NFL Thanksgiving Day fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Andy Dalton will start with Nick Foles as his backup.
Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: He hasn't practiced this week, so odds are against a Thursday start.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays, expect Goodwin to start alongside Darnell Mooney.
Akiem Hicks, DT, CHI: Ankle -- OUT
Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, CHI: Chest -- Questionable
Jared Goff, QB, DET: Oblique -- Questionable
Impact: He's a game-time call, although leaning towards yes. Just leave him out of fantasy lineups and watch the parade in peace.
Jermar Jefferson, RB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: It's looking like he will play, but isn't worth the fantasy gamble.
Michael Brockers, DE, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Trey Flowers, LB, DET: Knee -- OUT
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys
Amari Cooper, WR, DAL: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson get a chance to bask in the spotlight of a nationwide audience.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Dallas expects Lamb to clear the league's protocol in time to play.
Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Knee -- OUT
Impact: The lack of practice in this short week was never a good sign.
Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Tony Jones Jr. could be pressed into a full workload.
Adam Trautman, TE, NO: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Nick Vannett to take over No. 1 TE duties for the Saints.
Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Shoulder -- OUT