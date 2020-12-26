NFL Week 16 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Field Yates and Matthew Berry compare the on-field usage, production and fantasy values of Cowboys RBs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. (2:37)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will once again lead the Falcons through the air.

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, as is fellow WR Dez Bryant.

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he does play, David Montgomery's fantasy output is unlikely to be affected.

Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Limited practice on Friday, but signs point to a Sunday start.

Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: A.J. Green could see a few more targets than usual.

Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Marvin Hall is the last receiver on the team's depth chart to start the week. Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies have been elevated from the practice squad.

Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Neck -- OUT

Impact: David Johnson may once again shine in a dual-purpose role.

Marcus Johnson, WR, IND: Quad -- OUT

Impact: Potential boon for longshot WR options Ashton Dulin/DeMichael Harris.

James Robinson, RB, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo will split carries behind QB Mike Glennon.

Collin Johnson, WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Keelan Cole might stumble into a few quality targets.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Le'Veon Bell/Darrel Williams to fill in for the rest of the regular season.

Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to start, though if the score allows, he may well get an early hook.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Should start, but is far from being at 100%.

Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton will attempt to lift the fortunes of a languid offense.

Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Matthew Wright would step in if needed.

Defense

Darqueze Dennard, CB, ATL: Quad -- OUT

Ricardo Allen, S, ATL: Concussion -- Questionable

Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

Pernell McPhee, LB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Jimmy Smith, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- OUT

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Mario Edwards, DE, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Bilal Nichols, DE, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Shoulder -- OUT

Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Ankle -- OUT

Sheldon Richardson, DT, CLE: Neck -- Questionable

Phillip Gaines, CB, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

Frank Clark, DE, KC: Illness -- Questionable

Damien Wilson, LB, KC: Knee -- OUT

Blake Martinez, LB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable

Darnay Holmes, CB, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Thigh -- Doubtful

Impact: Not yet ruled out, but all signs point to another missed week.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice this week. Likely to split time with Tony Pollard if active.

Blake Bell, TE, DAL: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Dalton Schultz has shown flashes of fantasy relevance this season.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Hip -- OUT/IR

Impact: Melvin Gordon III likely to get most, if not all, of the workload ....

Royce Freeman, RB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: ... as Freeman is also nowhere near full capacity.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Nowhere near a guaranteed start, Allen did practice a little bit on Friday. Better to assume he will not play.

Hunter Henry, TE, LAC: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: Henry is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stephen Anderson is not exactly screaming "pick me" as a replacement.

Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: The tandem of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown will try to shine in Week 16.

Alex Smith, QB, WAS: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: It's a coin toss as to whether he'll be able to play.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: J.D. McKissic's value goes back on the upswing, even if Gibson were to play.

Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: For what it's worth, Antonio Gandy-Golden was activated from the IR.

Defense

Brian Burns, DE, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

Bravvion Roy, DT, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

Troy Pride, CB, CAR: Hip -- Doubtful

Antwaun Woods, DT, DAL: Ankle -- OUT

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Ankle -- OUT

Xavier Woods, S, DAL: Ribs -- OUT

DeShawn Williams, DT, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Nate Hairston, S, DEN: Toe -- Questionable

Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

Uchenna Nwosu, LB, LAC: Knee -- OUT

Fletcher Cox, DT, PHI: Neck -- Questionable

Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Calf -- Questionable

Duke Riley, LB, PHI: Biceps -- OUT

Kevon Seymour, CB, PHI: Knee -- OUT

Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Jamaal Williams, RB, GB: Quad -- Doubtful

Impact: Aaron Jones (toe) is also a bit banged up but should be active and get the ball early and often.

Jace Sternberger, TE, GB: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Robert Tonyan still the TE to roll with if you're looking Green Bay's way.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.