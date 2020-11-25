NFL Thanksgiving fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Note: The Baltimore-Pittsburgh game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been postponed until Sunday due to multiple players from the Ravens having testing positive for COVID-19.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Thanksgiving Day early game

Randall Cobb, WR: Toe -- OUT/IR

Impact: Will Fuller V and Brandin Cooks should handle the majority of WR targets.

Kenny Stills, WR: Quad -- OUT

Impact: Keke Coutee could be an interesting option to consider as a flex play this week.

P.J. Hall, DT: Chest -- OUT/IR

D'Andre Swift, RB: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Looks to be a game-time call, with Kerryon Johnson ready to pick up the slack if needed.

Danny Amendola, WR: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Marvin Hall expected to start and could be a flex option in very deep leagues.

Kenny Golladay, WR: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Quintez Cephus and Mohamed Sanu Sr. likely to benefit from increased snaps.

Da'Shawn Hand, DE: Groin -- OUT

Austin Bryant, DE: Thigh -- OUT

Jeff Okudah, CB: Shoulder -- OUT

Thanksgiving Day late game

Terry McLaurin, WR: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Full participant in practice on Wednesday and is expected to play.

Dustin Hopkins, K: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: He's played through this injury for a few weeks now, so he's likely to do it again.

Deshazor Everett, S: Ankle -- OUT

Greg Zuerlein, K, DAL: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Limited practice all week. Should play, but you might want to avoid, just in case.

Anthony Brown, CB: Ribs -- Questionable

Official Thanksgiving inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11 a.m. ET for the early game and 3 p.m. ET for the late game.