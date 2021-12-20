NFL Week 15 fantasy football roster watch for Monday, Tuesday games: Who's in and who's out?

COVID-19 has had quite an impact on the NFL schedule for Week 15 and the same goes for fantasy football. Instead of the traditional Monday night finishing off Week 15, two games were moved to Tuesday night and the Raiders-Browns game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved to 5 p.m. ET on Monday.
While many fantasy managers had to make alternate plans due to the many players affected by COVID protocols, we will have notable gameday inactives for all four games below, in case any late developments impact your starting roster during the fantasy playoffs.
Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official inactives should be determined approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, so around 3:30 p.m. ET for the Raiders-Browns and 6:45 p.m. ET for Vikings-Bears on Monday and around 5:30 p.m. ET for the Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams games on Tuesday.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (Mon. at 5 p.m. ET)
Offense
Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: QB Baker Mayfield, QB Case Keenum, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper, LT Jedrick Wills Jr., RT James Hudson III
Nick Mullens will start at quarterback for Cleveland.
TE Darren Waller: Knee/Back -- OUT
TE Harrison Bryant: Ankle -- Questionable
WR Anthony Schwartz: Concussion -- Questionable
Defense
Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: DE Jadeveon Clowney, DT Malik McDowell, S Grant Delpit, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., CB Troy Hill
CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.: Toe -- OUT
LB Denzel Perryman: Ankle -- OUT
DE Carl Nassib: Knee -- Questionable
CB Greg Newsome II: Concussion -- OUT
DT Malik Jackson: Knee -- Questionable
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (Mon. at 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
Offense
Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: RB Alexander Mattison, WR Dede Westbrook, QB Andy Dalton, WR Allen Robinson II, TE Jesse James
WR Adam Thielen: Ankle -- Questionable
WR Marquise Goodwin: Foot -- Doubtful
Defense
Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Artie Burns, CB Duke Shelley, S Eddie Jackson, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
DT Akiem Hicks: Ankle -- Questionable
LB Roquan Smith: Hamstring -- Questionable
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (Tue. at 7 p.m. ET)
Offense
Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Kyle Allen, G Brandon Scherff, C Tyler Larsen, G Landon Dickerson
Washington will choose between Garrett Gilbert, Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta'amu for its starting quarterback.
WR Terry McLaurin: Concussion --Questionable
RB J.D. McKissic: Neck -- Questionable
TE Ricky Seals-Jones: Illness -- Questionable
WR Curtis Samuel: Hamstring -- Questionable
Defense
Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: S Kamren Curl, CB Kendall Fuller
LB Cole Holcomb: Ankle -- Questionable
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (Tue. at 7 p.m. ET)
Offense
Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: RB Alex Collins, RB Travis Homer, WR Tyler Lockett, TE Tyler Higbee, RT Brandon Shell, RT Rob Havenstein, RT Joe Noteboom
Defense
Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: CB D.J. Reed Jr., DE Kerry Hyder Jr., S Jordan Fuller, LB Troy Reeder, DE Von Miller