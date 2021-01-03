        <
          NFL Week 17 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Fantasy flyers to be found in the form of Brandon Powell and Laquon Treadwell?

          Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Maybe he'll finally avoid being a healthy scratch this week?

          Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: J.K. Dobbins could get nearly all of the Ravens' carries.

          Willie Snead IV, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Marquise Brown likely to absorb some of Snead's targets.

          Cole Beasley, WR, BUF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: John Brown activated from reserve/COVID-19 list to take his place.

          Tyler Kroft, TE, BUF: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Dawson Knox remains the Buffalo TE to roll with for fantasy.

          Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Why wouldn't he play? Stafford has been fighting through these injuries for some time.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: This should not be news for anyone, as the receiver has missed action since Week 9.

          DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Likely to play, at least for some of Week 17 ...

          Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: ... as is Grant. Both players were limited on Friday, however.

          Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Personal -- OUT
          Impact: A family emergency may place the ball into the hands of Alexander Mattison.

          Dan Bailey, K, MIN: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: The veteran has been optimistic about his chances of playing.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: There's not much to see in the Patriots' backfield, though James White's value increases.

          Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Roberto Aguayo awaits oh so deeply in the wings.

          Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Dante Pettis might be in line for a few extra targets.

          Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT: Undisclosed -- OUT
          Impact: Pittsburgh plans to rest a ton of starters. Mason Rudolph will be the team's QB for Week 17.

          Eric Ebron, TE, PIT: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Vance McDonald steps in for the Steelers, who will be short-handed on offense.

          Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Matthew Wright once again steps into the role.

          Defense

          Darqueze Dennard, CB, ATL: Quad -- OUT

          Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

          Jimmy Smith, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

          Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

          William Jackson III, CB, CIN: Concussion -- OUT

          Tae Davis, LB, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Ankle -- OUT

          Xavier Woods, S, DAL: Ribs -- Questionable

          Jamie Collins Sr., LB, DET: Neck -- Questionable

          Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE, MIN: Chest -- OUT

          Jalyn Holmes, DT, MIN: Groin -- OUT

          Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Calf -- OUT

          Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Hamstring -- OUT

          Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Byron Cowart, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable

          Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Anfernee Jennings, LB, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Devin McCourty, S, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Cam Brown, LB, NYG: Illness -- Questionable

          Terrell Edmunds, S, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT

          T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Undisclosed -- Team decision

          Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Illness -- OUT/IR

          Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Groin -- Doubtful

          4:25 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Once again, Kenyan Drake is the safer option in the Arizona backfield.

          Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call for the veteran. Christian Kirk is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

          Mike Davis, RB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Expect the Panthers to roll with an odd rotation of Rodney Smith ...

          Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Thigh -- OUT
          Impact: ... Trenton Cannon, Alex Armah and Curtis Samuel in the backfield.

          Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Darnell Mooney has been gaining momentum.

          Cole Kmet, TE, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: This could lead to one more shining moment for Jimmy Graham.

          KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Concussion -- OUT/IR
          Impact: DaeSean Hamilton might get a slight value bump.

          Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: Considered to be a 50-50 proposition as to whether he plays.

          Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced in full late in week, so odds are good he'll be the Colts' No. 3 WR.

          James Robinson, RB, JAX: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Dare Ogunbowale will start for Jacksonville. Do you dare start him for your fantasy team?

          DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Shin -- OUT
          Impact: Laviska Shenault Jr. and Keelan Cole Sr. expected to start.

          Collin Johnson, WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Chris Conley may also see an uptick in targets.

          Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: With nothing on the line for the Chiefs, no need to rush back any injured players.

          Le'Veon Bell, RB, KC: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if Bell starts, he may not play more than token carries.

          Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: The No. 1 seed is locked up. Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman ...

          Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: ... and Byron Pringle are likely to find themselves in the box score.

          Jared Goff, QB, LAR: Thumb -- OUT
          Impact: When John Wolford throws a pass in Week 17, it will be his first at the NFL level.

          Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: The Rams need to win, and Darrell Henderson Jr.(ankle) is on the IR.

          Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: A positive COVID-19 test rules the receiver out for the finale.

          Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: He's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with Latavius Murray. Taysom Hill/Ty Montgomery likely to get a ton of touches.

          Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Illness -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Carson leads the Seattle backfield, with Hyde not even making the trip.

          Greg Olsen, TE, SEA: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: He's not playing, despite the designation. Will Dissly will start.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Expect to see the names Richie James and Kendrick Bourne ...

          Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: ... and maybe even River Cracraft near the top of the box score.

          Robbie Gould, K, SF: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Tristan Vizcaino was signed from Minnesota as an emergency replacement.

          Defense

          Budda Baker, S, ARI: Neck -- Questionable

          Brian Burns, DE, CAR: Shoulder -- Doubtful

          Troy Pride Jr., CB, CAR: Hip -- OUT/IR

          Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Shoulder -- OUT

          Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Neck -- Questionable

          Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Concussion -- OUT

          Phillip Gaines, CB, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

          Rock Ya-Sin, CB, IND: Concussion -- OUT

          Derrick Nnadi, DT, KC: Knee -- Questionable

          Ben Niemann, LB, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

          Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

          Rayshawn Jenkins, S, LAC: Ankle -- OUT

          Micah Kiser, LB, LAR: Knee -- OUT

          Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Lamarcus Joyner, CB, LV: Thigh -- Questionable

          Marcus Williams, S, NO: Ankle -- OUT

          Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT

          Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Calf -- OUT

          Richard Sherman, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT

          Tarvarius Moore, CB, SF: Ankle -- Questionable

          Daren Bates, LB, TEN: Hip -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Boston Scott takes over as the team's No. 1 RB.

          DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Alshon Jeffery/Jalen Reagor to start for the Eagles at WR.

          Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Zach Ertz will handle the majority of TE targets ...

          Richard Rodgers, TE, PHI: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: ... especially as he's essentially the last man standing at the position.

          Fletcher Cox, DT, PHI: Neck -- OUT

          Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Calf -- OUT

          Alex Smith, QB, WAS: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to start, especially with little other than Taylor Heinicke as an alternative.

          Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: Should handle No. 1 RB duties if he is active for the finale.

          Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: With a playoff spot on the line, he's likely to give it a try. Don't expect 100%.

          Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

