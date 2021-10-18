Everything you need to know from Sunday's fantasy football action

There are so many twists and turns to an NFL Sunday that it's hard for fantasy football managers to keep up with everything. This column is designed to help, providing you with all of the storylines you need to know from Sunday's action in order to kick-start your research for all of the Week 7 games that lie ahead.

Damien Harris had his first 100-yard game since Week 1. On Sunday against the Cowboys, the Patriots' offense was led by Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson . Harris ran 18 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. Oh, and he had a 7-yard catch, too. With games against the Jets, Chargers, Panthers, Browns and Falcons coming up, Harris has a positive game script and exploitable opponents. Going forward, he's a solid RB2.

Dalton Schultz has a defined role. It's been an exceptional season for Schultz, who has thus far out-targeted Blake Jarwin 37-14. In Week 6, Schultz caught 5 of 6 targets for 79 yards. He has averaged 7.25 targets, 5.75 receptions and 74.0 receiving yards over the last four games. Schultz is a big target for Prescott because he consistently creates separation. That makes him a TE1. However, Michael Gallup 's potential return after the bye could affect his target share.

Dak Prescott 's 1-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb was the 2,500th touchdown in Cowboys history. No NFL team has scored more touchdowns. In the Cowboys' overtime win, Lamb caught 9-of-11 targets for 149 yards and two scores. The Cowboys have favorable matchups after their Week 7 bye, facing the Vikings, Broncos, Falcons and Chiefs. Get your popcorn ready!

Courtland Sutton was very busy against the Raiders, getting 14 targets -- good for a 29.8% target share. He caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Sutton is seriously underrated. During the last three games, he's racked up 27.5% of the Broncos' overall targets, 52.4% of deep targets and 35.3% of red zone targets. When Jerry Jeudy comes back from injured reserve, though, this dynamic could change.

Noah Fant has been busy of late, too, seeing 15 targets over the past two games. With Albert Okwuegbunam on IR due to a hamstring injury, Fant has thrived. On Sunday, he caught 9 of 11 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown. Fant is on the TE1 radar with upcoming games against the Browns, Washington and Eagles.

Javonte Williams continues to be in a near 50-50 timeshare with Melvin Gordon III, seeing 14 touches on Sunday, just one more than Gordon. Williams rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries against the Raiders. He also caught three of his targets for 15 yards. Despite the workload split, the rookie is still someone to trade for in your fantasy leagues.