NFL Week 12 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He should be able to play but with Qadree Ollison feeling ill, Wayne Gallman could be forced into action if he can't.
Auden Tate, WR, CIN: Thigh -- Doubtful
Impact: He didn't play last week either. Not a ton of fantasy impact here either way.
Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Chris Conley and Danny Amendola could see some extra targets.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: If he can play, his value likely hinges on the injury status of the rest of this backfield.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he plays, he still might cede some touches to Brandon Bolden or J.J. Taylor.
Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced a little bit late in the week and may be ready to roll.
Hunter Henry, TE, NE: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: If he finds the end zone, he's got a chance to have some fantasy impact.
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play, but his injury will continue to loom over him all season long.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Quad -- Doubtful
Impact: No practice all week likely leads to Collin Johnson seeing increased snaps.
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Quad -- OUT
Impact: Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton should see increased playing time.
John Ross, WR, NYG: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: With so many injuries to this offense, any healthy bodies could get some targets.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, NYG: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: Evan Engram will handle the team's TE duties.
Kaden Smith, TE, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Chris Myarick may get a chance to play.
Michael Carter, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Say hello to the Ty Johnson/Tevin Coleman tag team.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful
Impact: Late downgrade makes it very likely that Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole will be seeing extra work.
Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Leaves the door open for Kenneth Gainwell to work his way back ever so slightly into the RB mix.
Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, PIT: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: He had done well spelling Chase Claypool. Cody White may get a shot.
Eric Ebron, TE, PIT: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Pat Freiermuth moves into regular TE1 territory for fantasy teams.
Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Scotty Miller could be activated from the IR and play.
Jeremy McNichols, RB, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Dontrell Hilliard and D'Onta Foreman to split work.
A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Chest -- OUT/IR
Impact: This leaves Dez Fitzpatrick, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers as the team's WR options.
Geoff Swaim, TE, TEN: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Looking optimistic for this weekend, which would send Anthony Firkser back to the fantasy bench.
Defense
Jonathan Bullard, DE, ATL: Ankle -- OUT
Deion Jones, LB, ATL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Foot -- Questionable
Darius Leonard, LB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Concussion -- OUT
Brandon Jones, S, MIA: Elbow -- Questionable
Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Ribs -- Questionable
Shaq Lawson, DE, NYJ: Wrist -- Questionable
John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable
Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, NYJ: Foot -- Questionable
C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable
Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Foot -- OUT
Vita Vea, DT, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Devin White, LB, TB: Quad -- Questionable
Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Joe Jones, LB, TEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Elijah Molden, CB, TEN: Groin -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: This may end up being a game-time call. It would be nice to have AJ Dillon as a fall-back option.
Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Davante Adams is healthy. Marquez Valdes-Scantling will see extra looks.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Finger -- Questionable
Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. would start if Mitchell isn't comfortable handling the ball.
JaMycal Hasty, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: His injury hurts an already thin 49ers backfield.
Defense
Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Neck -- Doubtful
Kevin King, CB, GB: Hip -- Doubtful
Asante Samuel Jr., CB, LAC: Concussion -- OUT
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: The team has already said he'll be active for the first time since Week 6.
Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Rashard Higgins will try and fill the void.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Jarvis Landry is also banged up, so the Browns may end up being very run-heavy.
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice all week, but is expecting to be out there catching passes from Lamar Jackson.
Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Concussion -- Questionable
Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable