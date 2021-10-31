NFL Week 8 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Hand -- OUT
Impact: Tommy Sweeney will start with Kahale Warring backing up.
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Keith Kirkwood will see an uptick in targets.
Jimmy Graham, TE, CHI: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Cole Kmet has done very little with his opportunities this season.
Chris Evans, RB, CIN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Samaje Perine is the primary backup to Joe Mixon.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Anthony Schwartz could be the biggest beneficiary of his absence.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Jarvis Landry, on the other hand, is fully cleared to play.
Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Jermar Jefferson would step into a backup role if Williams can't go.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: He's been banged up all season, but would get a big boost in value if Williams sits.
Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Brevin Jordan might actually see the field if Brown is out.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play, though Michael Pittman Jr. might be the better fantasy option.
DeSean Jackson, WR, LAR: Team decision -- OUT
Impact: Van Jefferson steps up for the Rams as the team seeks to trade the veteran Jackson.
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Preston Williams is a healthy scratch, so Parker looks very likely to play.
Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Mike White should start this week, with Joe Flacco possibly taking over next week.
Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Michael Carter becomes New York's RB1, with Ty Johnson getting a few crumbs.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Hip -- Doubtful
Impact: Elijah Moore and Keelan Cole gain a little value. Very little.
Tyler Kroft, TE, NYJ: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Looking to return for the first time in over a month, this is a risky fantasy play.
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Kenneth Gainwell may see a lot more touches, though Jordan Howard was promoted to the roster.
Eric Ebron, TE, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Pat Freiermuth gets another chance to raise some fantasy eyebrows.
Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is someone to watch.
Defense
Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Jerry Jacobs, CB, DET: Illness -- Questionable
Christian Kirksey, LB, HOU: Thumb -- Questionable
Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- Questionable
Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAR: Chest -- OUT
Jalen Ramsey, CB, LAR: Illness -- Questionable
Jordan Fuller, S, LAR: Knee -- Questionable
Robert Rochell, CB, LAR: Knee -- Questionable
Jerome Baker, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Shaq Lawson, DE, NYJ: Wrist -- Questionable
C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Anthony Harris, S, PHI: Hand -- Doubtful
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT
Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, SF: Concussion -- Doubtful
Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Knee -- OUT
Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Groin -- Questionable
Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He was activated from IR, but may not be ready to play.
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Ekeler is expected to be active this week.
Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: He did travel with the team, but Hunter Henry is a safer play.
Taysom Hill, QB, NO: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: No timetable exists for his return to the field.
Dwayne Washington, RB, NO: Neck -- OUT
Impact: The arrival of Mark Ingram II fills whatever void this absence may have created.
Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced enough this week to make a Week 8 start likely.
Alex Collins, RB, SEA: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play, but Rashaad Penny is the more optimistic fantasy option.
Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin get to battle it out for top Tampa Bay WR honors.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to make what he hopes is a triumphant return to the Buccaneers' huddle.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Terry McLaurin, on the other hand, was fully cleared to start.
Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- OUT
Impact: DeAndre Carter and Adam Humphries get boosts in value.
Cam Sims, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Antonio Gandy-Golden waits in the wings.
Defense
Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: Thumb -- OUT
Von Miller, LB, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable
Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Chest -- Questionable
Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Finger -- Questionable
Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Lavonte David, LB, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
William Jackson III, CB, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: While he is a game-time call, the prospect of Cooper Rush starting should be enough to scare fantasy managers away.
Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: -- Questionable
Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: -- OUT