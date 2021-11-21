        <
          NFL Week 11 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: As long as the Ravens don't elevate Trace McSorley from the practice squad, Jackson should play.

          Latavius Murray, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to finally return to action, although a time-share with Devonta Freeman is likely.

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT
          Impact: Rashod Bateman and Sammy Watkins will start due to the injury to "Hollywood."

          Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: If he suits up, he may be more involved than usual in 3-WR sets.

          Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: He did not practice this week. Damiere Byrd may be called upon to step up.

          Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Rashard Higgins will see an increased workload in his absence.

          Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: It's not looking good, which would remove another potential target for a bruised Baker Mayfield.

          Jared Goff, QB, DET: Oblique -- Doubtful
          Impact: Tim Boyle is the default option should Goff, as expected, not play.

          Jermar Jefferson, RB, DET: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: D'Andre Swift should be the team's No. 1 RB option.

          Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: If he can play this weekend, expect him to get a lot of touches alongside Swift.

          Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: AJ Dillon will take his place, but it gets pretty thin in the Packers backfield after him.

          Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Doubtful
          Impact: Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be in the WR mix behind Davante Adams.

          James Robinson, RB, JAX: Heel -- Questionable
          Impact: He should be able to play, but Carlos Hyde may still get more touches than usual.

          Taysom Hill, QB, NO: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: From a fantasy standpoint, you can't start Hill right now, given his role.

          Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Mark Ingram II to take on No. 1 RB duties, with Tony Jones Jr. in reserve.

          Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Veteran Joe Flacco will start at quarterback while the youngster continues to heal.

          Denzel Mims, WR, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Doubtful
          Impact: Elijah Moore and Keelan Cole could see some elevated target totals.

          Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Finger -- Doubtful
          Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. to run the ball, while Kyle Juszczyk will get passing-down work.

          Jeremy McNichols, RB, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Either D'Onta Foreman and Adrian Peterson could shine this week.

          Geoff Swaim, TE, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt will split his targets.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he dresses, don't expect more than a handful of snaps.

          Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, WAS: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Logan Thomas could return from IR to start. If not, John Bates would be the default option.

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Although he's technically a game-time call, Murray is expected to rest until Week 13.

          Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: Pectoral -- Questionable
          Impact: If he were fully healthy, you'd still be advised to start somebody else.

          Jonathan Ward, RB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Eno Benjamin again has a chance to backup James Conner.

          DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Christian Kirk's window of opportunity for a fantasy surge remains open.

          Amari Cooper, WR, DAL: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb will have to hold down the fort.

          Sunday night game

          Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: If he can play, he'd likely return to being Austin Ekeler's primary backup.

