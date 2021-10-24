NFL Week 7 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Latavius Murray, RB, BAL: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Devonta Freeman is expected to start, with Le'Veon Bell backing up.
Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT
Impact: Rashod Bateman will get another chance to impress.
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Shi Smith should see a few routes and potentially even more ...
Alex Erickson, WR, CAR: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: He could be a deep-league flex candidate, assuming he is healthy enough to play.
Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced on Friday and is on course to play.
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: If Parker can finally get back on the field, Jaylen Waddle's value would take a hit.
Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice all week. Don't expect much here.
Brandon Bolden, RB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson's touch count is likely to rise a bit.
Nick Folk, K, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in early-week practice, but still on track to start.
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Devontae Booker once again will try and scrape together fantasy value in a depleted Giants offense.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Dante Pettis could be pressed into starting action.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Collin Johnson might get a chance to see a few looks.
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Suffered a late-week setback and may be a game-time call.
John Ross III, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Limited late in week. Basically, the healthiest Giants WR gets to play.
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Very minimal practice this week. He's earned that questionable tag.
Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Downgraded late in week. Kaden Smith/Kyle Rudolph may be better bets.
Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Michael Carter may get a chance to step up.
Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Back -- OUT
Impact: Ryan Griffin gets another start.
Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Looking very likely to suit up for this one.
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Shin -- Questionable
Impact: Gibson says he's confident that he will play.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Fortunately for Washington, Terry McLaurin is healthy.
Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown are both strong plays.
Defense
Patrick Queen, LB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Foot -- OUT
Preston Smith, LB, GB: Oblique -- Questionable
Kevin King, CB, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Darnell Savage, S, GB: Concussion -- Questionable
Chris Jones, DT, KC: Wrist -- Questionable
Anthony Hitchens, LB, KC: Triceps -- OUT
Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Quad -- Questionable
Byron Jones, CB, MIA: Achilles -- Questionable
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Finger -- Questionable
Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Elbow -- Questionable
Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Back -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
William Jackson III, CB, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Darrell Daniels, TE, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Zach Ertz is here and finally eligible to play for the Cardinals.
Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Odds are good that Robinson will be able to play.
Damien Williams, RB, CHI: COVID-19 -- Cleared
Impact: He's back in the Bears backfield, but may now split carries with Khalil Herbert.
Jimmy Graham, TE, CHI: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Cole Kmet gets another chance to have greater fantasy impact.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Expectations are high for Swift to suit up.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced more as the week went on, which is always a good sign.
Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: If Danny Amendola is active that could be a sign that Conley's not 100%.
Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Davion Davis could see an increase in targets if Collins can't play.
Sony Michel, RB, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: He should play, but the workload split with Darrell Henderson Jr. is anyone's guess.
Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both have a lot more fantasy appeal.
O.J. Howard, TE, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced in full on Friday, which points towards a possible Sunday start.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Cameron Brate will see a lot of snaps, and possibly more if Howard sits.
Defense
Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Calf -- OUT
Zach Allen, DT, ARI: COVID-19 -- OUT
Chandler Jones, LB, ARI: COVID-19 -- OUT
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
Bilal Nichols, DT, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Foot -- Questionable
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Hip -- OUT
Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Anthony Harris, S, PHI: Groin -- Questionable
Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Lavonte David, LB, TB: Ankle -- OUT
Sunday night game
Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Illness -- OUT
Impact: Jonathan Taylor already was in line for RB1 value.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Quad -- OUT
Impact: Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal likely to get the most WR looks with Parris Campbell on IR.
Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Achilles -- OUT
Trey Lance, QB, SF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to start, perhaps in the nick of time.
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT
Marcell Harris, S, SF: Thumb -- Questionable