          NFL Week 7 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          6:51 AM ET
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Latavius Murray, RB, BAL: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Devonta Freeman is expected to start, with Le'Veon Bell backing up.

          Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT
          Impact: Rashod Bateman will get another chance to impress.

          Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Shi Smith should see a few routes and potentially even more ...

          Alex Erickson, WR, CAR: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: He could be a deep-league flex candidate, assuming he is healthy enough to play.

          Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced on Friday and is on course to play.

          DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: If Parker can finally get back on the field, Jaylen Waddle's value would take a hit.

          Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice all week. Don't expect much here.

          Brandon Bolden, RB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson's touch count is likely to rise a bit.

          Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in early-week practice, but still on track to start.

          Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Devontae Booker once again will try and scrape together fantasy value in a depleted Giants offense.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Dante Pettis could be pressed into starting action.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Collin Johnson might get a chance to see a few looks.

          Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Suffered a late-week setback and may be a game-time call.

          John Ross III, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited late in week. Basically, the healthiest Giants WR gets to play.

          Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Very minimal practice this week. He's earned that questionable tag.

          Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Downgraded late in week. Kaden Smith/Kyle Rudolph may be better bets.

          Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Michael Carter may get a chance to step up.

          Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Ryan Griffin gets another start.

          Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Looking very likely to suit up for this one.

          Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable
          Impact: Gibson says he's confident that he will play.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Fortunately for Washington, Terry McLaurin is healthy.

          Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown are both strong plays.

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Darrell Daniels, TE, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Zach Ertz is here and finally eligible to play for the Cardinals.

          Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Odds are good that Robinson will be able to play.

          Damien Williams, RB, CHI: COVID-19 -- Cleared
          Impact: He's back in the Bears backfield, but may now split carries with Khalil Herbert.

          Jimmy Graham, TE, CHI: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Cole Kmet gets another chance to have greater fantasy impact.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Expectations are high for Swift to suit up.

          T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced more as the week went on, which is always a good sign.

          Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: If Danny Amendola is active that could be a sign that Conley's not 100%.

          Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Davion Davis could see an increase in targets if Collins can't play.

          Sony Michel, RB, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: He should play, but the workload split with Darrell Henderson Jr. is anyone's guess.

          Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both have a lot more fantasy appeal.

          O.J. Howard, TE, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced in full on Friday, which points towards a possible Sunday start.

          Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Cameron Brate will see a lot of snaps, and possibly more if Howard sits.

          Sunday night game

          Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Illness -- OUT
          Impact: Jonathan Taylor already was in line for RB1 value.

          T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Quad -- OUT
          Impact: Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal likely to get the most WR looks with Parris Campbell on IR.

          Trey Lance, QB, SF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to start, perhaps in the nick of time.

