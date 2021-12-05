NFL Week 13 fantasy football inactives watch - Who's in and who's out?

Field Yates and Matthew Berry examine which backup running backs are worth playing this week, including Alexander Mattison and Jamaal Williams. (2:43)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Colt McCoy will start if Murray can't suit up when kickoff rolls around.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He'll also be a game-time call, with Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk due for boosts if he sits.

Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ribs -- Doubtful

Impact: Andy Dalton has already been tabbed to start this one.

Damien Williams, RB, CHI: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Khalil Herbert to backup David Montgomery.

Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Darnell Mooney likely to be the team's No. 1 WR this week.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Damiere Byrd should see an increase in targets.

Chris Evans, RB, CIN: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: If Joe Mixon needs to be spelled, Samaje Perine is now the likely option.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Jamaal Williams (and possibly Jermar Jefferson) will take over Swift's workload.

David Johnson, RB, HOU: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Didn't practice this week, so Rex Burkhead could play on the majority of snaps.

Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Phillip Dorsett II was signed to a deal this week to add some WR options.

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced on Friday, so he should be able to give it a go.

Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Also could play and join Nico Collins as receiving options.

Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced late in the week and looks good to start on Sunday.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, MIA: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Myles Gaskin should get nearly all of Miami's carries.

Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: With WR DeVante Parker finally back from IR, Shaheen might not be missed if he has to sit.

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Kene Nwangwu is under the weather, so Alexander Mattison might be the lone backfield option.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Neck -- OUT

Impact: Mike Glennon makes for an unappealing fantasy quarterback.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Quad -- Doubtful

Impact: Kenny Golladay and John Ross will have to step up.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Quad -- Doubtful

Impact: Even if New York's top receivers can play, the loss of QB Jones makes them unappealing for fantasy.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Evan Engram is already the preferred Giants' TE option.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: A game-time call, Davis has lost ground to Elijah Moore in the battle for the Jets' No. 1 WR honors.

Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Fortunately for New York, Denzel Mims is back from his stay on this same list.

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Ankle -- Very doubtful

Impact: Grab your mustaches! Gardner Minshew II will almost certainly be under center with the mobility-challenged Hurts ailing.

Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Miles Sanders is the clear No. 1 option for the Eagles.

Boston Scott, RB, PHI: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Kenneth Gainwell will be the clear-cut No. 2 option if Scott sits.

Defense

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Foot -- Questionable

Jonathan Bullard, DE, ATL: Ankle -- OUT

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- OUT

Roquan Smith, LB, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- OUT

Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

DeMarcus Walker, DE, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Foot -- Questionable

DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Knee -- Questionable

Andrew Sendejo, S, IND: Calf -- Questionable

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

Jaelan Phillips, DE, MIA: Hip -- Questionable

Brandon Jones, S, MIA: Elbow -- Questionable

Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- Questionable

Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Biceps -- OUT

Patrick Peterson, CB, MIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Quad -- OUT

John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, NYJ: Back -- Questionable

Devin White, LB, TB: Quad -- Questionable

Jordan Whitehead, S, TB: Calf -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

James Robinson, RB, JAX: Heel -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced enough this week that a start seems likely.

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Sony Michel stands ready to go if Henderson can't suit up.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, LAR: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: All signs point to Beckham playing on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced late in the week, so he's looking very likely to play.

DeSean Jackson, WR, LV: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Missed some practice this week, but seems to be ready to go.

Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Foster Moreau will take over at tight end and should have a big day.

Alex Collins, RB, SEA: Abdomen -- Questionable

Impact: Adrian Peterson was promoted to the active roster and will likely take carries from somebody.

Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Apart from Peterson, DeeJay Dallas is the only fully healthy Seattle back.

Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: It's likely to be a game-time call as to which Seattle backs actually dress.

Trey Sermon, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr. will be just fine without him.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Expect some of his targets to go to either Trent Sherfield or Jauan Jennings, but not enough for them to matter.

J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Wendell Smallwood was promoted from the practice squad and could catch a few passes.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Samuel is expected to play and could even see a bigger piece of the receiving pie than last week.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, WAS: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he can return to the field, Logan Thomas is still ahead of him.

Defense

Patrick Queen, LB, BAL: Ribs -- Questionable

Tavon Young, CB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Concussion -- OUT

Isaiah Buggs, DT, PIT: Ankle -- OUT

Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Foot -- OUT

T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: COVID-19 -- Expected to play

Fred Warner, LB, SF: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT

Marcell Harris, S, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

Landon Collins, S, WAS: Foot -- OUT

Sunday night game

Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Damarea Crockett has been elevated from the practice squad to provide RB depth behind Javonte Williams and Mike Boone.

Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: He had a bout of the flu this week, but is currently expected to play.

Rashad Fenton, CB, KC: Knee -- OUT