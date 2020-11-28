NFL Week 12 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Field Yates and Stephania Bell explain why the Patriots' defense doesn't scare anyone in 2020, and why they expect Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds to have a great Week 12. (1:57)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Note: The Baltimore-Pittsburgh game originally scheduled for Thursday night and then rescheduled for Sunday afternoon has been postponed once again. For now, both teams are preparing to play on Tuesday night. To see how ESPN is handling these kinds of NFL postponements for fantasy football purposes, click here.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: Christian Kirk/Andy Isabella rise in value as the veteran sits due to COVID-19.

Todd Gurley II, RB, ATL: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Brian Hill is suddenly an interesting fantasy play.

Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Calvin Ridley was hurt early in week but should be at 100% for Sunday's action.

Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Luke Stocker would be in the mix for a start if Hurst sits.

John Brown, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Gabriel Davis suddenly becomes fantasy-relevant.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Mike Davis continues his streak of starts in the superstar's stead.

Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: It's probably best to avoid all Bengals. Samaje Perine to start if Bernard doesn't clear protocol.

Mike Thomas, WR, CIN: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Auden Tate was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Philip Rivers, QB, IND: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: Still expected to play, with Jacoby Brissett at the ready.

Zach Pascal, WR, IND: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Likely to be a game-time call. Dezmon Patmon might be a dart throw.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: Jordan Wilkins/Nyheim Hines surge in value due to Taylor's absence due to his "high-contact" status.

Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: Mike Glennon gets the call over plucky Jake Luton.

Chris Conley, WR, JAX: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Laviska Shenault Jr. is back to full health and could shine.

DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Keelan Cole Sr. might once again get a chance to do more than return kicks.

Kalen Ballage, RB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Austin Ekeler has been activated from IR. It's still unclear as to whether he'll start.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Thumb -- Doubtful

Impact: It's all but certain that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start.

Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Myles Gaskin still could be activated from the IR, but Matt Breida might end up the No. 1 back anyway.

Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Looking to be a game-time decision for Miami.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, MIN: Groin -- Doubtful

Impact: Kyle Rudolph becomes a potential TE1 with Smith unable to steal targets.

Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Illness -- Doubtful

Impact: A "false positive" has his status in doubt for Sunday, as he might not be cleared in time to play.

Rex Burkhead, RB, NE: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: James White should see a big uptick in usage.

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Jakobi Meyers is likely to remain as only a secondary target behind Harry this week.

Ryan Izzo, TE, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He should play through his injuries, as he has done for most of the season.

Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Similarly, this lingering issue is unlikely to keep Folk from the gridiron on Sunday.

Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: A trio of relative unknown WRs will attempt to fill in, with none worthy of fantasy note.

Defense

Josh Mauro, DE, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

Charles Washington, S, ARI: Groin -- Questionable

Dante Fowler Jr., DE, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Tahir Whitehead, LB, CAR: Ribs -- Questionable

Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Doubtful

Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Calf -- OUT

Andrew Sendejo, S, CLE: Groin -- Questionable

Bobby Okereke, LB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Anthony Walker, LB, IND: Ribs -- Questionable

Khari Willis, S, IND: Ribs -- Questionable

Uchenna Nwosu, LB, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT

Casey Hayward Jr., CB, LAC: Groin -- OUT

Clelin Ferrell, DE, LV: Undisclosed -- Questionable

Erik Harris, S, LV: Calf -- Questionable

Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Carl Davis, DT, NE: Concussion -- Questionable

Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Stephon Gilmore, CB, NE: Hand -- Questionable

Blake Cashman, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Knee -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Illness -- OUT

Impact: After COVID-19 exposure, all of the QBs who had been on Denver's active roster were ruled out for Sunday. Practice squad member Kendall Hinton is currently expected to step in as the signal-caller, but handoffs might be plentiful.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: The same injury last week didn't keep Jeudy from suiting up.

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Elbow -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call. Gerald Everett's value would skyrocket if Higbee sits.

Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: No practice all week. Marquez Callaway might be an interesting long shot.

Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. could split carries, assuming they are both active.

Jordan Reed, TE, SF: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Ross Dwelley might see his fair share of targets if Reed misses the game.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF: Illness -- Doubtful

Impact: Not expected to return from the COVID-19 list. Deebo Samuel, just off that list, is the lone viable fantasy option at WR here with the 49ers.

Defense

Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Foot -- Questionable

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Undisclosed -- Questionable

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Illness -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Nick Foles, QB, CHI: Hip -- Doubtful

Impact: Mitchell Trubisky is tabbed to start this one, as the Bears' offense has struggled under Foles.

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB: Achilles -- Questionable

Impact: He sat out practice on Friday, which is not a good sign. Allen Lazard's usage should see a big increase.

Kevin King, CB, GB: Achilles -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.