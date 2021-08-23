        <
          Fantasy football rankings: The 192 players who should be rostered

          10:57 AM ET
          • Mike ClayESPN Writer
          We're closing in on the start of the 2021 NFL regular season and fantasy football, which means it's time for one last run of The 192.

          What is The 192?

          Fantasy leagues come in all shapes in sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. The 192 is a list of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in a 12-team, 16-round, PPR league with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember that drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.

          What if you're in an eight-team league? Or a 16-teamer? The 192 can still help you win, but you'll certainly need to make tweaks in the middle-to-late rounds. For example, in a smaller league, you may want to wait even longer at quarterback because the position is so deep. In deeper leagues, running backs and tight ends should be more of a priority, as those positions lack depth and could leave you with a weak spot if you wait until late.

          The 192 should serve as a simple guide to help you maximize the value of your starting lineup, while making the best possible decision in each and every round.

          For a deeper look, check out Cheat Sheet Central, as well as round-by-round analysis via my Ultimate Draft Board.

          1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB1
          Analysis: McCaffrey is the consensus 1.1 for a reason. In 2019, he outscored the next-closest RB by 156 fantasy points. Last season, he was limited to three games due to various injuries. His production in those three games: 37, 25 and 29 fantasy points, including exactly two touchdowns in all three. Don't overthink it.

          2. Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB2
          Analysis: Question marks surrounding other top backs have secured Cook's spot as the second-best pick in drafts.

          3. Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB3
          4. Alvin Kamara, NO, RB4
          5. Derrick Henry, TEN, RB5
          6. Travis Kelce, KC, TE1
          7. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB6
          8. Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB7
          9. Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB8
          10. Davante Adams, GB, WR1
          11. Aaron Jones, GB, RB9
          12. Nick Chubb, CLE, RB10
          13. Tyreek Hill, KC, WR2
          Analysis: After McCaffrey and Cook, things start to get interesting. There are a lot of formidable RB options here, though they come some concerns (health for Barkley, QB change for Kamara, massive recent volume for Henry and Elliott, etc.). The five-time reigning No. 1 fantasy tight end, Kelce, is a borderline top-five overall value and a smart first-round target. Those who want to avoid running back can pivot to receivers Adams and Hill.

          14. Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB11
          15. Najee Harris, PIT, RB12
          16. Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR3
          17. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI, WR4
          18. Calvin Ridley, ATL, WR5
          19. DK Metcalf, SEA, WR6
          20. A.J. Brown, TEN, WR7
          21. Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR8
          Analysis: Gibson and Harris are borderline RB1 options with massive upside and well worth an early second-round pick. The middle portion of Round 2 is a great spot to grab an elite wide receiver.

          22. Joe Mixon, CIN, RB13
          23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC, RB14
          24. Darren Waller, LV, TE2
          25. Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR9
          26. Keenan Allen, LAC, WR10
          27. Allen Robinson II, CHI, WR11
          28. CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR12
          Analysis: Mixon and Edwards-Helaire are strong RB2 plays, and though he's not quite Kelce, Waller holds enough of an edge on the other tight ends to warrant second-round consideration. This tier wraps up our WR1 options, with Lamb seemingly on the verge of a major breakout.

          29. George Kittle, SF, TE3
          30. David Montgomery, CHI, RB15
          31. D'Andre Swift, DET, RB16
          32. Miles Sanders, PHI, RB17
          33. Robert Woods, LAR, WR13
          34. Mike Evans, TB, WR14
          35. Amari Cooper, DAL, WR15
          Analysis: Kittle falls a tier behind Waller, but he's also a strong weekly TE1 option. We're closing in on the RB dead zone, but Montgomery, Swift and Sanders are all starters with a path to solid RB2 production (if not more). Woods, Evans and Cooper aren't super-exciting, but they figure to produce solid WR2 numbers.

          36. J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB18
          37. Chris Carson, SEA, RB19
          38. Adam Thielen, MIN, WR16
          39. Chris Godwin, TB, WR17
          40. Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR18
          41. Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR19
          42. Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR20
          43. Julio Jones, TEN, WR21
          44. DJ Moore, CAR, WR22
          45. Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR23
          46. Tee Higgins, CIN, WR24
          47. Josh Jacobs, LV, RB20
          48. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR, RB21
          Analysis: Though I bookended this tier with a few running backs, Round 4 is a hotbed for strong WR2 targets. This tier had a near-perfect payoff rate last season and the talent available here in 2021 suggests we're likely in for a repeat. Plan on grabbing a wideout with your fourth pick.

          49. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB1
          50. Josh Allen, BUF, QB2
          Analysis: Mahomes and Allen are generally selected in the third and fourth round, respectively, but that's a little too rich for me. These are fantasy's top quarterback options, of course, so if either falls to you at the Round 4/5 turn, feel free to pounce.

