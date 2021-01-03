NFL Week 17 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Fantasy flyers to be found in the form of Brandon Powell and Laquon Treadwell?
Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Maybe he'll finally avoid being a healthy scratch this week?
Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: Back -- Questionable
Impact: J.K. Dobbins could get nearly all of the Ravens' carries.
Willie Snead IV, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Marquise Brown likely to absorb some of Snead's targets.
Cole Beasley, WR, BUF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: John Brown activated from reserve/COVID-19 list to take his place.
Tyler Kroft, TE, BUF: Illness -- OUT/IR
Impact: Dawson Knox remains the Buffalo TE to roll with for fantasy.
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Why wouldn't he play? Stafford has been fighting through these injuries for some time.
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
Impact: This should not be news for anyone, as the receiver has missed action since Week 9.
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Likely to play, at least for some of Week 17 ...
Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: ... as is Grant. Both players were limited on Friday, however.
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Personal -- OUT
Impact: A family emergency may place the ball into the hands of Alexander Mattison.
Dan Bailey, K, MIN: Back -- Questionable
Impact: The veteran has been optimistic about his chances of playing.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: There's not much to see in the Patriots' backfield, though James White's value increases.
Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Roberto Aguayo awaits oh so deeply in the wings.
Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Dante Pettis might be in line for a few extra targets.
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT: Undisclosed -- OUT
Impact: Pittsburgh plans to rest a ton of starters. Mason Rudolph will be the team's QB for Week 17.
Eric Ebron, TE, PIT: Illness -- OUT/IR
Impact: Vance McDonald steps in for the Steelers, who will be short-handed on offense.
Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Matthew Wright once again steps into the role.
Defense
Darqueze Dennard, CB, ATL: Quad -- OUT
Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- Questionable
Jimmy Smith, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable
Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
William Jackson III, CB, CIN: Concussion -- OUT
Tae Davis, LB, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Ankle -- OUT
Xavier Woods, S, DAL: Ribs -- Questionable
Jamie Collins Sr., LB, DET: Neck -- Questionable
Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE, MIN: Chest -- OUT
Jalyn Holmes, DT, MIN: Groin -- OUT
Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Calf -- OUT
Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Hamstring -- OUT
Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Byron Cowart, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Anfernee Jennings, LB, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Devin McCourty, S, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Cam Brown, LB, NYG: Illness -- Questionable
Terrell Edmunds, S, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT
T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Undisclosed -- Team decision
Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Illness -- OUT/IR
Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Groin -- Doubtful
4:25 p.m. ET games
Offense
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Once again, Kenyan Drake is the safer option in the Arizona backfield.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call for the veteran. Christian Kirk is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Mike Davis, RB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Expect the Panthers to roll with an odd rotation of Rodney Smith ...
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Thigh -- OUT
Impact: ... Trenton Cannon, Alex Armah and Curtis Samuel in the backfield.
Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Darnell Mooney has been gaining momentum.
Cole Kmet, TE, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: This could lead to one more shining moment for Jimmy Graham.
KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Concussion -- OUT/IR
Impact: DaeSean Hamilton might get a slight value bump.
Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: Considered to be a 50-50 proposition as to whether he plays.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced in full late in week, so odds are good he'll be the Colts' No. 3 WR.
James Robinson, RB, JAX: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Dare Ogunbowale will start for Jacksonville. Do you dare start him for your fantasy team?
DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Shin -- OUT
Impact: Laviska Shenault Jr. and Keelan Cole Sr. expected to start.
Collin Johnson, WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: Chris Conley may also see an uptick in targets.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: With nothing on the line for the Chiefs, no need to rush back any injured players.
Le'Veon Bell, RB, KC: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Even if Bell starts, he may not play more than token carries.
Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Calf -- OUT
Impact: The No. 1 seed is locked up. Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman ...
Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: ... and Byron Pringle are likely to find themselves in the box score.
Jared Goff, QB, LAR: Thumb -- OUT
Impact: When John Wolford throws a pass in Week 17, it will be his first at the NFL level.
Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: The Rams need to win, and Darrell Henderson Jr.(ankle) is on the IR.
Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR: Illness -- OUT/IR
Impact: A positive COVID-19 test rules the receiver out for the finale.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Illness -- OUT/IR
Impact: He's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with Latavius Murray. Taysom Hill/Ty Montgomery likely to get a ton of touches.
Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Illness -- OUT
Impact: Chris Carson leads the Seattle backfield, with Hyde not even making the trip.
Greg Olsen, TE, SEA: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: He's not playing, despite the designation. Will Dissly will start.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Expect to see the names Richie James and Kendrick Bourne ...
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: ... and maybe even River Cracraft near the top of the box score.
Robbie Gould, K, SF: Illness -- OUT/IR
Impact: Tristan Vizcaino was signed from Minnesota as an emergency replacement.
Defense
Budda Baker, S, ARI: Neck -- Questionable
Brian Burns, DE, CAR: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Troy Pride Jr., CB, CAR: Hip -- OUT/IR
Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Shoulder -- OUT
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Neck -- Questionable
Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Concussion -- OUT
Phillip Gaines, CB, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
Rock Ya-Sin, CB, IND: Concussion -- OUT
Derrick Nnadi, DT, KC: Knee -- Questionable
Ben Niemann, LB, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT
Rayshawn Jenkins, S, LAC: Ankle -- OUT
Micah Kiser, LB, LAR: Knee -- OUT
Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Abdomen -- Questionable
Lamarcus Joyner, CB, LV: Thigh -- Questionable
Marcus Williams, S, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Calf -- OUT
Richard Sherman, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT
Tarvarius Moore, CB, SF: Ankle -- Questionable
Daren Bates, LB, TEN: Hip -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Boston Scott takes over as the team's No. 1 RB.
DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Alshon Jeffery/Jalen Reagor to start for the Eagles at WR.
Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Zach Ertz will handle the majority of TE targets ...
Richard Rodgers, TE, PHI: Calf -- OUT
Impact: ... especially as he's essentially the last man standing at the position.
Fletcher Cox, DT, PHI: Neck -- OUT
Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Calf -- OUT
Alex Smith, QB, WAS: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to start, especially with little other than Taylor Heinicke as an alternative.
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: Should handle No. 1 RB duties if he is active for the finale.
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: With a playoff spot on the line, he's likely to give it a try. Don't expect 100%.
Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:55 p.m. ET for the late games.