          NFL Week 6 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Will Geno Smith hinder the fantasy value of the Seahawks' WRs? (2:11)

          Matthew Berry and Field Yates discuss the value of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf going up against a weak Steelers secondary. (2:11)

          7:02 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          9:30 a.m. ET London game

          Jacoby Brissett, QB, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Tua Tagovailoa is off the IR and will start in Week 6.

          DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Isaiah Ford was promoted from the practice squad to supplement Miami's WR depth.

          Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice. Mack Hollins and Albert Wilson would see extra looks if he sits.

          Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Durham Smythe might get the call if the overseas travel proves too much for Shaheen.

          Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT

          Byron Jones, CB, MIA: Achilles -- Questionable

          Roy Robertson-Harris, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

          Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Back -- OUT

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT
          Impact: Rashod Bateman comes off IR and will make his debut.

          Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Chuba Hubbard to continue to start until at least Week 9.

          Damien Williams, RB, CHI: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Khalil Herbert is pretty much all there is in Chicago's backfield.

          Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Perhaps Breshad Perriman gets extra attention if Robinson has to miss this one.

          Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Expectations are for Mixon to handle a full workload.

          Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Jermar Jefferson might get a few touches if Williams can't go.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Swift, however, is expected to start and see his usual complement of touches.

          T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Hockenson is expected to play after practicing all week.

          Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Another game-time call for Amendola, who sat last week.

          Rodrigo Blankenship, K, IND: Hip -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Michael Badgley will kick in his stead.

          Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Illness -- OUT
          Impact: Marlon Mack could be showcased a bit amid trade rumors.

          T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: He's returned to practice and could see limited action on Sunday.

          Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: Byron Pringle and Josh Gordon might get some extra work if he sits.

          Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: This is looking like a game-time call. Jalen Guyton or Joshua Palmer could benefit should Williams be a no-go.

          Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: His injury looked quite serious, so it's not a surprise he's missing Week 6.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: While QB Daniel Jones will play, Golladay's knee will keep him sidelined.

          Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Very uncertain to step in to supplement Sterling Shepard.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play and get a ton of work on this depeleted WR squad.

          Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable
          Impact: J.D. McKissic becomes the safer fantasy play.

          Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Reported to be feeling better on Saturday, leading to an expected start.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Adam Humphries should start alongside McLaurin.

          Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: DeAndre Carter and Dax Milne will provide WR depth.

          Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Antonio Gandy-Golden was promoted to the active roster, just in case.

          Defense

          DeShon Elliott, S, BAL: Quad -- Questionable

          Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Foot -- OUT

          Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

          Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Foot -- Questionable

          Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

          Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

          Kevin King, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT

          Desmond King II, CB, HOU: Hip -- Questionable

          Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Concussion -- Questionable

          Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist -- OUT

          Anthony Hitchens, LB, KC: Knee -- Questionable

          Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable

          Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Chest -- OUT

          Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Hip -- Questionable

          Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but James Conner got more touches last week.

          Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: His absence opens the door for Hunt to shine as an RB1.

          Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Wrist -- Questionable
          Impact: Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson are all that's left if he can't go.

          Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: He's made enough progress, though, to likely play in Week 7.

          Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Every indication has Elliott playing on Sunday.

          Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Javonte Williams will get looks regardless. Also, Mike Boone is back from IR.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson seems to be Belichick's RB "flavor of the week" at the moment.

          J.J. Taylor, RB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Brandon Bolden will also potentially be in the backfield mix.

          Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Again, this status is just "paperwork." Folk will play.

          Defense

          Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable

          Chandler Jones, LB, ARI: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

          Myles Garrett, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

          Malcolm Smith, LB, CLE: Abdomen -- OUT

          Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Neck -- Questionable

          Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Calf -- Questionable

          Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- OUT

          Damontae Kazee, S, DAL: Hip -- Questionable

          Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- Questionable

          Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Back -- Questionable

          Johnathan Hankins, DT, LV: Hip -- Doubtful

          Quinton Jefferson, DT, LV: Back -- Questionable

          Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

          Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Russell Wilson, QB, SEA: Finger -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Geno Smith will have the magnifying glass on him in this one.

          Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Neck -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Alex Collins to start, with DeeJay Dallas backing him up.

          JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Chase Claypool and James Washington will have big shoes to fill.