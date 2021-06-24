Fantasy football mock draft: 10-team, 1/2 PPR

We're officially in the vacuum of space between OTAs and training camp. Seems like a good time for everyone to chill and enjoy summer, right?

Not if you're aiming to win a championship.

You know the top NFL competitors are hard at work right now. So, too, are fantasy folks who want to own their drafts when they count. That means taking part in some mock drafts to get a feel for things and work out the kinks, which is exactly what our experts did with our latest mock.

Following our first one, a 10-team PPR format, we're back with this 10-team 1/2-PPR mock. For the uninitiated, that means your players will score a half-point for each catch they make.

You can take a look at the results below to see where you may find good values, which positions are shallow or deep, and which draft strategies our experts tried at this point of the offseason.

The participants, in order of draft position, were: Marcel Louis-Jacques, Matt Bowen, Kyle Soppe, Eric Karabell, Tom Carpenter, Field Yates, Daniel Dopp, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Clay and Mike Triplett.

Round 1

1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Louis-Jacques

2. Dalvin Cook Min (RB2) -- Bowen

3. Derrick Henry Ten (RB3) -- Soppe

4. Alvin Kamara NO (RB4) -- Karabell

5. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB5) -- Carpenter

6. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB6) -- Yates

7. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB7) -- Dopp

8. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB8) -- Cockcroft

9. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Clay

10. Nick Chubb Cle (RB9) -- Triplett

Round 2

11. Aaron Jones GB (RB10) -- Triplett

12. Tyreek Hill KC (WR1) -- Clay

13. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Cockcroft

14. Cam Akers LAR (RB11) -- Dopp

15. Joe Mixon Cin (RB12) -- Yates

16. DK Metcalf Sea (WR3) -- Carpenter

17. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR4) -- Karabell

18. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB13) -- Soppe

19. Najee Harris Pit (RB14) -- Bowen

20. Miles Sanders Phi (RB15) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 3

22. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR6) -- Bowen

23. A.J. Brown Ten (WR7) -- Soppe

24. D'Andre Swift Det (RB16) -- Karabell

25. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB17) -- Carpenter

26. Justin Jefferson Min (WR8) -- Yates

27. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR9) -- Dopp

28. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB18) -- Cockcroft

29. Michael Thomas NO (WR10) -- Clay

30. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Triplett

Round 4

31. Josh Jacobs LV (RB19) -- Triplett

32. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR11) -- Clay

33. Mike Evans TB (WR12) -- Cockcroft

34. Chris Carson Sea (RB20) -- Dopp

35. David Montgomery Chi (RB21) -- Yates

36. Darren Waller LV (TE3) -- Carpenter

37. Keenan Allen LAC (WR13) -- Karabell

38. Amari Cooper Dal (WR14) -- Soppe

39. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR15) -- Bowen

40. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR16) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 5

41. Josh Allen Buf (QB1) -- Louis-Jacques

42. Travis Etienne Jax (RB22) -- Bowen

43. Chris Godwin TB (WR17) -- Soppe

44. Adam Thielen Min (WR18) -- Karabell

45. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB2) -- Carpenter

46. Julio Jones Ten (WR19) -- Yates

47. Robert Woods LAR (WR20) -- Dopp

48. Myles Gaskin Mia (RB23) -- Cockcroft

49. DJ Moore Car (WR21) -- Clay

50. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR22) -- Triplett

Round 6

51. Kenny Golladay NYG (WR23) -- Triplett

52. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB24) -- Clay

53. Courtland Sutton Den (WR24) -- Cockcroft

54. Mark Andrews Bal (TE4) -- Dopp

55. Kyle Pitts Atl (TE5) -- Yates

56. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB25) -- Carpenter

57. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR25) -- Karabell

58. Mike Davis Atl (RB26) -- Soppe

59. Ja'Marr Chase Cin (WR26) -- Bowen

60. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR27) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 7

61. Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR28) -- Louis-Jacques

62. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE6) -- Bowen

63. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR29) -- Soppe

64. James Robinson Jax (RB27) -- Karabell

65. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR30) -- Carpenter

66. Tee Higgins Cin (WR31) -- Yates

67. Robby Anderson Car (WR32) -- Dopp

68. Raheem Mostert SF (RB28) -- Cockcroft

69. Javonte Williams Den (RB29) -- Clay

70. Chase Claypool Pit (WR33) -- Triplett

Round 8

71. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB3) -- Triplett

72. Kyler Murray Ari (QB4) -- Clay

73. Dak Prescott Dal (QB5) -- Cockcroft

74. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR34) -- Dopp

75. Deebo Samuel SF (WR35) -- Yates

76. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR36) -- Carpenter

77. Logan Thomas Wsh (TE7) -- Karabell

78. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR37) -- Soppe

79. Curtis Samuel Wsh (WR38) -- Bowen

80. Dallas Goedert Phi (TE8) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 9

81. David Johnson Hou (RB30) -- Louis-Jacques

82. Russell Wilson Sea (QB6) -- Bowen

83. Damien Harris NE (RB31) -- Soppe

84. Leonard Fournette TB (RB32) -- Karabell

85. Kenyan Drake LV (RB33) -- Carpenter

86. Justin Herbert LAC (QB7) -- Yates

87. DeVonta Smith Phi (WR39) -- Dopp

88. Michael Gallup Dal (WR40) -- Cockcroft

89. William Fuller V Mia (WR41) -- Clay

90. Marquise Brown Bal (WR42) -- Triplett

Round 10

91. Laviska Shenault Jr. Jax (WR43) -- Triplett

92. Melvin Gordon III Den (RB34) -- Clay

93. Michael Carter NYJ (RB35) -- Cockcroft

94. Noah Fant Den (TE9) -- Dopp

95. James Conner Ari (RB36) -- Yates

96. Jaylen Waddle Mia (WR44) -- Carpenter

97. Ronald Jones II TB (RB37) -- Karabell

98. Marvin Jones Jr. Jax (WR45) -- Soppe

99. AJ Dillon GB (RB38) -- Bowen

100. Zack Moss Buf (RB39) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 11

101. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR46) -- Louis-Jacques

102. Nyheim Hines Ind (RB40) -- Bowen

103. Tom Brady TB (QB8) -- Soppe

104. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR47) -- Karabell

105. Michael Pittman Jr. Ind (WR48) -- Carpenter

106. Jamaal Williams Det (RB41) -- Yates

107. Trey Sermon SF (RB42) -- Dopp

108. Robert Tonyan GB (TE10) -- Cockcroft

109. Antonio Brown TB (WR49) -- Clay

110. Devin Singletary Buf (RB43) -- Triplett

Round 12

111. Gus Edwards Bal (RB44) -- Triplett

112. Jalen Reagor Phi (WR50) -- Clay

113. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB9) -- Cockcroft

114. Jalen Hurts Phi (QB10) -- Dopp

115. Nelson Agholor NE (WR51) -- Yates

116. Rashod Bateman Bal (WR52) -- Carpenter

117. Ryan Tannehill Ten (QB11) -- Karabell

118. Tony Pollard Dal (RB45) -- Soppe

119. Darnell Mooney Chi (WR53) -- Bowen

120. Mike Williams LAC (WR54) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 13

121. J.D. McKissic Wsh (RB46) -- Louis-Jacques

122. Corey Davis NYJ (WR55) -- Bowen

123. Buccaneers D/ST TB (DST1) -- Soppe

124. Matthew Stafford LAR (QB12) -- Karabell

125. Alexander Mattison Min (RB47) -- Carpenter

126. Russell Gage Atl (WR56) -- Yates

127. Mecole Hardman KC (WR57) -- Dopp

128. Kadarius Toney NYG (WR58) -- Cockcroft

129. Elijah Moore NYJ (WR59) -- Clay

130. Latavius Murray NO (RB48) -- Triplett

Round 14

131. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB49) -- Triplett

132. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB50) -- Clay

133. Irv Smith Jr. Min (TE11) -- Cockcroft

134. Joe Burrow Cin (QB13) -- Dopp

135. Rondale Moore Ari (WR60) -- Yates

136. Ravens D/ST Bal (DST2) -- Carpenter

137. Steelers D/ST Pit (DST3) -- Karabell

138. Harrison Butker KC (K1) -- Soppe

139. Rams D/ST LAR (DST4) -- Bowen

140. Washington D/ST Wsh (DST5) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 15

141. Justin Tucker Bal (K2) -- Louis-Jacques

142. Terrace Marshall Jr. Car (WR61) -- Bowen

143. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE12) -- Soppe

144. James White NE (RB51) -- Karabell

145. Younghoe Koo Atl (K3) -- Carpenter

146. Broncos D/ST Den (DST6) -- Yates

147. Bills D/ST Buf (DST7) -- Dopp

148. 49ers D/ST SF (DST8) -- Cockcroft

149. Patriots D/ST NE (DST9) -- Clay

150. Colts D/ST Ind (DST10) -- Triplett

Round 16

151. Wil Lutz NO (K4) -- Triplett

152. Jason Myers Sea (K5) -- Clay

153. Matt Gay LAR (K6) -- Cockcroft

154. Matt Prater Ari (K7) -- Dopp

155. Jason Sanders Mia (K8) -- Yates

156. Amon-Ra St. Brown Det (WR62) -- Carpenter

157. Brandon McManus Den (K9) -- Karabell

158. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE13) -- Soppe

159. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K10) -- Bowen

160. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR63) -- Louis-Jacques