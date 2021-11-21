NFL Week 11 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: As long as the Ravens don't elevate Trace McSorley from the practice squad, Jackson should play.
Latavius Murray, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to finally return to action, although a time-share with Devonta Freeman is likely.
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT
Impact: Rashod Bateman and Sammy Watkins will start due to the injury to "Hollywood."
Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: If he suits up, he may be more involved than usual in 3-WR sets.
Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: He did not practice this week. Damiere Byrd may be called upon to step up.
Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Rashard Higgins will see an increased workload in his absence.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: It's not looking good, which would remove another potential target for a bruised Baker Mayfield.
Jared Goff, QB, DET: Oblique -- Doubtful
Impact: Tim Boyle is the default option should Goff, as expected, not play.
Jermar Jefferson, RB, DET: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: D'Andre Swift should be the team's No. 1 RB option.
Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: If he can play this weekend, expect him to get a lot of touches alongside Swift.
Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- OUT
Impact: AJ Dillon will take his place, but it gets pretty thin in the Packers backfield after him.
Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Impact: Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be in the WR mix behind Davante Adams.
James Robinson, RB, JAX: Heel -- Questionable
Impact: He should be able to play, but Carlos Hyde may still get more touches than usual.
Taysom Hill, QB, NO: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: From a fantasy standpoint, you can't start Hill right now, given his role.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Mark Ingram II to take on No. 1 RB duties, with Tony Jones Jr. in reserve.
Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Veteran Joe Flacco will start at quarterback while the youngster continues to heal.
Denzel Mims, WR, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Doubtful
Impact: Elijah Moore and Keelan Cole could see some elevated target totals.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Finger -- Doubtful
Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. to run the ball, while Kyle Juszczyk will get passing-down work.
Jeremy McNichols, RB, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Either D'Onta Foreman and Adrian Peterson could shine this week.
Geoff Swaim, TE, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt will split his targets.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he dresses, don't expect more than a handful of snaps.
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, WAS: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Logan Thomas could return from IR to start. If not, John Bates would be the default option.
Defense
Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: Shoulder -- OUT
Tavon Young, CB, BAL: Foot -- Questionable
Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- OUT
Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Trey Flowers, CB, DET: Knee -- OUT
Tracy Walker III, DE, DET: Concussion -- Questionable
Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Concussion -- Questionable
Jonathan Greenard, S, HOU: Foot -- OUT
Darius Leonard, LB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Christian Wilkins, DT, MIA: Quad -- Questionable
Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, MIA: Back -- Questionable
Bashaud Breeland, CB, MIN: Groin -- Questionable
Malcolm Roach, DT, NO: Knee -- OUT
Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Neck -- Questionable
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Abdomen -- OUT/IR
Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Kendall Fuller, CB, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Although he's technically a game-time call, Murray is expected to rest until Week 13.
Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: Pectoral -- Questionable
Impact: If he were fully healthy, you'd still be advised to start somebody else.
Jonathan Ward, RB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Eno Benjamin again has a chance to backup James Conner.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Christian Kirk's window of opportunity for a fantasy surge remains open.
Amari Cooper, WR, DAL: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb will have to hold down the fort.
Defense
Corey Peters, DT, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Budda Baker, S, ARI: Heel -- Questionable
L'Jarius Sneed, CB, KC: Knee -- Questionable
Brandon Facyson, CB, LV: Finger -- Questionable
Jamal Adams, S, SEA: Groin -- Questionable
D.J. Reed, CB, SEA: Groin -- Questionable
Sunday night game
T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Hip -- OUT
Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Foot -- OUT
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: If he can play, he'd likely return to being Austin Ekeler's primary backup.
Joey Bosa, LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Expected to play
Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Expected to play
Jerry Tillery, DE, LAC: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play