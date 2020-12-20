NFL Week 15 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Russell Gage sees a fantasy-value spike with the veteran missing this week's game.
Luke Willson, TE, BAL: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Mark Andrews will now handle nearly all TE duties, as Willson has been waived. WRs Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin have been activated from reserve/COVID-19 list.
Jimmy Graham, TE, CHI: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Cole Kmet might finally be ready to emerge from the veteran's shadow.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, though Tony Pollard might still see some extra carries.
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: All signs currently point to Stafford giving it a try on Sunday.
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
Impact: While he still insists he's going to make it back on the field this season, time is running out.
Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Neck -- OUT
Impact: David Johnson will handle all of Houston's RB duties ...
C.J. Prosise, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: ... as there may be no alternative options available.
Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Trey Burton would be in line for a significant value bump if Cox sits.
Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Leaning toward a start, and could shine if Myles Gaskin remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Signs point toward Parker playing -- and presumably, someone will have to get Miami's targets.
Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Limited at practice all week after leaving Week 14 action early. Isaiah Ford promoted from practice squad.
Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: An immediate red zone threat if he suits up this weekend.
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Appendix -- Questionable
Impact: Returned to practice this week and slowly making his way back from surgery.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Irv Smith Jr. did well last week as he was freed from Minnesota's TE time-share.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Sony Michel may be called upon to handle lead-back duties ...
James White, RB, NE: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: ... especially as White has been hampered by his injury all week.
Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Folk has been questionable for nearly all of the second half of the season. Nothing to worry about here.
Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Rashaad Penny (knee) is expected to make his 2020 debut in support of Chris Carson.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: This may be the end of 2020 for Samuel. Kendrick Bourne likely to start in his place.
Alex Smith, QB, WAS: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Dwayne Haskins Jr. will attempt to keep Washington Football Team in first place.
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Doubtful
Impact: With Smith also out, Washington may lean heavily on the run. J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber could benefit.
Defense
Darqueze Dennard, CB, ATL: Quad -- OUT
Ricardo Allen, S, ATL: Concussion -- OUT
Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- Questionable
Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Neck -- Questionable
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable
Davontae Harris, CB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Rashard Robinson, CB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Xavier Woods, S, DAL: Groin -- Questionable
John Penisini, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Darryl Roberts, CB, DET: Hip -- OUT
Phillip Gaines, CB, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable
Elandon Roberts, LB, MIA: Chest -- Questionable
Jerome Baker, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Bobby McCain, S, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable
Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Calf -- OUT
Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Byron Cowart, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable
Fred Warner, LB, SF: Shoulder -- Questionable
Kenny Vaccaro, S, TEN: Illness -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT
Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Kenyan Drake seems to be the safer pick in this backfield, though Edmonds improved as the week went on.
Zane Gonzalez, K, ARI: Back -- OUT/IR
Impact: Veteran Mike Nugent appears to have won himself this job after last week's strong effort.
Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: New Orleans expects Thomas back for the NFL playoffs, but for fantasy purposes, his season has ended.
Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Neck -- OUT/IR
Impact: Drew Brees returns. Take your pick of Tre'Quan Smith or Emmanuel Sanders at WR.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, although Denzel Mims has outshined him of late.
Defense
Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Ankle -- OUT
Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Damien Wilson, LB, KC: Knee -- OUT
Justin Hollins, LB, LAR: Undisclosed -- Questionable
Malcom Brown, DT, NO: Shoulder -- OUT
Darius Slay, CB, PHI: Concussion -- OUT
Sunday night game
Austin Hooper, TE, CLE: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play after missing last week's game ...
David Njoku, TE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: ... which is probably good news, as Njoku didn't practice on Friday.
Andrew Sendejo, S, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Calf -- Questionable
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Colt McCoy, who did well enough to guide the Giants to a win over Seattle in Week 13, steps up again.
Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: A late add to the injury report doesn't bode well for Engram ...
Kaden Smith, TE, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: ... and with Smith also hurting, Levine Toilolo may be the lone TE option here.
Darnay Holmes, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT
