Fantasy football rankings: The 192 players who should be rostered

We're closing in on the start of the 2021 NFL regular season and fantasy football, which means it's time for one last run of The 192.

What is The 192?

Fantasy leagues come in all shapes in sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. The 192 is a list of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in a 12-team, 16-round, PPR league with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember that drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.

What if you're in an eight-team league? Or a 16-teamer? The 192 can still help you win, but you'll certainly need to make tweaks in the middle-to-late rounds. For example, in a smaller league, you may want to wait even longer at quarterback because the position is so deep. In deeper leagues, running backs and tight ends should be more of a priority, as those positions lack depth and could leave you with a weak spot if you wait until late.

The 192 should serve as a simple guide to help you maximize the value of your starting lineup, while making the best possible decision in each and every round.

For a deeper look, check out Cheat Sheet Central, as well as round-by-round analysis via my Ultimate Draft Board.

1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB1

Analysis: McCaffrey is the consensus 1.1 for a reason. In 2019, he outscored the next-closest RB by 156 fantasy points. Last season, he was limited to three games due to various injuries. His production in those three games: 37, 25 and 29 fantasy points, including exactly two touchdowns in all three. Don't overthink it.

2. Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB2

Analysis: Question marks surrounding other top backs have secured Cook's spot as the second-best pick in drafts.

3. Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB3

4. Alvin Kamara, NO, RB4

5. Derrick Henry, TEN, RB5

6. Travis Kelce, KC, TE1

7. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB6

8. Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB7

9. Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB8

10. Davante Adams, GB, WR1

11. Aaron Jones, GB, RB9

12. Nick Chubb, CLE, RB10

13. Tyreek Hill, KC, WR2

Analysis: After McCaffrey and Cook, things start to get interesting. There are a lot of formidable RB options here, though they come some concerns (health for Barkley, QB change for Kamara, massive recent volume for Henry and Elliott, etc.). The five-time reigning No. 1 fantasy tight end, Kelce, is a borderline top-five overall value and a smart first-round target. Those who want to avoid running back can pivot to receivers Adams and Hill.

14. Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB11

15. Najee Harris, PIT, RB12

16. Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR3

17. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI, WR4

18. Calvin Ridley, ATL, WR5

19. DK Metcalf, SEA, WR6

20. A.J. Brown, TEN, WR7

21. Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR8

Analysis: Gibson and Harris are borderline RB1 options with massive upside and well worth an early second-round pick. The middle portion of Round 2 is a great spot to grab an elite wide receiver.

22. Joe Mixon, CIN, RB13

23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC, RB14

24. Darren Waller, LV, TE2

25. Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR9

26. Keenan Allen, LAC, WR10

27. Allen Robinson II, CHI, WR11

28. CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR12

Analysis: Mixon and Edwards-Helaire are strong RB2 plays, and though he's not quite Kelce, Waller holds enough of an edge on the other tight ends to warrant second-round consideration. This tier wraps up our WR1 options, with Lamb seemingly on the verge of a major breakout.

29. George Kittle, SF, TE3

30. David Montgomery, CHI, RB15

31. D'Andre Swift, DET, RB16

32. Miles Sanders, PHI, RB17

33. Robert Woods, LAR, WR13

34. Mike Evans, TB, WR14

35. Amari Cooper, DAL, WR15

Analysis: Kittle falls a tier behind Waller, but he's also a strong weekly TE1 option. We're closing in on the RB dead zone, but Montgomery, Swift and Sanders are all starters with a path to solid RB2 production (if not more). Woods, Evans and Cooper aren't super-exciting, but they figure to produce solid WR2 numbers.

36. J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB18

37. Chris Carson, SEA, RB19

38. Adam Thielen, MIN, WR16

39. Chris Godwin, TB, WR17

40. Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR18

41. Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR19

42. Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR20

43. Julio Jones, TEN, WR21

44. DJ Moore, CAR, WR22

45. Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR23

46. Tee Higgins, CIN, WR24

47. Josh Jacobs, LV, RB20

48. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR, RB21

Analysis: Though I bookended this tier with a few running backs, Round 4 is a hotbed for strong WR2 targets. This tier had a near-perfect payoff rate last season and the talent available here in 2021 suggests we're likely in for a repeat. Plan on grabbing a wideout with your fourth pick.

49. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB1

50. Josh Allen, BUF, QB2

Analysis: Mahomes and Allen are generally selected in the third and fourth round, respectively, but that's a little too rich for me. These are fantasy's top quarterback options, of course, so if either falls to you at the Round 4/5 turn, feel free to pounce.

