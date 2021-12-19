        <
          NFL Week 15 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          7:03 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          James Conner, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Chase Edmonds is back from IR ... and potentially just in the nick of time.

          DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Antoine Wesley might be the "replacement" for Hopkins.

          Zach Ertz, TE, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He got in some limited practice on Friday, so he should be good to go.

          Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Gabriel Davis should have Josh Allen's full attention.

          DJ Moore, WR, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play, but he'll have a combination of Cam Newton and P.J. Walker throwing the ball his way.

          Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: He may be limited if he does suit up, so expect Ezekiel Elliott to get most of the carries.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Expect a tag-team approach that includes Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike.

          T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Thumb -- OUT/IR
          Impact: His thumb surgery elevates Brock Wright.

          David Johnson, RB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Expected to play
          Impact: He wasn't exactly racking up the yards before first getting hurt, then getting sick.

          Rex Burkhead, RB, HOU: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: He was not expected to play when the week started, but may have improved enough to convince his coaches.

          Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Hand -- Questionable
          Impact: Missed practice on Friday, which could lead to a lot of looks for Pharaoh Brown.

          Carlos Hyde, RB, JAX: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: It's "James Robinson Day" in the Jaguars' huddle.

          Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
          Impact: However, RBs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were both activated from the list.

          Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Mike Gesicki will have less competition for targets if he sits.

          Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: It would be a surprise to see him play again this season.

          Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: If he plays, he'll be catching balls from either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
          Impact: Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay to see the targets he leaves behind.

          John Ross, WR, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

          Defense

          Christian Kirksey, LB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Terrance Mitchell, CB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Jevon Holland, S, MIA: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Triceps -- Questionable

          Austin Johnson, DT, NYG: Foot -- Questionable

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

          Hamsah Nasirildeen, LB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

          Janoris Jenkins, CB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He didn't practice, so it's very likely Tyler Huntley starts.

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: He may be a game-time call. If he starts for Baltimore, he should start for you.

          Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL: COVID-19 -- Will not play
          Impact: Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay both become better fantasy options.

          Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Thumb -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play, even after limited practice all week.

          Javonte Williams, RB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Likewise, Williams should play and split carries with Gordon.

          Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Despite limited practice time, he's expected to play.

          Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful
          Impact: Allen Lazard and Amari Rodgers would get value bumps.

          Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. and WR Deebo Samuel will likely split most of the carries.

          Defense

          Erik Harris, S, ATL: Chest -- OUT

          Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Thigh -- Doubtful

          Chuck Clark, S, BAL: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT

          Chidobe Awuzie, CB, CIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Foot -- Doubtful

          Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kenny Young, LB, DEN: Concussion -- Doubtful

          Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Back -- Questionable

          Kenny Clark, DT, GB: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

          D.J. Jones, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

          Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT

          Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Lower body -- Questionable

          Ambry Thomas, CB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: If he plays, will likely compete for targets with recently activated TE Adam Trautman.

          Kaden Elliss, LB, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced fully on Friday and is expected to play.

          Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: COVID-19 -- Will not play
          Impact: Scotty Miller could take over his limited targets.

          Jordan Whitehead, S, TB: Calf -- Questionable

          Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Foot -- Questionable