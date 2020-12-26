NFL Week 16 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will once again lead the Falcons through the air.
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, as is fellow WR Dez Bryant.
Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he does play, David Montgomery's fantasy output is unlikely to be affected.
Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Limited practice on Friday, but signs point to a Sunday start.
Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: A.J. Green could see a few more targets than usual.
Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE: Illness -- OUT/IR
Impact: Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Marvin Hall is the last receiver on the team's depth chart to start the week. Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies have been elevated from the practice squad.
Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Neck -- OUT
Impact: David Johnson may once again shine in a dual-purpose role.
Marcus Johnson, WR, IND: Quad -- OUT
Impact: Potential boon for longshot WR options Ashton Dulin/DeMichael Harris.
James Robinson, RB, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo will split carries behind QB Mike Glennon.
Collin Johnson, WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Keelan Cole might stumble into a few quality targets.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Le'Veon Bell/Darrel Williams to fill in for the rest of the regular season.
Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to start, though if the score allows, he may well get an early hook.
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Should start, but is far from being at 100%.
Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton will attempt to lift the fortunes of a languid offense.
Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Matthew Wright would step in if needed.
Defense
Darqueze Dennard, CB, ATL: Quad -- OUT
Ricardo Allen, S, ATL: Concussion -- Questionable
Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- Questionable
Pernell McPhee, LB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Jimmy Smith, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- OUT
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Mario Edwards, DE, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Bilal Nichols, DE, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Shoulder -- OUT
Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
Sheldon Richardson, DT, CLE: Neck -- Questionable
Phillip Gaines, CB, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
Frank Clark, DE, KC: Illness -- Questionable
Damien Wilson, LB, KC: Knee -- OUT
Blake Martinez, LB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
Darnay Holmes, CB, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Thigh -- Doubtful
Impact: Not yet ruled out, but all signs point to another missed week.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice this week. Likely to split time with Tony Pollard if active.
Blake Bell, TE, DAL: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Dalton Schultz has shown flashes of fantasy relevance this season.
Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Hip -- OUT/IR
Impact: Melvin Gordon III likely to get most, if not all, of the workload ....
Royce Freeman, RB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: ... as Freeman is also nowhere near full capacity.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Nowhere near a guaranteed start, Allen did practice a little bit on Friday. Better to assume he will not play.
Hunter Henry, TE, LAC: Illness -- OUT/IR
Impact: Henry is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stephen Anderson is not exactly screaming "pick me" as a replacement.
Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: The tandem of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown will try to shine in Week 16.
Alex Smith, QB, WAS: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: It's a coin toss as to whether he'll be able to play.
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: J.D. McKissic's value goes back on the upswing, even if Gibson were to play.
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: For what it's worth, Antonio Gandy-Golden was activated from the IR.
Defense
Brian Burns, DE, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
Bravvion Roy, DT, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
Troy Pride, CB, CAR: Hip -- Doubtful
Antwaun Woods, DT, DAL: Ankle -- OUT
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Ankle -- OUT
Xavier Woods, S, DAL: Ribs -- OUT
DeShawn Williams, DT, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Nate Hairston, S, DEN: Toe -- Questionable
Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT
Uchenna Nwosu, LB, LAC: Knee -- OUT
Fletcher Cox, DT, PHI: Neck -- Questionable
Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Calf -- Questionable
Duke Riley, LB, PHI: Biceps -- OUT
Kevon Seymour, CB, PHI: Knee -- OUT
Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Jamaal Williams, RB, GB: Quad -- Doubtful
Impact: Aaron Jones (toe) is also a bit banged up but should be active and get the ball early and often.
Jace Sternberger, TE, GB: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Robert Tonyan still the TE to roll with if you're looking Green Bay's way.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.