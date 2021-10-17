NFL Week 6 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry and Field Yates discuss the value of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf going up against a weak Steelers secondary. (2:11)

Will Geno Smith hinder the fantasy value of the Seahawks' WRs? (2:11)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

9:30 a.m. ET London game

Jacoby Brissett, QB, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Tua Tagovailoa is off the IR and will start in Week 6.

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Isaiah Ford was promoted from the practice squad to supplement Miami's WR depth.

Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice. Mack Hollins and Albert Wilson would see extra looks if he sits.

Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Durham Smythe might get the call if the overseas travel proves too much for Shaheen.

Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT

Byron Jones, CB, MIA: Achilles -- Questionable

Roy Robertson-Harris, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Back -- OUT

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT

Impact: Rashod Bateman comes off IR and will make his debut.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: Chuba Hubbard to continue to start until at least Week 9.

Damien Williams, RB, CHI: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Khalil Herbert is pretty much all there is in Chicago's backfield.

Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Perhaps Breshad Perriman gets extra attention if Robinson has to miss this one.

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Expectations are for Mixon to handle a full workload.

Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Jermar Jefferson might get a few touches if Williams can't go.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Swift, however, is expected to start and see his usual complement of touches.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Hockenson is expected to play after practicing all week.

Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Another game-time call for Amendola, who sat last week.

Rodrigo Blankenship, K, IND: Hip -- OUT/IR

Impact: Michael Badgley will kick in his stead.

Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Illness -- OUT

Impact: Marlon Mack could be showcased a bit amid trade rumors.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: He's returned to practice and could see limited action on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Byron Pringle and Josh Gordon might get some extra work if he sits.

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: This is looking like a game-time call. Jalen Guyton or Joshua Palmer could benefit should Williams be a no-go.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: His injury looked quite serious, so it's not a surprise he's missing Week 6.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Impact: While QB Daniel Jones will play, Golladay's knee will keep him sidelined.

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Very uncertain to step in to supplement Sterling Shepard.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play and get a ton of work on this depeleted WR squad.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable

Impact: J.D. McKissic becomes the safer fantasy play.

Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Reported to be feeling better on Saturday, leading to an expected start.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Adam Humphries should start alongside McLaurin.

Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: DeAndre Carter and Dax Milne will provide WR depth.

Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Antonio Gandy-Golden was promoted to the active roster, just in case.

Defense

DeShon Elliott, S, BAL: Quad -- Questionable

Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Foot -- OUT

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Foot -- Questionable

Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Kevin King, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT

Desmond King II, CB, HOU: Hip -- Questionable

Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Concussion -- Questionable

Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist -- OUT

Anthony Hitchens, LB, KC: Knee -- Questionable

Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable

Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Chest -- OUT

Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Hip -- Questionable

Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but James Conner got more touches last week.

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: Calf -- OUT

Impact: His absence opens the door for Hunt to shine as an RB1.

Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Wrist -- Questionable

Impact: Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson are all that's left if he can't go.

Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Impact: He's made enough progress, though, to likely play in Week 7.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Every indication has Elliott playing on Sunday.

Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Javonte Williams will get looks regardless. Also, Mike Boone is back from IR.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson seems to be Belichick's RB "flavor of the week" at the moment.

J.J. Taylor, RB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Brandon Bolden will also potentially be in the backfield mix.

Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Again, this status is just "paperwork." Folk will play.

Defense

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable

Chandler Jones, LB, ARI: COVID-19 -- OUT

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Myles Garrett, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Malcolm Smith, LB, CLE: Abdomen -- OUT

Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Neck -- Questionable

Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Calf -- Questionable

Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- OUT

Damontae Kazee, S, DAL: Hip -- Questionable

Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Groin -- Questionable

Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Back -- Questionable

Johnathan Hankins, DT, LV: Hip -- Doubtful

Quinton Jefferson, DT, LV: Back -- Questionable

Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Russell Wilson, QB, SEA: Finger -- OUT/IR

Impact: Geno Smith will have the magnifying glass on him in this one.

Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Neck -- OUT/IR

Impact: Alex Collins to start, with DeeJay Dallas backing him up.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

Impact: Chase Claypool and James Washington will have big shoes to fill.