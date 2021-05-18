        <
          Fantasy football mock draft: 10-team, PPR

          Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook posted career-high marks across the board in 2020: 312 carries, 1,557 yards, 5.0 YPC and 16 TDs. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
          May 18, 2021
          • ESPN.com staff

          The NFL draft and free agency are behind us, coaching staffs and rosters are set, and training camp is just a couple of months away. That means it's time for fantasy football fanatics to start gearing up for the 2021 campaign!

          With that in mind, we gathered our fantasy football experts to kick off the season with our first mock draft, a 10-team PPR format. For those new to fantasy, that means every time one of your players catches a pass, he earns one extra fantasy point.

          And whether you're a newbie or a grizzled veteran, everyone benefits from taking part in a few mock drafts before your real ones, so you can shake off the cobwebs and get your bearings.

          Take a look below to see how the early rounds fleshed out, where the top quarterbacks went, and who the top rookies are -- then follow along with the Fantasy Focus Podcast crew, as they break down all of the notable picks.

          The participants, in order of draft position, were: Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Field Yates, Matthew Berry, Stephania Bell, Kyle Soppe, Daniel Dopp, Seth Walder and Matt Bowen.

          Round 1

          1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Cockcroft
          2. Dalvin Cook Min (RB2) -- Clay
          3. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB3) -- Karabell
          4. Alvin Kamara NO (RB4) -- Yates
          5. Derrick Henry Ten (RB5) -- Berry
          6. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB6) -- Bell
          7. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Soppe
          8. Aaron Jones GB (RB7) -- Dopp
          9. Tyreek Hill KC (WR1) -- Walder
          10. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Bowen

          Round 2

          11. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB8) -- Bowen
          12. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB9) -- Walder
          13. Nick Chubb Cle (RB10) -- Dopp
          14. Cam Akers LAR (RB11) -- Soppe
          15. Najee Harris Pit (RB12) -- Bell
          16. Joe Mixon Cin (RB13) -- Berry
          17. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR3) -- Yates
          18. D'Andre Swift Det (RB14) -- Karabell
          19. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB15) -- Clay
          20. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR4) -- Cockcroft

          Round 3

          21. Miles Sanders Phi (RB16) -- Cockcroft
          22. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB17) -- Clay
          23. A.J. Brown Ten (WR5) -- Karabell
          24. Justin Jefferson Min (WR6) -- Yates
          25. DK Metcalf Sea (WR7) -- Berry
          26. Michael Thomas NO (WR8) -- Bell
          27. Keenan Allen LAC (WR9) -- Soppe
          28. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Dopp
          29. Calvin Ridley Atl (WR10) -- Walder
          30. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB18) -- Bowen

          Round 4

          31. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR11) -- Bowen
          32. Darren Waller LV (TE3) -- Walder
          33. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR12) -- Dopp
          34. Chris Carson Sea (RB19) -- Soppe
          35. Kyle Pitts Atl (TE4) -- Bell
          36. Amari Cooper Dal (WR13) -- Berry
          37. David Montgomery Chi (RB20) -- Yates
          38. Adam Thielen Min (WR14) -- Karabell
          39. Josh Jacobs LV (RB21) -- Clay
          40. Robert Woods LAR (WR15) -- Cockcroft

          Round 5

          41. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR16) -- Cockcroft
          42. Julio Jones Atl (WR17) -- Clay

          43. Mike Evans TB (WR18) -- Karabell
          44. Chris Godwin TB (WR19) -- Yates
          45. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR20) -- Berry
          46. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR21) -- Bell
          47. Myles Gaskin Mia (RB22) -- Soppe
          48. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB1) -- Dopp
          49. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR22) -- Walder
          50. Ja'Marr Chase Cin (WR23) -- Bowen

          Round 6

          51. Travis Etienne Jax (RB23) -- Bowen
          52. DJ Moore Car (WR24) -- Walder
          53. Kenny Golladay NYG (WR25) -- Dopp
          54. Courtland Sutton Den (WR26) -- Soppe
          55. Mike Davis Atl (RB24) -- Bell
          56. Mark Andrews Bal (TE5) -- Berry
          57. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR27) -- Yates
          58. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB25) -- Karabell
          59. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR28) -- Clay
          60. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE6) -- Cockcroft

          Round 7

          61. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB26) -- Cockcroft
          62. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR29) -- Clay
          63. James Conner Ari (RB27) -- Karabell
          64. Javonte Williams Den (RB28) -- Yates
          65. Josh Allen Buf (QB2) -- Berry
          66. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB3) -- Bell
          67. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR30) -- Soppe
          68. Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR31) -- Dopp
          69. Leonard Fournette TB (RB29) -- Walder
          70. Deebo Samuel SF (WR32) -- Bowen

          Round 8

          71. Chase Claypool Pit (WR33) -- Bowen
          72. Trey Sermon SF (RB30) -- Walder
          73. James Robinson Jax (RB31) -- Dopp
          74. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR34) -- Soppe
          75. Laviska Shenault Jr. Jax (WR35) -- Bell
          76. Michael Carter NYJ (RB32) -- Berry
          77. David Johnson Hou (RB33) -- Yates
          78. Tee Higgins Cin (WR36) -- Karabell
          79. Kyler Murray Ari (QB4) -- Clay
          80. Dak Prescott Dal (QB5) -- Cockcroft

