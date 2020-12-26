Who should start? Who should sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
Ronald Jones II, RB, TB: Illness -- OUT/IR
Impact: He's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Leonard Fournette should get more looks than LeSean McCoy.
Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Groin -- Doubtful
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: It's not like he's any more hurt than last week, when he got the start.
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
Impact: It would be shocking to see Golladay on the field again in 2020 at this point.
Matt Prater, K, DET: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Prater has missed extra points in two of the past three games.
Jamie Collins Sr., LB, DET: Neck -- Questionable
Darryl Roberts, CB, DET: Hip -- Questionable
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET
Nick Mullens, QB, SF: Elbow -- OUT
Impact: C.J. Beathard will start. Josh Rosen was signed to back him up.
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Tevin Coleman/Jerick McKinnon to be in a time-share.
George Kittle, TE, SF: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: He has been activated from the IR and is likely to suit up. No way of knowing how much game action he will see.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Perhaps Richie James has another flex-worthy game?
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable
Richard Sherman, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT
Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Concussion -- OUT
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Kenyan Drake would appear to be the smarter play in this backfield.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Andy Isabella might finally get some action if Fitzgerald sits.
Dan Arnold, TE, ARI: Back -- Questionable
Impact: He was a late add to the injury report, which is bad news ...
Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: ... as Williams is also banged up -- and so is No. 3 TE option Darrell Daniels.
Haason Reddick, LB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET
Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Isaiah Ford had a trio of targets last week with Grant ailing.
Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Durham Smythe is likely to start even if Gesicki can suit up.
Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable
Damon Arnette, CB, LV: Concussion -- Questionable
