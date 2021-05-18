Fantasy football mock draft: 10-team, PPR

The NFL draft and free agency are behind us, coaching staffs and rosters are set, and training camp is just a couple of months away. That means it's time for fantasy football fanatics to start gearing up for the 2021 campaign!

With that in mind, we gathered our fantasy football experts to kick off the season with our first mock draft, a 10-team PPR format. For those new to fantasy, that means every time one of your players catches a pass, he earns one extra fantasy point.

And whether you're a newbie or a grizzled veteran, everyone benefits from taking part in a few mock drafts before your real ones, so you can shake off the cobwebs and get your bearings.

Take a look below to see how the early rounds fleshed out, where the top quarterbacks went, and who the top rookies are -- then follow along with the Fantasy Focus Podcast crew, as they break down all of the notable picks.

The participants, in order of draft position, were: Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Field Yates, Matthew Berry, Stephania Bell, Kyle Soppe, Daniel Dopp, Seth Walder and Matt Bowen.

Round 1

1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Cockcroft

2. Dalvin Cook Min (RB2) -- Clay

3. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB3) -- Karabell

4. Alvin Kamara NO (RB4) -- Yates

5. Derrick Henry Ten (RB5) -- Berry

6. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB6) -- Bell

7. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Soppe

8. Aaron Jones GB (RB7) -- Dopp

9. Tyreek Hill KC (WR1) -- Walder

10. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Bowen

Round 2

11. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB8) -- Bowen

12. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB9) -- Walder

13. Nick Chubb Cle (RB10) -- Dopp

14. Cam Akers LAR (RB11) -- Soppe

15. Najee Harris Pit (RB12) -- Bell

16. Joe Mixon Cin (RB13) -- Berry

17. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR3) -- Yates

18. D'Andre Swift Det (RB14) -- Karabell

19. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB15) -- Clay

20. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR4) -- Cockcroft

Round 3

21. Miles Sanders Phi (RB16) -- Cockcroft

22. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB17) -- Clay

23. A.J. Brown Ten (WR5) -- Karabell

24. Justin Jefferson Min (WR6) -- Yates

25. DK Metcalf Sea (WR7) -- Berry

26. Michael Thomas NO (WR8) -- Bell

27. Keenan Allen LAC (WR9) -- Soppe

28. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Dopp

29. Calvin Ridley Atl (WR10) -- Walder

30. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB18) -- Bowen

Round 4

31. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR11) -- Bowen

32. Darren Waller LV (TE3) -- Walder

33. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR12) -- Dopp

34. Chris Carson Sea (RB19) -- Soppe

35. Kyle Pitts Atl (TE4) -- Bell

36. Amari Cooper Dal (WR13) -- Berry

37. David Montgomery Chi (RB20) -- Yates

38. Adam Thielen Min (WR14) -- Karabell

39. Josh Jacobs LV (RB21) -- Clay

40. Robert Woods LAR (WR15) -- Cockcroft

Round 5

41. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR16) -- Cockcroft

43. Mike Evans TB (WR18) -- Karabell

44. Chris Godwin TB (WR19) -- Yates

45. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR20) -- Berry

46. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR21) -- Bell

47. Myles Gaskin Mia (RB22) -- Soppe

48. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB1) -- Dopp

49. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR22) -- Walder

50. Ja'Marr Chase Cin (WR23) -- Bowen

Round 6

51. Travis Etienne Jax (RB23) -- Bowen

52. DJ Moore Car (WR24) -- Walder

53. Kenny Golladay NYG (WR25) -- Dopp

54. Courtland Sutton Den (WR26) -- Soppe

55. Mike Davis Atl (RB24) -- Bell

56. Mark Andrews Bal (TE5) -- Berry

57. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR27) -- Yates

58. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB25) -- Karabell

59. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR28) -- Clay

60. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE6) -- Cockcroft

Round 7

61. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB26) -- Cockcroft

62. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR29) -- Clay

