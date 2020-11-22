NFL Week 11 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Although QB Matthew Stafford wants to play with a thumb injury, Stephania Bell has concerns over grip and control of the football for him. (0:39)

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Leaning toward a start, despite a bumpy week of recovery. P.J. Walker is the likely fill-in if he can't go.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Mike Davis' run as the Panthers No. 1 RB continues for at least one more week.

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT/IR

Impact: May well miss the remainder of the season. Giovani Bernard to take over the Bengals' backfield.

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to start, but as you can see below, his offensive options will be limited.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson will split carries.

Danny Amendola, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. will handle the Lions' No. 1 WR duties ...

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT

Impact: ... with Marvin Hall stepping in as the No. 2. Mohamed Sanu Sr. also in the mix.

Kenny Stills, WR, HOU: Back -- Questionable

Impact: More targets for Keke Coutee/Isaiah Coulter if Stills sits.

Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: Still a weekly question mark. Jake Luton has done well in his stead.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Keelan Cole Sr. should once again take over Shenault's workload.

James O'Shaughnessy, TE, JAX: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Tyler Eifert gets all of what should be a tiny amount of TE targets.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Sony Michel is back from the IR, and may join Harris in a committee.

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Jakobi Meyers is the only other fantasy-viable WR option on the team.

Ryan Izzo, TE, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, with Jordan Thomas now around as a backup option.

Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable

Impact: It would be a surprise if he wasn't out there when kickoff comes.

Josh Hill, TE, NO: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jared Cook will handle TE duties, with Taysom Hill likely to step in for injured QB Drew Brees.

Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Kalif Raymond/Cameron Batson could see a few extra targets.

Dontrelle Inman, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Steven Sims Jr. potentially would see his fantasy value rise if either Inman or Wright sit...

Isaiah Wright, WR, WSH: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: ... with the same being true for Cam Sims.

Dustin Hopkins, K, WSH: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Unless Kaare Vedvik gets promoted from the practice squad, Hopkins should play.

Defense

Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- Doubtful

Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Tahir Whitehead, LB, CAR: Ribs -- Questionable

Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Doubtful

Rasul Douglas, CB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Hip -- Questionable

Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Jarrad Davis, LB, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow -- Questionable

Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Stephon Gilmore, CB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT/IR

Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Knee -- OUT

Kenny Vaccaro, S, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

Deshazor Everett, S, WSH: Ankle -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced all week and is fully expected to start, even at less than 100%.

Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Also practiced enough during the week for a start to be expected.

Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Abdomen -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call, with Malik Taylor in the mix if he can't suit up.

Darrius Shepherd, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: If Shepherd sits, perhaps Equanimeous St. Brown gets another chance to showcase his skills.

Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Whether or not Doyle suits up, Mo Alie-Cox will likely be the best TE option for fantasy purposes in Indianapolis.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Not that there's any QB controversy here, as Justin Herbert has played very well. Still, it's worth noting that Taylor has yet to get a clean bill of health.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, MIN: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Kyle Rudolph had just five targets with Smith out last week.

Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Impact: Joe Flacco will continue to start for the Jets.

Sam Ficken, K, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Sergio Castillo has missed just one out of 11 kicks while filling in.

Defense

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Illness -- Questionable

DeShawn Williams, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Illness -- Questionable

Kemoko Turay, DE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable

Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Concussion -- Questionable

Blake Cashman, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Bless Austin, CB, NYJ: Neck -- OUT/IR

Sunday night game

Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Mecole Hardman has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Demarcus Robinson/Byron Pringle could end up playing on 3-WR sets.

Jalen Richard, RB, LV: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: No practice all week means Richard won't likely be competing for backup work with Devontae Booker.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.