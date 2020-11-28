        <
          NFL Week 12 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          2:15 PM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Note: The Baltimore-Pittsburgh game originally scheduled for Thursday night and then rescheduled for Sunday afternoon has been postponed once again. For now, both teams are preparing to play on Tuesday night. To see how ESPN is handling these kinds of NFL postponements for fantasy football purposes, click here.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Christian Kirk/Andy Isabella rise in value as the veteran sits due to COVID-19.

          Todd Gurley II, RB, ATL: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Brian Hill is suddenly an interesting fantasy play.

          Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Calvin Ridley was hurt early in week but should be at 100% for Sunday's action.

          Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Luke Stocker would be in the mix for a start if Hurst sits.

          John Brown, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Gabriel Davis suddenly becomes fantasy-relevant.

          Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Mike Davis continues his streak of starts in the superstar's stead.

          Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: It's probably best to avoid all Bengals. Samaje Perine to start if Bernard doesn't clear protocol.

          Mike Thomas, WR, CIN: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Auden Tate was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

          Philip Rivers, QB, IND: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: Still expected to play, with Jacoby Brissett at the ready.

          Zach Pascal, WR, IND: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Likely to be a game-time call. Dezmon Patmon might be a dart throw.

          Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Jordan Wilkins/Nyheim Hines surge in value due to Taylor's absence due to his "high-contact" status.

          Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Thumb -- Questionable
          Impact: Mike Glennon gets the call over plucky Jake Luton.

          Chris Conley, WR, JAX: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Laviska Shenault Jr. is back to full health and could shine.

          DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Keelan Cole Sr. might once again get a chance to do more than return kicks.

          Kalen Ballage, RB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Austin Ekeler has been activated from IR. It's still unclear as to whether he'll start.

          Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Thumb -- Doubtful
          Impact: It's all but certain that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start.

          Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Myles Gaskin still could be activated from the IR, but Matt Breida might end up the No. 1 back anyway.

          Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Looking to be a game-time decision for Miami.

          Irv Smith Jr., TE, MIN: Groin -- Doubtful
          Impact: Kyle Rudolph becomes a potential TE1 with Smith unable to steal targets.

          Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Illness -- Doubtful
          Impact: A "false positive" has his status in doubt for Sunday, as he might not be cleared in time to play.

          Rex Burkhead, RB, NE: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: James White should see a big uptick in usage.

          N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Jakobi Meyers is likely to remain as only a secondary target behind Harry this week.

          Ryan Izzo, TE, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He should play through his injuries, as he has done for most of the season.

          Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Similarly, this lingering issue is unlikely to keep Folk from the gridiron on Sunday.

          Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: A trio of relative unknown WRs will attempt to fill in, with none worthy of fantasy note.

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Illness -- OUT
          Impact: After COVID-19 exposure, all of the QBs who had been on Denver's active roster were ruled out for Sunday. Practice squad member Kendall Hinton is currently expected to step in as the signal-caller, but handoffs might be plentiful.

          Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: The same injury last week didn't keep Jeudy from suiting up.

          Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Elbow -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call. Gerald Everett's value would skyrocket if Higbee sits.

          Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: No practice all week. Marquez Callaway might be an interesting long shot.

          Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. could split carries, assuming they are both active.

          Jordan Reed, TE, SF: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Ross Dwelley might see his fair share of targets if Reed misses the game.

          Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF: Illness -- Doubtful
          Impact: Not expected to return from the COVID-19 list. Deebo Samuel, just off that list, is the lone viable fantasy option at WR here with the 49ers.

          Sunday night game

          Nick Foles, QB, CHI: Hip -- Doubtful
          Impact: Mitchell Trubisky is tabbed to start this one, as the Bears' offense has struggled under Foles.

          Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB: Achilles -- Questionable
          Impact: He sat out practice on Friday, which is not a good sign. Allen Lazard's usage should see a big increase.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.