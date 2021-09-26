NFL Week 3 fantasy football inactives watch - Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: He'll be a game-time call. Christian Kirk likely benefits a lot if he sits.
Russell Gage, WR, ATL: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus should see more targets, just as he did in Week 2.
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play. While his illness is not COVID-19 related, a handful of Ravens have been impacted by the virus this week.
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Returned to practice on Friday, so it's likely he'll be able to suit up on Sunday.
Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: The "Justin Fields Era" may begin in earnest this weekend.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Very likely to play on Sunday after practicing on Thursday and Friday.
Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Breshad Perriman/Damiere Byrd could become flex options if he sits.
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Impact: Tyler Boyd's target share should increase.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Perhaps Jamaal Williams and/or Jermar Jefferson could see increased touches.
Kalif Raymond, WR, DET: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: With Tyrell Williams on IR with a concussion, this WR corps is already very thin.
Carson Wentz, QB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: The plan appears to be to roll the dice with the veteran. Brett Hundley is standing by to take over if they land on snake eyes.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: A constant questionable, Golladay seems like a good candidate to play on Sunday.
Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice all week, but expected to reclaim TE1 duties from Kaden Smith and Kyle Rudolph.
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Knee -- OUT
Impact: James Washington will take his place in 3-WR formations.
Anthony Firkser, TE, TEN: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt to split TE duties.
Defense
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
A.J. Terrell, CB, ATL: Concussion -- OUT
Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Back -- OUT
DeShon Elliott, S, BAL: Concussion -- Questionable
Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT
Justin Houston, LB, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT
Levi Wallace, CB, BUF: Knee -- Questionable
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Illness -- Questionable
Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Bilal Nichols, DT, CHI: Back -- Questionable
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Toe -- Questionable
Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Sione Takitaki, LB, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT
Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jamie Collins Sr., LB, DET: Undisclosed -- OUT
Roy Robertson-Harris, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee -- Questionable
Frank Clark, DE, KC: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist -- Questionable
Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable
Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Calf -- Doubtful
Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Foot -- Questionable
Chris Harris Jr., CB, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT
Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Undisclosed -- Questionable
Alex Highsmith, LB, PIT: Groin -- OUT
T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Groin -- OUT
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Buddy Howell is up from practice squad, so it looks like Henderson will sit. Sony Michel should inherit RB1 duties.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: Just like last week, Peyton Barber and Kenyan Drake are expected to split carries.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Ribs -- OUT/IR
Impact: Jacoby Brissett will start, which is likely to have a negative impact on Miami's WRs.
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Reports from practice leave the door open for Cook starting. However, with a late start? It's too much of a risk for the fantasy manager..
Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Illness -- OUT
Impact: Jets will go with the tandem of Ty Johnson and Michael Carter.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful
Impact: Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios to be top WR options. Denzel Mims expected to be a healthy scratch.
Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Calf -- OUT
Impact: The "Chris Carson Show" rolls on in Seattle's backfield.
Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Look to Freddie Swain to take advantage of another week of missed time from Eskridge.
Antonio Brown, WR, TB: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson are both potential fill-ins.
Defense
Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT
John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable
Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Neck -- Questionable
Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT
Sunday night game
Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Impact: Trey Sermon is expected to start, with Kerryon Johnson ...
JaMycal Hasty, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: ... Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick each as candidates for a few carries.
Arik Armstead, DE, SF: Abdomen -- Questionable
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable
Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Knee -- Questionable