NFL Week 8 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Hand -- OUT

Impact: Tommy Sweeney will start with Kahale Warring backing up.

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Keith Kirkwood will see an uptick in targets.

Jimmy Graham, TE, CHI: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Cole Kmet has done very little with his opportunities this season.

Chris Evans, RB, CIN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Samaje Perine is the primary backup to Joe Mixon.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Anthony Schwartz could be the biggest beneficiary of his absence.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Jarvis Landry, on the other hand, is fully cleared to play.

Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Jermar Jefferson would step into a backup role if Williams can't go.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: He's been banged up all season, but would get a big boost in value if Williams sits.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Brevin Jordan might actually see the field if Brown is out.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, though Michael Pittman Jr. might be the better fantasy option.

DeSean Jackson, WR, LAR: Team decision -- OUT

Impact: Van Jefferson steps up for the Rams as the team seeks to trade the veteran Jackson.

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Preston Williams is a healthy scratch, so Parker looks very likely to play.

Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Mike White should start this week, with Joe Flacco possibly taking over next week.

Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Michael Carter becomes New York's RB1, with Ty Johnson getting a few crumbs.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Hip -- Doubtful

Impact: Elijah Moore and Keelan Cole gain a little value. Very little.

Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Looking to return for the first time in over a month, this is a risky fantasy play.

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Kenneth Gainwell may see a lot more touches, though Jordan Howard was promoted to the roster.

Eric Ebron, TE, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Pat Freiermuth gets another chance to raise some fantasy eyebrows.

Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is someone to watch.

Defense

Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Jerry Jacobs, CB, DET: Illness -- Questionable

Christian Kirksey, LB, HOU: Thumb -- Questionable

Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- Questionable

Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAR: Chest -- OUT

Jalen Ramsey, CB, LAR: Illness -- Questionable

Jordan Fuller, S, LAR: Knee -- Questionable

Robert Rochell, CB, LAR: Knee -- Questionable

Jerome Baker, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Shaq Lawson, DE, NYJ: Wrist -- Questionable

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Anthony Harris, S, PHI: Hand -- Doubtful

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, SF: Concussion -- Doubtful

Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Knee -- OUT

Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Groin -- Questionable

Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He was activated from IR, but may not be ready to play.

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Ekeler is expected to be active this week.

Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: He did travel with the team, but Hunter Henry is a safer play.

Taysom Hill, QB, NO: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: No timetable exists for his return to the field.

Dwayne Washington, RB, NO: Neck -- OUT

Impact: The arrival of Mark Ingram II fills whatever void this absence may have created.

Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced enough this week to make a Week 8 start likely.

Alex Collins, RB, SEA: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, but Rashaad Penny is the more optimistic fantasy option.

Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin get to battle it out for top Tampa Bay WR honors.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to make what he hopes is a triumphant return to the Buccaneers' huddle.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Terry McLaurin, on the other hand, was fully cleared to start.

Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- OUT

Impact: DeAndre Carter and Adam Humphries get boosts in value.

Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Antonio Gandy-Golden waits in the wings.

Defense

Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: Thumb -- OUT

Von Miller, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable

Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Chest -- Questionable

Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Finger -- Questionable

Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Lavonte David, LB, TB: Ankle -- Questionable

William Jackson III, CB, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: While he is a game-time call, the prospect of Cooper Rush starting should be enough to scare fantasy managers away.

Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: -- Questionable

Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: -- OUT