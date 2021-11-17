Fantasy football trade value: Clyde Edwards-Helaire among players to go get

Field Yates and Matthew Berry expect Tyler Lockett to be able to preform this week if Russell Wilson can be back to himself. (2:27)

The fantasy football season is past the halfway point and the opportunity to upgrade your team via trade is winding down; the trade deadline in ESPN leagues is Wednesday, Dec. 1 at noon ET.

Whether you're cruising toward the playoffs or fighting to earn a spot, it's always a good idea to entertain ways that can improve your roster for the final push.

Below are 10 players you should trade for right now.

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson was able to return to work last week against the Green Bay Packers thanks to a month of aggressive rehabilitation on his finger. The matchup, not his finger, was the issue last week. In his career, Wilson has thrown for 765 yards, three touchdowns, and eight interceptions at Lambeau Field. The good news is that the Seahawks won't have to play the Packers on the road for the rest of the fantasy season. In his 53 previous games, Wilson averaged 23.2 fantasy points. Also, he will be facing the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions during the fantasy playoffs (weeks 15-17). On average, these three defenses have allowed 18.25 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could help Wilson surpass those per-game averages.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Three of the last four games have seen Herbert struggle against some very capable defenses. Herbert averaged 14.2 FPPG against the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, with his 35.2 fantasy-point performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 being the one standout game. He has been facing some adversity as a second-year quarterback and, considering how impressive Herbert was last season en route to being named The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, this may come as a surprise. With offensive playmakers like Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen, Herbert has a good chance to get back on track later in the season. In Weeks 15-17, he will face the Kansas City Chiefs (21.52 FPPG allowed to QBs), Houston Texans (19.11) and Denver Broncos (14.96), with two of those teams ranking in the top-10 of the league for FPPG allowed to quarterbacks.

Running Backs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

Fantasy Trade Insights Looking to make a trade but not sure where to start? New in the ESPN App, the Trade Assistant is a matchmaking tool that assesses your team needs and depth versus every other team in your league and suggests trades for fantasy managers to either propose or dismiss. No player was offered up in more trades over the past week than Odell Beckham Jr. (93,616). Elijah Mitchell was successfully dealt 10,384 times over the past week, most among RBs. Cooper Kupp remains the toughest player to trade for, as 92.6% of his recent deals were denied. Mark Ingram II was the easiest flex player to acquire over the past week, with 17.4% of trades involving him being accepted. Punt on Pitts? No pass-catcher saw a higher percentage of trade proposals accepted over the past week than Kyle Pitts (15.9%).

Edwards-Helaire worked all week leading up to the Chiefs' last game, according to coach Andy Reid, but he was ultimately inactive against the Las Vegas Raiders. Darrel Williams' usage provided fantasy managers with a preview of what to expect of Edwards-Helaire upon his return. In addition to running 11 times for 43 yards and catching 9 passes for 101 yards, Williams scored a touchdown. Since the start of the season, the Chiefs have been beguiled by two-high safety coverages, but they have made the necessary adjustments against the Raiders which have allowed both the running game and the passing game to flourish. The Chiefs' offensive renaissance, coupled with Edwards-Helaire's strong play early in the season, bodes well for the remainder of the season. It's also worth noting that Kansas City ranks fourth in run block win rate.

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Robinson was limited in his return last week against the Colts but against the 49ers, that won't be the case for the second-year running back. Robinson has been underrated since entering the NFL, and you can take advantage of that in a trade. In his last 22 active games, he has averaged 19.5 opportunities (rushing attempts plus targets), 96 total yards and 17.3 points. Over that time frame, only eight running backs have averaged more opportunities per game. In addition, Robinson ranks seventh in yards before contact per rush (3.15), and eighth in yards after contact per rush (2.24) among running backs. He's someone you should trade for considering his use as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. Robinson's upcoming schedule includes matchups against the Falcons (4th), Titans (7th), Texans (5th) and Jets (1st) who rank near the top of the NFL in total points allowed to all positions. You need to go get him right now.

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Hunt is on injured reserve with a calf injury and is expected to return after the Browns' Week 13 bye. In case you forgot, in Hunt's six games played this season, he was very productive. How productive? He averaged 15.5 opportunities and 17.3 FPPG. Given the ailments quarterback Baker Mayfield is battling, the Browns will continue to rely heavily on their running backs. This season, Cleveland's backs have averaged 32.6 opportunities and 32.4 FPPG. Adding Hunt to your fantasy team is an easy way to get exposure to this offense for the most important weeks of the season.

Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Waddle has been one of the Dolphins' few bright spots this season. In the last five games, the prized rookie has averaged 9.4 targets, 65.2 receiving yards and 15.5 points while playing 90% of the offensive snaps. From Weeks 15-17, Waddle will face the New York Jets (35.69 FPPG allowed to WRs), New Orleans Saints (39.81) and Tennessee Titans (46.1) -- three defenses that struggle to contain receivers in the fantasy game.

DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

In the Panthers' dysfunctional passing game, Moore has averaged 9.8 FPPG since Week 5. As a result of Newton's acquisition, the Panthers' offense has been revitalized. It was evident last week against the Cardinals. Moore is the Panthers' undisputed top receiver this season, with 53 receptions for 677 yards and three touchdowns. Among receivers, Moore has the ninth most targets (9.3) per game and targets are one of the most predictable statistics for wide receivers. Moore has experience catching Newton's passes, so he has a leg up on maintaining the alpha status in the offense. Under Newton, the Panthers' all-time leader in passing yards (29,041), his statistical performance will significantly improve.

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

During Brown's five active games this season, he has averaged 8.4 targets, 111.4 receiving yards and 19.0 FPPG. Unfortunately, he is dealing with an ankle injury for the past month. Brown, however, may be nearing a return. As a result of Tom Brady's rapport with him and the Buccaneers' upcoming schedule, he stands out as a trade target. The Buccaneers have the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Saints and Jets among teams on their remaining schedule.

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

In addition to giving the Cardinals' offense a boost, Kyler Murray's return will benefit Hopkins as well. After suffering a hamstring injury against the Packers back in Week 8, the normally durable veteran receiver has missed two consecutive games. Hopkins averaged 6.3 targets, 60 receiving yards and 16.7 FPPG from Weeks 1-7 and in Arizona's explosive offense, he has the talent to provide you with a week-winning performance. Prior to their bye week, the Cardinals would be wise to sit Hopkins against the Seahawks. But the Cards have a wide receiver-friendly schedule between Weeks 13-17, which includes the Bears (5th in FPPG allowed to WRs) the Rams (18th), Lions (20th), Colts (6th) and Dallas Cowboys (17th). If Hopkins is not available, you might want to consider A.J. Green or Christian Kirk.

Tight End

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

Thomas caught 72 of 110 targets last season for 670 receiving yards and six touchdowns and, for the first time in his NFL career, he was set to play in the same offense for consecutive seasons. His momentum from last season carried over into 2021 prior to his injury, which is easy to overlook. From Weeks 1-3, Thomas averaged 12 FPPG. While he won't play in Week 11, Thomas is nearing a return and his upcoming schedule includes matchups against tight end-friendly defenses, including the Seahawks (12.89 FPPG allowed to TEs), Raiders (18.2), Cowboys (13.62) and Eagles (19.11). It's likely he will return to an every-down role, making him a key player at the thinnest position in fantasy football.