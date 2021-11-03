Fantasy football trade value: Don't forget about Trey Lance

Do you feel good about your fantasy football squad at 6-2 or 5-3? Are you past your bye week roster struggles? We need to start focusing on winning when it counts most: the fantasy playoffs.

With the playoffs just around the corner, this article outlines 12 players to consider trading for in the weeks ahead.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts may not be having a transcendent sophomore season as fantasy managers hoped, but he has more fantasy points than Kyler Murray despite being a first-year starter. Hurts, believe it or not, has averaged 24.5 fantasy points per game. In spite of a mediocre supporting cast, his dual-threat ability gives him a high floor and a high ceiling. Hurts' schedule from Weeks 15-17 makes him an appealing trade candidate, as he faces the Washington Football Team twice and the New York Giants once. The two teams have allowed quarterbacks to score an average of 21.64 fantasy points per game.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

With 281.7 passing yards, 38.4 rushing yards and 29 fantasy points per game, Allen is putting up impressive numbers. The schedule Allen has from Weeks 15-17 should prompt you to take whatever it takes to acquire him, even though won't come cheap. With games against the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, Allen could single-handedly propel your team to a championship. These three defenses have allowed quarterbacks to average 18.3 points per game against. As the Bills' offense utilizes these matchups to boost their playoff chances, Allen could easily surpass those per-game averages. Imagine pairing him with Emmanuel Sanders or Cole Beasley.

Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo is still the 49ers' quarterback, but the team has largely struggled over the past month and the veteran has done little to cement his position as the starter for the remainder of the season. Though Lance struggled in his Week 5 start against the Arizona Cardinals, he did manage to run for 89 yards on 16 carries. We expect Lance to continue to put pressure on Garoppolo every week and possibly make some starts near the end of the season. The 49ers are designed to win right now, and the No. 3 pick in this year's draft may be what puts them over the top. Lance's dual-threat ability is worth stashing due to matchups against the Falcons (21.25), Tennessee Titans (20.32) and Texans (20.44) from Weeks 15-17.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert has struggled over the last two games, averaging only 14.4 points per contest. His statistics since last season are likely familiar to you. Between Week 1 of last season and Week 5 of this season, Herbert averaged 295.6 passing yards and 26 points per game. With the offensive playmakers surrounding him, he's likely to bounce back sooner rather than later. From Weeks 15-17, he faces the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, a trio that allows an average of 19.2 points per game to the position.

Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

In last weekend's game against the Football Team, Williams out-touched Melvin Gordon III 13-11, but unfortunately Gordon was the one who scored two touchdowns for the Broncos. Despite a middle-of-the-road offensive line in Denver, Williams has a knack for forcing missed tackles and may continue to see more touches down the stretch. Currently, he averages 12.6 touches, 61.3 total yards and 10.4 fantasy points. In Weeks 15-17, Williams could surpass those per game averages against teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals (27.47), Las Vegas Raiders (25.83) and Los Angeles Chargers (27.47), all of which rank in the top-12 in points allowed to running backs.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Elliott is enjoying a very good season. He averages 20.4 opportunities, 97.9 total yards and 17.8 points per game. Besides being able to coexist with Tony Pollard, Elliott plays for an offense that leads the NFL in total yards per game with 454.9. If you consider the number of points allowed per game to running backs by the Giants (25.9), Washington (23.54) and the Cardinals (20.61), Elliott can be a valuable addition to your fantasy team while running behind Dallas' stout offensive line.

James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

According to Adam Schefter, Robinson avoided a serious foot injury in the Week 8 loss to the Seahawks. Since Week 1 of last season through Week 7 of this season, he has averaged 20.3 opportunities, 99.6 total yards and 17.9 fantasy points per game. Robinson will continue to play a significant role in the Jaguars' running game and might surpass his per game averages from Weeks 15-17 against the Texans, Jets and Patriots, a trio which have allowed a combined 29.1 points per contest to the position during that span.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

Following Swift's poor Week 8 performance against the Eagles, you may be able to buy low on him now. In addition to rushing 12 times for 27 yards, he caught five passes for 24 yards. From Weeks 1-7, Swift averaged 18.6 opportunities and 19.6 points. No matter whether the Lions are in front or behind, he will be actively involved as a runner or receiver. From Weeks 15-17, he has several week-winning matchups against the Cardinals, Falcons and Seahawks.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Renfrow has an opportunity to prosper following the Raiders' release of Henry Ruggs III. Although many managers gravitate towards Bryan Edwards, Renfrow has been a safety valve for quarterback Derek Carr since his rookie season in 2019. This season, Renfrow has averaged 7.3 targets, 5.4 receptions, 57 receiving yards and 12.8 points per game. In the absence of Ruggs, he could become the Raiders' Cooper Kupp. From Weeks 15-17, Renfrow and Las Vegas face the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. His success against those defenders shouldn't be an issue. This season, Renfrow has averaged 2.7 yards of separation per target, which ranks top-five among receivers.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Since Lamb's rookie season, he has been excellent; on average, he has 7.2 targets, 4.9 receptions and 67.7 receiving yards per game. With Dak Prescott back at the helm in 2021, Lamb is thriving even more and there's much to like about his favorable end-of-season schedule. From Weeks 15-17, he'll face the Giants, Washington and Cardinals. Wide receivers have scored an average of 39.0 points per game against these defenses. You'd better grab your popcorn because Lamb has a chance to put on a show for your fantasy team.

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Allen has been underwhelming for fantasy managers thus far this season, but he still averages 9.9 targets per game. With 77 yards and a touchdown last week against the Patriots, Allen caught six out of 11 targets. He faces the Chiefs (33.9), Texans (36.7), and Broncos (33.4) during the playoffs, placing him firmly on the WR2 radar and someone you shouldn't overlook considering the points per game these defenses have allowed to receivers this season.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

At LSU, quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Chase displayed a rapport that quickly has translated to the NFL. He leads all rookies in receiving yards (768) and averages 20.7 yards per reception and 98.3 receiving yards per game to go with seven receiving touchdowns. Chase is matchup-proof as he faces the Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs between Weeks 15-17.