NFL Week 4 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Russell Gage, WR, ATL: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus should continue to see increased action in the slot.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman will attempt to fill his very large shoes.

Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Justin Fields has already been announced as the Week 4 starter.

Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: As he played through this same injury last week, expect him on the field today.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: He was limited in practice this week, but is fully expected to play a full game.

Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision -- OUT

Impact: Davis Mills continues to start, and struggle, for the Texans.

Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Thigh -- OUT

Impact: Chris Conley and Anthony Miller to get a lot more snaps.

Carson Wentz, QB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: There's no reason to believe Wentz won't attempt to play through his injury.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, albeit with a banged-up supporting cast.

Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced a bit on Friday, which would lean towards a Sunday start.

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced at least a little bit every day this week. Expect a Week 4 start.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Collin Johnson and Kadarius Toney to supplement Kenny Golladay.

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: John Ross was activated from IR, but unlikely to see much action, if any.

Kaden Smith, TE, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: We're still waiting for either Smith or Evan Engram to have a breakout game.

La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: The trio of Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, and Ty Johnson are likely to battle for touches.

Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: His absence will allow Denzel Mims to suit up this week.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced on Friday and looks good to make his 2021 debut.

Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, with Ryan Griffin waiting in the wings.

Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Josh Reynolds will attempt to step up their game.

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers might also get a lot more looks.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable

Impact: Unless there's a major setback in the morning, Gibson should be ready to go.

Defense

Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Ankle -- OUT

Taron Johnson, CB, BUF: Groin -- Questionable

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Foot -- Questionable

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Sione Takitaki, LB, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Calf -- OUT

Carlos Watkins, DT, DAL: Knee -- OUT

Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- OUT

Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- OUT

Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Garret Wallow, LB, HOU: Illness -- Questionable

Terrance Mitchell, CB, HOU: Concussion -- Questionable

Zach Cunningham, LB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Hamstring -- OUT

Khari Willis, S, IND: Groin -- OUT

Frank Clark, DE, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable

Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- Questionable

Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- Questionable

Tae Crowder, LB, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable

Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Jackson plans to play, with new backfield mate RB Le'Veon Bell possibly in the mix for carries.

Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Either way, Javonte Williams may well end up with the most touches in the Denver backfield.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: Could Allen Lazard have one or two splash plays in him?

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Buddy Howell again gets the call from the practice squad, but Henderson should still play.

Chase Claypool, WR, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: TE Pat Freiermuth may end up as the biggest beneficiary of Claypool's absence in terms of targets.

Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Calf -- OUT/IR

Impact: Alex Collins and Travis Homer will back up Chris Carson.

Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Concussion -- Doubtful

Impact: It's been a tough few weeks for Eskridge, which has led to more work for Freddie Swain.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: He is fully expected to give it a go on Sunday.

Gerald Everett, TE, SEA: COVID-19 -- Doubtful

Impact: Barring multiple consecutive negative tests for Everett, Will Dissly will get the start.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Given the late start, it might be safer to roll with either Trey Sermon or even Kyle Juszczyk.

George Kittle, TE, SF: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: This may end up being a game-time call, so be sure to have a backup plan in place, just in case.

Defense

Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Back -- OUT/IR

Tavon Young, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Chuck Clark, S, BAL: Hip -- Questionable

Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

DeShon Elliott, S, BAL: Quad -- Questionable

Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Wrist -- Questionable

Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Calf -- Questionable

Krys Barnes, LB, GB: Concussion -- Questionable

Kevin King, CB, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful

Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Neck -- Questionable

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT

Sunday night game

Giovani Bernard, RB, TB: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Leonard Fournette should have no competition for carries behind Ronald Jones II.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Ribs -- Doubtful

Impact: Cameron Brate should step in for Gronk, who may end up being out for several weeks.

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT

Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Knee -- OUT

Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: With the Patriots trying out multiple kickers this week, starting Folk is a huge fantasy risk.

James White, RB, NE: Hip -- OUT/IR

Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson might get a chance to shine.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

J.C. Jackson, CB, NE: Knee -- Questionable