          NFL Thanksgiving Day fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          What does Trautman's injury mean for Saints at TE? (2:35)

          Stephania Bell breaks down Adam Trautman's MCL injury, and Field Yates and Matthew Berry detail what this means for fantasy managers. (2:35)

          8:32 AM ET
          • ESPN Fantasy Staff

          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

          Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Andy Dalton will start with Nick Foles as his backup.

          Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: He hasn't practiced this week, so odds are against a Thursday start.

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: If he plays, expect Goodwin to start alongside Darnell Mooney.

          Akiem Hicks, DT, CHI: Ankle -- OUT

          Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Chest -- Questionable

          Jared Goff, QB, DET: Oblique -- Questionable
          Impact: He's a game-time call, although leaning towards yes. Just leave him out of fantasy lineups and watch the parade in peace.

          Jermar Jefferson, RB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: It's looking like he will play, but isn't worth the fantasy gamble.

          Michael Brockers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable

          Trey Flowers, LB, DET: Knee -- OUT

          Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

          Amari Cooper, WR, DAL: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson get a chance to bask in the spotlight of a nationwide audience.

          CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Dallas expects Lamb to clear the league's protocol in time to play.

          Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

          Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: The lack of practice in this short week was never a good sign.

          Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Tony Jones Jr. could be pressed into a full workload.

          Adam Trautman, TE, NO: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Nick Vannett to take over No. 1 TE duties for the Saints.

          Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Shoulder -- OUT