NFL Week 14 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

The fantasy expectations for Chris Carson in Week 14 (1:52)

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI: Hip -- Active

Impact: He was limited in practice this past week, but he still should handle lead back duties for the Cardinals.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Neck -- Active

Impact: He's expected to play along with Larry Fitzgerald, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Andy Isabella is inactive.

Zane Gonzalez, K, ARI: Back -- OUT

Impact: Mike Nugent has been promoted from the practice squad to take his place for at least one week.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Thigh -- OUT

Impact: Adam Schefter reports that McCaffrey does not believe his season is over. For now, Mike Davis will continue to play in his stead.

Ian Thomas, TE, CAR: Knee -- Active

Impact: Chris Manhertz would assume primary TE duties if Thomas can't go a full 60 minutes.

Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Illness -- Active

Impact: He's been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Likely to play some, but potentially limited.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Hamstring -- Active

Impact: He should suit up on Sunday as he got no worse for the wear during the week.

Randy Bullock, K, CIN: Team decision -- Inactive

Impact: Austin Seibert makes his first start of the season.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Calf -- Active

Impact: Understudy Tony Pollard remains at the ready, but Elliott appears to be all systems go.

David Johnson, RB, HOU: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: He's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Duke Johnson takes over No. 1 RB duties for Houston.

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Foot -- Inactive

Impact: Few alternative options remain at WR for the Texans ...

Keke Coutee, WR, HOU: Knee -- Active

Impact: ... with Isaiah Coulter being perhaps the best of a bad bunch.

Tyler Eifert, TE, JAX: Shoulder -- Active

Impact: James O'Shaughnessy might be in play even with Eifert able to go this weekend.

Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

Impact: It would have been Gaskin's show, but DeAndre Washington is now Miami's No. 1 RB ...

Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: ... with Patrick Laird and Elijah McGuire backing him up.

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Appendix -- OUT

Impact: Ameer Abdullah to once again play a very distant second fiddle to Dalvin Cook.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN: Foot -- Inactive

Impact: After not practicing all week, it's no surprise that Rudolph sits.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, MIN: Back -- Active

Impact: With Rudolph out, a banged up Smith will give it a try.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Hamstring -- Active

Impact: Jones will be back in the Giants' huddle for Week 14.

Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Illness -- Active

Impact: Rob Gronkowski will still have some competition for red zone targets.

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Team decision -- Inactive

Impact: A surprise sit likely makes your flex decision for you. Ronald Jones II should get all the carries here.

Defense

De'Vondre Campbell, LB, ARI: Ankle -- Active

Isaiah Simmons, LB, ARI: Neck -- Active

Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

Tre Boston, S, CAR: Hamstring -- Active

Rasul Douglas, CB, CAR: Personal -- Active

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Shoulder -- Active

Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Knee -- Active

Jonathan Greenard, LB, HOU: Illness -- Active

Phillip Gaines, CB, HOU: Knee -- Inactive

Greg Mabin, CB, JAX: Hamstring -- Active

Tyrann Mathieu, S, KC: Hip -- Active

Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Hip -- Inactive

Elandon Roberts, LB, MIA: Chest -- Inactive

Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Calf -- OUT

Blake Martinez, LB, NYG: Back -- Active

Darnay Holmes, CB, NYG: Knee -- Inactive

Breon Borders, CB, TEN: Hip -- OUT/IR

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Russell Gage will get a chance to step it up alongside Calvin Ridley.

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: No reason that Stafford won't continue his audition for other teams in the hopes he finds a new home for next season.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: He fully participated in practice Friday, so this could be the week he finally returns to action.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Wily veteran Mohamed Sanu Sr. gets another week to remain potentially fantasy relevant.

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: If he sits, the upside rises for Allen Lazard, who continues to sit on a snap count.

Jace Sternberger, TE, GB: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Robert Tonyan was already the best fantasy option at TE from Green Bay.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to be a game-time call, but signs point to his being able to play.

Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, no more than special-teams value is expected from him this week since Taysom Hill will handle QB duties for what could be the last time before Drew Brees returns.

Frank Gore, RB, NYJ: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: If Gore can indeed play, then there's no reason to give Ty Johnson any notice.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: He was a late add to the injury report. Denzel Mims will miss this game for personal reasons, leaving Breshad Perriman as the only other receiver of interest.

Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Oh, well. It hardly matters with both Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde back and only getting healthier week by week.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- OUT

Impact: Peyton Barber should get the carries, while J.D. McKissic gets the targets.

Defense

Ricardo Allen, S, ATL: Concussion -- OUT

John Penisini, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jeff Okudah, CB, DET: Groin -- OUT/IR

Darnell Savage Jr., S, GB: Groin -- Questionable

Jeff Heath, S, LV: Concussion -- OUT/IR

Damon Arnette, CB, LV: Concussion -- OUT

Malcom Brown, DT, NO: Shoulder -- OUT

Patrick Robinson, CB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Jordan Jenkins, LB, NYJ: Shoulder -- OUT

Bennett Jackson, S, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT

Ashtyn Davis, S, NYJ: Foot -- OUT/IR

D.J. Jones, DT, SF: Ankle -- Doubtful

Sunday night game

Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Concussion -- OUT

