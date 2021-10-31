        <
          NFL Week 8 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          6:39 AM ET
          AJ Mass
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Hand -- OUT
          Impact: Tommy Sweeney will start with Kahale Warring backing up.

          Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Keith Kirkwood will see an uptick in targets.

          Jimmy Graham, TE, CHI: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Cole Kmet has done very little with his opportunities this season.

          Chris Evans, RB, CIN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Samaje Perine is the primary backup to Joe Mixon.

          Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Anthony Schwartz could be the biggest beneficiary of his absence.

          Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Jarvis Landry, on the other hand, is fully cleared to play.

          Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Jermar Jefferson would step into a backup role if Williams can't go.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: He's been banged up all season, but would get a big boost in value if Williams sits.

          Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Brevin Jordan might actually see the field if Brown is out.

          T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play, though Michael Pittman Jr. might be the better fantasy option.

          DeSean Jackson, WR, LAR: Team decision -- OUT
          Impact: Van Jefferson steps up for the Rams as the team seeks to trade the veteran Jackson.

          DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Preston Williams is a healthy scratch, so Parker looks very likely to play.

          Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Mike White should start this week, with Joe Flacco possibly taking over next week.

          Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Michael Carter becomes New York's RB1, with Ty Johnson getting a few crumbs.

          Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Hip -- Doubtful
          Impact: Elijah Moore and Keelan Cole gain a little value. Very little.

          Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Looking to return for the first time in over a month, this is a risky fantasy play.

          Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Kenneth Gainwell may see a lot more touches, though Jordan Howard was promoted to the roster.

          Eric Ebron, TE, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Pat Freiermuth gets another chance to raise some fantasy eyebrows.

          Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is someone to watch.

          Defense

          Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

          Jerry Jacobs, CB, DET: Illness -- Questionable

          Christian Kirksey, LB, HOU: Thumb -- Questionable

          Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- Questionable

          Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAR: Chest -- OUT

          Jalen Ramsey, CB, LAR: Illness -- Questionable

          Jordan Fuller, S, LAR: Knee -- Questionable

          Robert Rochell, CB, LAR: Knee -- Questionable

          Jerome Baker, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

          Shaq Lawson, DE, NYJ: Wrist -- Questionable

          C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Anthony Harris, S, PHI: Hand -- Doubtful

          Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT

          Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, SF: Concussion -- Doubtful

          Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Knee -- OUT

          Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Groin -- Questionable

          Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He was activated from IR, but may not be ready to play.

          Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Ekeler is expected to be active this week.

          Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: He did travel with the team, but Hunter Henry is a safer play.

          Taysom Hill, QB, NO: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: No timetable exists for his return to the field.

          Dwayne Washington, RB, NO: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: The arrival of Mark Ingram II fills whatever void this absence may have created.

          Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced enough this week to make a Week 8 start likely.

          Alex Collins, RB, SEA: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play, but Rashaad Penny is the more optimistic fantasy option.

          Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin get to battle it out for top Tampa Bay WR honors.

          Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to make what he hopes is a triumphant return to the Buccaneers' huddle.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Terry McLaurin, on the other hand, was fully cleared to start.

          Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: DeAndre Carter and Adam Humphries get boosts in value.

          Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Antonio Gandy-Golden waits in the wings.

          Defense

          Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: Thumb -- OUT

          Von Miller, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Chest -- Questionable

          Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Finger -- Questionable

          Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

          Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Lavonte David, LB, TB: Ankle -- Questionable

          William Jackson III, CB, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: While he is a game-time call, the prospect of Cooper Rush starting should be enough to scare fantasy managers away.

          Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: -- Questionable

          Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: -- OUT