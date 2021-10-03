        <
          NFL Week 4 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          6:55 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Russell Gage, WR, ATL: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus should continue to see increased action in the slot.

          Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman will attempt to fill his very large shoes.

          Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Justin Fields has already been announced as the Week 4 starter.

          Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: As he played through this same injury last week, expect him on the field today.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: He was limited in practice this week, but is fully expected to play a full game.

          Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision -- OUT
          Impact: Davis Mills continues to start, and struggle, for the Texans.

          Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Thigh -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Conley and Anthony Miller to get a lot more snaps.

          Carson Wentz, QB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: There's no reason to believe Wentz won't attempt to play through his injury.

          Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play, albeit with a banged-up supporting cast.

          Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced a bit on Friday, which would lean towards a Sunday start.

          Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced at least a little bit every day this week. Expect a Week 4 start.

          Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Collin Johnson and Kadarius Toney to supplement Kenny Golladay.

          Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: John Ross was activated from IR, but unlikely to see much action, if any.

          Kaden Smith, TE, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: We're still waiting for either Smith or Evan Engram to have a breakout game.

          La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: The trio of Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, and Ty Johnson are likely to battle for touches.

          Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: His absence will allow Denzel Mims to suit up this week.

          Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced on Friday and looks good to make his 2021 debut.

          Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, with Ryan Griffin waiting in the wings.

          Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Josh Reynolds will attempt to step up their game.

          A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers might also get a lot more looks.

          Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable
          Impact: Unless there's a major setback in the morning, Gibson should be ready to go.

          Defense

          Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Ankle -- OUT

          Taron Johnson, CB, BUF: Groin -- Questionable

          Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Foot -- Questionable

          Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Sione Takitaki, LB, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Calf -- OUT

          Carlos Watkins, DT, DAL: Knee -- OUT

          Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- OUT

          Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- OUT

          Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

          Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Garret Wallow, LB, HOU: Illness -- Questionable

          Terrance Mitchell, CB, HOU: Concussion -- Questionable

          Zach Cunningham, LB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Hamstring -- OUT

          Khari Willis, S, IND: Groin -- OUT

          Frank Clark, DE, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable

          Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- Questionable

          Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- Questionable

          Tae Crowder, LB, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT

          Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Jackson plans to play, with new backfield mate RB Le'Veon Bell possibly in the mix for carries.

          Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Either way, Javonte Williams may well end up with the most touches in the Denver backfield.

          Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Could Allen Lazard have one or two splash plays in him?

          Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Buddy Howell again gets the call from the practice squad, but Henderson should still play.

          Chase Claypool, WR, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: TE Pat Freiermuth may end up as the biggest beneficiary of Claypool's absence in terms of targets.

          Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Calf -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Alex Collins and Travis Homer will back up Chris Carson.

          Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Concussion -- Doubtful
          Impact: It's been a tough few weeks for Eskridge, which has led to more work for Freddie Swain.

          Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: He is fully expected to give it a go on Sunday.

          Gerald Everett, TE, SEA: COVID-19 -- Doubtful
          Impact: Barring multiple consecutive negative tests for Everett, Will Dissly will get the start.

          Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Given the late start, it might be safer to roll with either Trey Sermon or even Kyle Juszczyk.

          George Kittle, TE, SF: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: This may end up being a game-time call, so be sure to have a backup plan in place, just in case.

          Defense

          Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Back -- OUT/IR

          Tavon Young, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Chuck Clark, S, BAL: Hip -- Questionable

          Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

          DeShon Elliott, S, BAL: Quad -- Questionable

          Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Wrist -- Questionable

          Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Calf -- Questionable

          Krys Barnes, LB, GB: Concussion -- Questionable

          Kevin King, CB, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful

          Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Neck -- Questionable

          Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

          K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Giovani Bernard, RB, TB: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Leonard Fournette should have no competition for carries behind Ronald Jones II.

          Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Ribs -- Doubtful
          Impact: Cameron Brate should step in for Gronk, who may end up being out for several weeks.

          Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT

          Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Knee -- OUT

          Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: With the Patriots trying out multiple kickers this week, starting Folk is a huge fantasy risk.

          James White, RB, NE: Hip -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson might get a chance to shine.

          Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

          J.C. Jackson, CB, NE: Knee -- Questionable