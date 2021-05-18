Fantasy football mock draft: 10-team, PPR

The NFL draft and free agency are behind us, coaching staffs and rosters are set, and training camp is just a couple of months away. That means it's time for fantasy football fanatics to start gearing up for the 2021 campaign!
With that in mind, we gathered our fantasy football experts to kick off the season with our first mock draft, a 10-team PPR format. For those new to fantasy, that means every time one of your players catches a pass, he earns one extra fantasy point.
And whether you're a newbie or a grizzled veteran, everyone benefits from taking part in a few mock drafts before your real ones, so you can shake off the cobwebs and get your bearings.
Take a look below to see how the early rounds fleshed out, where the top quarterbacks went, and who the top rookies are -- then follow along with the Fantasy Focus Podcast crew, as they break down all of the notable picks.
The participants, in order of draft position, were: Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Field Yates, Matthew Berry, Stephania Bell, Kyle Soppe, Daniel Dopp, Seth Walder and Matt Bowen.
Round 1
1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Cockcroft
2. Dalvin Cook Min (RB2) -- Clay
3. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB3) -- Karabell
4. Alvin Kamara NO (RB4) -- Yates
5. Derrick Henry Ten (RB5) -- Berry
6. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB6) -- Bell
7. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Soppe
8. Aaron Jones GB (RB7) -- Dopp
9. Tyreek Hill KC (WR1) -- Walder
10. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Bowen
Round 2
11. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB8) -- Bowen
12. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB9) -- Walder
13. Nick Chubb Cle (RB10) -- Dopp
14. Cam Akers LAR (RB11) -- Soppe
15. Najee Harris Pit (RB12) -- Bell
16. Joe Mixon Cin (RB13) -- Berry
17. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR3) -- Yates
18. D'Andre Swift Det (RB14) -- Karabell
19. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB15) -- Clay
20. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR4) -- Cockcroft
Round 3
21. Miles Sanders Phi (RB16) -- Cockcroft
22. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB17) -- Clay
23. A.J. Brown Ten (WR5) -- Karabell
24. Justin Jefferson Min (WR6) -- Yates
25. DK Metcalf Sea (WR7) -- Berry
26. Michael Thomas NO (WR8) -- Bell
27. Keenan Allen LAC (WR9) -- Soppe
28. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Dopp
29. Calvin Ridley Atl (WR10) -- Walder
30. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB18) -- Bowen
Round 4
31. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR11) -- Bowen
32. Darren Waller LV (TE3) -- Walder
33. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR12) -- Dopp
34. Chris Carson Sea (RB19) -- Soppe
35. Kyle Pitts Atl (TE4) -- Bell
36. Amari Cooper Dal (WR13) -- Berry
37. David Montgomery Chi (RB20) -- Yates
38. Adam Thielen Min (WR14) -- Karabell
39. Josh Jacobs LV (RB21) -- Clay
40. Robert Woods LAR (WR15) -- Cockcroft
Round 5
41. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR16) -- Cockcroft
42. Julio Jones Atl (WR17) -- Clay
43. Mike Evans TB (WR18) -- Karabell
44. Chris Godwin TB (WR19) -- Yates
45. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR20) -- Berry
46. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR21) -- Bell
47. Myles Gaskin Mia (RB22) -- Soppe
48. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB1) -- Dopp
49. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR22) -- Walder
50. Ja'Marr Chase Cin (WR23) -- Bowen
Round 6
51. Travis Etienne Jax (RB23) -- Bowen
52. DJ Moore Car (WR24) -- Walder
53. Kenny Golladay NYG (WR25) -- Dopp
54. Courtland Sutton Den (WR26) -- Soppe
55. Mike Davis Atl (RB24) -- Bell
56. Mark Andrews Bal (TE5) -- Berry
57. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR27) -- Yates
58. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB25) -- Karabell
59. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR28) -- Clay
60. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE6) -- Cockcroft
Round 7
61. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB26) -- Cockcroft
62. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR29) -- Clay
63. James Conner Ari (RB27) -- Karabell
64. Javonte Williams Den (RB28) -- Yates
65. Josh Allen Buf (QB2) -- Berry
66. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB3) -- Bell
67. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR30) -- Soppe
68. Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR31) -- Dopp
69. Leonard Fournette TB (RB29) -- Walder
70. Deebo Samuel SF (WR32) -- Bowen
Round 8
71. Chase Claypool Pit (WR33) -- Bowen
72. Trey Sermon SF (RB30) -- Walder
73. James Robinson Jax (RB31) -- Dopp
74. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR34) -- Soppe
75. Laviska Shenault Jr. Jax (WR35) -- Bell
76. Michael Carter NYJ (RB32) -- Berry
77. David Johnson Hou (RB33) -- Yates
78. Tee Higgins Cin (WR36) -- Karabell
79. Kyler Murray Ari (QB4) -- Clay
80. Dak Prescott Dal (QB5) -- Cockcroft
Round 9
81. Curtis Samuel Wsh (WR37) -- Cockcroft
82. Logan Thomas Wsh (TE7) -- Clay
83. Robby Anderson Car (WR38) -- Karabell
84. Justin Herbert LAC (QB6) -- Yates
85. Raheem Mostert SF (RB34) -- Berry
86. DeVonta Smith Phi (WR39) -- Bell
87. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR40) -- Soppe
88. Melvin Gordon III Den (RB35) -- Dopp
89. Zack Moss Buf (RB36) -- Walder
90. Russell Wilson Sea (QB7) -- Bowen
Round 10
91. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR41) -- Bowen
92. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB8) -- Walder
93. William Fuller V Mia (WR42) -- Dopp
94. Damien Harris NE (RB37) -- Soppe
95. Corey Davis NYJ (WR43) -- Bell
96. Marquise Brown Bal (WR44) -- Berry
97. Noah Fant Den (TE8) -- Yates
98. Jaylen Waddle Mia (WR45) -- Karabell
99. Michael Gallup Dal (WR46) -- Clay
100. Dallas Goedert Phi (TE9) -- Cockcroft
Round 11
101. Kenyan Drake LV (RB38) -- Cockcroft
102. Ronald Jones II TB (RB39) -- Clay
103. Nyheim Hines Ind (RB40) -- Karabell
104. Cole Beasley Buf (WR47) -- Yates
105. Antonio Brown TB (WR48) -- Berry
106. J.D. McKissic Wsh (RB41) -- Bell
107. Marvin Jones Jr. Jax (WR49) -- Soppe
108. AJ Dillon GB (RB42) -- Dopp
109. DeVante Parker Mia (WR50) -- Walder
110. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB43) -- Bowen
Round 12
111. Michael Pittman Jr. Ind (WR51) -- Bowen
112. Gus Edwards Bal (RB44) -- Walder
113. Kadarius Toney NYG (WR52) -- Dopp
114. Jalen Hurts Phi (QB9) -- Soppe
115. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR53) -- Bell
116. Jamaal Williams Det (RB45) -- Berry
117. Jonnu Smith NE (TE10) -- Yates
118. Buccaneers DST TB (DST1) -- Karabell
119. Jalen Reagor Phi (WR54) -- Clay
120. Tony Pollard Dal (RB46) -- Cockcroft
Round 13
121. Mike Williams LAC (WR55) -- Cockcroft
122. Mecole Hardman KC (WR56) -- Clay
123. Devin Singletary Buf (RB47) -- Karabell
124. Jeff Wilson Jr. SF (RB48) -- Yates
125. Irv Smith Jr. Min (TE11) -- Berry
126. James White NE (RB49) -- Bell
127. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB50) -- Soppe
128. Robert Tonyan GB (TE12) -- Dopp
129. Trey Lance SF (QB10) -- Walder
130. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE13) -- Bowen
Round 14
131. Kenneth Gainwell Phi (RB51) -- Bowen
132. Browns DST Cle (DST2) -- Walder
133. Amon-Ra St. Brown Det (WR57) -- Dopp
134. Matt Ryan Atl (QB11) -- Soppe
135. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR58) -- Bell
136. Samaje Perine Cin (RB52) -- Berry
137. Nelson Agholor NE (WR59) -- Yates
138. Tom Brady TB (QB12) -- Karabell
139. Deshaun Watson Hou (QB13) -- Clay
140. Joe Burrow Cin (QB14) -- Cockcroft
Round 15
141. Justin Tucker Bal (K1) -- Cockcroft
142. Washington DST Wsh (DST3) -- Clay
143. Hunter Henry NE (TE14) -- Karabell
144. Ravens DST Bal (DST4) -- Yates
145. Steelers DST Pit (DST5) -- Berry
146. 49ers DST SF (DST6) -- Bell
147. Brandon McManus Den (K2) -- Soppe
148. Younghoe Koo Atl (K3) -- Dopp
149. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE15) -- Walder
150. Rams DST LAR (DST7) -- Bowen
Round 16
151. Harrison Butker KC (K4) -- Bowen
152. Matt Gay LAR (K5) -- Walder
153. Bills DST Buf (DST8) -- Dopp
154. Broncos DST Den (DST9) -- Soppe
155. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K6) -- Bell
156. Tyler Bass Buf (K7) -- Berry
157. Jason Sanders Mia (K8) -- Yates
158. Jason Myers Sea (K9) -- Karabell
159. Graham Gano NYG (K10) -- Clay
160. Colts DST Ind (DST10) -- Cockcroft