NFL Week 13 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Todd Gurley II, RB, ATL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays after missing last week, Ito Smith/Brian Hill have zero fantasy value.

Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: The veteran receiver says that he feels good enough to play.

Nick Foles, QB, CHI: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Mitchell Trubisky is expected to start, but Foles could still see action.

Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He got hurt during the week but may still be able to suit up opposite Anthony Miller.

Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He didn't practice on Friday, which doesn't bode well for Sunday success.

Mike Thomas, WR, CIN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: With Auden Tate on IR, the WR depth in Cincinnati is sparse.

Taywan Taylor, WR, CLE: Neck -- OUT

Impact: Rashard Higgins should see an uptick in targets ...

KhaDarel Hodge, WR, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: ... with Donovan Peoples-Jones also in the WR mix.

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: It's not as if anyone is desperately waiting to see Chase Daniel under center.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Illness -- Doubtful

Impact: He was downgraded on Saturday, so Adrian Peterson will presumably handle (pardon the pun) the Lions' share of carries.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT

Impact: With Marvin Hall reportedly waived, Quintez Cephus and Jamal Agnew might warrant some fantasy attention.

C.J. Prosise, RB, HOU: Illness -- OUT

Impact: David Johnson was activated from IR and should pick up where he left off before his concussion.

Chris Conley, WR, JAX: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: DJ Chark Jr. is back, so if Conley plays, the duo would be the only fantasy-viable WRs for the Jaguars.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Devontae Booker gets a huge surge in fantasy value.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: He was limited in practice but potentially could still get the starting nod over Ryan Fitzpatrick.

DeAndre Washington, RB, MIA: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Myles Gaskin was activated from IR and should handle most of the Miami RB work ...

Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Impact: ... especially with Matt Breida having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, MIN: Back -- OUT

Impact: Kyle Rudolph again becomes a potential TE1 for teams without alternate options at the position.

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Illness -- OUT

Impact: An appendectomy is the culprit here. Ameer Abdullah/Mike Boone back up Dalvin Cook.

Marquez Callaway, WR, NO: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Tommylee Lewis was promoted from the practice squad to potentially handle some return duties.

Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: Tre'Quan Smith could see some extra looks if Harris can't go.

Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Slot receiver Adam Humphries is expected to play, which could diminish the impact of any of Tennessee's TE replacements.

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kalen Ballage, RB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He is expected to play but will still be merely a backup to Austin Ekeler.

Cam Newton, QB, NE: Abdomen -- Questionable

Impact: While he has been a bit banged-up, Newton should start without issues.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Colt McCoy should be a one-week stopgap at quarterback for the first-place Giants.

Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: He is likely to be a game-time call. If he sits, that would help the value of Chris Carson.

Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Wrist -- Doubtful

Impact: DeeJay Dallas might still have a glimmer of fantasy flex appeal.

Sunday night game

Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, he would split time with Melvin Gordon III.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He has battled through this injury for a few weeks, with diminishing fantasy returns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: His issue has been a stomach virus. Andy Reid has indicated that he thinks the rookie will play.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.