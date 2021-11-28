NFL Week 12 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Why Berry has Lockett as a top-20 WR vs. Washington (1:53)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He should be able to play but with Qadree Ollison feeling ill, Wayne Gallman could be forced into action if he can't.

Auden Tate, WR, CIN: Thigh -- Doubtful

Impact: He didn't play last week either. Not a ton of fantasy impact here either way.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Chris Conley and Danny Amendola could see some extra targets.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: If he can play, his value likely hinges on the injury status of the rest of this backfield.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he plays, he still might cede some touches to Brandon Bolden or J.J. Taylor.

Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced a little bit late in the week and may be ready to roll.

Hunter Henry, TE, NE: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: If he finds the end zone, he's got a chance to have some fantasy impact.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, but his injury will continue to loom over him all season long.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Quad -- Doubtful

Impact: No practice all week likely leads to Collin Johnson seeing increased snaps.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Quad -- OUT

Impact: Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton should see increased playing time.

John Ross, WR, NYG: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: With so many injuries to this offense, any healthy bodies could get some targets.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, NYG: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Evan Engram will handle the team's TE duties.

Kaden Smith, TE, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Chris Myarick may get a chance to play.

Michael Carter, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Say hello to the Ty Johnson/Tevin Coleman tag team.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful

Impact: Late downgrade makes it very likely that Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole will be seeing extra work.

Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Leaves the door open for Kenneth Gainwell to work his way back ever so slightly into the RB mix.

Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, PIT: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: He had done well spelling Chase Claypool. Cody White may get a shot.

Eric Ebron, TE, PIT: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Pat Freiermuth moves into regular TE1 territory for fantasy teams.

Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Scotty Miller could be activated from the IR and play.

Jeremy McNichols, RB, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Dontrell Hilliard and D'Onta Foreman to split work.

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Chest -- OUT/IR

Impact: This leaves Dez Fitzpatrick, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers as the team's WR options.

Geoff Swaim, TE, TEN: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Looking optimistic for this weekend, which would send Anthony Firkser back to the fantasy bench.

Defense

Jonathan Bullard, DE, ATL: Ankle -- OUT

Deion Jones, LB, ATL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Foot -- Questionable

Darius Leonard, LB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Concussion -- OUT

Brandon Jones, S, MIA: Elbow -- Questionable

Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Ribs -- Questionable

Shaq Lawson, DE, NYJ: Wrist -- Questionable

John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, NYJ: Foot -- Questionable

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Foot -- OUT

Vita Vea, DT, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Devin White, LB, TB: Quad -- Questionable

Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Joe Jones, LB, TEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Elijah Molden, CB, TEN: Groin -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: This may end up being a game-time call. It would be nice to have AJ Dillon as a fall-back option.

Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Davante Adams is healthy. Marquez Valdes-Scantling will see extra looks.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Finger -- Questionable

Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. would start if Mitchell isn't comfortable handling the ball.

JaMycal Hasty, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: His injury hurts an already thin 49ers backfield.

Defense

Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Neck -- Doubtful

Kevin King, CB, GB: Hip -- Doubtful

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: The team has already said he'll be active for the first time since Week 6.

Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Rashard Higgins will try and fill the void.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Jarvis Landry is also banged up, so the Browns may end up being very run-heavy.

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice all week, but is expecting to be out there catching passes from Lamar Jackson.

Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Concussion -- Questionable

Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable