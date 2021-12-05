        <
          NFL Week 13 fantasy football inactives watch - Who's in and who's out?

          6:51 AM ET
          AJ Mass
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Colt McCoy will start if Murray can't suit up when kickoff rolls around.

          DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He'll also be a game-time call, with Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk due for boosts if he sits.

          Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ribs -- Doubtful
          Impact: Andy Dalton has already been tabbed to start this one.

          Damien Williams, RB, CHI: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Khalil Herbert to backup David Montgomery.

          Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Darnell Mooney likely to be the team's No. 1 WR this week.

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Damiere Byrd should see an increase in targets.

          Chris Evans, RB, CIN: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: If Joe Mixon needs to be spelled, Samaje Perine is now the likely option.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Jamaal Williams (and possibly Jermar Jefferson) will take over Swift's workload.

          David Johnson, RB, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Didn't practice this week, so Rex Burkhead could play on the majority of snaps.

          Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Phillip Dorsett II was signed to a deal this week to add some WR options.

          Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced on Friday, so he should be able to give it a go.

          Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Also could play and join Nico Collins as receiving options.

          Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced late in the week and looks good to start on Sunday.

          Phillip Lindsay, RB, MIA: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: Myles Gaskin should get nearly all of Miami's carries.

          Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: With WR DeVante Parker finally back from IR, Shaheen might not be missed if he has to sit.

          Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Kene Nwangwu is under the weather, so Alexander Mattison might be the lone backfield option.

          Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: Mike Glennon makes for an unappealing fantasy quarterback.

          Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Quad -- Doubtful
          Impact: Kenny Golladay and John Ross will have to step up.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Quad -- Doubtful
          Impact: Even if New York's top receivers can play, the loss of QB Jones makes them unappealing for fantasy.

          Kyle Rudolph, TE, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Evan Engram is already the preferred Giants' TE option.

          Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: A game-time call, Davis has lost ground to Elijah Moore in the battle for the Jets' No. 1 WR honors.

          Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Fortunately for New York, Denzel Mims is back from his stay on this same list.

          Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Ankle -- Very doubtful
          Impact: Grab your mustaches! Gardner Minshew II will almost certainly be under center with the mobility-challenged Hurts ailing.

          Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Miles Sanders is the clear No. 1 option for the Eagles.

          Boston Scott, RB, PHI: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Kenneth Gainwell will be the clear-cut No. 2 option if Scott sits.

          Defense

          Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Foot -- Questionable

          Jonathan Bullard, DE, ATL: Ankle -- OUT

          Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- OUT

          Roquan Smith, LB, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- OUT

          Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Knee -- Questionable

          Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

          DeMarcus Walker, DE, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

          Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Foot -- Questionable

          DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Knee -- Questionable

          Andrew Sendejo, S, IND: Calf -- Questionable

          Asante Samuel Jr., CB, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

          Jaelan Phillips, DE, MIA: Hip -- Questionable

          Brandon Jones, S, MIA: Elbow -- Questionable

          Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- Questionable

          Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Biceps -- OUT

          Patrick Peterson, CB, MIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Quad -- OUT

          John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

          Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, NYJ: Back -- Questionable

          Devin White, LB, TB: Quad -- Questionable

          Jordan Whitehead, S, TB: Calf -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          James Robinson, RB, JAX: Heel -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced enough this week that a start seems likely.

          Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Sony Michel stands ready to go if Henderson can't suit up.

          Odell Beckham Jr., WR, LAR: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: All signs point to Beckham playing on Sunday.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced late in the week, so he's looking very likely to play.

          DeSean Jackson, WR, LV: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Missed some practice this week, but seems to be ready to go.

          Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Foster Moreau will take over at tight end and should have a big day.

          Alex Collins, RB, SEA: Abdomen -- Questionable
          Impact: Adrian Peterson was promoted to the active roster and will likely take carries from somebody.

          Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Apart from Peterson, DeeJay Dallas is the only fully healthy Seattle back.

          Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: It's likely to be a game-time call as to which Seattle backs actually dress.

          Trey Sermon, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr. will be just fine without him.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Expect some of his targets to go to either Trent Sherfield or Jauan Jennings, but not enough for them to matter.

          J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Wendell Smallwood was promoted from the practice squad and could catch a few passes.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Samuel is expected to play and could even see a bigger piece of the receiving pie than last week.

          Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, WAS: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he can return to the field, Logan Thomas is still ahead of him.

          Defense

          Patrick Queen, LB, BAL: Ribs -- Questionable

          Tavon Young, CB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

          Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

          Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Concussion -- OUT

          Isaiah Buggs, DT, PIT: Ankle -- OUT

          Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Foot -- OUT

          T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: COVID-19 -- Expected to play

          Fred Warner, LB, SF: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT

          Marcell Harris, S, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

          Landon Collins, S, WAS: Foot -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Damarea Crockett has been elevated from the practice squad to provide RB depth behind Javonte Williams and Mike Boone.

          Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: He had a bout of the flu this week, but is currently expected to play.

          Rashad Fenton, CB, KC: Knee -- OUT