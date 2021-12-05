NFL Week 13 fantasy football inactives watch - Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Colt McCoy will start if Murray can't suit up when kickoff rolls around.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He'll also be a game-time call, with Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk due for boosts if he sits.
Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ribs -- Doubtful
Impact: Andy Dalton has already been tabbed to start this one.
Damien Williams, RB, CHI: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Khalil Herbert to backup David Montgomery.
Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Darnell Mooney likely to be the team's No. 1 WR this week.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Damiere Byrd should see an increase in targets.
Chris Evans, RB, CIN: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: If Joe Mixon needs to be spelled, Samaje Perine is now the likely option.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Jamaal Williams (and possibly Jermar Jefferson) will take over Swift's workload.
David Johnson, RB, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Didn't practice this week, so Rex Burkhead could play on the majority of snaps.
Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Phillip Dorsett II was signed to a deal this week to add some WR options.
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced on Friday, so he should be able to give it a go.
Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Also could play and join Nico Collins as receiving options.
Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced late in the week and looks good to start on Sunday.
Phillip Lindsay, RB, MIA: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: Myles Gaskin should get nearly all of Miami's carries.
Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: With WR DeVante Parker finally back from IR, Shaheen might not be missed if he has to sit.
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Kene Nwangwu is under the weather, so Alexander Mattison might be the lone backfield option.
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Neck -- OUT
Impact: Mike Glennon makes for an unappealing fantasy quarterback.
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Quad -- Doubtful
Impact: Kenny Golladay and John Ross will have to step up.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Quad -- Doubtful
Impact: Even if New York's top receivers can play, the loss of QB Jones makes them unappealing for fantasy.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Evan Engram is already the preferred Giants' TE option.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: A game-time call, Davis has lost ground to Elijah Moore in the battle for the Jets' No. 1 WR honors.
Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Fortunately for New York, Denzel Mims is back from his stay on this same list.
Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Ankle -- Very doubtful
Impact: Grab your mustaches! Gardner Minshew II will almost certainly be under center with the mobility-challenged Hurts ailing.
Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Miles Sanders is the clear No. 1 option for the Eagles.
Boston Scott, RB, PHI: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Kenneth Gainwell will be the clear-cut No. 2 option if Scott sits.
Defense
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Foot -- Questionable
Jonathan Bullard, DE, ATL: Ankle -- OUT
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- OUT
Roquan Smith, LB, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Trey Flowers, DE, DET: Knee -- OUT
Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
DeMarcus Walker, DE, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Foot -- Questionable
DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Knee -- Questionable
Andrew Sendejo, S, IND: Calf -- Questionable
Asante Samuel Jr., CB, LAC: Concussion -- OUT
Jaelan Phillips, DE, MIA: Hip -- Questionable
Brandon Jones, S, MIA: Elbow -- Questionable
Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee -- Questionable
Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Biceps -- OUT
Patrick Peterson, CB, MIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Quad -- OUT
John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable
Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, NYJ: Back -- Questionable
Devin White, LB, TB: Quad -- Questionable
Jordan Whitehead, S, TB: Calf -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
James Robinson, RB, JAX: Heel -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced enough this week that a start seems likely.
Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Sony Michel stands ready to go if Henderson can't suit up.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, LAR: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: All signs point to Beckham playing on Sunday.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced late in the week, so he's looking very likely to play.
DeSean Jackson, WR, LV: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Missed some practice this week, but seems to be ready to go.
Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Foster Moreau will take over at tight end and should have a big day.
Alex Collins, RB, SEA: Abdomen -- Questionable
Impact: Adrian Peterson was promoted to the active roster and will likely take carries from somebody.
Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Apart from Peterson, DeeJay Dallas is the only fully healthy Seattle back.
Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: It's likely to be a game-time call as to which Seattle backs actually dress.
Trey Sermon, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr. will be just fine without him.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Expect some of his targets to go to either Trent Sherfield or Jauan Jennings, but not enough for them to matter.
J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Wendell Smallwood was promoted from the practice squad and could catch a few passes.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Samuel is expected to play and could even see a bigger piece of the receiving pie than last week.
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, WAS: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he can return to the field, Logan Thomas is still ahead of him.
Defense
Patrick Queen, LB, BAL: Ribs -- Questionable
Tavon Young, CB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Concussion -- OUT
Isaiah Buggs, DT, PIT: Ankle -- OUT
Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Foot -- OUT
T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: COVID-19 -- Expected to play
Fred Warner, LB, SF: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT
Marcell Harris, S, SF: Concussion -- Questionable
Landon Collins, S, WAS: Foot -- OUT
Sunday night game
Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Damarea Crockett has been elevated from the practice squad to provide RB depth behind Javonte Williams and Mike Boone.
Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: He had a bout of the flu this week, but is currently expected to play.
Rashad Fenton, CB, KC: Knee -- OUT