63. James Conner Ari (RB27) -- Karabell

64. Javonte Williams Den (RB28) -- Yates

65. Josh Allen Buf (QB2) -- Berry

66. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB3) -- Bell

67. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR30) -- Soppe

68. Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR31) -- Dopp

69. Leonard Fournette TB (RB29) -- Walder

70. Deebo Samuel SF (WR32) -- Bowen

Round 8

71. Chase Claypool Pit (WR33) -- Bowen

72. Trey Sermon SF (RB30) -- Walder

73. James Robinson Jax (RB31) -- Dopp

74. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR34) -- Soppe

75. Laviska Shenault Jr. Jax (WR35) -- Bell

76. Michael Carter NYJ (RB32) -- Berry

77. David Johnson Hou (RB33) -- Yates

78. Tee Higgins Cin (WR36) -- Karabell

79. Kyler Murray Ari (QB4) -- Clay

80. Dak Prescott Dal (QB5) -- Cockcroft

Round 9

81. Curtis Samuel Wsh (WR37) -- Cockcroft

82. Logan Thomas Wsh (TE7) -- Clay

83. Robby Anderson Car (WR38) -- Karabell

84. Justin Herbert LAC (QB6) -- Yates

85. Raheem Mostert SF (RB34) -- Berry

86. DeVonta Smith Phi (WR39) -- Bell

87. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR40) -- Soppe

88. Melvin Gordon III Den (RB35) -- Dopp

89. Zack Moss Buf (RB36) -- Walder

90. Russell Wilson Sea (QB7) -- Bowen

Round 10

91. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR41) -- Bowen

92. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB8) -- Walder

93. William Fuller V Mia (WR42) -- Dopp

94. Damien Harris NE (RB37) -- Soppe

95. Corey Davis NYJ (WR43) -- Bell

96. Marquise Brown Bal (WR44) -- Berry

97. Noah Fant Den (TE8) -- Yates

98. Jaylen Waddle Mia (WR45) -- Karabell

99. Michael Gallup Dal (WR46) -- Clay

100. Dallas Goedert Phi (TE9) -- Cockcroft

Round 11

101. Kenyan Drake LV (RB38) -- Cockcroft

102. Ronald Jones II TB (RB39) -- Clay

103. Nyheim Hines Ind (RB40) -- Karabell

104. Cole Beasley Buf (WR47) -- Yates

105. Antonio Brown TB (WR48) -- Berry

106. J.D. McKissic Wsh (RB41) -- Bell

107. Marvin Jones Jr. Jax (WR49) -- Soppe

108. AJ Dillon GB (RB42) -- Dopp

109. DeVante Parker Mia (WR50) -- Walder

110. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB43) -- Bowen

Round 12

111. Michael Pittman Jr. Ind (WR51) -- Bowen

112. Gus Edwards Bal (RB44) -- Walder

113. Kadarius Toney NYG (WR52) -- Dopp

114. Jalen Hurts Phi (QB9) -- Soppe

115. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR53) -- Bell

116. Jamaal Williams Det (RB45) -- Berry

117. Jonnu Smith NE (TE10) -- Yates

118. Buccaneers DST TB (DST1) -- Karabell

119. Jalen Reagor Phi (WR54) -- Clay

120. Tony Pollard Dal (RB46) -- Cockcroft

Round 13

121. Mike Williams LAC (WR55) -- Cockcroft

122. Mecole Hardman KC (WR56) -- Clay

123. Devin Singletary Buf (RB47) -- Karabell

124. Jeff Wilson Jr. SF (RB48) -- Yates

125. Irv Smith Jr. Min (TE11) -- Berry

126. James White NE (RB49) -- Bell

127. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB50) -- Soppe

128. Robert Tonyan GB (TE12) -- Dopp

129. Trey Lance SF (QB10) -- Walder

130. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE13) -- Bowen

Round 14

131. Kenneth Gainwell Phi (RB51) -- Bowen

132. Browns DST Cle (DST2) -- Walder

133. Amon-Ra St. Brown Det (WR57) -- Dopp

134. Matt Ryan Atl (QB11) -- Soppe

135. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR58) -- Bell

136. Samaje Perine Cin (RB52) -- Berry

137. Nelson Agholor NE (WR59) -- Yates

138. Tom Brady TB (QB12) -- Karabell

139. Deshaun Watson Hou (QB13) -- Clay

140. Joe Burrow Cin (QB14) -- Cockcroft

Round 15

141. Justin Tucker Bal (K1) -- Cockcroft

142. Washington DST Wsh (DST3) -- Clay

143. Hunter Henry NE (TE14) -- Karabell

144. Ravens DST Bal (DST4) -- Yates

145. Steelers DST Pit (DST5) -- Berry

146. 49ers DST SF (DST6) -- Bell

147. Brandon McManus Den (K2) -- Soppe

148. Younghoe Koo Atl (K3) -- Dopp

149. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE15) -- Walder

150. Rams DST LAR (DST7) -- Bowen

Round 16

151. Harrison Butker KC (K4) -- Bowen

152. Matt Gay LAR (K5) -- Walder

153. Bills DST Buf (DST8) -- Dopp

154. Broncos DST Den (DST9) -- Soppe

155. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K6) -- Bell

156. Tyler Bass Buf (K7) -- Berry

157. Jason Sanders Mia (K8) -- Yates

158. Jason Myers Sea (K9) -- Karabell

159. Graham Gano NYG (K10) -- Clay

160. Colts DST Ind (DST10) -- Cockcroft