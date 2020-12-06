NFL Week 13 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Note: After Week 12's COVID-19-related postponements, the league has made some changes to the Week 13 schedule. The Washington-Pittsburgh game, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET. The Baltimore-Dallas game, originally scheduled for Thursday night, has been moved to Tuesday night. To see how ESPN is handling these kinds of NFL postponements for fantasy football purposes, click here.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Todd Gurley II, RB, ATL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays after missing last week, Ito Smith/Brian Hill have zero fantasy value.
Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: The veteran receiver says that he feels good enough to play.
Nick Foles, QB, CHI: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Mitchell Trubisky is expected to start, but Foles could still see action.
Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He got hurt during the week but may still be able to suit up opposite Anthony Miller.
Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He didn't practice on Friday, which doesn't bode well for Sunday success.
Mike Thomas, WR, CIN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: With Auden Tate on IR, the WR depth in Cincinnati is sparse.
Taywan Taylor, WR, CLE: Neck -- OUT
Impact: Rashard Higgins should see an uptick in targets ...
KhaDarel Hodge, WR, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: ... with Donovan Peoples-Jones also in the WR mix.
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: It's not as if anyone is desperately waiting to see Chase Daniel under center.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Illness -- Doubtful
Impact: He was downgraded on Saturday, so Adrian Peterson will presumably handle (pardon the pun) the Lions' share of carries.
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
Impact: With Marvin Hall reportedly waived, Quintez Cephus and Jamal Agnew might warrant some fantasy attention.
C.J. Prosise, RB, HOU: Illness -- OUT
Impact: David Johnson was activated from IR and should pick up where he left off before his concussion.
Chris Conley, WR, JAX: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: DJ Chark Jr. is back, so if Conley plays, the duo would be the only fantasy-viable WRs for the Jaguars.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Devontae Booker gets a huge surge in fantasy value.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: He was limited in practice but potentially could still get the starting nod over Ryan Fitzpatrick.
DeAndre Washington, RB, MIA: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Myles Gaskin was activated from IR and should handle most of the Miami RB work ...
Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Impact: ... especially with Matt Breida having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Irv Smith Jr., TE, MIN: Back -- OUT
Impact: Kyle Rudolph again becomes a potential TE1 for teams without alternate options at the position.
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Illness -- OUT
Impact: An appendectomy is the culprit here. Ameer Abdullah/Mike Boone back up Dalvin Cook.
Marquez Callaway, WR, NO: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Tommylee Lewis was promoted from the practice squad to potentially handle some return duties.
Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: Tre'Quan Smith could see some extra looks if Harris can't go.
Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Slot receiver Adam Humphries is expected to play, which could diminish the impact of any of Tennessee's TE replacements.
Defense
Dante Fowler Jr., DE, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Kendall Sheffield, CB, ATL: Illness -- Questionable
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Back -- Questionable
Christian Covington, DT, CIN: Illness -- Questionable
Tony Brown, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Calf -- OUT
Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Groin -- OUT
Jeff Okudah, CB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Tracy Walker, S, DET: Personal -- Questionable
Bobby Okereke, LB, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Khari Willis, S, IND: Back -- OUT
Davon Hamilton, DT, JAX: Knee -- OUT/IR
Jarrod Wilson, S, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable
Johnathan Abram, S, LV: Knee -- OUT
Trayvon Mullen, CB, LV: Illness -- Questionable
Janoris Jenkins, CB, NO: Knee -- OUT
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Knee -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kalen Ballage, RB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He is expected to play but will still be merely a backup to Austin Ekeler.
Cam Newton, QB, NE: Abdomen -- Questionable
Impact: While he has been a bit banged-up, Newton should start without issues.
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Colt McCoy should be a one-week stopgap at quarterback for the first-place Giants.
Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: He is likely to be a game-time call. If he sits, that would help the value of Chris Carson.
Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Wrist -- Doubtful
Impact: DeeJay Dallas might still have a glimmer of fantasy flex appeal.
Defense
Angelo Blackson, DE, ARI: Illness -- Questionable
Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Ankle -- OUT
Za'Darius Smith, LB, GB: Ankle -- Questionable
Krys Barnes, LB, GB: Calf -- Questionable
Denzel Perryman, LB, LAC: Back -- Doubtful
Uchenna Nwosu, LB, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable
Casey Hayward Jr., CB, LAC: Groin -- Questionable
Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAR: Hip -- Questionable
Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Byron Cowart, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
Darius Slay, CB, PHI: Calf -- Questionable
Tre Flowers, CB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Sunday night game
Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays, he would split time with Melvin Gordon III.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He has battled through this injury for a few weeks, with diminishing fantasy returns.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: His issue has been a stomach virus. Andy Reid has indicated that he thinks the rookie will play.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.