NFL Week 10 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry tabs Teddy Bridgewater as a solid QB2 option this week in fantasy. (0:46)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: He has cleared the league's protocol and should play.

Cedrick Wilson, WR, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: He's a game-time call, however, note that Michael Gallup was activated from IR.

Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Thigh -- OUT

Impact: D'Andre Swift should get the bulk of Detroit's carries.

Austin Seibert, K, DET: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Ryan Santoso is expected to handle kicking duties.

James Robinson, RB, JAX: Heel -- Questionable

Impact: It's looking like he'll play, but Carlos Hyde could get some extra touches either way.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Stevenson is in line to take over lead-back duties.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: If he is unable to play, Brandon Bolden would then assume the team's top RB spot.

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Kendrick Bourne could pick up a few extra looks.

Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: There's been talk that Smith, if healthy, might even line up in the backfield.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Look for Mark Ingram II to carry the bulk of the Saints' backfield duties.

Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Mike White continues to try and impress the Jets coaches enough to keep the job.

Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He'll try to play, splitting time with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: All expectations are that Davis will play this weekend.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Mason Rudolph will start in his place. Najee Harris should get a lot more touches.

Chase Claypool, WR, PIT: Toe -- OUT

Impact: James Washington might see additional targets in his place.

Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Breshad Perriman has been promoted to the active roster.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Tyler Johnson will man the slot in his stead should Godwin sit.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Back -- OUT

Impact: O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate to share the TE workload.

Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: A.J. Brown is also banged up, but will play.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT

Impact: The team is considering placing him on season-ending IR.

Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter to start alongside Terry McLaurin.

Defense

Steven Means, DE, ATL: Knee -- Doubtful

Jonathan Bullard, DE, ATL: Concussion -- Doubtful

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Back -- Questionable

Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- OUT

Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable

Shaq Lawson, DE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Groin -- Questionable

David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Jaw -- OUT/IR

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: A true game-time call, Colt McCoy would start if he can't go.

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: James Conner gets the start and the majority of the carries.

Jonathan Ward, RB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Eno Benjamin could be in line for some passing-down work.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Also a game-time call, but not looking good. Note that A.J. Green has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Yet another game-time call, Christian Kirk would jump in value if he sits.

Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: His flex value is contingent on him actually suiting up.

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Noah Fant returns from the COVID-19 list to confuse the issue.

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful

Impact: Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III will back up Austin Ekeler.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice this week, but fully expected to suit up.

Defense

Budda Baker, S, ARI: Concussion -- Questionable

Brian Burns, DE, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Illness -- Questionable

Malik Reed, LB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable

Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Back -- Questionable

Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful

Kenny Clark, DT, GB: Back -- Questionable

Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Michael Davis, CB, LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- OUT/IR

Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT

Bashaud Breeland, CB, MIN: Groin -- Questionable

Josh Sweat, DE, PHI: Concussion -- Questionable

Al Woods, DT, SEA: Personal -- Questionable

Sunday night game

L'Jarius Sneed, CB, KC: Ankle -- Questionable

Keisean Nixon, CB, LV: Ankle -- Doubtful