          NFL Week 5 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          6:39 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          9:30 a.m. ET London game

          Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Ryan Griffin will handle the bulk of TE duties in London.

          Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT

          Adrian Colbert, S, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT

          Brandin Echols, CB, NYJ: Concussion -- Active

          Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL: Personal -- OUT
          Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe will try to fill the WR void.

          Russell Gage, WR, ATL: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Christian Blake could also see some targets.

          Erik Harris, S, ATL: Calf -- Inactive

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: This could be the last "Chuba Hubbard Sunday" for the near future.

          Joe Mixon, TE, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: It's looking more like Samaje Perine and Chris Evans will split carries here, even though Mixon likely will attempt to play.

          Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: He has cleared the league protocol in time to start in this one.

          Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Leg -- Questionable
          Impact: He should play, though a split workload with Javonte Williams is to be expected.

          Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: It might be only Tim Patrick, Kendall Hinton, and David Moore on the field at WR for Denver.

          Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Noah Fant no longer has to share TE targets.

          Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice this week, but expected to play.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Ditto. If the Lions have to throw a lot, Swift could soar.

          T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Likely to start, but don't be surprised to see Darren Fells in the huddle at some point.

          Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: He's healthy enough that the team released Anthony Miller.

          DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Albert Wilson and Jaylen Waddle could see increased action.

          Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He's a game-time call, with Alexander Mattison likely to see a lot of touches either way.

          Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Let's face it -- he's likely to be listed as questionable every week until he retires.

          Giovani Bernard, RB, TB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Still only the No. 3 RB behind Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II.

          Rob Gronkowski, RB, TB: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Cameron Brate should take over for a very banged-up Gronk.

          Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: A.J. Brown, however, is back for the Titans.

          Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He's done well subbing for his injured teammates and may well do so one more time.

          Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable
          Impact: J.D. McKissic will do as much as needed, with Gibson a possible game-time call.

          Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Terry McLaurin and Adam Humphries will start.

          Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: DeAndre Carter and Dax Milne are likely to see some looks.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: If he does suit up, he's probably going to be on a snap limit.

          Defense

          Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Foot -- OUT

          Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CIN: Knee -- Questionable

          Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

          Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

          Roy Robertson-Harris, DT, JAX: Ankle -- OUT

          Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- OUT

          Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

          Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Cameron Sutton, CB, PIT: Groin -- OUT

          Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Concussion -- OUT

          Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Knee -- Questionable

          Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Hip -- Questionable

          Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Daron Payne, DT, WAS: Toe -- Questionable

          Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Shoulder -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to give it a go, with James Conner prepared to step up.

          Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice, but expected to play.

          David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Damien Williams becomes the new No. 1 RB, with Khalil Herbert backing up.

          David Njoku, TE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Austin Hooper would become an interesting option if Njoku sits.

          Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: There's currently no concern about Elliott playing Sunday.

          Amari Cooper, WR, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Similarly, Cooper's designation is likely only there to comply with NFL rules.

          Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Groin -- Doubtful
          Impact: Joshua Kelley is ready to back up Austin Ekeler.

          Peyton Barber, RB, LV: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: Kenyan Drake locks in the No. 2 RB duties.

          Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney will get the majority of WR looks.

          Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: John Ross seems to have a connection with Daniel Jones.

          Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Trey Lance will make his first career start.

          George Kittle, TE, SF: Calf -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Ross Dwelley to start for Kittle until at least Week 9.

          Defense

          Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT

          Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Groin -- OUT

          Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Ribs -- Questionable

          Christian Jones, LB, CHI: Back -- Questionable

          Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Elbow -- Questionable

          Myles Garrett, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

          Malcolm Smith, LB, CLE: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Calf -- OUT

          Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Neck -- Questionable

          Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- OUT

          Carlos Watkins, DT, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- OUT

          Chris Harris Jr., CB, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

          Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

          K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist -- Questionable

          Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable