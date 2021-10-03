NFL Week 4 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Russell Gage, WR, ATL: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus should continue to see increased action in the slot.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman will attempt to fill his very large shoes.
Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Justin Fields has already been announced as the Week 4 starter.
Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: As he played through this same injury last week, expect him on the field today.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: He was limited in practice this week, but is fully expected to play a full game.
Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision -- OUT
Impact: Davis Mills continues to start, and struggle, for the Texans.
Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Thigh -- OUT
Impact: Chris Conley and Anthony Miller to get a lot more snaps.
Carson Wentz, QB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: There's no reason to believe Wentz won't attempt to play through his injury.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play, albeit with a banged-up supporting cast.
Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced a bit on Friday, which would lean towards a Sunday start.
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced at least a little bit every day this week. Expect a Week 4 start.
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Collin Johnson and Kadarius Toney to supplement Kenny Golladay.
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: John Ross was activated from IR, but unlikely to see much action, if any.
Kaden Smith, TE, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: We're still waiting for either Smith or Evan Engram to have a breakout game.
La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: The trio of Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, and Ty Johnson are likely to battle for touches.
Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: His absence will allow Denzel Mims to suit up this week.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced on Friday and looks good to make his 2021 debut.
Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, with Ryan Griffin waiting in the wings.
Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Josh Reynolds will attempt to step up their game.
A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers might also get a lot more looks.
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable
Impact: Unless there's a major setback in the morning, Gibson should be ready to go.
Defense
Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Ankle -- OUT
Taron Johnson, CB, BUF: Groin -- Questionable
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Foot -- Questionable
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Sione Takitaki, LB, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Calf -- OUT
Carlos Watkins, DT, DAL: Knee -- OUT
Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- OUT
Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- OUT
Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Garret Wallow, LB, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
Terrance Mitchell, CB, HOU: Concussion -- Questionable
Zach Cunningham, LB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Hamstring -- OUT
Khari Willis, S, IND: Groin -- OUT
Frank Clark, DE, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable
Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- Questionable
Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- Questionable
Tae Crowder, LB, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Jackson plans to play, with new backfield mate RB Le'Veon Bell possibly in the mix for carries.
Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Either way, Javonte Williams may well end up with the most touches in the Denver backfield.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: Could Allen Lazard have one or two splash plays in him?
Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Buddy Howell again gets the call from the practice squad, but Henderson should still play.
Chase Claypool, WR, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: TE Pat Freiermuth may end up as the biggest beneficiary of Claypool's absence in terms of targets.
Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Calf -- OUT/IR
Impact: Alex Collins and Travis Homer will back up Chris Carson.
Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Concussion -- Doubtful
Impact: It's been a tough few weeks for Eskridge, which has led to more work for Freddie Swain.
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: He is fully expected to give it a go on Sunday.
Gerald Everett, TE, SEA: COVID-19 -- Doubtful
Impact: Barring multiple consecutive negative tests for Everett, Will Dissly will get the start.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Given the late start, it might be safer to roll with either Trey Sermon or even Kyle Juszczyk.
George Kittle, TE, SF: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: This may end up being a game-time call, so be sure to have a backup plan in place, just in case.
Defense
Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Back -- OUT/IR
Tavon Young, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Chuck Clark, S, BAL: Hip -- Questionable
Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
DeShon Elliott, S, BAL: Quad -- Questionable
Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Wrist -- Questionable
Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Calf -- Questionable
Krys Barnes, LB, GB: Concussion -- Questionable
Kevin King, CB, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful
Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Neck -- Questionable
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable
K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT
Sunday night game
Giovani Bernard, RB, TB: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Leonard Fournette should have no competition for carries behind Ronald Jones II.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Ribs -- Doubtful
Impact: Cameron Brate should step in for Gronk, who may end up being out for several weeks.
Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT
Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Knee -- OUT
Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: With the Patriots trying out multiple kickers this week, starting Folk is a huge fantasy risk.
James White, RB, NE: Hip -- OUT/IR
Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson might get a chance to shine.
Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
J.C. Jackson, CB, NE: Knee -- Questionable