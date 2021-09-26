NFL Week 3 fantasy football inactives watch - Who's in and who's out?

Field Yates and Matthew Berry discuss why they aren't willing to take a chance on starting any of the 49ers' RBs in Week 3. (1:22)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: He'll be a game-time call. Christian Kirk likely benefits a lot if he sits.

Russell Gage, WR, ATL: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus should see more targets, just as he did in Week 2.

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play. While his illness is not COVID-19 related, a handful of Ravens have been impacted by the virus this week.

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Returned to practice on Friday, so it's likely he'll be able to suit up on Sunday.

Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: The "Justin Fields Era" may begin in earnest this weekend.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Very likely to play on Sunday after practicing on Thursday and Friday.

Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Breshad Perriman/Damiere Byrd could become flex options if he sits.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Impact: Tyler Boyd's target share should increase.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Perhaps Jamaal Williams and/or Jermar Jefferson could see increased touches.

Kalif Raymond, WR, DET: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: With Tyrell Williams on IR with a concussion, this WR corps is already very thin.

Carson Wentz, QB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: The plan appears to be to roll the dice with the veteran. Brett Hundley is standing by to take over if they land on snake eyes.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: A constant questionable, Golladay seems like a good candidate to play on Sunday.

Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice all week, but expected to reclaim TE1 duties from Kaden Smith and Kyle Rudolph.

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Knee -- OUT

Impact: James Washington will take his place in 3-WR formations.

Anthony Firkser, TE, TEN: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt to split TE duties.

Defense

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

A.J. Terrell, CB, ATL: Concussion -- OUT

Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Back -- OUT

DeShon Elliott, S, BAL: Concussion -- Questionable

Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT

Justin Houston, LB, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT

Levi Wallace, CB, BUF: Knee -- Questionable

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Illness -- Questionable

Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Bilal Nichols, DT, CHI: Back -- Questionable

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Toe -- Questionable

Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Sione Takitaki, LB, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT

Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jamie Collins Sr., LB, DET: Undisclosed -- OUT

Roy Robertson-Harris, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee -- Questionable

Frank Clark, DE, KC: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist -- Questionable

Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable

Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Calf -- Doubtful

Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Foot -- Questionable

Chris Harris Jr., CB, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT

Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Undisclosed -- Questionable

Alex Highsmith, LB, PIT: Groin -- OUT

T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Groin -- OUT

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Buddy Howell is up from practice squad, so it looks like Henderson will sit. Sony Michel should inherit RB1 duties.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Just like last week, Peyton Barber and Kenyan Drake are expected to split carries.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Ribs -- OUT/IR

Impact: Jacoby Brissett will start, which is likely to have a negative impact on Miami's WRs.

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Reports from practice leave the door open for Cook starting. However, with a late start? It's too much of a risk for the fantasy manager..

Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Illness -- OUT

Impact: Jets will go with the tandem of Ty Johnson and Michael Carter.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful

Impact: Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios to be top WR options. Denzel Mims expected to be a healthy scratch.

Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Calf -- OUT

Impact: The "Chris Carson Show" rolls on in Seattle's backfield.

Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Look to Freddie Swain to take advantage of another week of missed time from Eskridge.

Antonio Brown, WR, TB: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson are both potential fill-ins.

Defense

Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT

John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Neck -- Questionable

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT

Sunday night game

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Impact: Trey Sermon is expected to start, with Kerryon Johnson ...

JaMycal Hasty, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: ... Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick each as candidates for a few carries.

Arik Armstead, DE, SF: Abdomen -- Questionable

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Knee -- Questionable