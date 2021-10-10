NFL Week 5 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry provides reasons he isn't interested in rostering Josh Gordon. (1:52)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

9:30 a.m. ET London game

Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Back -- OUT

Impact: Ryan Griffin will handle the bulk of TE duties in London.

Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT

Adrian Colbert, S, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT

Brandin Echols, CB, NYJ: Concussion -- Active

Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL: Personal -- OUT

Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe will try to fill the WR void.

Russell Gage, WR, ATL: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Christian Blake could also see some targets.

Erik Harris, S, ATL: Calf -- Inactive

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: This could be the last "Chuba Hubbard Sunday" for the near future.

Joe Mixon, TE, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: It's looking more like Samaje Perine and Chris Evans will split carries here, even though Mixon likely will attempt to play.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: He has cleared the league protocol in time to start in this one.

Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Leg -- Questionable

Impact: He should play, though a split workload with Javonte Williams is to be expected.

Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: It might be only Tim Patrick, Kendall Hinton, and David Moore on the field at WR for Denver.

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: Noah Fant no longer has to share TE targets.

Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice this week, but expected to play.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Ditto. If the Lions have to throw a lot, Swift could soar.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Likely to start, but don't be surprised to see Darren Fells in the huddle at some point.

Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: He's healthy enough that the team released Anthony Miller.

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Albert Wilson and Jaylen Waddle could see increased action.

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He's a game-time call, with Alexander Mattison likely to see a lot of touches either way.

Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Let's face it -- he's likely to be listed as questionable every week until he retires.

Giovani Bernard, RB, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Still only the No. 3 RB behind Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II.

Rob Gronkowski, RB, TB: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Cameron Brate should take over for a very banged-up Gronk.

Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: A.J. Brown, however, is back for the Titans.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's done well subbing for his injured teammates and may well do so one more time.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable

Impact: J.D. McKissic will do as much as needed, with Gibson a possible game-time call.

Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Terry McLaurin and Adam Humphries will start.

Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- OUT

Impact: DeAndre Carter and Dax Milne are likely to see some looks.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: If he does suit up, he's probably going to be on a snap limit.

Defense

Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Foot -- OUT

Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CIN: Knee -- Questionable

Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

Roy Robertson-Harris, DT, JAX: Ankle -- OUT

Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- OUT

Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Cameron Sutton, CB, PIT: Groin -- OUT

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Concussion -- OUT

Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Hip -- Questionable

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

Daron Payne, DT, WAS: Toe -- Questionable

Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Shoulder -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to give it a go, with James Conner prepared to step up.

Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice, but expected to play.

David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Damien Williams becomes the new No. 1 RB, with Khalil Herbert backing up.

David Njoku, TE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Austin Hooper would become an interesting option if Njoku sits.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: There's currently no concern about Elliott playing Sunday.

Amari Cooper, WR, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Similarly, Cooper's designation is likely only there to comply with NFL rules.

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Groin -- Doubtful

Impact: Joshua Kelley is ready to back up Austin Ekeler.

Peyton Barber, RB, LV: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: Kenyan Drake locks in the No. 2 RB duties.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney will get the majority of WR looks.

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: John Ross seems to have a connection with Daniel Jones.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Trey Lance will make his first career start.

George Kittle, TE, SF: Calf -- OUT/IR

Impact: Ross Dwelley to start for Kittle until at least Week 9.

Defense

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Groin -- OUT

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Ribs -- Questionable

Christian Jones, LB, CHI: Back -- Questionable

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Elbow -- Questionable

Myles Garrett, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Malcolm Smith, LB, CLE: Abdomen -- Questionable

Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Calf -- OUT

Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Neck -- Questionable

Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- OUT

Carlos Watkins, DT, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- OUT

Chris Harris Jr., CB, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT

Sunday night game

Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist -- Questionable

Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable