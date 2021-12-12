NFL Week 14 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones should both get their fair share of looks.
David Njoku, TE, CLE: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Harrison Bryant (ankle) is also out. Miller Forristall will back up Austin Hooper.
Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Did not practice late in week, so this could mean a much heavier workload for Ezekiel Elliott
Tyrod Taylor, QB, HOU: Wrist -- Not starting
Impact: Coach David Culley says Davis Mills will start for the rest of 2021.
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Nico Collins might get a few more targets if Cooks can't go.
Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Hand -- Questionable
Impact: Pharaoh Brown and Jordan Akins to share TE targets.
Jalen Richard, RB, LV: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Josh Jacobs to get most of the touches here.
Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Foster Moreau to fill in again, although he didn't exactly wow anyone last week.
Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Alvin Kamara will handle the majority of RB touches.
Ty Montgomery, RB, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Tony Jones Jr. may be the only healthy backup in the Saints backfield.
Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Ty Johnson and Austin Walter likely to share backfield duties.
Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Quad -- OUT/IR
Impact: Vyncint Smith was promoted from practice squad as Jeff Smith went on the COVID-19 list.
Ryan Griffin, TE, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, although fantasy managers with Kenny Yeboah can dare to dream.
Adrian Peterson, RB, SEA: Back -- OUT
Impact: Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny should split carries.
Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Calf -- OUT
Impact: DeeJay Dallas would be the only backup alternative.
Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He was activated from IR and could well start on Sunday.
J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Antonio Gibson should get nearly all of the RB touches if McKissic, as expected, misses this game.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: If it's Sunday, then Samuel must be questionable.
Defense
Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, ATL: Ankle -- Questionable
Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Brandon Stephens, CB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Malik Jackson, DT, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Anthony Walker, LB, CLE: COVID-19 -- OUT
Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable
Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Foot -- Questionable
Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle -- Doubtful
Cameron Jordan, DE, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Kaden Elliss, LB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable
C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Back -- Questionable
Michael Carter, S, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT
Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Calf -- Questionable
David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Janoris Jenkins, CB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Jamin Davis, LB, WAS: Concussion -- Questionable
Landon Collins, S, WAS: Foot -- Questionable
James Smith-Williams, DE, WAS: COVID-19 -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Although he's expected to play, having Samaje Perine as a backup plan couldn't hurt.
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Fully expected to play despite getting banged up during this week's practices.
Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but with Mike Boone going on the COVID-19 list late, keep an eye on the Broncos' RB situation.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Expect the Lions to roll with the tandem of Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike as Jamaal Williams (COVID-19) is also out.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Hand -- Doubtful
Impact: Brock Wright will likely start in his place. Brock Wright is no T.J. Hockenson.
Riley Patterson, K, DET: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: The kicker is one of many Lions who are battling a non-COVID bug.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Jalen Guyton and/or Joshua Palmer could see increased targets.
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Williams was removed from the list on Saturday and should be able to play.
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Neck -- OUT
Impact: Veteran Mike Glennon is expected to start, for better or worse.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Oblique -- OUT
Impact: The likes of Darius Slayton would be a huge fantasy reach.
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Looking good to play, but the QB situation here is one to avoid.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Also leaning towards starting for the Giants. But for fantasy? Probably not.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty are pretty much all that's left to handle committee work.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced late in the week, so chances are good he'll be able to suit up.
Defense
Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT
Chidobe Awuzie, CB, CIN: Foot -- Questionable
Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
Julian Okwara, DE, DET: Ankle -- OUT
Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Nick Williams, DT, DET: Illness -- Questionable
Austin Bryant, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Alim McNeill, DT, DET: Illness -- Questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Tracy Walker III, S, DET: COVID-19 -- OUT
Chris Harris Jr., LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Removed from list on Saturday
Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
Asante Samuel Jr., CB, LAC: Concussion -- OUT
Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Quad -- OUT
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT
Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
William Gholston, DE, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Jordan Whitehead, S, TB: Calf -- OUT
Sunday night game
Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Hand -- Doubtful
Impact: It's looking like Justin Fields will start, with Nick Foles backing him up.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Foot -- Doubtful
Impact: Luckily, Allen Robinson II finally appears to be healthy enough to get back into the WR mix.
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Groin -- OUT/IR
Impact: Surgery may have ended Cobb's 2021. Amari Rodgers could become a dart-throw flex gamble.
De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Illness -- Questionable