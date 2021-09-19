NFL Week 2 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell provides an update on the Ravens' injury concern with Marquise Brown heading into a game against the Chiefs. (0:51)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced late in the week and should play, but note that Emmanuel Sanders appears to be 100% healthy.

Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but not expected to shine while Andy Dalton remains the starting QB.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Chicago's surprise receiving leader could cede snaps to Damiere Byrd.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Donovan Peoples-Jones to inherit starting WR duties for at least another week.

Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice all week. Expect a bump for Rashard Higgins.

Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision -- OUT

Impact: Watson continues his wait for a trade. Tyrod Taylor will start for the Texans.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play on Sunday and be decently involved in Houston's offense.

Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Abdomen -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call. Zach Pascal will almost certainly start on Sunday ...

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: ... with Mike Strachan also in line for extra looks, if needed.

Marcus Mariota, QB, LV: Quad -- OUT/IR

Impact: If Derek Carr gets hurt, Nathan Peterman may get the call.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Toe -- OUT

Impact: It sounds like Peyton Barber will share lead-back duties with Kenyan Drake.

William Fuller V, WR, MIA: Personal -- OUT

Impact: DeVante Parker will be the No. 1 WR in Miami until Fuller returns ... if he returns.

Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson would be the biggest beneficiaries if he sits.

Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Still expected to play, but Hunter Henry may well outperform him.

Quinn Nordin, K, NE: Abdomen -- OUT/IR

Impact: Veteran Nick Folk will handle kicking duties going forward.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice all week, but is expected to give it a try.

Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims are both prepared to up their workload.

Defense

Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: Calf -- Questionable

Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee -- Doubtful

Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Back -- Questionable

Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Hamstring -- Questionable

Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- OUT

Khari Willis, S, IND: Illness -- Questionable

Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Back -- Questionable

Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee -- OUT

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, LV: Concussion -- OUT

Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Neck -- OUT

Pete Werner, LB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hand -- Questionable

Jamien Sherwood, LB, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful

Devin Bush, LB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable

Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable

Arik Armstead, DE, SF: Abdomen -- Questionable

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT

Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Knee -- Doubtful

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Calf -- Doubtful

Impact: Not looking good to play, leaving the door open for DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins to move up the depth chart behind Chris Carson.

Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Freddie Swain becomes the de facto No. 3 WR for the Seahawks.

Anthony Firkser, TE, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Downgraded on Friday, so Geoff Swaim likely to become the top Titan at TE.

Defense

Damontae Kazee, S, DAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- OUT

Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Calf -- Doubtful

Chris Harris Jr., CB, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT

Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable

Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT

Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Quad -- Questionable

D.J. Reed, CB, SEA: Calf -- Questionable

Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

Jayon Brown, LB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Sunday night game

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Currently expected to play, but with the long wait to Sunday night, it's not a lock ...

Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: ... and if Duvernay is also ailing, Tylan Wallace might get some looks.

Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Back -- OUT

Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Back -- Questionable