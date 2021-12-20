        <
          NFL Week 15 fantasy football roster watch for Monday, Tuesday games: Who's in and who's out?

          Baker Mayfield is among many Browns players out on Monday vs. the Raiders. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire
          10:15 AM ET
          • Fantasy staff

          COVID-19 has had quite an impact on the NFL schedule for Week 15 and the same goes for fantasy football. Instead of the traditional Monday night finishing off Week 15, two games were moved to Tuesday night and the Raiders-Browns game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved to 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

          While many fantasy managers had to make alternate plans due to the many players affected by COVID protocols, we will have notable gameday inactives for all four games below, in case any late developments impact your starting roster during the fantasy playoffs.

          Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official inactives should be determined approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, so around 3:30 p.m. ET for the Raiders-Browns and 6:45 p.m. ET for Vikings-Bears on Monday and around 5:30 p.m. ET for the Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams games on Tuesday.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (Mon. at 5 p.m. ET)

          Offense

          Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: QB Baker Mayfield, QB Case Keenum, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper, LT Jedrick Wills Jr., RT James Hudson III


          Nick Mullens will start at quarterback for Cleveland.

          TE Darren Waller: Knee/Back -- OUT
          TE Harrison Bryant: Ankle -- Questionable
          WR Anthony Schwartz: Concussion -- Questionable

          Defense

          Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: DE Jadeveon Clowney, DT Malik McDowell, S Grant Delpit, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., CB Troy Hill

          CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.: Toe -- OUT
          LB Denzel Perryman: Ankle -- OUT
          DE Carl Nassib: Knee -- Questionable
          CB Greg Newsome II: Concussion -- OUT
          DT Malik Jackson: Knee -- Questionable

          Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (Mon. at 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

          Offense

          Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: RB Alexander Mattison, WR Dede Westbrook, QB Andy Dalton, WR Allen Robinson II, TE Jesse James

          WR Adam Thielen: Ankle -- Questionable
          WR Marquise Goodwin: Foot -- Doubtful

          Defense

          Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Artie Burns, CB Duke Shelley, S Eddie Jackson, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

          DT Akiem Hicks: Ankle -- Questionable
          LB Roquan Smith: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (Tue. at 7 p.m. ET)

          Offense

          Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Kyle Allen, G Brandon Scherff, C Tyler Larsen, G Landon Dickerson

          Washington will choose between Garrett Gilbert, Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta'amu for its starting quarterback.

          WR Terry McLaurin: Concussion --Questionable
          RB J.D. McKissic: Neck -- Questionable
          TE Ricky Seals-Jones: Illness -- Questionable
          WR Curtis Samuel: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Defense

          Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: S Kamren Curl, CB Kendall Fuller

          LB Cole Holcomb: Ankle -- Questionable

          Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (Tue. at 7 p.m. ET)

          Offense

          Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: RB Alex Collins, RB Travis Homer, WR Tyler Lockett, TE Tyler Higbee, RT Brandon Shell, RT Rob Havenstein, RT Joe Noteboom

          Defense

          Notable players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and, thus, OUT for the game: CB D.J. Reed Jr., DE Kerry Hyder Jr., S Jordan Fuller, LB Troy Reeder, DE Von Miller