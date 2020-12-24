NFL Week 16 fantasy football inactives watch for Friday and Saturday: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry breaks down which defenses fantasy managers can grab off the waiver wire this week, including the Bears, Cardinals and Chargers. (1:00)

Who should start? Who should sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Behind Dalvin Cook for this one will be a combination of Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN: Foot -- OUT

Impact: A lackluster Irv Smith Jr. gets his third consecutive start.

Jalyn Holmes, DT, MIN: Groin -- OUT

Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Calf -- OUT

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: WR Marquez Callaway (knee) has been activated from the IR and could step in immediately.

Malcom Brown, DT, NO: Calf -- Questionable

Marcus Williams, S, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Ronald Jones II, RB, TB: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: He's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Leonard Fournette should get more looks than LeSean McCoy.

Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Groin -- Doubtful

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: It's not like he's any more hurt than last week when he got the start.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT

Impact: It would be shocking to see Golladay on the field again in 2020 at this point.

Matt Prater, K, DET: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Prater has missed extra points in two of the past three games.

Jamie Collins Sr., LB, DET: Neck -- Questionable

Darryl Roberts, CB, DET: Hip -- Questionable

Nick Mullens, QB, SF: Elbow -- OUT

Impact: C.J. Beathard will start. Josh Rosen was signed to back him up.

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Tevin Coleman/Jerick McKinnon to be in a time-share.

George Kittle, TE, SF: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: He has been activated from the IR and is likely to suit up. No way of knowing how much game action he will see.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Perhaps Richie James has another flex-worthy game?

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

Richard Sherman, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT

Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Concussion -- OUT

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Kenyan Drake would appear to be the smarter play in this backfield.

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Andy Isabella might finally get some action if Fitzgerald sits.

Dan Arnold, TE, ARI: Back -- Questionable

Impact: He was a late add to the injury report, which us bad news ...

Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: ... as Williams is also banged up -- and so is No. 3 TE option Darrell Daniels.

Haason Reddick, LB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Isaiah Ford had a trio of targets last week with Grant ailing.

Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Durham Smythe is likely to start even if Gesicki can suit up.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable

Damon Arnette, CB, LV: Concussion -- Questionable

Official inactives should be reported approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff time of each individual contest.