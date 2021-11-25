NFL Thanksgiving Day fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell breaks down Adam Trautman's MCL injury, and Field Yates and Matthew Berry detail what this means for fantasy managers. (2:35)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Andy Dalton will start with Nick Foles as his backup.

Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: He hasn't practiced this week, so odds are against a Thursday start.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, expect Goodwin to start alongside Darnell Mooney.

Akiem Hicks, DT, CHI: Ankle -- OUT

Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Chest -- Questionable

Jared Goff, QB, DET: Oblique -- Questionable

Impact: He's a game-time call, although leaning towards yes. Just leave him out of fantasy lineups and watch the parade in peace.

Jermar Jefferson, RB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: It's looking like he will play, but isn't worth the fantasy gamble.

Michael Brockers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Trey Flowers, LB, DET: Knee -- OUT

Amari Cooper, WR, DAL: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson get a chance to bask in the spotlight of a nationwide audience.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Dallas expects Lamb to clear the league's protocol in time to play.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Knee -- OUT

Impact: The lack of practice in this short week was never a good sign.

Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Tony Jones Jr. could be pressed into a full workload.

Adam Trautman, TE, NO: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Nick Vannett to take over No. 1 TE duties for the Saints.

Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Shoulder -- OUT