          NFL Week 16 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          3:54 PM ET
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will once again lead the Falcons through the air.

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, as is fellow WR Dez Bryant.

          Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he does play, David Montgomery's fantasy output is unlikely to be affected.

          Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited practice on Friday, but signs point to a Sunday start.

          Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: A.J. Green could see a few more targets than usual.

          Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Marvin Hall is the last receiver on the team's depth chart to start the week. Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies have been elevated from the practice squad.

          Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: David Johnson may once again shine in a dual-purpose role.

          Marcus Johnson, WR, IND: Quad -- OUT
          Impact: Potential boon for longshot WR options Ashton Dulin/DeMichael Harris.

          James Robinson, RB, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo will split carries behind QB Mike Glennon.

          Collin Johnson, WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Keelan Cole might stumble into a few quality targets.

          Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Le'Veon Bell/Darrel Williams to fill in for the rest of the regular season.

          Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to start, though if the score allows, he may well get an early hook.

          Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Should start, but is far from being at 100%.

          Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton will attempt to lift the fortunes of a languid offense.

          Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Matthew Wright would step in if needed.

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Thigh -- Doubtful
          Impact: Not yet ruled out, but all signs point to another missed week.

          Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice this week. Likely to split time with Tony Pollard if active.

          Blake Bell, TE, DAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Dalton Schultz has shown flashes of fantasy relevance this season.

          Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Hip -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Melvin Gordon III likely to get most, if not all, of the workload ....

          Royce Freeman, RB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: ... as Freeman is also nowhere near full capacity.

          Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Nowhere near a guaranteed start, Allen did practice a little bit on Friday. Better to assume he will not play.

          Hunter Henry, TE, LAC: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Henry is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stephen Anderson is not exactly screaming "pick me" as a replacement.

          Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: The tandem of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown will try to shine in Week 16.

          Alex Smith, QB, WAS: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: It's a coin toss as to whether he'll be able to play.

          Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: J.D. McKissic's value goes back on the upswing, even if Gibson were to play.

          Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: For what it's worth, Antonio Gandy-Golden was activated from the IR.

          Sunday night game

          Jamaal Williams, RB, GB: Quad -- Doubtful
          Impact: Aaron Jones (toe) is also a bit banged up but should be active and get the ball early and often.

          Jace Sternberger, TE, GB: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Robert Tonyan still the TE to roll with if you're looking Green Bay's way.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.