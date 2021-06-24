        <
          Fantasy football mock draft: 10-team, 1/2 PPR

          Aaron Rodgers finished last season as the No. 2 player in all of fantasy, but with so many questions about his status for 2021, he had a long slide in our latest mock draft. Mike De Sisti-USA TODAY NETWORK
          12:56 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          We're officially in the vacuum of space between OTAs and training camp. Seems like a good time for everyone to chill and enjoy summer, right?

          Not if you're aiming to win a championship.

          You know the top NFL competitors are hard at work right now. So, too, are fantasy folks who want to own their drafts when they count. That means taking part in some mock drafts to get a feel for things and work out the kinks, which is exactly what our experts did with our latest mock.

          Following our first one, a 10-team PPR format, we're back with this 10-team 1/2-PPR mock. For the uninitiated, that means your players will score a half-point for each catch they make.

          You can take a look at the results below to see where you may find good values, which positions are shallow or deep, and which draft strategies our experts tried at this point of the offseason.

          The participants, in order of draft position, were: Marcel Louis-Jacques, Matt Bowen, Kyle Soppe, Eric Karabell, Tom Carpenter, Field Yates, Daniel Dopp, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Clay and Mike Triplett.

          Round 1

          1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Louis-Jacques
          2. Dalvin Cook Min (RB2) -- Bowen
          3. Derrick Henry Ten (RB3) -- Soppe
          4. Alvin Kamara NO (RB4) -- Karabell
          5. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB5) -- Carpenter
          6. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB6) -- Yates
          7. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB7) -- Dopp
          8. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB8) -- Cockcroft
          9. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Clay
          10. Nick Chubb Cle (RB9) -- Triplett

          Round 2

          11. Aaron Jones GB (RB10) -- Triplett
          12. Tyreek Hill KC (WR1) -- Clay
          13. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Cockcroft
          14. Cam Akers LAR (RB11) -- Dopp
          15. Joe Mixon Cin (RB12) -- Yates
          16. DK Metcalf Sea (WR3) -- Carpenter
          17. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR4) -- Karabell
          18. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB13) -- Soppe
          19. Najee Harris Pit (RB14) -- Bowen
          20. Miles Sanders Phi (RB15) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 3

          21. Calvin Ridley Atl (WR5) -- Louis-Jacques

          22. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR6) -- Bowen
          23. A.J. Brown Ten (WR7) -- Soppe
          24. D'Andre Swift Det (RB16) -- Karabell
          25. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB17) -- Carpenter
          26. Justin Jefferson Min (WR8) -- Yates
          27. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR9) -- Dopp
          28. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB18) -- Cockcroft
          29. Michael Thomas NO (WR10) -- Clay
          30. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Triplett

          Round 4

          31. Josh Jacobs LV (RB19) -- Triplett
          32. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR11) -- Clay
          33. Mike Evans TB (WR12) -- Cockcroft
          34. Chris Carson Sea (RB20) -- Dopp
          35. David Montgomery Chi (RB21) -- Yates
          36. Darren Waller LV (TE3) -- Carpenter
          37. Keenan Allen LAC (WR13) -- Karabell
          38. Amari Cooper Dal (WR14) -- Soppe
          39. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR15) -- Bowen
          40. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR16) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 5

          41. Josh Allen Buf (QB1) -- Louis-Jacques
          42. Travis Etienne Jax (RB22) -- Bowen
          43. Chris Godwin TB (WR17) -- Soppe
          44. Adam Thielen Min (WR18) -- Karabell
          45. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB2) -- Carpenter
          46. Julio Jones Ten (WR19) -- Yates
          47. Robert Woods LAR (WR20) -- Dopp
          48. Myles Gaskin Mia (RB23) -- Cockcroft
          49. DJ Moore Car (WR21) -- Clay
          50. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR22) -- Triplett

          Round 6

          51. Kenny Golladay NYG (WR23) -- Triplett
          52. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB24) -- Clay
          53. Courtland Sutton Den (WR24) -- Cockcroft
          54. Mark Andrews Bal (TE4) -- Dopp
          55. Kyle Pitts Atl (TE5) -- Yates
          56. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB25) -- Carpenter
          57. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR25) -- Karabell
          58. Mike Davis Atl (RB26) -- Soppe
          59. Ja'Marr Chase Cin (WR26) -- Bowen
          60. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR27) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 7

          61. Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR28) -- Louis-Jacques
          62. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE6) -- Bowen
          63. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR29) -- Soppe
          64. James Robinson Jax (RB27) -- Karabell
          65. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR30) -- Carpenter
          66. Tee Higgins Cin (WR31) -- Yates
          67. Robby Anderson Car (WR32) -- Dopp
          68. Raheem Mostert SF (RB28) -- Cockcroft
          69. Javonte Williams Den (RB29) -- Clay
          70. Chase Claypool Pit (WR33) -- Triplett

          Round 8

          71. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB3) -- Triplett
          72. Kyler Murray Ari (QB4) -- Clay
          73. Dak Prescott Dal (QB5) -- Cockcroft
          74. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR34) -- Dopp
          75. Deebo Samuel SF (WR35) -- Yates
          76. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR36) -- Carpenter
          77. Logan Thomas Wsh (TE7) -- Karabell
          78. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR37) -- Soppe
          79. Curtis Samuel Wsh (WR38) -- Bowen
          80. Dallas Goedert Phi (TE8) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 9

          81. David Johnson Hou (RB30) -- Louis-Jacques
          82. Russell Wilson Sea (QB6) -- Bowen
          83. Damien Harris NE (RB31) -- Soppe
          84. Leonard Fournette TB (RB32) -- Karabell
          85. Kenyan Drake LV (RB33) -- Carpenter
          86. Justin Herbert LAC (QB7) -- Yates
          87. DeVonta Smith Phi (WR39) -- Dopp
          88. Michael Gallup Dal (WR40) -- Cockcroft
          89. William Fuller V Mia (WR41) -- Clay
          90. Marquise Brown Bal (WR42) -- Triplett

          Round 10

          91. Laviska Shenault Jr. Jax (WR43) -- Triplett
          92. Melvin Gordon III Den (RB34) -- Clay
          93. Michael Carter NYJ (RB35) -- Cockcroft
          94. Noah Fant Den (TE9) -- Dopp
          95. James Conner Ari (RB36) -- Yates
          96. Jaylen Waddle Mia (WR44) -- Carpenter
          97. Ronald Jones II TB (RB37) -- Karabell
          98. Marvin Jones Jr. Jax (WR45) -- Soppe
          99. AJ Dillon GB (RB38) -- Bowen
          100. Zack Moss Buf (RB39) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 11

          101. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR46) -- Louis-Jacques
          102. Nyheim Hines Ind (RB40) -- Bowen
          103. Tom Brady TB (QB8) -- Soppe
          104. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR47) -- Karabell
          105. Michael Pittman Jr. Ind (WR48) -- Carpenter
          106. Jamaal Williams Det (RB41) -- Yates
          107. Trey Sermon SF (RB42) -- Dopp
          108. Robert Tonyan GB (TE10) -- Cockcroft
          109. Antonio Brown TB (WR49) -- Clay
          110. Devin Singletary Buf (RB43) -- Triplett

          Round 12

          111. Gus Edwards Bal (RB44) -- Triplett
          112. Jalen Reagor Phi (WR50) -- Clay
          113. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB9) -- Cockcroft
          114. Jalen Hurts Phi (QB10) -- Dopp
          115. Nelson Agholor NE (WR51) -- Yates
          116. Rashod Bateman Bal (WR52) -- Carpenter
          117. Ryan Tannehill Ten (QB11) -- Karabell
          118. Tony Pollard Dal (RB45) -- Soppe
          119. Darnell Mooney Chi (WR53) -- Bowen
          120. Mike Williams LAC (WR54) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 13

          121. J.D. McKissic Wsh (RB46) -- Louis-Jacques
          122. Corey Davis NYJ (WR55) -- Bowen
          123. Buccaneers D/ST TB (DST1) -- Soppe
          124. Matthew Stafford LAR (QB12) -- Karabell
          125. Alexander Mattison Min (RB47) -- Carpenter
          126. Russell Gage Atl (WR56) -- Yates
          127. Mecole Hardman KC (WR57) -- Dopp
          128. Kadarius Toney NYG (WR58) -- Cockcroft
          129. Elijah Moore NYJ (WR59) -- Clay
          130. Latavius Murray NO (RB48) -- Triplett

          Round 14

          131. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB49) -- Triplett
          132. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB50) -- Clay
          133. Irv Smith Jr. Min (TE11) -- Cockcroft
          134. Joe Burrow Cin (QB13) -- Dopp
          135. Rondale Moore Ari (WR60) -- Yates
          136. Ravens D/ST Bal (DST2) -- Carpenter
          137. Steelers D/ST Pit (DST3) -- Karabell
          138. Harrison Butker KC (K1) -- Soppe
          139. Rams D/ST LAR (DST4) -- Bowen
          140. Washington D/ST Wsh (DST5) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 15

          141. Justin Tucker Bal (K2) -- Louis-Jacques
          142. Terrace Marshall Jr. Car (WR61) -- Bowen
          143. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE12) -- Soppe
          144. James White NE (RB51) -- Karabell
          145. Younghoe Koo Atl (K3) -- Carpenter
          146. Broncos D/ST Den (DST6) -- Yates
          147. Bills D/ST Buf (DST7) -- Dopp
          148. 49ers D/ST SF (DST8) -- Cockcroft
          149. Patriots D/ST NE (DST9) -- Clay
          150. Colts D/ST Ind (DST10) -- Triplett

          Round 16

          151. Wil Lutz NO (K4) -- Triplett
          152. Jason Myers Sea (K5) -- Clay
          153. Matt Gay LAR (K6) -- Cockcroft
          154. Matt Prater Ari (K7) -- Dopp
          155. Jason Sanders Mia (K8) -- Yates
          156. Amon-Ra St. Brown Det (WR62) -- Carpenter
          157. Brandon McManus Den (K9) -- Karabell
          158. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE13) -- Soppe
          159. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K10) -- Bowen
          160. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR63) -- Louis-Jacques