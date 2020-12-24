        <
          NFL Week 16 fantasy football inactives watch for Friday and Saturday: Who's in and who's out?

          11:40 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Who should start? Who should sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, Friday, 4:30 p.m. ET

          Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Behind Dalvin Cook for this one will be a combination of Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone.

          Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: A lackluster Irv Smith Jr. gets his third consecutive start.

          Jalyn Holmes, DT, MIN: Groin -- OUT

          Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Calf -- OUT

          Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: WR Marquez Callaway (knee) has been activated from the IR and could step in immediately.

          Malcom Brown, DT, NO: Calf -- Questionable

          Marcus Williams, S, NO: Ankle -- OUT

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

          Ronald Jones II, RB, TB: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: He's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Leonard Fournette should get more looks than LeSean McCoy.

          Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Groin -- Doubtful

          Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: It's not like he's any more hurt than last week when he got the start.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: It would be shocking to see Golladay on the field again in 2020 at this point.

          Matt Prater, K, DET: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Prater has missed extra points in two of the past three games.

          Jamie Collins Sr., LB, DET: Neck -- Questionable

          Darryl Roberts, CB, DET: Hip -- Questionable

          San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

          Nick Mullens, QB, SF: Elbow -- OUT
          Impact: C.J. Beathard will start. Josh Rosen was signed to back him up.

          Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Tevin Coleman/Jerick McKinnon to be in a time-share.

          George Kittle, TE, SF: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: He has been activated from the IR and is likely to suit up. No way of knowing how much game action he will see.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Perhaps Richie James has another flex-worthy game?

          Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

          Richard Sherman, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT

          Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Concussion -- OUT

          Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Kenyan Drake would appear to be the smarter play in this backfield.

          Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Andy Isabella might finally get some action if Fitzgerald sits.

          Dan Arnold, TE, ARI: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: He was a late add to the injury report, which us bad news ...

          Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: ... as Williams is also banged up -- and so is No. 3 TE option Darrell Daniels.

          Haason Reddick, LB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

          Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

          Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Isaiah Ford had a trio of targets last week with Grant ailing.

          Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Durham Smythe is likely to start even if Gesicki can suit up.

          Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable

          Damon Arnette, CB, LV: Concussion -- Questionable

          Official inactives should be reported approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff time of each individual contest.