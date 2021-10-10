NFL Week 5 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
9:30 a.m. ET London game
Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Back -- OUT
Impact: Ryan Griffin will handle the bulk of TE duties in London.
Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT
Adrian Colbert, S, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT
Brandin Echols, CB, NYJ: Concussion -- Active
Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL: Personal -- OUT
Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe will try to fill the WR void.
Russell Gage, WR, ATL: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Christian Blake could also see some targets.
Erik Harris, S, ATL: Calf -- Inactive
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: This could be the last "Chuba Hubbard Sunday" for the near future.
Joe Mixon, TE, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: It's looking more like Samaje Perine and Chris Evans will split carries here, even though Mixon likely will attempt to play.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: He has cleared the league protocol in time to start in this one.
Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Leg -- Questionable
Impact: He should play, though a split workload with Javonte Williams is to be expected.
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: It might be only Tim Patrick, Kendall Hinton, and David Moore on the field at WR for Denver.
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: Noah Fant no longer has to share TE targets.
Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice this week, but expected to play.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Ditto. If the Lions have to throw a lot, Swift could soar.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Likely to start, but don't be surprised to see Darren Fells in the huddle at some point.
Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: He's healthy enough that the team released Anthony Miller.
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Albert Wilson and Jaylen Waddle could see increased action.
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He's a game-time call, with Alexander Mattison likely to see a lot of touches either way.
Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Let's face it -- he's likely to be listed as questionable every week until he retires.
Giovani Bernard, RB, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Still only the No. 3 RB behind Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II.
Rob Gronkowski, RB, TB: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Cameron Brate should take over for a very banged-up Gronk.
Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: A.J. Brown, however, is back for the Titans.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He's done well subbing for his injured teammates and may well do so one more time.
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable
Impact: J.D. McKissic will do as much as needed, with Gibson a possible game-time call.
Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Terry McLaurin and Adam Humphries will start.
Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- OUT
Impact: DeAndre Carter and Dax Milne are likely to see some looks.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: If he does suit up, he's probably going to be on a snap limit.
Defense
Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Foot -- OUT
Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CIN: Knee -- Questionable
Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT/IR
Roy Robertson-Harris, DT, JAX: Ankle -- OUT
Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- OUT
Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Cameron Sutton, CB, PIT: Groin -- OUT
Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Concussion -- OUT
Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Hip -- Questionable
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
Daron Payne, DT, WAS: Toe -- Questionable
Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Shoulder -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to give it a go, with James Conner prepared to step up.
Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice, but expected to play.
David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Damien Williams becomes the new No. 1 RB, with Khalil Herbert backing up.
David Njoku, TE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Austin Hooper would become an interesting option if Njoku sits.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: There's currently no concern about Elliott playing Sunday.
Amari Cooper, WR, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Similarly, Cooper's designation is likely only there to comply with NFL rules.
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Groin -- Doubtful
Impact: Joshua Kelley is ready to back up Austin Ekeler.
Peyton Barber, RB, LV: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: Kenyan Drake locks in the No. 2 RB duties.
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney will get the majority of WR looks.
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: John Ross seems to have a connection with Daniel Jones.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Trey Lance will make his first career start.
George Kittle, TE, SF: Calf -- OUT/IR
Impact: Ross Dwelley to start for Kittle until at least Week 9.
Defense
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Groin -- OUT
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Ribs -- Questionable
Christian Jones, LB, CHI: Back -- Questionable
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Elbow -- Questionable
Myles Garrett, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Malcolm Smith, LB, CLE: Abdomen -- Questionable
Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Calf -- OUT
Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Neck -- Questionable
Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- OUT
Carlos Watkins, DT, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- OUT
Chris Harris Jr., CB, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable
K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Calf -- OUT
Sunday night game
Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist -- Questionable
Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable