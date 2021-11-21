NFL Week 11 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry shares his outlook on Mike Willams' productivity for the Chargers against the Steelers in Week 11. (1:39)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: As long as the Ravens don't elevate Trace McSorley from the practice squad, Jackson should play.

Latavius Murray, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to finally return to action, although a time-share with Devonta Freeman is likely.

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Thigh -- OUT

Impact: Rashod Bateman and Sammy Watkins will start due to the injury to "Hollywood."

Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If he suits up, he may be more involved than usual in 3-WR sets.

Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: He did not practice this week. Damiere Byrd may be called upon to step up.

Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Rashard Higgins will see an increased workload in his absence.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: It's not looking good, which would remove another potential target for a bruised Baker Mayfield.

Jared Goff, QB, DET: Oblique -- Doubtful

Impact: Tim Boyle is the default option should Goff, as expected, not play.

Jermar Jefferson, RB, DET: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: D'Andre Swift should be the team's No. 1 RB option.

Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: If he can play this weekend, expect him to get a lot of touches alongside Swift.

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- OUT

Impact: AJ Dillon will take his place, but it gets pretty thin in the Packers backfield after him.

Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Impact: Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be in the WR mix behind Davante Adams.

James Robinson, RB, JAX: Heel -- Questionable

Impact: He should be able to play, but Carlos Hyde may still get more touches than usual.

Taysom Hill, QB, NO: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: From a fantasy standpoint, you can't start Hill right now, given his role.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Mark Ingram II to take on No. 1 RB duties, with Tony Jones Jr. in reserve.

Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Veteran Joe Flacco will start at quarterback while the youngster continues to heal.

Denzel Mims, WR, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Doubtful

Impact: Elijah Moore and Keelan Cole could see some elevated target totals.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Finger -- Doubtful

Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. to run the ball, while Kyle Juszczyk will get passing-down work.

Jeremy McNichols, RB, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Either D'Onta Foreman and Adrian Peterson could shine this week.

Geoff Swaim, TE, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt will split his targets.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he dresses, don't expect more than a handful of snaps.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, WAS: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Logan Thomas could return from IR to start. If not, John Bates would be the default option.

Defense

Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: Shoulder -- OUT

Tavon Young, CB, BAL: Foot -- Questionable

Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- OUT

Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Trey Flowers, CB, DET: Knee -- OUT

Tracy Walker III, DE, DET: Concussion -- Questionable

Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Concussion -- Questionable

Jonathan Greenard, S, HOU: Foot -- OUT

Darius Leonard, LB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Christian Wilkins, DT, MIA: Quad -- Questionable

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, MIA: Back -- Questionable

Bashaud Breeland, CB, MIN: Groin -- Questionable

Malcolm Roach, DT, NO: Knee -- OUT

Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Neck -- Questionable

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Abdomen -- OUT/IR

Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Kendall Fuller, CB, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Although he's technically a game-time call, Murray is expected to rest until Week 13.

Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: Pectoral -- Questionable

Impact: If he were fully healthy, you'd still be advised to start somebody else.

Jonathan Ward, RB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Eno Benjamin again has a chance to backup James Conner.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Christian Kirk's window of opportunity for a fantasy surge remains open.

Amari Cooper, WR, DAL: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb will have to hold down the fort.

Defense

Corey Peters, DT, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Budda Baker, S, ARI: Heel -- Questionable

L'Jarius Sneed, CB, KC: Knee -- Questionable

Brandon Facyson, CB, LV: Finger -- Questionable

Jamal Adams, S, SEA: Groin -- Questionable

D.J. Reed, CB, SEA: Groin -- Questionable

Sunday night game

T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Hip -- OUT

Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Foot -- OUT

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: If he can play, he'd likely return to being Austin Ekeler's primary backup.

Joey Bosa, LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Expected to play

Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Expected to play

Jerry Tillery, DE, LAC: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play