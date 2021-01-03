NFL Week 17 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

With Dalvin Cook listed as out in Week 17, Mike Clay predicts Alexander Mattison will receive plenty of touches vs. the Lions. (1:17)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Fantasy flyers to be found in the form of Brandon Powell and Laquon Treadwell?

Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Maybe he'll finally avoid being a healthy scratch this week?

Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: Back -- Questionable

Impact: J.K. Dobbins could get nearly all of the Ravens' carries.

Willie Snead IV, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Marquise Brown likely to absorb some of Snead's targets.

Cole Beasley, WR, BUF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: John Brown activated from reserve/COVID-19 list to take his place.

Tyler Kroft, TE, BUF: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: Dawson Knox remains the Buffalo TE to roll with for fantasy.

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Why wouldn't he play? Stafford has been fighting through these injuries for some time.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hip -- OUT

Impact: This should not be news for anyone, as the receiver has missed action since Week 9.

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Likely to play, at least for some of Week 17 ...

Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: ... as is Grant. Both players were limited on Friday, however.

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Personal -- OUT

Impact: A family emergency may place the ball into the hands of Alexander Mattison.

Dan Bailey, K, MIN: Back -- Questionable

Impact: The veteran has been optimistic about his chances of playing.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: There's not much to see in the Patriots' backfield, though James White's value increases.

Nick Folk, K, NE: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Roberto Aguayo awaits oh so deeply in the wings.

Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Dante Pettis might be in line for a few extra targets.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT: Undisclosed -- OUT

Impact: Pittsburgh plans to rest a ton of starters. Mason Rudolph will be the team's QB for Week 17.

Eric Ebron, TE, PIT: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: Vance McDonald steps in for the Steelers, who will be short-handed on offense.

Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Matthew Wright once again steps into the role.

Defense

Darqueze Dennard, CB, ATL: Quad -- OUT

Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

Jimmy Smith, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

William Jackson III, CB, CIN: Concussion -- OUT

Tae Davis, LB, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Ankle -- OUT

Xavier Woods, S, DAL: Ribs -- Questionable

Jamie Collins Sr., LB, DET: Neck -- Questionable

Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE, MIN: Chest -- OUT

Jalyn Holmes, DT, MIN: Groin -- OUT

Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Calf -- OUT

Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Hamstring -- OUT

Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Byron Cowart, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable

Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Anfernee Jennings, LB, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Devin McCourty, S, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Cam Brown, LB, NYG: Illness -- Questionable

Terrell Edmunds, S, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT

T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Undisclosed -- Team decision

Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Illness -- OUT/IR

Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Groin -- Doubtful

4:25 p.m. ET games

Offense

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Once again, Kenyan Drake is the safer option in the Arizona backfield.

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call for the veteran. Christian Kirk is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mike Davis, RB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Expect the Panthers to roll with an odd rotation of Rodney Smith ...

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Thigh -- OUT

Impact: ... Trenton Cannon, Alex Armah and Curtis Samuel in the backfield.

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Darnell Mooney has been gaining momentum.

Cole Kmet, TE, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: This could lead to one more shining moment for Jimmy Graham.

KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Concussion -- OUT/IR

Impact: DaeSean Hamilton might get a slight value bump.

Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: Considered to be a 50-50 proposition as to whether he plays.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced in full late in week, so odds are good he'll be the Colts' No. 3 WR.

James Robinson, RB, JAX: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Dare Ogunbowale will start for Jacksonville. Do you dare start him for your fantasy team?

DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Shin -- OUT

Impact: Laviska Shenault Jr. and Keelan Cole Sr. expected to start.

Collin Johnson, WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: Chris Conley may also see an uptick in targets.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: With nothing on the line for the Chiefs, no need to rush back any injured players.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, KC: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Even if Bell starts, he may not play more than token carries.

Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Calf -- OUT

Impact: The No. 1 seed is locked up. Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman ...

Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: ... and Byron Pringle are likely to find themselves in the box score.

Jared Goff, QB, LAR: Thumb -- OUT

Impact: When John Wolford throws a pass in Week 17, it will be his first at the NFL level.

Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: The Rams need to win, and Darrell Henderson Jr.(ankle) is on the IR.

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: A positive COVID-19 test rules the receiver out for the finale.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: He's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with Latavius Murray. Taysom Hill/Ty Montgomery likely to get a ton of touches.

Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Illness -- OUT

Impact: Chris Carson leads the Seattle backfield, with Hyde not even making the trip.

Greg Olsen, TE, SEA: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: He's not playing, despite the designation. Will Dissly will start.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Expect to see the names Richie James and Kendrick Bourne ...

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: ... and maybe even River Cracraft near the top of the box score.

Robbie Gould, K, SF: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: Tristan Vizcaino was signed from Minnesota as an emergency replacement.

Defense

Budda Baker, S, ARI: Neck -- Questionable

Brian Burns, DE, CAR: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Troy Pride Jr., CB, CAR: Hip -- OUT/IR

Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Shoulder -- OUT

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Neck -- Questionable

Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Concussion -- OUT

Phillip Gaines, CB, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, IND: Concussion -- OUT

Derrick Nnadi, DT, KC: Knee -- Questionable

Ben Niemann, LB, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

Rayshawn Jenkins, S, LAC: Ankle -- OUT

Micah Kiser, LB, LAR: Knee -- OUT

Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Abdomen -- Questionable

Lamarcus Joyner, CB, LV: Thigh -- Questionable

Marcus Williams, S, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Calf -- OUT

Richard Sherman, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT

Tarvarius Moore, CB, SF: Ankle -- Questionable

Daren Bates, LB, TEN: Hip -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Boston Scott takes over as the team's No. 1 RB.

DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Alshon Jeffery/Jalen Reagor to start for the Eagles at WR.

Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Zach Ertz will handle the majority of TE targets ...

Richard Rodgers, TE, PHI: Calf -- OUT

Impact: ... especially as he's essentially the last man standing at the position.

Fletcher Cox, DT, PHI: Neck -- OUT

Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Calf -- OUT

Alex Smith, QB, WAS: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to start, especially with little other than Taylor Heinicke as an alternative.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: Should handle No. 1 RB duties if he is active for the finale.

Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: With a playoff spot on the line, he's likely to give it a try. Don't expect 100%.

Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:55 p.m. ET for the late games.