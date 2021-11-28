        <
          NFL Week 12 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          Why Berry has Lockett as a top-20 WR vs. Washington

          Matthew Berry previews Tyler Lockett's fantasy matchup vs. Washington.

          6:55 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He should be able to play but with Qadree Ollison feeling ill, Wayne Gallman could be forced into action if he can't.

          Auden Tate, WR, CIN: Thigh -- Doubtful
          Impact: He didn't play last week either. Not a ton of fantasy impact here either way.

          Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Chris Conley and Danny Amendola could see some extra targets.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: If he can play, his value likely hinges on the injury status of the rest of this backfield.

          Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he plays, he still might cede some touches to Brandon Bolden or J.J. Taylor.

          Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced a little bit late in the week and may be ready to roll.

          Hunter Henry, TE, NE: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: If he finds the end zone, he's got a chance to have some fantasy impact.

          Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play, but his injury will continue to loom over him all season long.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Quad -- Doubtful
          Impact: No practice all week likely leads to Collin Johnson seeing increased snaps.

          Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Quad -- OUT
          Impact: Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton should see increased playing time.

          John Ross, WR, NYG: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: With so many injuries to this offense, any healthy bodies could get some targets.

          Kyle Rudolph, TE, NYG: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: Evan Engram will handle the team's TE duties.

          Kaden Smith, TE, NYG: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Myarick may get a chance to play.

          Michael Carter, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Say hello to the Ty Johnson/Tevin Coleman tag team.

          Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful
          Impact: Late downgrade makes it very likely that Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole will be seeing extra work.

          Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Leaves the door open for Kenneth Gainwell to work his way back ever so slightly into the RB mix.

          Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, PIT: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: He had done well spelling Chase Claypool. Cody White may get a shot.

          Eric Ebron, TE, PIT: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Pat Freiermuth moves into regular TE1 territory for fantasy teams.

          Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Scotty Miller could be activated from the IR and play.

          Jeremy McNichols, RB, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Dontrell Hilliard and D'Onta Foreman to split work.

          A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Chest -- OUT/IR
          Impact: This leaves Dez Fitzpatrick, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers as the team's WR options.

          Geoff Swaim, TE, TEN: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Looking optimistic for this weekend, which would send Anthony Firkser back to the fantasy bench.

          Defense

          Jonathan Bullard, DE, ATL: Ankle -- OUT

          Deion Jones, LB, ATL: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Foot -- Questionable

          Darius Leonard, LB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

          Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Concussion -- OUT

          Brandon Jones, S, MIA: Elbow -- Questionable

          Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Ribs -- Questionable

          Shaq Lawson, DE, NYJ: Wrist -- Questionable

          John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

          Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, NYJ: Foot -- Questionable

          C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Foot -- OUT

          Vita Vea, DT, TB: Knee -- Questionable

          Devin White, LB, TB: Quad -- Questionable

          Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

          David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

          Joe Jones, LB, TEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Elijah Molden, CB, TEN: Groin -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: This may end up being a game-time call. It would be nice to have AJ Dillon as a fall-back option.

          Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Davante Adams is healthy. Marquez Valdes-Scantling will see extra looks.

          Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Finger -- Questionable
          Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. would start if Mitchell isn't comfortable handling the ball.

          JaMycal Hasty, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: His injury hurts an already thin 49ers backfield.

          Defense

          Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Neck -- Doubtful

          Kevin King, CB, GB: Hip -- Doubtful

          Asante Samuel Jr., CB, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

          Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: The team has already said he'll be active for the first time since Week 6.

          Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Rashard Higgins will try and fill the void.

          Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Jarvis Landry is also banged up, so the Browns may end up being very run-heavy.

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice all week, but is expecting to be out there catching passes from Lamar Jackson.

          Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Concussion -- Questionable

          Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable