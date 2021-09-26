        <
        >

          NFL Week 3 fantasy football inactives watch - Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Berry: Starting a 49ers RB is dicey (1:22)

          Field Yates and Matthew Berry discuss why they aren't willing to take a chance on starting any of the 49ers' RBs in Week 3. (1:22)

          7:04 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: He'll be a game-time call. Christian Kirk likely benefits a lot if he sits.

          Russell Gage, WR, ATL: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus should see more targets, just as he did in Week 2.

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play. While his illness is not COVID-19 related, a handful of Ravens have been impacted by the virus this week.

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Returned to practice on Friday, so it's likely he'll be able to suit up on Sunday.

          Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: The "Justin Fields Era" may begin in earnest this weekend.

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Very likely to play on Sunday after practicing on Thursday and Friday.

          Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Breshad Perriman/Damiere Byrd could become flex options if he sits.

          Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Shoulder -- Doubtful
          Impact: Tyler Boyd's target share should increase.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Perhaps Jamaal Williams and/or Jermar Jefferson could see increased touches.

          Kalif Raymond, WR, DET: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: With Tyrell Williams on IR with a concussion, this WR corps is already very thin.

          Carson Wentz, QB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: The plan appears to be to roll the dice with the veteran. Brett Hundley is standing by to take over if they land on snake eyes.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: A constant questionable, Golladay seems like a good candidate to play on Sunday.

          Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice all week, but expected to reclaim TE1 duties from Kaden Smith and Kyle Rudolph.

          Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: James Washington will take his place in 3-WR formations.

          Anthony Firkser, TE, TEN: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt to split TE duties.

          Defense

          Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

          A.J. Terrell, CB, ATL: Concussion -- OUT

          Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Back -- OUT

          DeShon Elliott, S, BAL: Concussion -- Questionable

          Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Justin Houston, LB, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Levi Wallace, CB, BUF: Knee -- Questionable

          Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Illness -- Questionable

          Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

          Bilal Nichols, DT, CHI: Back -- Questionable

          Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Toe -- Questionable

          Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Sione Takitaki, LB, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT

          Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jamie Collins Sr., LB, DET: Undisclosed -- OUT

          Roy Robertson-Harris, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

          Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee -- Questionable

          Frank Clark, DE, KC: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist -- Questionable

          Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable

          Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Calf -- Doubtful

          Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Foot -- Questionable

          Chris Harris Jr., CB, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT

          Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Undisclosed -- Questionable

          Alex Highsmith, LB, PIT: Groin -- OUT

          T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Groin -- OUT

          Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Buddy Howell is up from practice squad, so it looks like Henderson will sit. Sony Michel should inherit RB1 duties.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: Just like last week, Peyton Barber and Kenyan Drake are expected to split carries.

          Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Ribs -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Jacoby Brissett will start, which is likely to have a negative impact on Miami's WRs.

          Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Reports from practice leave the door open for Cook starting. However, with a late start? It's too much of a risk for the fantasy manager..

          Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Illness -- OUT
          Impact: Jets will go with the tandem of Ty Johnson and Michael Carter.

          Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful
          Impact: Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios to be top WR options. Denzel Mims expected to be a healthy scratch.

          Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: The "Chris Carson Show" rolls on in Seattle's backfield.

          Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Look to Freddie Swain to take advantage of another week of missed time from Eskridge.

          Antonio Brown, WR, TB: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson are both potential fill-ins.

          Defense

          Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT

          John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

          Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Neck -- Questionable

          Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Shoulder -- Doubtful
          Impact: Trey Sermon is expected to start, with Kerryon Johnson ...

          JaMycal Hasty, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: ... Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick each as candidates for a few carries.

          Arik Armstead, DE, SF: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

          Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Knee -- Questionable