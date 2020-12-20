        <
          NFL Week 15 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          Yates, Berry apprehensive about starting Zeke (0:53)

          Field Yates and Matthew Berry acknowledge they will probably start Ezekiel Elliott in leagues, but won't feel great about it. (0:53)

          8:47 AM ET
          AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Russell Gage sees a fantasy-value spike with the veteran missing this week's game.

          Luke Willson, TE, BAL: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Mark Andrews will now handle nearly all TE duties, as Willson has been waived. WRs Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin have been activated from reserve/COVID-19 list.

          Jimmy Graham, TE, CHI: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Cole Kmet might finally be ready to emerge from the veteran's shadow.

          Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, though Tony Pollard might still see some extra carries.

          Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: All signs currently point to Stafford giving it a try on Sunday.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: While he still insists he's going to make it back on the field this season, time is running out.

          Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: David Johnson will handle all of Houston's RB duties ...

          C.J. Prosise, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: ... as there may be no alternative options available.

          Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Trey Burton would be in line for a significant value bump if Cox sits.

          Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Leaning toward a start, and could shine if Myles Gaskin remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

          DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Signs point toward Parker playing -- and presumably, someone will have to get Miami's targets.

          Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited at practice all week after leaving Week 14 action early. Isaiah Ford promoted from practice squad.

          Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: An immediate red zone threat if he suits up this weekend.

          Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Appendix -- Questionable
          Impact: Returned to practice this week and slowly making his way back from surgery.

          Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Irv Smith Jr. did well last week as he was freed from Minnesota's TE time-share.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Sony Michel may be called upon to handle lead-back duties ...

          James White, RB, NE: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: ... especially as White has been hampered by his injury all week.

          Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Folk has been questionable for nearly all of the second half of the season. Nothing to worry about here.

          Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Rashaad Penny (knee) is expected to make his 2020 debut in support of Chris Carson.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: This may be the end of 2020 for Samuel. Kendrick Bourne likely to start in his place.

          Alex Smith, QB, WAS: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Dwayne Haskins Jr. will attempt to keep Washington Football Team in first place.

          Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Doubtful
          Impact: With Smith also out, Washington may lean heavily on the run. J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber could benefit.

          Defense

          Darqueze Dennard, CB, ATL: Quad -- OUT

          Ricardo Allen, S, ATL: Concussion -- OUT

          Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

          Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Neck -- Questionable

          Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

          Davontae Harris, CB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

          Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Rashard Robinson, CB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Xavier Woods, S, DAL: Groin -- Questionable

          John Penisini, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Darryl Roberts, CB, DET: Hip -- OUT

          Phillip Gaines, CB, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

          DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable

          Elandon Roberts, LB, MIA: Chest -- Questionable

          Jerome Baker, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

          Bobby McCain, S, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable

          Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Calf -- OUT

          Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Byron Cowart, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable

          Fred Warner, LB, SF: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Kenny Vaccaro, S, TEN: Illness -- Questionable

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

          Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Kenyan Drake seems to be the safer pick in this backfield, though Edmonds improved as the week went on.

          Zane Gonzalez, K, ARI: Back -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Veteran Mike Nugent appears to have won himself this job after last week's strong effort.

          Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: New Orleans expects Thomas back for the NFL playoffs, but for fantasy purposes, his season has ended.

          Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Neck -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Drew Brees returns. Take your pick of Tre'Quan Smith or Emmanuel Sanders at WR.

          Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, although Denzel Mims has outshined him of late.

          Defense

          Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

          Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

          Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Damien Wilson, LB, KC: Knee -- OUT

          Justin Hollins, LB, LAR: Undisclosed -- Questionable

          Malcom Brown, DT, NO: Shoulder -- OUT

          Darius Slay, CB, PHI: Concussion -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Austin Hooper, TE, CLE: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play after missing last week's game ...

          David Njoku, TE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: ... which is probably good news, as Njoku didn't practice on Friday.

          Andrew Sendejo, S, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

          Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Calf -- Questionable

          Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Colt McCoy, who did well enough to guide the Giants to a win over Seattle in Week 13, steps up again.

          Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: A late add to the injury report doesn't bode well for Engram ...

          Kaden Smith, TE, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: ... and with Smith also hurting, Levine Toilolo may be the lone TE option here.

          Darnay Holmes, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.