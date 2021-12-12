NFL Week 14 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Field Yates and Mike Clay discuss Justin Fields' return from injury and how that'll affect the production of the Bears' offense. (1:52)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones should both get their fair share of looks.

David Njoku, TE, CLE: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Harrison Bryant (ankle) is also out. Miller Forristall will back up Austin Hooper.

Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Did not practice late in week, so this could mean a much heavier workload for Ezekiel Elliott

Tyrod Taylor, QB, HOU: Wrist -- Not starting

Impact: Coach David Culley says Davis Mills will start for the rest of 2021.

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Nico Collins might get a few more targets if Cooks can't go.

Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Hand -- Questionable

Impact: Pharaoh Brown and Jordan Akins to share TE targets.

Jalen Richard, RB, LV: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Josh Jacobs to get most of the touches here.

Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Foster Moreau to fill in again, although he didn't exactly wow anyone last week.

Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Alvin Kamara will handle the majority of RB touches.

Ty Montgomery, RB, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Tony Jones Jr. may be the only healthy backup in the Saints backfield.

Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Ty Johnson and Austin Walter likely to share backfield duties.

Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Quad -- OUT/IR

Impact: Vyncint Smith was promoted from practice squad as Jeff Smith went on the COVID-19 list.

Ryan Griffin, TE, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, although fantasy managers with Kenny Yeboah can dare to dream.

Adrian Peterson, RB, SEA: Back -- OUT

Impact: Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny should split carries.

Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Calf -- OUT

Impact: DeeJay Dallas would be the only backup alternative.

Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He was activated from IR and could well start on Sunday.

J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Antonio Gibson should get nearly all of the RB touches if McKissic, as expected, misses this game.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: If it's Sunday, then Samuel must be questionable.

Defense

Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, ATL: Ankle -- Questionable

Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Brandon Stephens, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Malik Jackson, DT, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Anthony Walker, LB, CLE: COVID-19 -- OUT

Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Foot -- Questionable

Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle -- Doubtful

Cameron Jordan, DE, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Kaden Elliss, LB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Back -- Questionable

Michael Carter, S, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT

Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Calf -- Questionable

David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Janoris Jenkins, CB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Jamin Davis, LB, WAS: Concussion -- Questionable

Landon Collins, S, WAS: Foot -- Questionable

James Smith-Williams, DE, WAS: COVID-19 -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Although he's expected to play, having Samaje Perine as a backup plan couldn't hurt.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Fully expected to play despite getting banged up during this week's practices.

Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but with Mike Boone going on the COVID-19 list late, keep an eye on the Broncos' RB situation.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Expect the Lions to roll with the tandem of Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike as Jamaal Williams (COVID-19) is also out.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Hand -- Doubtful

Impact: Brock Wright will likely start in his place. Brock Wright is no T.J. Hockenson.

Riley Patterson, K, DET: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: The kicker is one of many Lions who are battling a non-COVID bug.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Jalen Guyton and/or Joshua Palmer could see increased targets.

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Williams was removed from the list on Saturday and should be able to play.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Neck -- OUT

Impact: Veteran Mike Glennon is expected to start, for better or worse.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Oblique -- OUT

Impact: The likes of Darius Slayton would be a huge fantasy reach.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Looking good to play, but the QB situation here is one to avoid.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Also leaning towards starting for the Giants. But for fantasy? Probably not.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty are pretty much all that's left to handle committee work.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced late in the week, so chances are good he'll be able to suit up.

Defense

Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT

Chidobe Awuzie, CB, CIN: Foot -- Questionable

Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

Julian Okwara, DE, DET: Ankle -- OUT

Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Nick Williams, DT, DET: Illness -- Questionable

Austin Bryant, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Alim McNeill, DT, DET: Illness -- Questionable

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Tracy Walker III, S, DET: COVID-19 -- OUT

Chris Harris Jr., LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Removed from list on Saturday

Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Quad -- OUT

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT

Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

William Gholston, DE, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Jordan Whitehead, S, TB: Calf -- OUT

Sunday night game

Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Hand -- Doubtful

Impact: It's looking like Justin Fields will start, with Nick Foles backing him up.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Foot -- Doubtful

Impact: Luckily, Allen Robinson II finally appears to be healthy enough to get back into the WR mix.

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Groin -- OUT/IR

Impact: Surgery may have ended Cobb's 2021. Amari Rodgers could become a dart-throw flex gamble.

De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Illness -- Questionable