          NFL Week 14 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          6:51 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones should both get their fair share of looks.

          David Njoku, TE, CLE: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Harrison Bryant (ankle) is also out. Miller Forristall will back up Austin Hooper.

          Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Did not practice late in week, so this could mean a much heavier workload for Ezekiel Elliott

          Tyrod Taylor, QB, HOU: Wrist -- Not starting
          Impact: Coach David Culley says Davis Mills will start for the rest of 2021.

          Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Nico Collins might get a few more targets if Cooks can't go.

          Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Hand -- Questionable
          Impact: Pharaoh Brown and Jordan Akins to share TE targets.

          Jalen Richard, RB, LV: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Josh Jacobs to get most of the touches here.

          Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Foster Moreau to fill in again, although he didn't exactly wow anyone last week.

          Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Alvin Kamara will handle the majority of RB touches.

          Ty Montgomery, RB, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Tony Jones Jr. may be the only healthy backup in the Saints backfield.

          Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Ty Johnson and Austin Walter likely to share backfield duties.

          Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Quad -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Vyncint Smith was promoted from practice squad as Jeff Smith went on the COVID-19 list.

          Ryan Griffin, TE, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, although fantasy managers with Kenny Yeboah can dare to dream.

          Adrian Peterson, RB, SEA: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny should split carries.

          Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: DeeJay Dallas would be the only backup alternative.

          Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He was activated from IR and could well start on Sunday.

          J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Antonio Gibson should get nearly all of the RB touches if McKissic, as expected, misses this game.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: If it's Sunday, then Samuel must be questionable.

          Defense

          Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, ATL: Ankle -- Questionable

          Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Brandon Stephens, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Malik Jackson, DT, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

          Anthony Walker, LB, CLE: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

          Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Foot -- Questionable

          Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle -- Doubtful

          Cameron Jordan, DE, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Kaden Elliss, LB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

          John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

          C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Back -- Questionable

          Michael Carter, S, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT

          Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Calf -- Questionable

          David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

          Janoris Jenkins, CB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

          Jamin Davis, LB, WAS: Concussion -- Questionable

          Landon Collins, S, WAS: Foot -- Questionable

          James Smith-Williams, DE, WAS: COVID-19 -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Although he's expected to play, having Samaje Perine as a backup plan couldn't hurt.

          Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Fully expected to play despite getting banged up during this week's practices.

          Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but with Mike Boone going on the COVID-19 list late, keep an eye on the Broncos' RB situation.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Expect the Lions to roll with the tandem of Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike as Jamaal Williams (COVID-19) is also out.

          T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Hand -- Doubtful
          Impact: Brock Wright will likely start in his place. Brock Wright is no T.J. Hockenson.

          Riley Patterson, K, DET: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: The kicker is one of many Lions who are battling a non-COVID bug.

          Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Jalen Guyton and/or Joshua Palmer could see increased targets.

          Mike Williams, WR, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Williams was removed from the list on Saturday and should be able to play.

          Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: Veteran Mike Glennon is expected to start, for better or worse.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Oblique -- OUT
          Impact: The likes of Darius Slayton would be a huge fantasy reach.

          Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: Looking good to play, but the QB situation here is one to avoid.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Also leaning towards starting for the Giants. But for fantasy? Probably not.

          Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty are pretty much all that's left to handle committee work.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced late in the week, so chances are good he'll be able to suit up.

          Defense

          Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT

          Chidobe Awuzie, CB, CIN: Foot -- Questionable

          Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Julian Okwara, DE, DET: Ankle -- OUT

          Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Knee -- Questionable

          Nick Williams, DT, DET: Illness -- Questionable

          Austin Bryant, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Alim McNeill, DT, DET: Illness -- Questionable

          Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

          Tracy Walker III, S, DET: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Chris Harris Jr., LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Removed from list on Saturday

          Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

          Asante Samuel Jr., CB, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

          Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Quad -- OUT

          Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT

          Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

          William Gholston, DE, TB: Knee -- Questionable

          Jordan Whitehead, S, TB: Calf -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Hand -- Doubtful
          Impact: It's looking like Justin Fields will start, with Nick Foles backing him up.

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Foot -- Doubtful
          Impact: Luckily, Allen Robinson II finally appears to be healthy enough to get back into the WR mix.

          Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

          Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Groin -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Surgery may have ended Cobb's 2021. Amari Rodgers could become a dart-throw flex gamble.

          De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Illness -- Questionable