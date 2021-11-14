NFL Week 10 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: He has cleared the league's protocol and should play.
Cedrick Wilson, WR, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: He's a game-time call, however, note that Michael Gallup was activated from IR.
Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Thigh -- OUT
Impact: D'Andre Swift should get the bulk of Detroit's carries.
Austin Seibert, K, DET: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Ryan Santoso is expected to handle kicking duties.
James Robinson, RB, JAX: Heel -- Questionable
Impact: It's looking like he'll play, but Carlos Hyde could get some extra touches either way.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Stevenson is in line to take over lead-back duties.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: If he is unable to play, Brandon Bolden would then assume the team's top RB spot.
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Kendrick Bourne could pick up a few extra looks.
Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: There's been talk that Smith, if healthy, might even line up in the backfield.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Look for Mark Ingram II to carry the bulk of the Saints' backfield duties.
Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Mike White continues to try and impress the Jets coaches enough to keep the job.
Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He'll try to play, splitting time with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: All expectations are that Davis will play this weekend.
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Mason Rudolph will start in his place. Najee Harris should get a lot more touches.
Chase Claypool, WR, PIT: Toe -- OUT
Impact: James Washington might see additional targets in his place.
Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Breshad Perriman has been promoted to the active roster.
Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Tyler Johnson will man the slot in his stead should Godwin sit.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Back -- OUT
Impact: O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate to share the TE workload.
Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: A.J. Brown is also banged up, but will play.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT
Impact: The team is considering placing him on season-ending IR.
Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter to start alongside Terry McLaurin.
Defense
Steven Means, DE, ATL: Knee -- Doubtful
Jonathan Bullard, DE, ATL: Concussion -- Doubtful
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Back -- Questionable
Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf -- OUT
Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable
Shaq Lawson, DE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Groin -- Questionable
David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Jaw -- OUT/IR
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: A true game-time call, Colt McCoy would start if he can't go.
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: James Conner gets the start and the majority of the carries.
Jonathan Ward, RB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Eno Benjamin could be in line for some passing-down work.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Also a game-time call, but not looking good. Note that A.J. Green has been activated from the COVID-19 list.
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Yet another game-time call, Christian Kirk would jump in value if he sits.
Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: His flex value is contingent on him actually suiting up.
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Noah Fant returns from the COVID-19 list to confuse the issue.
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful
Impact: Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III will back up Austin Ekeler.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice this week, but fully expected to suit up.
Defense
Budda Baker, S, ARI: Concussion -- Questionable
Brian Burns, DE, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Illness -- Questionable
Malik Reed, LB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable
Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Back -- Questionable
Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful
Kenny Clark, DT, GB: Back -- Questionable
Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
Michael Davis, CB, LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow -- OUT/IR
Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- OUT
Bashaud Breeland, CB, MIN: Groin -- Questionable
Josh Sweat, DE, PHI: Concussion -- Questionable
Al Woods, DT, SEA: Personal -- Questionable
Sunday night game
L'Jarius Sneed, CB, KC: Ankle -- Questionable
Keisean Nixon, CB, LV: Ankle -- Doubtful