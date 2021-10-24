NFL Week 7 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry and Stephania Bell discuss if they'd start Julio Jones in Week 7 against the Chiefs. (0:37)

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Latavius Murray, RB, BAL: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Devonta Freeman is expected to start, with Le'Veon Bell backing up.

Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT

Impact: Rashod Bateman will get another chance to impress.

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Shi Smith should see a few routes and potentially even more ...

Alex Erickson, WR, CAR: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: He could be a deep-league flex candidate, assuming he is healthy enough to play.

Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced on Friday and is on course to play.

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: If Parker can finally get back on the field, Jaylen Waddle's value would take a hit.

Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice all week. Don't expect much here.

Brandon Bolden, RB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson's touch count is likely to rise a bit.

Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in early-week practice, but still on track to start.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Devontae Booker once again will try and scrape together fantasy value in a depleted Giants offense.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Dante Pettis could be pressed into starting action.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Collin Johnson might get a chance to see a few looks.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Suffered a late-week setback and may be a game-time call.

John Ross III, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Limited late in week. Basically, the healthiest Giants WR gets to play.

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Very minimal practice this week. He's earned that questionable tag.

Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Downgraded late in week. Kaden Smith/Kyle Rudolph may be better bets.

Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Michael Carter may get a chance to step up.

Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Back -- OUT

Impact: Ryan Griffin gets another start.

Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Looking very likely to suit up for this one.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable

Impact: Gibson says he's confident that he will play.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Fortunately for Washington, Terry McLaurin is healthy.

Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown are both strong plays.

Defense

Patrick Queen, LB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Foot -- OUT

Preston Smith, LB, GB: Oblique -- Questionable

Kevin King, CB, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Darnell Savage, S, GB: Concussion -- Questionable

Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist -- Questionable

Anthony Hitchens, LB, KC: Triceps -- OUT

Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable

Byron Jones, CB, MIA: Achilles -- Questionable

Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Finger -- Questionable

Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Elbow -- Questionable

Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Back -- Questionable

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

William Jackson III, CB, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Darrell Daniels, TE, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Zach Ertz is here and finally eligible to play for the Cardinals.

Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Odds are good that Robinson will be able to play.

Damien Williams, RB, CHI: COVID-19 -- Cleared

Impact: He's back in the Bears backfield, but may now split carries with Khalil Herbert.

Jimmy Graham, TE, CHI: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Cole Kmet gets another chance to have greater fantasy impact.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Expectations are high for Swift to suit up.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced more as the week went on, which is always a good sign.

Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: If Danny Amendola is active that could be a sign that Conley's not 100%.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Davion Davis could see an increase in targets if Collins can't play.

Sony Michel, RB, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: He should play, but the workload split with Darrell Henderson Jr. is anyone's guess.

Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both have a lot more fantasy appeal.

O.J. Howard, TE, TB: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced in full on Friday, which points towards a possible Sunday start.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Cameron Brate will see a lot of snaps, and possibly more if Howard sits.

Defense

Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Calf -- OUT

Zach Allen, DT, ARI: COVID-19 -- OUT

Chandler Jones, LB, ARI: COVID-19 -- OUT

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

Bilal Nichols, DT, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Foot -- Questionable

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hip -- OUT

Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Anthony Harris, S, PHI: Groin -- Questionable

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Lavonte David, LB, TB: Ankle -- OUT

Sunday night game

Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Illness -- OUT

Impact: Jonathan Taylor already was in line for RB1 value.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Quad -- OUT

Impact: Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal likely to get the most WR looks with Parris Campbell on IR.

Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Achilles -- OUT

Trey Lance, QB, SF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to start, perhaps in the nick of time.

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT

Marcell Harris, S, SF: Thumb -- Questionable