51. Chase Edmonds, ARI, RB22

52. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC, RB23

53. Javonte Williams, DEN, RB24

54. Kareem Hunt, CLE, RB25

55. Kenny Golladay, NYG, WR25

56. Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR26

57. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE, WR28

58. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT, WR29

59. Mark Andrews, BAL, TE4

60. T.J. Hockenson, DET, TE5

61. Kyle Pitts, ATL, TE6

62. Kyler Murray, ARI, QB3

63. Robby Anderson, CAR, WR30

64. Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR31

65. Chase Claypool, PIT, WR32

66. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR27

Analysis: If you've made it this far with zero or one running back, you still have an opportunity to grab one with decent upside (albeit also with plenty of risk). Edmonds, Etienne and Hunt will be especially busy as pass-catchers, whereas Williams may need a month or two before he emerges as a weekly RB2 (or better). This range also includes a lot of wide receiver talent, with a mix of veterans and even a few breakout candidates in Jeudy and Chase. This is also a decent area to grab a tight end, with Andrews, Hockenson and Pitts all solid TE1 targets.

67. Dak Prescott, DAL, QB4

68. Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB5

Analysis: This is my favorite area to attack quarterback, with Prescott and Jackson offering elite upside (they were the top two fantasy QBs in 2019) while not being overly pricey (they'll usually cost you a sixth-round pick).

69. Myles Gaskin, MIA, RB26

70. James Robinson, JAC, RB27

71. Mike Davis, ATL, RB28

72. William Fuller V, MIA, WR33

73. Brandin Cooks, HOU, WR34

74. Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR35

75. Laviska Shenault Jr., JAC, WR36

76. Michael Gallup, DAL, WR37

77. Logan Thomas, WAS, TE7

Analysis: Robinson and Davis aren't the most inspiring picks and have capped ceilings, so this is really the area of the draft where you want to try to avoid spending on running backs (arguably until the double-digit rounds). Gaskin's value is down a bit, as Miami has seemingly moved to a more of a committee that will heavily involve Malcolm Brown and perhaps Salvon Ahmed. There is some nice wide receiver talent here, including one of my favorite targets in Shenault. Thomas remains one of the best values in fantasy football drafts this offseason.

78. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR38

79. Deebo Samuel, SF, WR39

80. Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB6

81. Russell Wilson, SEA, QB7

82. Justin Herbert, LAC, QB8

83. Noah Fant, DEN, TE8

Analysis: If not Prescott or Jackson, this is where I attack at quarterback, with Rodgers, Wilson and Herbert the final quarterbacks I feel super-confident with as my weekly starter. Smith, Samuel and Fant are solid mid-draft targets who offer upside.

84. Michael Thomas, NO, WR40

85. DJ Chark Jr., JAC, WR41

86. Marvin Jones Jr., JAC, WR42

87. Corey Davis, NYJ, WR43

88. Marquise Brown, BAL, WR44

89. Jarvis Landry, CLE, WR45

90. Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR46

91. Mike Williams, LAC, WR47

92. Antonio Brown, TB, WR48

93. Damien Harris, NE, RB29

94. Raheem Mostert, SF, RB30

Analysis: Thomas is injured and expected to miss a month or so of the regular season. He has WR1 upside upon his return and is thus worthy of a midround pick. Otherwise, we're sorting through some of the best flex options here. As you can see, running back remains very uninspiring.

95. Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR49

96. Henry Ruggs III, LV, WR50

97. Leonard Fournette, TB, RB31

98. Kenyan Drake, LV, RB32

99. Zack Moss, BUF, RB33

100. Melvin Gordon III, DEN, RB34

101. AJ Dillon, GB, RB35

102. Michael Carter, NYJ, RB36

103. James Conner, ARI, RB37

104. Phillip Lindsay, HOU, RB38

105. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE9

106. Robert Tonyan, GB, TE10

107. Jonnu Smith, NE, TE11

108. Mike Gesicki, MIA, TE12

109. Tom Brady, TB, QB9

Analysis: We're crossing into the ninth round here, so it's time to start aiming for upside while also filling in those final voids in your starting lineup if need be. Recent first-round picks Waddle and Ruggs are major breakout candidates you can get late. You can consider going back to the RB well here, as we have a mix of veteran, low-ceiling backs (Fournette, Drake, Gordon, Conner and Lindsay), as well as a few breakout candidates (Moss, Carter and Dillon). This tier includes our remaining starting-caliber tight ends, as well as Brady, who doesn't have a high ceiling, but is a safe QB1 play.

