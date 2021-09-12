        <
          NFL Week 1 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          6:55 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Week 1 is usually the healthiest of weeks, with no games that count having been played this season. As such, the inactives list is not nearly as robust as it will be in future editions of this article. Still, if everyone is healthy, there may be a few surprise team decisions as to who won't be dressing today. Stay tuned!

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Gabriel Davis is the man to lean on should Sanders sit.

          Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision -- OUT
          Impact: Tyrod Taylor will lead the Texans, who would rather trade Watson than play him.

          Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced Friday and should be the RB1 for the Chargers on Sunday.

          La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: In any event, Tevin Coleman is expected to be the lead option in a very crowded backfield.

          Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Denzel Mims could step into a more important role for an already depleted Jets WR unit.

          Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Elijah Moore has a chance to make some Week 1 waves with the regular starter unable to suit up.

          Jalen Hurd, WR, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Hurd will be out until at least Week 4. Mohamed Sanu Sr. and Trent Sherfield gain value.

          Josh Reynolds, WR, TEN: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: He'll be a game-time call but did practice some this week.

          Sam Ficken, K, TEN: Groin -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Michael Badgley has been promoted from the practice squad.

          Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU: Leg -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Joey Slye will handle kicking duties, as Fairbairn is out for at least three weeks.

          Defense

          Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: Calf -- OUT

          Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- OUT

          Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Nick Williams, DT, DET: Elbow -- Questionable

          Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable

          Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- OUT

          Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee -- OUT

          Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT

          Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Doubtful

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice all week, and he'll play only if he feels up to it. Expect a snap count if he does give it a go.

          Chase McLaughlin, K, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Whether it's McLaughlin or Chris Naggar, it's best to look elsewhere for your Week 1 fantasy kicker.

          Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: With William Fuller V serving out the last game of his suspension, rookie Jaylen Waddle has a chance to surprise.

          Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Mike Gesicki and Cethan Carter to handle Miami's TE duties.

          Malcolm Perry, WR, NE: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: N'Keal Harry is on IR, so the WR pickings are slim beyond Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers.

          Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Upgraded late in week. If he can't go, Gunner Olszewski becomes an option.

          Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: He has been medically cleared to play but is still likely to have some sort of limits to his snap count, as a precaution.

          Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith get more looks.

          Defense

          Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Illness -- Questionable

          Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Za'Darius Smith, LB, GB: Back -- Questionable

          Frank Clark, DE, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Derrick Nnadi, DT, KC: Hip -- Questionable

          Tyrann Mathieu, S, KC: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Knee -- Questionable

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: A full practice on Friday points to Mooney being active for Sunday night's game.

          Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee -- OUT

          Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Back -- Questionable

          Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

          Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Back -- Questionable

          Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Wrist -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.