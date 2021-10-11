Everything you need to know from Sunday's fantasy football action

Sundays during the NFL season are always chaotic. There are so many twists and turns that it's hard for fantasy football managers to keep up with everything. This column is designed to help, providing you with all of the storylines you need to know from Sunday's action in order to kick-start your research for all of the Week 6 action that lies ahead.

Michael Carter salvages his fantasy day with a touchdown

When it comes to Carter, there is good news and bad news. The good news is that the rookie led the New York Jets' "running back by committee" with 13 opportunities (rushing attempts plus targets), 58 total yards, and a touchdown against the Falcons. The bad news is that the offensive line was unable to create running lanes for him. It's also concerning that the Jets don't seem to trust him at the goal line. However, New York does have a favorable schedule coming out of their bye week with matchups against the Patriots, Bengals, and Colts. Carter can be trusted as a flex option moving forward.

Cordarrelle Patterson's future is so bright, he's gotta wear shades

Patterson's career renaissance under first-year head coach Arthur Smith is breathtaking. He rushed 14 times for 54 yards and caught 7-of-9 targets for 60 yards. Patterson finished with more rushing attempts, targets, rushing yards, and receiving yards than Mike Davis. Take a moment for that to sink in. Even when Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage return to the fold after the Atlanta Falcons' bye to face the Dolphins, Patterson should continue to have a defined role. Heading into Monday Night Football, Miami's defense (31.56) has allowed the second-most RB fantasy points. Patterson is firmly on the RB2 radar.

Najee Harris has his first game of 100-plus yards -- and his first rushing score

Harris has met the expectations of fantasy managers so far this season. However, against the Broncos, he finally exceeded them. The rookie finished with 28 opportunities, 142 total yards, and a touchdown. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Harris is only the second Pittsburgh Steelers player in the Super Bowl era to have 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in any of the first five games of his career. The other was Franco Harris in 1972. Harris faces a Seahawks defense in Week 6 that has given up the third-most RB points per game (31.14). He can be viewed as an RB1.

Courtland Sutton delivers against the Steelers

Sutton caught 7-of-11 targets for 120 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. Sutton was dealing an ankle injury heading into this week's matchup, but those fantasy managers who deployed him in lineups were ecstatic with the statistical results. Sutton ran a route on 91% of the Denver Broncos' passing plays and also amassed 47% of the team's air yards (indicating how far a pass travels in the air before it is caught). He and the Broncos face a stout Raiders secondary in Week 6.

Laviska Shenault Jr.'s "bigger role" did not come to fruition

Shenault was only targeted three times against the Titans. He did have one 58-yard reception which showcased his speed and tackle-breaking ability. With DJ Chark Jr. out for the season, many anticipated that Shenault would be more involved in the offense. It is worth noting that the Jacksonville Jaguars moved him to an outside receiver role, as opposed to a slot role. Shenault has actually run more routes and been targeted more as an outside receiver. He should much be more involved against the Dolphins next week, with Marvin Jones Jr. most likely being shadowed by cornerback Xavien Howard.

Ja'Marr Chase takes flight again

I'm old enough to remember that time when fantasy managers were in a frenzy about Chase's preseason drops. Ah, the summer. Chase has now scored five touchdowns in five NFL games. Were you aware that four of them have gone for 30-plus yards? According to ESPN Stats and Info, Chase joins Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history (age 21 or younger) with 400-plus receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in their first five games of a season. Chase caught 6-of-10 targets for 159 yards in the Cincinnati Bengals' overtime affair against the Packers. He has a favorable matchup in Week 6 against the Lions secondary.

Justin Jefferson had a half to remember

Jefferson caught 7-of-8 targets for 124 yards. In fact, he had 104 of those yards before halftime. Jefferson was on pace to break the Minnesota Vikings' franchise record (held by Sammy White) of 210 receiving yards in a game. Unfortunately, Minnesota stopped throwing to him because the Lions were doing everything in their power to take Jefferson away in the second half. The second-year receiver faces a stout Panthers secondary in Week 6 -- one that's allowed the fifth-fewest WR points per game in 2021.

Mike Evans has rebounded nicely since his sub-optimal Week 1

Evans was an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer, but he's been marvelous over the last four games. Evans has now had 75-plus receiving yards in four consecutive games. He caught 6-of-8 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' contest against the Dolphins. Evans is an every-week WR1 and faces the Eagles on Thursday night.

Moody's rapid-fire report