110. Jamaal Williams, DET, RB39

111. Ronald Jones II, TB, RB40

112. Trey Sermon, SF, RB41

113. Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB10

114. Ryan Tannehill, TEN, QB11

115. Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB12

116. Cole Beasley, BUF, WR51

117. Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR52

118. DeVante Parker, MIA, WR53

119. Jalen Reagor, PHI, WR54

120. Jakobi Meyers, NE, WR55

121. Parris Campbell, IND, WR56

Analysis: This tier rounds out our starting-caliber quarterbacks, with safe plays like Tannehill and Stafford and a risky high-ceiling option in Hurts. These running backs will be backups/situational players to open the season, but will do enough to flirt with flex value. Pittman, Reagor and Campbell are intriguing, high-pedigree wide receivers whom I've found myself picking quite often.

122. Nyheim Hines, IND, RB42

123. Devin Singletary, BUF, RB43

124. David Johnson, HOU, RB44

125. Tyrell Williams, DET, WR57

126. T.Y. Hilton, IND, WR58

127. Mecole Hardman, KC, WR59

128. Darnell Mooney, CHI, WR60

129. Elijah Moore, NYJ, WR61

130. Irv Smith Jr., MIN, TE13

131. Tyler Higbee, LAR, TE14

132. Evan Engram, NYG, TE15

133. Joe Burrow, CIN, QB13

134. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB14

135. Trevor Lawrence, JAC, QB15

Analysis: We're into the 11th round here, and there's not a ton to get excited about. Hardman, Mooney and Moore are breakout candidates at wide receiver and worth a bench spot. The same can be said for Smith and recent first-round QBs Burrow, Tagovailoa and Lawrence.

136. J.D. McKissic, WAS, RB45

137. James White, NE, RB46

138. Gus Edwards, BAL, RB47

139. Malcolm Brown, MIA, RB48

140. Tony Pollard, DAL, RB49

141. Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB50

142. Latavius Murray, NO, RB51

143. Austin Hooper, CLE, TE16

144. Hunter Henry, NE, TE17

145. Rob Gronkowski, TB, TE18

146. Baker Mayfield, CLE, QB16

147. Justin Fields, CHI, QB17

148. Trey Lance, SF, QB18

149. Matt Ryan, ATL, QB19

Analysis: McKissic and White have made noise in PPR leagues in the past, so we shouldn't completely ignore them. Pollard and Mattison are elite insurance options well worth stashing. You don't necessarily need a backup QB and TE, but these are some of your best options for each.

150. Nelson Agholor, NE, WR62

151. Russell Gage, ATL, WR63

152. Marquez Callaway, NO, WR64

153. Jamison Crowder, NYJ, WR65

154. Terrace Marshall Jr., CAR, WR66

155. Rondale Moore, ARI, WR67

156. Giovani Bernard, TB, RB52

157. Xavier Jones, LAR, RB53

158. Tevin Coleman, NYJ, RB54

159. A.J. Green, ARI, WR70

160. Bryan Edwards, LV, WR69

161. Randall Cobb, GB, WR70

162. Sterling Shepard, NYG, WR71

163. Gabriel Davis, BUF, WR72

164. Emmanuel Sanders, BUF, WR73

165. Eric Ebron, PIT, TE19

166. Adam Trautman, NO, TE20

167. Cole Kmet, CHI, TE21

168. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, QB20

Analysis: Our final tier of skill-position players includes a mix of veteran players we'll draft with the hope that they exceed expectations and emerge as a flex (or better) option, as well as some late-round breakout candidates. The latter is highlighted by Edwards, Callaway, Jones, Davis, Trautman, Kmet and rookies Moore and Marshall. Devontae Booker is another name to consider, as he is Barkley's primary backup in New York.

169. Buccaneers D/ST, TB, DST1

170. Steelers D/ST, PIT, DST2

171. Ravens D/ST, BAL, DST3

172. Washington D/ST, WAS, DST4

173. 49ers D/ST, SF, DST5

174. Bills D/ST, BUF, DST6

175. Broncos D/ST, DEN, DST7

176. Patriots D/ST, NE, DST8

177. Rams D/ST, LAR, DST9

178. Browns D/ST, CLE, DST10

179. Colts D/ST, IND, DST11

180. Vikings D/ST, MIN, DST12

181. Harrison Butker, KC, K1

182. Justin Tucker, BAL, K2

183. Graham Gano, NYG, K3

184. Jason Myers, SEA, K4

185. Brandon McManus, DEN, K5

186. Jason Sanders, MIA, K6

187. Younghoe Koo, ATL, K7

188. Matt Gay, LAR, K8

189. Greg Zuerlein, DAL, K9

190. Tyler Bass, BUF, K10

191. Josh Lambo, JAC, K11

192. Matt Prater, ARI, K12

Analysis: New year, same message: Wait until the final two rounds to select your defense and kicker.