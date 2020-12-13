NFL Week 14 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI: Hip -- Active
Impact: He was limited in practice this past week, but he still should handle lead back duties for the Cardinals.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Neck -- Active
Impact: He's expected to play along with Larry Fitzgerald, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Andy Isabella is inactive.
Zane Gonzalez, K, ARI: Back -- OUT
Impact: Mike Nugent has been promoted from the practice squad to take his place for at least one week.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Thigh -- OUT
Impact: Adam Schefter reports that McCaffrey does not believe his season is over. For now, Mike Davis will continue to play in his stead.
Ian Thomas, TE, CAR: Knee -- Active
Impact: Chris Manhertz would assume primary TE duties if Thomas can't go a full 60 minutes.
Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Illness -- Active
Impact: He's been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Likely to play some, but potentially limited.
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Hamstring -- Active
Impact: He should suit up on Sunday as he got no worse for the wear during the week.
Randy Bullock, K, CIN: Team decision -- Inactive
Impact: Austin Seibert makes his first start of the season.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Calf -- Active
Impact: Understudy Tony Pollard remains at the ready, but Elliott appears to be all systems go.
David Johnson, RB, HOU: Illness -- OUT/IR
Impact: He's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Duke Johnson takes over No. 1 RB duties for Houston.
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Foot -- Inactive
Impact: Few alternative options remain at WR for the Texans ...
Keke Coutee, WR, HOU: Knee -- Active
Impact: ... with Isaiah Coulter being perhaps the best of a bad bunch.
Tyler Eifert, TE, JAX: Shoulder -- Active
Impact: James O'Shaughnessy might be in play even with Eifert able to go this weekend.
Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT/IR
Impact: It would have been Gaskin's show, but DeAndre Washington is now Miami's No. 1 RB ...
Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: ... with Patrick Laird and Elijah McGuire backing him up.
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Appendix -- OUT
Impact: Ameer Abdullah to once again play a very distant second fiddle to Dalvin Cook.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN: Foot -- Inactive
Impact: After not practicing all week, it's no surprise that Rudolph sits.
Irv Smith Jr., TE, MIN: Back -- Active
Impact: With Rudolph out, a banged up Smith will give it a try.
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Hamstring -- Active
Impact: Jones will be back in the Giants' huddle for Week 14.
Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Illness -- Active
Impact: Rob Gronkowski will still have some competition for red zone targets.
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Team decision -- Inactive
Impact: A surprise sit likely makes your flex decision for you. Ronald Jones II should get all the carries here.
Defense
De'Vondre Campbell, LB, ARI: Ankle -- Active
Isaiah Simmons, LB, ARI: Neck -- Active
Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Ankle -- OUT
Tre Boston, S, CAR: Hamstring -- Active
Rasul Douglas, CB, CAR: Personal -- Active
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Shoulder -- Active
Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Knee -- Active
Jonathan Greenard, LB, HOU: Illness -- Active
Phillip Gaines, CB, HOU: Knee -- Inactive
Greg Mabin, CB, JAX: Hamstring -- Active
Tyrann Mathieu, S, KC: Hip -- Active
Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Hip -- Inactive
Elandon Roberts, LB, MIA: Chest -- Inactive
Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Calf -- OUT
Blake Martinez, LB, NYG: Back -- Active
Darnay Holmes, CB, NYG: Knee -- Inactive
Breon Borders, CB, TEN: Hip -- OUT/IR
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Russell Gage will get a chance to step it up alongside Calvin Ridley.
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: No reason that Stafford won't continue his audition for other teams in the hopes he finds a new home for next season.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: He fully participated in practice Friday, so this could be the week he finally returns to action.
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Wily veteran Mohamed Sanu Sr. gets another week to remain potentially fantasy relevant.
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: If he sits, the upside rises for Allen Lazard, who continues to sit on a snap count.
Jace Sternberger, TE, GB: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Robert Tonyan was already the best fantasy option at TE from Green Bay.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to be a game-time call, but signs point to his being able to play.
Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays, no more than special-teams value is expected from him this week since Taysom Hill will handle QB duties for what could be the last time before Drew Brees returns.
Frank Gore, RB, NYJ: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: If Gore can indeed play, then there's no reason to give Ty Johnson any notice.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: He was a late add to the injury report. Denzel Mims will miss this game for personal reasons, leaving Breshad Perriman as the only other receiver of interest.
Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Oh, well. It hardly matters with both Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde back and only getting healthier week by week.
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- OUT
Impact: Peyton Barber should get the carries, while J.D. McKissic gets the targets.
Defense
Ricardo Allen, S, ATL: Concussion -- OUT
John Penisini, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jeff Okudah, CB, DET: Groin -- OUT/IR
Darnell Savage Jr., S, GB: Groin -- Questionable
Jeff Heath, S, LV: Concussion -- OUT/IR
Damon Arnette, CB, LV: Concussion -- OUT
Malcom Brown, DT, NO: Shoulder -- OUT
Patrick Robinson, CB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Jordan Jenkins, LB, NYJ: Shoulder -- OUT
Bennett Jackson, S, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
Ashtyn Davis, S, NYJ: Foot -- OUT/IR
D.J. Jones, DT, SF: Ankle -- Doubtful
Sunday night game
Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Concussion -- OUT
