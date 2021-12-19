NFL Week 15 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
James Conner, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Chase Edmonds is back from IR ... and potentially just in the nick of time.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Antoine Wesley might be the "replacement" for Hopkins.
Zach Ertz, TE, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He got in some limited practice on Friday, so he should be good to go.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Gabriel Davis should have Josh Allen's full attention.
DJ Moore, WR, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play, but he'll have a combination of Cam Newton and P.J. Walker throwing the ball his way.
Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: He may be limited if he does suit up, so expect Ezekiel Elliott to get most of the carries.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Expect a tag-team approach that includes Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Thumb -- OUT/IR
Impact: His thumb surgery elevates Brock Wright.
David Johnson, RB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Expected to play
Impact: He wasn't exactly racking up the yards before first getting hurt, then getting sick.
Rex Burkhead, RB, HOU: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: He was not expected to play when the week started, but may have improved enough to convince his coaches.
Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Hand -- Questionable
Impact: Missed practice on Friday, which could lead to a lot of looks for Pharaoh Brown.
Carlos Hyde, RB, JAX: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: It's "James Robinson Day" in the Jaguars' huddle.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Impact: However, RBs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were both activated from the list.
Adam Shaheen, TE, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Mike Gesicki will have less competition for targets if he sits.
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Neck -- OUT
Impact: It would be a surprise to see him play again this season.
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays, he'll be catching balls from either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Impact: Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay to see the targets he leaves behind.
John Ross, WR, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Defense
Christian Kirksey, LB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Terrance Mitchell, CB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Jevon Holland, S, MIA: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Triceps -- Questionable
Austin Johnson, DT, NYG: Foot -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Hamsah Nasirildeen, LB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Janoris Jenkins, CB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He didn't practice, so it's very likely Tyler Huntley starts.
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: He may be a game-time call. If he starts for Baltimore, he should start for you.
Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL: COVID-19 -- Will not play
Impact: Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay both become better fantasy options.
Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play, even after limited practice all week.
Javonte Williams, RB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Likewise, Williams should play and split carries with Gordon.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Despite limited practice time, he's expected to play.
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB: Concussion -- Doubtful
Impact: Allen Lazard and Amari Rodgers would get value bumps.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. and WR Deebo Samuel will likely split most of the carries.
Defense
Erik Harris, S, ATL: Chest -- OUT
Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Thigh -- Doubtful
Chuck Clark, S, BAL: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT
Chidobe Awuzie, CB, CIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Foot -- Doubtful
Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Kenny Young, LB, DEN: Concussion -- Doubtful
Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Back -- Questionable
Kenny Clark, DT, GB: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
D.J. Jones, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT
Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Lower body -- Questionable
Ambry Thomas, CB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays, will likely compete for targets with recently activated TE Adam Trautman.
Kaden Elliss, LB, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced fully on Friday and is expected to play.
Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: COVID-19 -- Will not play
Impact: Scotty Miller could take over his limited targets.
Jordan Whitehead, S, TB: Calf -- Questionable
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Foot -- Questionable