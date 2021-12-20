NFL Week 15 fantasy football roster watch for Monday, Tuesday games: Who's in and who's out?

COVID-19 has had quite an impact on the NFL schedule for Week 15 and the same goes for fantasy football. Instead of the traditional Monday night finishing off Week 15, two games were moved to Tuesday night and the Raiders-Browns game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved to 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

While many fantasy managers had to make alternate plans due to the many players affected by COVID protocols, we will have notable gameday inactives for all four games below, in case any late developments impact your starting roster during the fantasy playoffs.

Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official inactives should be determined approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, so around 3:30 p.m. ET for the Raiders-Browns and 6:45 p.m. ET for Vikings-Bears on Monday and around 5:30 p.m. ET for the Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams games on Tuesday.

Offense

Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: QB Baker Mayfield, QB Case Keenum, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper, LT Jedrick Wills Jr., RT James Hudson III



Nick Mullens will start at quarterback for Cleveland.

TE Darren Waller: Knee/Back -- OUT

TE Harrison Bryant: Ankle -- Questionable

WR Anthony Schwartz: Concussion -- Questionable

Defense

Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: DE Jadeveon Clowney, DT Malik McDowell, S Grant Delpit, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., CB Troy Hill

CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.: Toe -- OUT

LB Denzel Perryman: Ankle -- OUT

DE Carl Nassib: Knee -- Questionable

CB Greg Newsome II: Concussion -- OUT

DT Malik Jackson: Knee -- Questionable

Offense

Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: RB Alexander Mattison, WR Dede Westbrook, QB Andy Dalton, WR Allen Robinson II, TE Jesse James

WR Adam Thielen: Ankle -- Questionable

WR Marquise Goodwin: Foot -- Doubtful

Defense

Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Artie Burns, CB Duke Shelley, S Eddie Jackson, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

DT Akiem Hicks: Ankle -- Questionable

LB Roquan Smith: Hamstring -- Questionable

Offense

Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Kyle Allen, G Brandon Scherff, C Tyler Larsen, G Landon Dickerson

Washington will choose between Garrett Gilbert, Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta'amu for its starting quarterback.

WR Terry McLaurin: Concussion --Questionable

RB J.D. McKissic: Neck -- Questionable

TE Ricky Seals-Jones: Illness -- Questionable

WR Curtis Samuel: Hamstring -- Questionable

Defense

Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: S Kamren Curl, CB Kendall Fuller

LB Cole Holcomb: Ankle -- Questionable

Offense

Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: RB Alex Collins, RB Travis Homer, WR Tyler Lockett, TE Tyler Higbee, RT Brandon Shell, RT Rob Havenstein, RT Joe Noteboom

Defense

Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: CB D.J. Reed Jr., DE Kerry Hyder Jr., S Jordan Fuller, LB Troy Reeder, DE Von Miller