          Round 9

          81. Curtis Samuel Wsh (WR37) -- Cockcroft
          82. Logan Thomas Wsh (TE7) -- Clay
          83. Robby Anderson Car (WR38) -- Karabell
          84. Justin Herbert LAC (QB6) -- Yates
          85. Raheem Mostert SF (RB34) -- Berry
          86. DeVonta Smith Phi (WR39) -- Bell
          87. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR40) -- Soppe
          88. Melvin Gordon III Den (RB35) -- Dopp
          89. Zack Moss Buf (RB36) -- Walder
          90. Russell Wilson Sea (QB7) -- Bowen

          Round 10

          91. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR41) -- Bowen
          92. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB8) -- Walder
          93. William Fuller V Mia (WR42) -- Dopp
          94. Damien Harris NE (RB37) -- Soppe
          95. Corey Davis NYJ (WR43) -- Bell
          96. Marquise Brown Bal (WR44) -- Berry
          97. Noah Fant Den (TE8) -- Yates
          98. Jaylen Waddle Mia (WR45) -- Karabell
          99. Michael Gallup Dal (WR46) -- Clay
          100. Dallas Goedert Phi (TE9) -- Cockcroft

          Round 11

          101. Kenyan Drake LV (RB38) -- Cockcroft
          102. Ronald Jones II TB (RB39) -- Clay
          103. Nyheim Hines Ind (RB40) -- Karabell
          104. Cole Beasley Buf (WR47) -- Yates
          105. Antonio Brown TB (WR48) -- Berry
          106. J.D. McKissic Wsh (RB41) -- Bell
          107. Marvin Jones Jr. Jax (WR49) -- Soppe
          108. AJ Dillon GB (RB42) -- Dopp
          109. DeVante Parker Mia (WR50) -- Walder
          110. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB43) -- Bowen

          Round 12

          111. Michael Pittman Jr. Ind (WR51) -- Bowen
          112. Gus Edwards Bal (RB44) -- Walder
          113. Kadarius Toney NYG (WR52) -- Dopp
          114. Jalen Hurts Phi (QB9) -- Soppe
          115. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR53) -- Bell
          116. Jamaal Williams Det (RB45) -- Berry
          117. Jonnu Smith NE (TE10) -- Yates
          118. Buccaneers DST TB (DST1) -- Karabell
          119. Jalen Reagor Phi (WR54) -- Clay
          120. Tony Pollard Dal (RB46) -- Cockcroft

          Round 13

          121. Mike Williams LAC (WR55) -- Cockcroft
          122. Mecole Hardman KC (WR56) -- Clay
          123. Devin Singletary Buf (RB47) -- Karabell
          124. Jeff Wilson Jr. SF (RB48) -- Yates
          125. Irv Smith Jr. Min (TE11) -- Berry
          126. James White NE (RB49) -- Bell
          127. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB50) -- Soppe
          128. Robert Tonyan GB (TE12) -- Dopp
          129. Trey Lance SF (QB10) -- Walder
          130. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE13) -- Bowen

          Round 14

          131. Kenneth Gainwell Phi (RB51) -- Bowen
          132. Browns DST Cle (DST2) -- Walder
          133. Amon-Ra St. Brown Det (WR57) -- Dopp
          134. Matt Ryan Atl (QB11) -- Soppe
          135. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR58) -- Bell
          136. Samaje Perine Cin (RB52) -- Berry
          137. Nelson Agholor NE (WR59) -- Yates
          138. Tom Brady TB (QB12) -- Karabell
          139. Deshaun Watson Hou (QB13) -- Clay
          140. Joe Burrow Cin (QB14) -- Cockcroft

          Round 15

          141. Justin Tucker Bal (K1) -- Cockcroft
          142. Washington DST Wsh (DST3) -- Clay
          143. Hunter Henry NE (TE14) -- Karabell
          144. Ravens DST Bal (DST4) -- Yates
          145. Steelers DST Pit (DST5) -- Berry
          146. 49ers DST SF (DST6) -- Bell
          147. Brandon McManus Den (K2) -- Soppe
          148. Younghoe Koo Atl (K3) -- Dopp
          149. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE15) -- Walder
          150. Rams DST LAR (DST7) -- Bowen

          Round 16

          151. Harrison Butker KC (K4) -- Bowen
          152. Matt Gay LAR (K5) -- Walder
          153. Bills DST Buf (DST8) -- Dopp
          154. Broncos DST Den (DST9) -- Soppe
          155. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K6) -- Bell
          156. Tyler Bass Buf (K7) -- Berry
          157. Jason Sanders Mia (K8) -- Yates
          158. Jason Myers Sea (K9) -- Karabell
          159. Graham Gano NYG (K10) -- Clay
          160. Colts DST Ind (DST10) -- Cockcroft