul Douglas, CB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Hip -- Questionable
Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Jarrad Davis, LB, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow -- Questionable
Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
Stephon Gilmore, CB, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT/IR
Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Knee -- OUT
Kenny Vaccaro, S, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
Deshazor Everett, S, WSH: Ankle -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced all week and is fully expected to start, even at less than 100%.
Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Also practiced enough during the week for a start to be expected.
Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Abdomen -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call, with Malik Taylor in the mix if he can't suit up.
Darrius Shepherd, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: If Shepherd sits, perhaps Equanimeous St. Brown gets another chance to showcase his skills.
Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Whether or not Doyle suits up, Mo Alie-Cox will likely be the best TE option for fantasy purposes in Indianapolis.
Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Not that there's any QB controversy here, as Justin Herbert has played very well. Still, it's worth noting that Taylor has yet to get a clean bill of health.
Irv Smith Jr., TE, MIN: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Kyle Rudolph had just five targets with Smith out last week.
Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Impact: Joe Flacco will continue to start for the Jets.
Sam Ficken, K, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Sergio Castillo has missed just one out of 11 kicks while filling in.
Defense
DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Illness -- Questionable
DeShawn Williams, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Illness -- Questionable
Kemoko Turay, DE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable
Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Concussion -- Questionable
Blake Cashman, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Bless Austin, CB, NYJ: Neck -- OUT/IR
Sunday night game
Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Mecole Hardman has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Demarcus Robinson/Byron Pringle could end up playing on 3-WR sets.
Jalen Richard, RB, LV: Chest -- Questionable
Impact: No practice all week means Richard won't likely be competing for backup work with Devontae Booker.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.