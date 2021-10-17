NFL Week 6 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
9:30 a.m. ET London game
Jacoby Brissett, QB, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Tua Tagovailoa is off the IR and will start in Week 6.
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Isaiah Ford was promoted from the practice squad to supplement Miami's WR depth.
Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice. Mack Hollins and Albert Wilson would see extra looks if he sits.
Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Durham Smythe might get the call if the overseas travel proves too much for Shaheen.
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT
Byron Jones, CB, MIA: Achilles -- Questionable
Roy Robertson-Harris, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Back -- OUT
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT
Impact: Rashod Bateman comes off IR and will make his debut.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: Chuba Hubbard to continue to start until at least Week 9.
Damien Williams, RB, CHI: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Khalil Herbert is pretty much all there is in Chicago's backfield.
Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Perhaps Breshad Perriman gets extra attention if Robinson has to miss this one.
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Expectations are for Mixon to handle a full workload.
Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Jermar Jefferson might get a few touches if Williams can't go.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Swift, however, is expected to start and see his usual complement of touches.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Hockenson is expected to play after practicing all week.
Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Another game-time call for Amendola, who sat last week.
Rodrigo Blankenship, K, IND: Hip -- OUT/IR
Impact: Michael Badgley will kick in his stead.
Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Illness -- OUT
Impact: Marlon Mack could be showcased a bit amid trade rumors.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: He's returned to practice and could see limited action on Sunday.
Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Byron Pringle and Josh Gordon might get some extra work if he sits.
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: This is looking like a game-time call. Jalen Guyton or Joshua Palmer could benefit should Williams be a no-go.
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: His injury looked quite serious, so it's not a surprise he's missing Week 6.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: While QB Daniel Jones will play, Golladay's knee will keep him sidelined.
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Very uncertain to step in to supplement Sterling Shepard.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play and get a ton of work on this depeleted WR squad.
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable
Impact: J.D. McKissic becomes the safer fantasy play.
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Reported to be feeling better on Saturday, leading to an expected start.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Adam Humphries should start alongside McLaurin.
Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: DeAndre Carter and Dax Milne will provide WR depth.
Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Antonio Gandy-Golden was promoted to the active roster, just in case.
Defense
DeShon Elliott, S, BAL: Quad -- Questionable
Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Foot -- OUT
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Foot -- Questionable
Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Kevin King, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT
Desmond King II, CB, HOU: Hip -- Questionable
Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Concussion -- Questionable
Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist -- OUT
Anthony Hitchens, LB, KC: Knee -- Questionable
Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable
Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Chest -- OUT
Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Hip -- Questionable
Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but James Conner got more touches last week.
Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: Calf -- OUT
Impact: His absence opens the door for Hunt to shine as an RB1.
Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Wrist -- Questionable
Impact: Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson are all that's left if he can't go.
Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Impact: He's made enough progress, though, to likely play in Week 7.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Every indication has Elliott playing on Sunday.
Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Javonte Williams will get looks regardless. Also, Mike Boone is back from IR.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson seems to be Belichick's RB "flavor of the week" at the moment.
J.J. Taylor, RB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Brandon Bolden will also potentially be in the backfield mix.
Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Again, this status is just "paperwork." Folk will play.
Defense
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable
Chandler Jones, LB, ARI: COVID-19 -- OUT
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Myles Garrett, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Malcolm Smith, LB, CLE: Abdomen -- OUT
Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Neck -- Questionable
Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Calf -- Questionable
Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- OUT
Damontae Kazee, S, DAL: Hip -- Questionable
Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- Questionable
Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Back -- Questionable
Johnathan Hankins, DT, LV: Hip -- Doubtful
Quinton Jefferson, DT, LV: Back -- Questionable
Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Russell Wilson, QB, SEA: Finger -- OUT/IR
Impact: Geno Smith will have the magnifying glass on him in this one.
Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Neck -- OUT/IR
Impact: Alex Collins to start, with DeeJay Dallas backing him up.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT/IR
Impact: Chase Claypool and James Washington will have big shoes to fill.