          51. Chase Edmonds, ARI, RB22
          52. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC, RB23
          53. Javonte Williams, DEN, RB24
          54. Kareem Hunt, CLE, RB25
          55. Kenny Golladay, NYG, WR25
          56. Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR26
          57. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE, WR28
          58. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT, WR29
          59. Mark Andrews, BAL, TE4
          60. T.J. Hockenson, DET, TE5
          61. Kyle Pitts, ATL, TE6
          62. Kyler Murray, ARI, QB3
          63. Robby Anderson, CAR, WR30
          64. Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR31
          65. Chase Claypool, PIT, WR32
          66. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR27
          Analysis: If you've made it this far with zero or one running back, you still have an opportunity to grab one with decent upside (albeit also with plenty of risk). Edmonds, Etienne and Hunt will be especially busy as pass-catchers, whereas Williams may need a month or two before he emerges as a weekly RB2 (or better). This range also includes a lot of wide receiver talent, with a mix of veterans and even a few breakout candidates in Jeudy and Chase. This is also a decent area to grab a tight end, with Andrews, Hockenson and Pitts all solid TE1 targets.

          67. Dak Prescott, DAL, QB4
          68. Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB5
          Analysis: This is my favorite area to attack quarterback, with Prescott and Jackson offering elite upside (they were the top two fantasy QBs in 2019) while not being overly pricey (they'll usually cost you a sixth-round pick).

          69. Myles Gaskin, MIA, RB26
          70. James Robinson, JAC, RB27
          71. Mike Davis, ATL, RB28
          72. William Fuller V, MIA, WR33
          73. Brandin Cooks, HOU, WR34
          74. Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR35
          75. Laviska Shenault Jr., JAC, WR36
          76. Michael Gallup, DAL, WR37
          77. Logan Thomas, WAS, TE7
          Analysis: Robinson and Davis aren't the most inspiring picks and have capped ceilings, so this is really the area of the draft where you want to try to avoid spending on running backs (arguably until the double-digit rounds). Gaskin's value is down a bit, as Miami has seemingly moved to a more of a committee that will heavily involve Malcolm Brown and perhaps Salvon Ahmed. There is some nice wide receiver talent here, including one of my favorite targets in Shenault. Thomas remains one of the best values in fantasy football drafts this offseason.

          78. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR38
          79. Deebo Samuel, SF, WR39
          80. Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB6
          81. Russell Wilson, SEA, QB7
          82. Justin Herbert, LAC, QB8
          83. Noah Fant, DEN, TE8
          Analysis: If not Prescott or Jackson, this is where I attack at quarterback, with Rodgers, Wilson and Herbert the final quarterbacks I feel super-confident with as my weekly starter. Smith, Samuel and Fant are solid mid-draft targets who offer upside.

          84. Michael Thomas, NO, WR40
          85. DJ Chark Jr., JAC, WR41
          86. Marvin Jones Jr., JAC, WR42
          87. Corey Davis, NYJ, WR43
          88. Marquise Brown, BAL, WR44
          89. Jarvis Landry, CLE, WR45
          90. Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR46
          91. Mike Williams, LAC, WR47
          92. Antonio Brown, TB, WR48
          93. Damien Harris, NE, RB29
          94. Raheem Mostert, SF, RB30
          Analysis: Thomas is injured and expected to miss a month or so of the regular season. He has WR1 upside upon his return and is thus worthy of a midround pick. Otherwise, we're sorting through some of the best flex options here. As you can see, running back remains very uninspiring.

          95. Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR49
          96. Henry Ruggs III, LV, WR50
          97. Leonard Fournette, TB, RB31
          98. Kenyan Drake, LV, RB32
          99. Zack Moss, BUF, RB33
          100. Melvin Gordon III, DEN, RB34
          101. AJ Dillon, GB, RB35
          102. Michael Carter, NYJ, RB36
          103. James Conner, ARI, RB37
          104. Phillip Lindsay, HOU, RB38
          105. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE9
          106. Robert Tonyan, GB, TE10
          107. Jonnu Smith, NE, TE11
          108. Mike Gesicki, MIA, TE12
          109. Tom Brady, TB, QB9
          Analysis: We're crossing into the ninth round here, so it's time to start aiming for upside while also filling in those final voids in your starting lineup if need be. Recent first-round picks Waddle and Ruggs are major breakout candidates you can get late. You can consider going back to the RB well here, as we have a mix of veteran, low-ceiling backs (Fournette, Drake, Gordon, Conner and Lindsay), as well as a few breakout candidates (Moss, Carter and Dillon). This tier includes our remaining starting-caliber tight ends, as well as Brady, who doesn't have a high ceiling, but is a safe QB1 play.

