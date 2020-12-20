NFL Week 15 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Field Yates and Matthew Berry acknowledge they will probably start Ezekiel Elliott in leagues, but won't feel great about it. (0:53)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Russell Gage sees a fantasy-value spike with the veteran missing this week's game.

Luke Willson, TE, BAL: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Mark Andrews will now handle nearly all TE duties, as Willson has been waived. WRs Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin have been activated from reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jimmy Graham, TE, CHI: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Cole Kmet might finally be ready to emerge from the veteran's shadow.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, though Tony Pollard might still see some extra carries.

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: All signs currently point to Stafford giving it a try on Sunday.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT

Impact: While he still insists he's going to make it back on the field this season, time is running out.

Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Neck -- OUT

Impact: David Johnson will handle all of Houston's RB duties ...

C.J. Prosise, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: ... as there may be no alternative options available.

Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Trey Burton would be in line for a significant value bump if Cox sits.

Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Leaning toward a start, and could shine if Myles Gaskin remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Signs point toward Parker playing -- and presumably, someone will have to get Miami's targets.

Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Limited at practice all week after leaving Week 14 action early. Isaiah Ford promoted from practice squad.

Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: An immediate red zone threat if he suits up this weekend.

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Appendix -- Questionable

Impact: Returned to practice this week and slowly making his way back from surgery.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Irv Smith Jr. did well last week as he was freed from Minnesota's TE time-share.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Sony Michel may be called upon to handle lead-back duties ...

James White, RB, NE: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: ... especially as White has been hampered by his injury all week.

Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Folk has been questionable for nearly all of the second half of the season. Nothing to worry about here.

Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Rashaad Penny (knee) is expected to make his 2020 debut in support of Chris Carson.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: This may be the end of 2020 for Samuel. Kendrick Bourne likely to start in his place.

Alex Smith, QB, WAS: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Dwayne Haskins Jr. will attempt to keep Washington Football Team in first place.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Doubtful

Impact: With Smith also out, Washington may lean heavily on the run. J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber could benefit.

Defense

Darqueze Dennard, CB, ATL: Quad -- OUT

Ricardo Allen, S, ATL: Concussion -- OUT

Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Neck -- Questionable

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

Davontae Harris, CB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Rashard Robinson, CB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Xavier Woods, S, DAL: Groin -- Questionable

John Penisini, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Darryl Roberts, CB, DET: Hip -- OUT

Phillip Gaines, CB, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable

Elandon Roberts, LB, MIA: Chest -- Questionable

Jerome Baker, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Bobby McCain, S, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable

Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Calf -- OUT

Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Byron Cowart, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable

Fred Warner, LB, SF: Shoulder -- Questionable

Kenny Vaccaro, S, TEN: Illness -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Kenyan Drake seems to be the safer pick in this backfield, though Edmonds improved as the week went on.

Zane Gonzalez, K, ARI: Back -- OUT/IR

Impact: Veteran Mike Nugent appears to have won himself this job after last week's strong effort.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: New Orleans expects Thomas back for the NFL playoffs, but for fantasy purposes, his season has ended.

Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Neck -- OUT/IR

Impact: Drew Brees returns. Take your pick of Tre'Quan Smith or Emmanuel Sanders at WR.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, although Denzel Mims has outshined him of late.

Defense

Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Damien Wilson, LB, KC: Knee -- OUT

Justin Hollins, LB, LAR: Undisclosed -- Questionable

Malcom Brown, DT, NO: Shoulder -- OUT

Darius Slay, CB, PHI: Concussion -- OUT

Sunday night game

Austin Hooper, TE, CLE: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play after missing last week's game ...

David Njoku, TE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: ... which is probably good news, as Njoku didn't practice on Friday.

Andrew Sendejo, S, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Calf -- Questionable

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Colt McCoy, who did well enough to guide the Giants to a win over Seattle in Week 13, steps up again.

Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: A late add to the injury report doesn't bode well for Engram ...

Kaden Smith, TE, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: ... and with Smith also hurting, Levine Toilolo may be the lone TE option here.

Darnay Holmes, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.