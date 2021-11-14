        <
          NFL Week 10 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Why Berry expects a good day for Bridgewater on Sunday

          Matthew Berry tabs Teddy Bridgewater as a solid QB2 option this week in fantasy.

          6:43 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: He has cleared the league's protocol and should play.

          Cedrick Wilson, WR, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: He's a game-time call, however, note that Michael Gallup was activated from IR.

          Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Thigh -- OUT
          Impact: D'Andre Swift should get the bulk of Detroit's carries.

          Austin Seibert, K, DET: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Ryan Santoso is expected to handle kicking duties.

          James Robinson, RB, JAX: Heel -- Questionable
          Impact: It's looking like he'll play, but Carlos Hyde could get some extra touches either way.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Stevenson is in line to take over lead-back duties.

          Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: If he is unable to play, Brandon Bolden would then assume the team's top RB spot.

          N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Kendrick Bourne could pick up a few extra looks.

          Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: There's been talk that Smith, if healthy, might even line up in the backfield.

          Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Look for Mark Ingram II to carry the bulk of the Saints' backfield duties.

          Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Mike White continues to try and impress the Jets coaches enough to keep the job.

          Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He'll try to play, splitting time with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson.

          Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: All expectations are that Davis will play this weekend.

          Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Mason Rudolph will start in his place. Najee Harris should get a lot more touches.

          Chase Claypool, WR, PIT: Toe -- OUT
          Impact: James Washington might see additional targets in his place.

          Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Breshad Perriman has been promoted to the active roster.

          Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Tyler Johnson will man the slot in his stead should Godwin sit.

          Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Back -- OUT
          Impact: O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate to share the TE workload.

          Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
          Impact: A.J. Brown is also banged up, but will play.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: The team is considering placing him on season-ending IR.

          Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter to start alongside Terry McLaurin.

          Defense

          Steven Means, DE, ATL: Knee -- Doubtful

          Jonathan Bullard, DE, ATL: Concussion -- Doubtful

          Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

          DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Back -- Questionable

          Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- OUT

          Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

          Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable

          Shaq Lawson, DE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Groin -- Questionable

          David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

          Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Jaw -- OUT/IR

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: A true game-time call, Colt McCoy would start if he can't go.

          Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: James Conner gets the start and the majority of the carries.

          Jonathan Ward, RB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Eno Benjamin could be in line for some passing-down work.

          DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Also a game-time call, but not looking good. Note that A.J. Green has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

          Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Yet another game-time call, Christian Kirk would jump in value if he sits.

          Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: His flex value is contingent on him actually suiting up.

          Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Noah Fant returns from the COVID-19 list to confuse the issue.

          Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful
          Impact: Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III will back up Austin Ekeler.

          Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice this week, but fully expected to suit up.

          Defense

          Budda Baker, S, ARI: Concussion -- Questionable

          Brian Burns, DE, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Illness -- Questionable

          Malik Reed, LB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable

          Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Back -- Questionable

          Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful

          Kenny Clark, DT, GB: Back -- Questionable

          Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

          Michael Davis, CB, LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

          Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- OUT/IR

          Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT

          Bashaud Breeland, CB, MIN: Groin -- Questionable

          Josh Sweat, DE, PHI: Concussion -- Questionable

          Al Woods, DT, SEA: Personal -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          L'Jarius Sneed, CB, KC: Ankle -- Questionable

          Keisean Nixon, CB, LV: Ankle -- Doubtful