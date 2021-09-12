NFL Week 1 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell, Field Yates and Matthew Berry discuss how much Saquon Barkley will play Week 1 if he's cleared. (1:36)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Week 1 is usually the healthiest of weeks, with no games that count having been played this season. As such, the inactives list is not nearly as robust as it will be in future editions of this article. Still, if everyone is healthy, there may be a few surprise team decisions as to who won't be dressing today. Stay tuned!

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Gabriel Davis is the man to lean on should Sanders sit.

Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision -- OUT

Impact: Tyrod Taylor will lead the Texans, who would rather trade Watson than play him.

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced Friday and should be the RB1 for the Chargers on Sunday.

La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: In any event, Tevin Coleman is expected to be the lead option in a very crowded backfield.

Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Denzel Mims could step into a more important role for an already depleted Jets WR unit.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Elijah Moore has a chance to make some Week 1 waves with the regular starter unable to suit up.

Jalen Hurd, WR, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Hurd will be out until at least Week 4. Mohamed Sanu Sr. and Trent Sherfield gain value.

Josh Reynolds, WR, TEN: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: He'll be a game-time call but did practice some this week.

Sam Ficken, K, TEN: Groin -- OUT/IR

Impact: Michael Badgley has been promoted from the practice squad.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU: Leg -- OUT/IR

Impact: Joey Slye will handle kicking duties, as Fairbairn is out for at least three weeks.

Defense

Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: Calf -- OUT

Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- OUT

Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Nick Williams, DT, DET: Elbow -- Questionable

Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable

Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- OUT

Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee -- OUT

Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Doubtful

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice all week, and he'll play only if he feels up to it. Expect a snap count if he does give it a go.

Chase McLaughlin, K, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Whether it's McLaughlin or Chris Naggar, it's best to look elsewhere for your Week 1 fantasy kicker.

Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: With William Fuller V serving out the last game of his suspension, rookie Jaylen Waddle has a chance to surprise.

Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Mike Gesicki and Cethan Carter to handle Miami's TE duties.

Malcolm Perry, WR, NE: Foot -- OUT

Impact: N'Keal Harry is on IR, so the WR pickings are slim beyond Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers.

Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Upgraded late in week. If he can't go, Gunner Olszewski becomes an option.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He has been medically cleared to play but is still likely to have some sort of limits to his snap count, as a precaution.

Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith get more looks.

Defense

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Illness -- Questionable

Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Za'Darius Smith, LB, GB: Back -- Questionable

Frank Clark, DE, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Derrick Nnadi, DT, KC: Hip -- Questionable

Tyrann Mathieu, S, KC: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Knee -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Back -- Questionable

Impact: A full practice on Friday points to Mooney being active for Sunday night's game.

Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee -- OUT

Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Back -- Questionable

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Back -- Questionable

Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Wrist -- Questionable