          110. Jamaal Williams, DET, RB39
          111. Ronald Jones II, TB, RB40
          112. Trey Sermon, SF, RB41
          113. Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB10
          114. Ryan Tannehill, TEN, QB11
          115. Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB12
          116. Cole Beasley, BUF, WR51
          117. Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR52
          118. DeVante Parker, MIA, WR53
          119. Jalen Reagor, PHI, WR54
          120. Jakobi Meyers, NE, WR55
          121. Parris Campbell, IND, WR56
          Analysis: This tier rounds out our starting-caliber quarterbacks, with safe plays like Tannehill and Stafford and a risky high-ceiling option in Hurts. These running backs will be backups/situational players to open the season, but will do enough to flirt with flex value. Pittman, Reagor and Campbell are intriguing, high-pedigree wide receivers whom I've found myself picking quite often.

          122. Nyheim Hines, IND, RB42
          123. Devin Singletary, BUF, RB43
          124. David Johnson, HOU, RB44
          125. Tyrell Williams, DET, WR57
          126. T.Y. Hilton, IND, WR58
          127. Mecole Hardman, KC, WR59
          128. Darnell Mooney, CHI, WR60
          129. Elijah Moore, NYJ, WR61
          130. Irv Smith Jr., MIN, TE13
          131. Tyler Higbee, LAR, TE14
          132. Evan Engram, NYG, TE15
          133. Joe Burrow, CIN, QB13
          134. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB14
          135. Trevor Lawrence, JAC, QB15
          Analysis: We're into the 11th round here, and there's not a ton to get excited about. Hardman, Mooney and Moore are breakout candidates at wide receiver and worth a bench spot. The same can be said for Smith and recent first-round QBs Burrow, Tagovailoa and Lawrence.

          136. J.D. McKissic, WAS, RB45
          137. James White, NE, RB46
          138. Gus Edwards, BAL, RB47
          139. Malcolm Brown, MIA, RB48
          140. Tony Pollard, DAL, RB49
          141. Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB50
          142. Latavius Murray, NO, RB51
          143. Austin Hooper, CLE, TE16
          144. Hunter Henry, NE, TE17
          145. Rob Gronkowski, TB, TE18
          146. Baker Mayfield, CLE, QB16
          147. Justin Fields, CHI, QB17
          148. Trey Lance, SF, QB18
          149. Matt Ryan, ATL, QB19
          Analysis: McKissic and White have made noise in PPR leagues in the past, so we shouldn't completely ignore them. Pollard and Mattison are elite insurance options well worth stashing. You don't necessarily need a backup QB and TE, but these are some of your best options for each.

          150. Nelson Agholor, NE, WR62
          151. Russell Gage, ATL, WR63
          152. Marquez Callaway, NO, WR64
          153. Jamison Crowder, NYJ, WR65
          154. Terrace Marshall Jr., CAR, WR66
          155. Rondale Moore, ARI, WR67
          156. Giovani Bernard, TB, RB52
          157. Xavier Jones, LAR, RB53
          158. Tevin Coleman, NYJ, RB54
          159. A.J. Green, ARI, WR70
          160. Bryan Edwards, LV, WR69
          161. Randall Cobb, GB, WR70
          162. Sterling Shepard, NYG, WR71
          163. Gabriel Davis, BUF, WR72
          164. Emmanuel Sanders, BUF, WR73
          165. Eric Ebron, PIT, TE19
          166. Adam Trautman, NO, TE20
          167. Cole Kmet, CHI, TE21
          168. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, QB20
          Analysis: Our final tier of skill-position players includes a mix of veteran players we'll draft with the hope that they exceed expectations and emerge as a flex (or better) option, as well as some late-round breakout candidates. The latter is highlighted by Edwards, Callaway, Jones, Davis, Trautman, Kmet and rookies Moore and Marshall. Devontae Booker is another name to consider, as he is Barkley's primary backup in New York.

          169. Buccaneers D/ST, TB, DST1
          170. Steelers D/ST, PIT, DST2
          171. Ravens D/ST, BAL, DST3
          172. Washington D/ST, WAS, DST4
          173. 49ers D/ST, SF, DST5
          174. Bills D/ST, BUF, DST6
          175. Broncos D/ST, DEN, DST7
          176. Patriots D/ST, NE, DST8
          177. Rams D/ST, LAR, DST9
          178. Browns D/ST, CLE, DST10
          179. Colts D/ST, IND, DST11
          180. Vikings D/ST, MIN, DST12
          181. Harrison Butker, KC, K1
          182. Justin Tucker, BAL, K2
          183. Graham Gano, NYG, K3
          184. Jason Myers, SEA, K4
          185. Brandon McManus, DEN, K5
          186. Jason Sanders, MIA, K6
          187. Younghoe Koo, ATL, K7
          188. Matt Gay, LAR, K8
          189. Greg Zuerlein, DAL, K9
          190. Tyler Bass, BUF, K10
          191. Josh Lambo, JAC, K11
          192. Matt Prater, ARI, K12
          Analysis: New year, same message: Wait until the final two rounds to select your defense and kicker.