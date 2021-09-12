NFL Week 1 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Week 1 is usually the healthiest of weeks, with no games that count having been played this season. As such, the inactives list is not nearly as robust as it will be in future editions of this article. Still, if everyone is healthy, there may be a few surprise team decisions as to who won't be dressing today. Stay tuned!
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Gabriel Davis is the man to lean on should Sanders sit.
Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision -- OUT
Impact: Tyrod Taylor will lead the Texans, who would rather trade Watson than play him.
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced Friday and should be the RB1 for the Chargers on Sunday.
La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: In any event, Tevin Coleman is expected to be the lead option in a very crowded backfield.
Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Denzel Mims could step into a more important role for an already depleted Jets WR unit.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Elijah Moore has a chance to make some Week 1 waves with the regular starter unable to suit up.
Jalen Hurd, WR, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Hurd will be out until at least Week 4. Mohamed Sanu Sr. and Trent Sherfield gain value.
Josh Reynolds, WR, TEN: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: He'll be a game-time call but did practice some this week.
Sam Ficken, K, TEN: Groin -- OUT/IR
Impact: Michael Badgley has been promoted from the practice squad.
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU: Leg -- OUT/IR
Impact: Joey Slye will handle kicking duties, as Fairbairn is out for at least three weeks.
Defense
Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: Calf -- OUT
Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- OUT
Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Nick Williams, DT, DET: Elbow -- Questionable
Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable
Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- OUT
Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee -- OUT
Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Doubtful
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice all week, and he'll play only if he feels up to it. Expect a snap count if he does give it a go.
Chase McLaughlin, K, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Whether it's McLaughlin or Chris Naggar, it's best to look elsewhere for your Week 1 fantasy kicker.
Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: With William Fuller V serving out the last game of his suspension, rookie Jaylen Waddle has a chance to surprise.
Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Mike Gesicki and Cethan Carter to handle Miami's TE duties.
Malcolm Perry, WR, NE: Foot -- OUT
Impact: N'Keal Harry is on IR, so the WR pickings are slim beyond Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers.
Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Upgraded late in week. If he can't go, Gunner Olszewski becomes an option.
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He has been medically cleared to play but is still likely to have some sort of limits to his snap count, as a precaution.
Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith get more looks.
Defense
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Illness -- Questionable
Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable
Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Za'Darius Smith, LB, GB: Back -- Questionable
Frank Clark, DE, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Derrick Nnadi, DT, KC: Hip -- Questionable
Tyrann Mathieu, S, KC: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Knee -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Back -- Questionable
Impact: A full practice on Friday points to Mooney being active for Sunday night's game.
Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee -- OUT
Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Back -- Questionable
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Back -- Questionable
Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Wrist -- Questionable
