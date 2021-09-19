        <
          NFL Week 2 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          How concerning is Hollywood Brown's injury heading into Week 2? (0:51)

          Stephania Bell provides an update on the Ravens' injury concern with Marquise Brown heading into a game against the Chiefs. (0:51)

          7:05 AM ET
          AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced late in the week and should play, but note that Emmanuel Sanders appears to be 100% healthy.

          Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but not expected to shine while Andy Dalton remains the starting QB.

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: Chicago's surprise receiving leader could cede snaps to Damiere Byrd.

          Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Donovan Peoples-Jones to inherit starting WR duties for at least another week.

          Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice all week. Expect a bump for Rashard Higgins.

          Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision -- OUT
          Impact: Watson continues his wait for a trade. Tyrod Taylor will start for the Texans.

          Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play on Sunday and be decently involved in Houston's offense.

          Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Abdomen -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call. Zach Pascal will almost certainly start on Sunday ...

          Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: ... with Mike Strachan also in line for extra looks, if needed.

          Marcus Mariota, QB, LV: Quad -- OUT/IR
          Impact: If Derek Carr gets hurt, Nathan Peterman may get the call.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Toe -- OUT
          Impact: It sounds like Peyton Barber will share lead-back duties with Kenyan Drake.

          William Fuller V, WR, MIA: Personal -- OUT
          Impact: DeVante Parker will be the No. 1 WR in Miami until Fuller returns ... if he returns.

          Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson would be the biggest beneficiaries if he sits.

          Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Still expected to play, but Hunter Henry may well outperform him.

          Quinn Nordin, K, NE: Abdomen -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Veteran Nick Folk will handle kicking duties going forward.

          Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice all week, but is expected to give it a try.

          Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims are both prepared to up their workload.

          Defense

          Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: Calf -- Questionable

          Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee -- Doubtful

          Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Back -- Questionable

          Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- OUT

          Khari Willis, S, IND: Illness -- Questionable

          Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Back -- Questionable

          Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee -- OUT

          Yannick Ngakoue, DE, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, LV: Concussion -- OUT

          Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Neck -- OUT

          Pete Werner, LB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

          Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hand -- Questionable

          Jamien Sherwood, LB, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful

          Devin Bush, LB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable

          Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable

          Arik Armstead, DE, SF: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

          Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT

          Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Knee -- Doubtful

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Calf -- Doubtful
          Impact: Not looking good to play, leaving the door open for DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins to move up the depth chart behind Chris Carson.

          Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Freddie Swain becomes the de facto No. 3 WR for the Seahawks.

          Anthony Firkser, TE, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Downgraded on Friday, so Geoff Swaim likely to become the top Titan at TE.

          Defense

          Damontae Kazee, S, DAL: Thigh -- Questionable

          Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- OUT

          Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Calf -- Doubtful

          Chris Harris Jr., CB, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT

          Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT

          Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Quad -- Questionable

          D.J. Reed, CB, SEA: Calf -- Questionable

          Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Jayon Brown, LB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Sunday night game

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Currently expected to play, but with the long wait to Sunday night, it's not a lock ...

          Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: ... and if Duvernay is also ailing, Tylan Wallace might get some looks.

          Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Back -- OUT

          Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Back -- Questionable