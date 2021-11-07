NFL Week 9 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell says Julio Jones is set to suit up for the Titans in their Week 9 matchup with the Rams. (1:23)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Latavius Murray, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Nobody is expecting him to play. Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell should split most carries.

Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: He's likely going to sit out unless Bateman really can't go.

Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Missed practice late in the week, but optimism still exists here.

Cole Beasley, WR, BUF: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced late in the week, but this still may come down to a last-minute call.

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Hand -- OUT

Impact: Tommy Sweeney will once again take over for the injured TE starter.

Sam Darnold, QB, CAR: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: He's out of the league's protocol, but it's still not 100% clear if he or P.J. Walker will start.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's been activated from IR but a final decision for Week 9 won't likely come until kickoff.

Chris Evans, RB, CIN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, Samaje Perine becomes less of a flex option.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: If he's healthy, he can take over for the soon-to-be-waived Odell Beckham Jr.

Amari Cooper, WR, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, which is good because Michael Gallup is not yet ready to come off IR.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He suffered his injury on Wednesday, so his status is truly up in the air.

Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL: Hip -- OUT/IR

Impact: Dalton Schultz takes over for at least the next three weeks.

Noah Fant, TE, DEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Fant is not expected to be cleared to play this week.

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Given the absence of Fant, this is another solid opportunity to make some noise.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Thigh -- OUT

Impact: Jordan Akins and Brevin Jordan will catch passes from Tyrod Taylor, fresh off the IR.

James Robinson, RB, JAX: Heel -- Questionable

Impact: Carlos Hyde's value grows if Robinson has to sit.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Finger -- Questionable

Impact: Jacoby Brissett would step in if the words "sore and swollen" continue to be bandied about.

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: Jaylen Waddle and Preston Williams will do their best to fill in.

Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice, but should be able to split targets with Hunter Henry.

Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Trevor Siemian will start, with Taysom Hill also seeing some snaps under center.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Devontae Booker will continue to handle the bulk of the backfield burden.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Quad -- OUT

Impact: Kadarius Toney will get a chance to make a big splash this week.

John Ross, WR, NYG: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, he'll be the "deep threat" for Daniel Jones.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to be able to play and would start alongside Toney.

Defense

Jerome Baker, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- OUT

Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- Questionable

Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Malcolm Jenkins, S, NO: Knee -- Questionable

Lorenzo Carter, LB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Given the late kickoff, Murray is a risk. You don't want to lock him into lineups and end up watching Colt McCoy in there.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's a game-time call and may well cede snaps to Antoine Wesley.

A.J. Green, WR, ARI: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Unless he has gotten those required two negative tests, he will sit.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Jordan Love will be the one throwing to Davante Adams and the recently-activated Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- OUT

Impact: Joshua Kelley will step up to spell Austin Ekeler.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. was activated from the PUP list and may be ready to step into the fray.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Brandon Aiyuk is the safer 49ers WR to use in fantasy lineups. The team seems unsure how healthy Samuel truly is.

Robbie Gould, K, SF: Groin -- Active

Impact: Joey Slye was released this week as Gould is finally off IR.

Defense

J.J. Watt, DE, ARI: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Calf -- OUT

Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Concussion -- OUT

Dean Lowry, DE, GB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Michael Davis, CB, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT

Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Quad -- OUT

Sunday night game

Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: Foot -- OUT/IR

Impact: Jeremy McNichols, Adrian Peterson and/or D'Onta Foreman will try to fill Henry's enormous shoes.

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Julio Jones appears to be healthy, but Brown might yield way to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Robert Woods, WR, LAR: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: The Rams' coaches say they're expecting to see Woods on the field catching passes from Matthew Stafford.

Von Miller, LB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Jalen Ramsey, CB, LAR: Knee -- Questionable