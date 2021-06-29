2021 Fantasy football draft kit: Rankings, cheat sheets, mock drafts, sleepers and analysis

This page will be updated with additional content and analysis throughout the summer, so please check back often.
The fantasy football season begins Thursday, Sept. 9, when the Dallas Cowboys take on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Whether you play in a casual re-draft league or a more serious deep dynasty format, a traditional or a modified scoring format, with your friends and family or with your co-workers, we know that no two leagues are alike.
With that in mind, this will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material to ensure you make the best fantasy football picks you can in every draft you're in: rankings and cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR, mock drafts for various league types, sleepers and busts for this season and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.
Whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer, we have everything you need to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.
Below you'll find all of our best content as we lead up to the start of the NFL season!
Fantasy football cheat sheets, mock drafts, projections
Cheat Sheet Central
A collection of downloadable, printable cheat sheets for the 2021 fantasy football season, including PPR, non-PPR and dynasty/keeper leagues. Perfect for your drafts.
Mock drafts: 10-team, PPR (May 18) | 10-team, 1/2 PPR (June 24)
2021 projections
Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by specific category.
Depth charts: Offense | Defense
PPR rankings
Non-PPR rankings
Dynasty rankings
Clay's top 240
Clay's top 80 rookies
IDP rankings
Clay, Cockcroft and McCormick: Top 50 DLs, LBs and DBs
Fantasy football advice and analysis
Should we be concerned about regression for Josh Allen in 2021?
Tristan H. Cockcroft details what to expect from the Bills' quarterback after a breakout 2020.
The new reality for Odell Beckham Jr.'s fantasy value
What can fantasy managers expect from OBJ in 2021? Matt Bowen digs in.
How to approach Saquon Barkley in drafts entering summer
Stephania Bell examines how concerned fantasy managers should be about Barkley.
Is Jalen Hurts the next to use his legs to finish as a top-10 QB?
Hurts showed flashes as a rookie. Eric Karabell takes a closer look at Philadelphia's versatile quarterback.
How Julio Jones trade affects Titans and Falcons
Mike Clay pores over the ramifications of Jones moving to the Titans.
Is Logan Thomas a one-hit wonder or a legit TE1?
Mike Clay explains whether Thomas can match his impressive production from last season.
Projecting top NFL rookie leaders in 10 key stat categories: top five in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks, more
Mike Clay projects the 2021 stats of first-year players.
Roundtable: Top rookies for dynasty formats
Roundtable: Top rookies for 2021 redraft leagues
Roundtable: Rookies who landed in unfavorable spots
