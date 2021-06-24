Fantasy football mock draft: 10-team, 1/2 PPR

We're officially in the vacuum of space between OTAs and training camp. Seems like a good time for everyone to chill and enjoy summer, right?
Not if you're aiming to win a championship.
You know the top NFL competitors are hard at work right now. So, too, are fantasy folks who want to own their drafts when they count. That means taking part in some mock drafts to get a feel for things and work out the kinks, which is exactly what our experts did with our latest mock.
Following our first one, a 10-team PPR format, we're back with this 10-team 1/2-PPR mock. For the uninitiated, that means your players will score a half-point for each catch they make.
You can take a look at the results below to see where you may find good values, which positions are shallow or deep, and which draft strategies our experts tried at this point of the offseason.
The participants, in order of draft position, were: Marcel Louis-Jacques, Matt Bowen, Kyle Soppe, Eric Karabell, Tom Carpenter, Field Yates, Daniel Dopp, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Clay and Mike Triplett.
Round 1
1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Louis-Jacques
2. Dalvin Cook Min (RB2) -- Bowen
3. Derrick Henry Ten (RB3) -- Soppe
4. Alvin Kamara NO (RB4) -- Karabell
5. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB5) -- Carpenter
6. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB6) -- Yates
7. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB7) -- Dopp
8. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB8) -- Cockcroft
9. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Clay
10. Nick Chubb Cle (RB9) -- Triplett
Round 2
11. Aaron Jones GB (RB10) -- Triplett
12. Tyreek Hill KC (WR1) -- Clay
13. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Cockcroft
14. Cam Akers LAR (RB11) -- Dopp
15. Joe Mixon Cin (RB12) -- Yates
16. DK Metcalf Sea (WR3) -- Carpenter
17. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR4) -- Karabell
18. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB13) -- Soppe
19. Najee Harris Pit (RB14) -- Bowen
20. Miles Sanders Phi (RB15) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 3
21. Calvin Ridley Atl (WR5) -- Louis-Jacques
22. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR6) -- Bowen
23. A.J. Brown Ten (WR7) -- Soppe
24. D'Andre Swift Det (RB16) -- Karabell
25. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB17) -- Carpenter
26. Justin Jefferson Min (WR8) -- Yates
27. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR9) -- Dopp
28. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB18) -- Cockcroft
29. Michael Thomas NO (WR10) -- Clay
30. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Triplett
Round 4
31. Josh Jacobs LV (RB19) -- Triplett
32. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR11) -- Clay
33. Mike Evans TB (WR12) -- Cockcroft
34. Chris Carson Sea (RB20) -- Dopp
35. David Montgomery Chi (RB21) -- Yates
36. Darren Waller LV (TE3) -- Carpenter
37. Keenan Allen LAC (WR13) -- Karabell
38. Amari Cooper Dal (WR14) -- Soppe
39. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR15) -- Bowen
40. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR16) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 5
41. Josh Allen Buf (QB1) -- Louis-Jacques
42. Travis Etienne Jax (RB22) -- Bowen
43. Chris Godwin TB (WR17) -- Soppe
44. Adam Thielen Min (WR18) -- Karabell
45. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB2) -- Carpenter
46. Julio Jones Ten (WR19) -- Yates
47. Robert Woods LAR (WR20) -- Dopp
48. Myles Gaskin Mia (RB23) -- Cockcroft
49. DJ Moore Car (WR21) -- Clay
50. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR22) -- Triplett
Round 6
51. Kenny Golladay NYG (WR23) -- Triplett
52. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB24) -- Clay
53. Courtland Sutton Den (WR24) -- Cockcroft
54. Mark Andrews Bal (TE4) -- Dopp
55. Kyle Pitts Atl (TE5) -- Yates
56. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB25) -- Carpenter
57. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR25) -- Karabell
58. Mike Davis Atl (RB26) -- Soppe
59. Ja'Marr Chase Cin (WR26) -- Bowen
60. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR27) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 7
61. Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR28) -- Louis-Jacques
62. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE6) -- Bowen
63. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR29) -- Soppe
64. James Robinson Jax (RB27) -- Karabell
65. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR30) -- Carpenter
66. Tee Higgins Cin (WR31) -- Yates
67. Robby Anderson Car (WR32) -- Dopp
68. Raheem Mostert SF (RB28) -- Cockcroft
69. Javonte Williams Den (RB29) -- Clay
70. Chase Claypool Pit (WR33) -- Triplett
Round 8
71. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB3) -- Triplett
72. Kyler Murray Ari (QB4) -- Clay
73. Dak Prescott Dal (QB5) -- Cockcroft
74. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR34) -- Dopp
75. Deebo Samuel SF (WR35) -- Yates
76. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR36) -- Carpenter
77. Logan Thomas Wsh (TE7) -- Karabell
78. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR37) -- Soppe
79. Curtis Samuel Wsh (WR38) -- Bowen
80. Dallas Goedert Phi (TE8) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 9
81. David Johnson Hou (RB30) -- Louis-Jacques
82. Russell Wilson Sea (QB6) -- Bowen
83. Damien Harris NE (RB31) -- Soppe
84. Leonard Fournette TB (RB32) -- Karabell
85. Kenyan Drake LV (RB33) -- Carpenter
86. Justin Herbert LAC (QB7) -- Yates
87. DeVonta Smith Phi (WR39) -- Dopp
88. Michael Gallup Dal (WR40) -- Cockcroft
89. William Fuller V Mia (WR41) -- Clay
90. Marquise Brown Bal (WR42) -- Triplett
Round 10
91. Laviska Shenault Jr. Jax (WR43) -- Triplett
92. Melvin Gordon III Den (RB34) -- Clay
93. Michael Carter NYJ (RB35) -- Cockcroft
94. Noah Fant Den (TE9) -- Dopp
95. James Conner Ari (RB36) -- Yates
96. Jaylen Waddle Mia (WR44) -- Carpenter
97. Ronald Jones II TB (RB37) -- Karabell
98. Marvin Jones Jr. Jax (WR45) -- Soppe
99. AJ Dillon GB (RB38) -- Bowen
100. Zack Moss Buf (RB39) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 11
101. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR46) -- Louis-Jacques
102. Nyheim Hines Ind (RB40) -- Bowen
103. Tom Brady TB (QB8) -- Soppe
104. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR47) -- Karabell
105. Michael Pittman Jr. Ind (WR48) -- Carpenter
106. Jamaal Williams Det (RB41) -- Yates
107. Trey Sermon SF (RB42) -- Dopp
108. Robert Tonyan GB (TE10) -- Cockcroft
109. Antonio Brown TB (WR49) -- Clay
110. Devin Singletary Buf (RB43) -- Triplett
Round 12
111. Gus Edwards Bal (RB44) -- Triplett
112. Jalen Reagor Phi (WR50) -- Clay
113. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB9) -- Cockcroft
114. Jalen Hurts Phi (QB10) -- Dopp
115. Nelson Agholor NE (WR51) -- Yates
116. Rashod Bateman Bal (WR52) -- Carpenter
117. Ryan Tannehill Ten (QB11) -- Karabell
118. Tony Pollard Dal (RB45) -- Soppe
119. Darnell Mooney Chi (WR53) -- Bowen
120. Mike Williams LAC (WR54) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 13
121. J.D. McKissic Wsh (RB46) -- Louis-Jacques
122. Corey Davis NYJ (WR55) -- Bowen
123. Buccaneers D/ST TB (DST1) -- Soppe
124. Matthew Stafford LAR (QB12) -- Karabell
125. Alexander Mattison Min (RB47) -- Carpenter
126. Russell Gage Atl (WR56) -- Yates
127. Mecole Hardman KC (WR57) -- Dopp
128. Kadarius Toney NYG (WR58) -- Cockcroft
129. Elijah Moore NYJ (WR59) -- Clay
130. Latavius Murray NO (RB48) -- Triplett
Round 14
131. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB49) -- Triplett
132. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB50) -- Clay
133. Irv Smith Jr. Min (TE11) -- Cockcroft
134. Joe Burrow Cin (QB13) -- Dopp
135. Rondale Moore Ari (WR60) -- Yates
136. Ravens D/ST Bal (DST2) -- Carpenter
137. Steelers D/ST Pit (DST3) -- Karabell
138. Harrison Butker KC (K1) -- Soppe
139. Rams D/ST LAR (DST4) -- Bowen
140. Washington D/ST Wsh (DST5) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 15
141. Justin Tucker Bal (K2) -- Louis-Jacques
142. Terrace Marshall Jr. Car (WR61) -- Bowen
143. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE12) -- Soppe
144. James White NE (RB51) -- Karabell
145. Younghoe Koo Atl (K3) -- Carpenter
146. Broncos D/ST Den (DST6) -- Yates
147. Bills D/ST Buf (DST7) -- Dopp
148. 49ers D/ST SF (DST8) -- Cockcroft
149. Patriots D/ST NE (DST9) -- Clay
150. Colts D/ST Ind (DST10) -- Triplett
Round 16
151. Wil Lutz NO (K4) -- Triplett
152. Jason Myers Sea (K5) -- Clay
153. Matt Gay LAR (K6) -- Cockcroft
154. Matt Prater Ari (K7) -- Dopp
155. Jason Sanders Mia (K8) -- Yates
156. Amon-Ra St. Brown Det (WR62) -- Carpenter
157. Brandon McManus Den (K9) -- Karabell
158. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE13) -- Soppe
159. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K10) -- Bowen
160. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR63) -- Louis-Jacques