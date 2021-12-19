NFL Week 15 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry contends that Darrell Henderson Jr. is worth keeping as a fantasy starter as long as he is active for the Rams. (1:13)

If Darrell Henderson is active, is he still worth starting in fantasy? (1:13)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

James Conner, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Chase Edmonds is back from IR ... and potentially just in the nick of time.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Antoine Wesley might be the "replacement" for Hopkins.

Zach Ertz, TE, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He got in some limited practice on Friday, so he should be good to go.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Gabriel Davis should have Josh Allen's full attention.

DJ Moore, WR, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, but he'll have a combination of Cam Newton and P.J. Walker throwing the ball his way.

Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: He may be limited if he does suit up, so expect Ezekiel Elliott to get most of the carries.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Expect a tag-team approach that includes Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Thumb -- OUT/IR

Impact: His thumb surgery elevates Brock Wright.

David Johnson, RB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Expected to play

Impact: He wasn't exactly racking up the yards before first getting hurt, then getting sick.

Rex Burkhead, RB, HOU: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: He was not expected to play when the week started, but may have improved enough to convince his coaches.

Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Hand -- Questionable

Impact: Missed practice on Friday, which could lead to a lot of looks for Pharaoh Brown.

Carlos Hyde, RB, JAX: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: It's "James Robinson Day" in the Jaguars' huddle.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Impact: However, RBs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were both activated from the list.

Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Mike Gesicki will have less competition for targets if he sits.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Neck -- OUT

Impact: It would be a surprise to see him play again this season.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, he'll be catching balls from either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Impact: Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay to see the targets he leaves behind.

John Ross, WR, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Defense

Christian Kirksey, LB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Terrance Mitchell, CB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Jevon Holland, S, MIA: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Triceps -- Questionable

Austin Johnson, DT, NYG: Foot -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Hamsah Nasirildeen, LB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Janoris Jenkins, CB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Monday Night Pick 'Em Compete for up to $180,000 of prizes, including $10K every week! FREE to play! Make Your Picks

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He didn't practice, so it's very likely Tyler Huntley starts.

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: He may be a game-time call. If he starts for Baltimore, he should start for you.

Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL: COVID-19 -- Will not play

Impact: Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay both become better fantasy options.

Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, even after limited practice all week.

Javonte Williams, RB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Likewise, Williams should play and split carries with Gordon.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Despite limited practice time, he's expected to play.

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful

Impact: Allen Lazard and Amari Rodgers would get value bumps.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. and WR Deebo Samuel will likely split most of the carries.

Defense

Erik Harris, S, ATL: Chest -- OUT

Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Thigh -- Doubtful

Chuck Clark, S, BAL: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT

Chidobe Awuzie, CB, CIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Foot -- Doubtful

Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Kenny Young, LB, DEN: Concussion -- Doubtful

Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Back -- Questionable

Kenny Clark, DT, GB: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

D.J. Jones, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT

Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Lower body -- Questionable

Ambry Thomas, CB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, will likely compete for targets with recently activated TE Adam Trautman.

Kaden Elliss, LB, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced fully on Friday and is expected to play.

Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: COVID-19 -- Will not play

Impact: Scotty Miller could take over his limited targets.

Jordan Whitehead, S, TB: Calf -- Questionable

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Foot -- Questionable