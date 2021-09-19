NFL Week 2 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced late in the week and should play, but note that Emmanuel Sanders appears to be 100% healthy.
Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but not expected to shine while Andy Dalton remains the starting QB.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Chicago's surprise receiving leader could cede snaps to Damiere Byrd.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Donovan Peoples-Jones to inherit starting WR duties for at least another week.
Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice all week. Expect a bump for Rashard Higgins.
Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision -- OUT
Impact: Watson continues his wait for a trade. Tyrod Taylor will start for the Texans.
Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play on Sunday and be decently involved in Houston's offense.
Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Abdomen -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call. Zach Pascal will almost certainly start on Sunday ...
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: ... with Mike Strachan also in line for extra looks, if needed.
Marcus Mariota, QB, LV: Quad -- OUT/IR
Impact: If Derek Carr gets hurt, Nathan Peterman may get the call.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Toe -- OUT
Impact: It sounds like Peyton Barber will share lead-back duties with Kenyan Drake.
William Fuller V, WR, MIA: Personal -- OUT
Impact: DeVante Parker will be the No. 1 WR in Miami until Fuller returns ... if he returns.
Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson would be the biggest beneficiaries if he sits.
Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Still expected to play, but Hunter Henry may well outperform him.
Quinn Nordin, K, NE: Abdomen -- OUT/IR
Impact: Veteran Nick Folk will handle kicking duties going forward.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice all week, but is expected to give it a try.
Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims are both prepared to up their workload.
Defense
Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: Calf -- Questionable
Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee -- Doubtful
Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Back -- Questionable
Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Hamstring -- Questionable
Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- OUT
Khari Willis, S, IND: Illness -- Questionable
Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Back -- Questionable
Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee -- OUT
Yannick Ngakoue, DE, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, LV: Concussion -- OUT
Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Neck -- OUT
Pete Werner, LB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hand -- Questionable
Jamien Sherwood, LB, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful
Devin Bush, LB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable
Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable
Arik Armstead, DE, SF: Abdomen -- Questionable
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT
Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Knee -- Doubtful
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Calf -- Doubtful
Impact: Not looking good to play, leaving the door open for DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins to move up the depth chart behind Chris Carson.
Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Freddie Swain becomes the de facto No. 3 WR for the Seahawks.
Anthony Firkser, TE, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Downgraded on Friday, so Geoff Swaim likely to become the top Titan at TE.
Defense
Damontae Kazee, S, DAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- OUT
Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Calf -- Doubtful
Chris Harris Jr., CB, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT
Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable
Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT
Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Quad -- Questionable
D.J. Reed, CB, SEA: Calf -- Questionable
Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
Jayon Brown, LB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Sunday night game
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Currently expected to play, but with the long wait to Sunday night, it's not a lock ...
Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: ... and if Duvernay is also ailing, Tylan Wallace might get some looks.
Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Back -- OUT
Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Back -- Questionable